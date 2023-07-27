Renowned Conductor Sergey Smbatyan Appointed as UNICEF Armenia Ambassador

As UNICEF Ambassador, Maestro Smbatyan will use his passion for music and cultural education to advocate for the rights and well-being of children.

YEREVAN, ARMENIA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sergey Smbatyan, the esteemed Armenian conductor, is proud to announce that he has been appointed as the UNICEF Armenia Ambassador. In this role, Maestro Smbatyan will use his passion for music and dedication to cultural education to advocate for the rights and well-being of children.

"Throughout my career, I have witnessed firsthand just how powerful young people can be when given the right opportunities,” said Sergey Smbatyan. “As UNICEF Armenia Ambassador, I am determined to work towards creating a world where all children can thrive, where their potential is nurtured, and where they are empowered to become positive agents of change in their communities."

Sergey Smbatyan is a highly accomplished conductor with an impressive track record in the world of classical music. He currently serves as the Founding Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and holds the position of Principal Conductor of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra. Additionally, he is the Artistic Director of the renowned Khachaturian International Competition.

A firm believer in the transformative power of music and arts education, Maestro Smbatyan founded the "Music for Future" Cultural Foundation (M4FF) in 2019. Since its inception, he has served as the President of its Board of Trustees, working tirelessly to provide access to music education and cultural experiences for young people in Armenia.

One of Maestro Smbatyan's most impactful initiatives is the ‘DasA’ program, launched in 2018 with the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra. This groundbreaking program has brought the magic of classical music to 28,000 students from 65 high schools, enriching their lives and fostering an appreciation for the arts.

To learn more about Sergey Smbatyan, visit ​​https://sergeysmbatyan.com.