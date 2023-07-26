Introducing LIBRA: A Game-Changing Crypto Project Redefining Tokenomics

London, UK, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing Libra, a revolutionary cryptocurrency project that aims to redefine the concept of tokenomics. Derived from the Latin word "libra," meaning balanced, Libra embraces the core principles of equilibrium and fairness in the world of digital currencies. With a focus on sustainability, inclusivity, and automatic mechanisms, Libra is set to create a new paradigm for the crypto community.





Libra's tokenomics system stands apart from traditional models by incorporating automatic burning and reflection features that are time-dependent rather than volume-dependent. The result is a dynamic ecosystem that rewards long-term holders, reduces the total supply, and promotes balanced growth for all participants.

The innovative features of Libra's tokenomics include:

Automatic Burn Dependent on Time, Not Volume

Libra's automatic supply burn mechanism ensures that with each transaction, a percentage of the tokens is permanently removed from circulation. Unlike conventional tokens that rely on transaction volumes, Libra's supply burn is tied to time intervals, creating a deflationary model that fosters scarcity and enhances the value of the $LIBRA token.

Automatic Reflections Dependent on Time, Not Volume

In addition to supply burn, Libra introduces a unique token reflection mechanism. Holders of $LIBRA receive a portion of the transaction fees as a reward for their participation in the ecosystem. This innovative reflection process is also tied to time, making it fair and rewarding for all holders, regardless of their token holdings.

Lesser Gas Fee Unlike Normal Automatic Reflection Tokens

Libra's tokenomics model is designed to be efficient and cost-effective. With automatic reflection and burn mechanisms powered by a pool, rather than taxes, gas fees are significantly reduced, benefitting all users of the Libra platform.

Token Holdings Growth While Total Supply is Decreasing

Libra's ecosystem offers a win-win situation for its holders. As the total supply decreases due to automatic supply burn, the token holdings of holders grow proportionally. This unique approach creates a sustainable environment where holders are incentivized to stay engaged and committed to the project.

Libra is not just a cryptocurrency; it represents a movement towards a more balanced and equitable crypto space. The project is founded on the principles of sustainability, fairness, and community empowerment. By reimagining tokenomics and embracing innovative mechanisms, Libra aims to reshape the future of digital currencies and foster a thriving, inclusive crypto ecosystem.

To learn more about Libra and join the movement, visit the project website at https://libraerc.com/ and connect with us on Twitter and Telegram .

About Libra

Libra is a groundbreaking cryptocurrency project focused on redefining tokenomics in the crypto space. Derived from the Latin word "libra," meaning balanced, the project embodies principles of equilibrium and fairness. With a unique combination of automatic supply burn and reflection mechanisms, Libra aims to create a sustainable and inclusive ecosystem for all participants.

Website | Twitter | Telegram | DEXTools | Uniswap



https://t.me/libracoinerc



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

Adrian Wiecek LIBRA team-at-libraerc.com