Cardigan Consolidated School getting net zero upgrades

CANADA, July 25 - Cardigan Consolidated School will reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and become the province’s first net zero retrofitted school.

A net zero energy (NZE) building means the total amount of energy used by the building on an annual basis is equal to the amount of renewable energy created on the site.

“The education system is already leading by example by reducing transportation by using electric school buses, and Cardigan Consolidated will take the lead in reducing the emissions of our existing government buildings. Youth leadership is essential to realizing a net zero future, so the students in Cardigan will also get a front-row seat to the latest net zero technologies.” - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

At Cardigan Consolidated School, oil boilers will be replaced with a ground source geothermal system that will lower the total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and the planned 100kW solar array will electrify the facility by using renewable energy. Additional renewable energy and efficiency upgrades will take place in the coming years to bring the school to net zero.

“Climate change and sustainability are taught in our science curriculum in every grade, allowing students to develop a broader and deeper understanding of climate causes, impacts and mitigation strategies. Students need to see the purpose in what they are learning, and this is one way we can lead by example and put into action the practices we teach,” said Minister of Education and Early Years, Natalie Jameson.

Solar and geothermal retrofits at the school are expected to be complete by 2025.

Learn more about the pathway to net zero, including funding programs for homeowners, businesses and communities, at: NetZERO

