Baffle Transforms Confidential Computing with Software-Based Advanced Encryption

No-code, data-centric solution is the easiest, fastest and most flexible way to analyze regulated data while meeting all compliance standards

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baffle, Inc. today unveiled Baffle Data Protection Services with Advanced Encryption, a privacy-enhanced technology solution that enables analytical and operational computations on protected, regulated data. Baffle’s no code, data-centric software protects data in a performant manner without specialized hardware, giving companies control over their data, making it the most practical approach to confidential computing.



Companies gain significant business value from the data they’ve collected, but as the number of data pipelines and applications increase, they need to implement additional measures to ensure data is protected as it sprawls across an organization. Further, organizations need the ability to perform operational and analytical computations on their data without exposing regulated data to hackers or risking inadvertent misconfiguration. This is not possible with simple “data-at-rest” encryption that decrypts that data as soon as it is accessed. Other privacy-enhanced technologies require changes to applications or even specialized hardware that is inflexible and limits the capability to scale up and down. Theoretical approaches such as homomorphic encryption are painful to implement, and manage and they severely impact system performance.

Baffle Advanced Encryption solves these challenges, delivering the easiest, fastest and most flexible way to analyze regulated data while meeting all compliance standards, such as the EU’s General Data Privacy Regulation (GDPR) or the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA). The data security platform enables enterprises to cryptographically protect regulated data everywhere it resides, from on-premises to the cloud while maintaining control of the data with their own encryption keys. Advanced Encryption extends Baffle’s platform by utilizing privacy-enhanced technologies, enabling users to perform the computational and analytical operations they need for reporting, AI or machine learning without database administrator access to regulated data.

“We’ve eliminated the last barriers to adopting confidential computing,” said Ameesh Divatia, CEO and co-founder of Baffle. “Advanced Encryption puts control into the hands of the data owners, which is incredibly important in meeting the complex patchwork of compliance requirements companies face today. And unlike other privacy-enhanced technologies and traditional encryption, it’s fast to implement, preserves the utility of sensitive data, provides a great deal of flexibility in deployment, and provides the lowest total cost of ownership. It really is the most pragmatic approach to solving this problem.”

Advanced Encryption delivers cryptographic protection that follows regulated data while allowing any and all analytical and operational computations on the data. More than protecting data at rest, regulated data is anonymized and protected in use, preventing data from being seen in cleartext without proper authorization and access.

However, Baffle Advanced Encryption allows data teams to perform operations on encrypted data without ever seeing the data in clear text, and any downstream analytical applications, such as reporting tools or AI models, can perform calculations without exposing regulated data. Bring your own key (BYOK) and keep your own key (KYOK) capabilities ensure companies control their own keys, which in turn gives them full control over their data, even in cloud data stores.

Unlike other privacy-enhancing technologies, Baffle Advanced Encryption is software-based, with no code changes, and it does not require specialized hardware. Its high-performance architecture minimizes any performance impacts to the data source as well as any applications using the data. Baffle’s platform is flexible in that it protects data wherever it flows, giving companies the ability to innovate no matter where the data is.

Register now to see these capabilities in a webinar at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 27. Also, visit the Baffle website to learn more about this technology or the company blog to read how Baffle Advanced Encryption overcomes the disadvantages of homomorphic encryption.

About Baffle

Baffle is the easiest way to protect sensitive data. We are the only security platform that cryptographically protects the data itself as it’s created, used, and shared across cloud-native data stores that feed analytics, applications and AI. Baffle’s no code solution masks, tokenizes, and encrypts data with no application changes or impact to the user experience. With Baffle, enterprises easily meet compliance controls and security mandates, and reduce the effort and cost of protecting sensitive information to eliminate the impact of data breaches. Investors include Celesta Venture Capital, National Grid Partners, Lytical Ventures, Nepenthe Capital, True Ventures, Greenspring Associates, Clearvision Ventures, Engineering Capital, Triphammer Venture, ServiceNow Ventures, Thomvest Ventures, and Industry Ventures.

Follow Baffle on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Jennifer Tanner

Look Left Marketing

baffle@lookleftmarketing.com