ETHAN HAWKE CHAMPIONS DON’T MESS WITH TEXAS®

Academy Award nominee lends star power to legendary anti-littering campaign

AUSTIN, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Hawke is the latest native-Texan celebrity to collaborate with the storied Don’t mess with Texas campaign, appearing in TV and radio PSAs released this month.

"I've been a longtime supporter of Don't mess with Texas, and had a blast working with the team. When it comes to litter prevention, our state needs all the help it can get," Hawke said.

Don’t mess with Texas is a rallying cry for Texans of all ages. It’s a bold reminder of the importance of caring for our state — and disposing of all waste in a proper trash can, no exceptions.

“As a father, actor and film director, Hawke is a role model and values Texas pride. Keeping Texas litter free is critical for all who enjoy and appreciate our state’s beauty,” said Norma Rios, administrator for the Don’t mess with Texas campaign. “We are extremely honored and humbled to have Hawke join us in our effort to remind all Texans that ‘Don’t mess with Texas’ means don’t litter.”

Hawke joins a growing list of Texas celebrities who lent their support to the campaign including George Strait, Willie Nelson, Joe Jonas, Black Pumas, Eva Longoria, and UT Minister of Culture Matthew McConaughey.

Don’t mess with Texas has been educating Texans about litter prevention since 1986. The program includes a grassroots partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful, annual “Trash-Off” community outreach events and the Adopt-a-Highway volunteer program.

