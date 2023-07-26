Portable Power Station Market Size Predictable to Grow $1.1 Billion by 2028 | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Portable Power Station Market is Projected to grow from USD 0.5 billion in 2023 to USD 1.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.4% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Portable power stations are portable and compact devices that function as independent power sources. Their purpose is to store electrical energy obtained from diverse sources such as solar panels, wall outlets, or car chargers, and subsequently utilize this energy to supply power to electronic devices and appliances. These stations offer a practical and dependable solution for powering various devices during outdoor activities, camping excursions, road trips, and emergency scenarios. By eliminating the need to depend on conventional power grids or generators, portable power stations ensure that users have access to electricity wherever they are. Their compact design, user-friendly nature, and capacity to deliver clean and sustainable power have significantly increased their appeal among individuals seeking reliable and adaptable energy sources.

Energy transition and the integration of renewable energy sources present significant opportunities for the portable power station market. As the world moves towards cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions, portable power stations can play a crucial role in enabling the use of renewable energy on a smaller scale. These power stations can harness solar, wind, or other renewable sources to generate electricity, making them eco-friendly alternatives to traditional fossil fuel-based generators. The ability to integrate renewable energy into portable power stations allows users to access clean and sustainable power, reducing their carbon footprint and environmental impact. This aligns with the increasing awareness and demand for environmentally friendly energy solutions.

Portable Power Station Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 1.1 Billion by 2028 Growth Rate 18.4% of CAGR Largest Market North America Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Portable Power Station Market by technology type, power source, sales channel, application, capacity, and Region. Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Capitalize on the energy transition and renewable integration Key Market Drivers Increasing sales of smart electronic devices

Emergency power is expected to be the second–fastest growing segment in the portable power station market.

The portable power station market segments based on application into three segments: emergency power, off-grid power, and automotive. The emergency power segment is expected to be the second–fastest growing segment during the forecast period. These power stations provide a reliable and independent source of electricity during emergencies such as natural disasters, power outages, or other unforeseen events. During such situations, access to electricity is crucial for communication, lighting, medical devices, and powering essential appliances. Portable power stations offer a convenient and immediate solution, allowing users to quickly restore power to their devices and maintain essential functionality.

Portable Power Station Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing adoption of smart electronic devices Rising demand for uninterrupted and reliable power during power outages Stringent emission regulations

Restraints:

Periodic battery replacements and maintenance of battery-powered portable power stations Long charging times for solar-powered portable power stations

Opportunities:

Increasing affordability with advancements in lithium-ion technology Growing trend of capitalizing on energy transition and using renewables for power generation

Challenges:

Lower operational efficiency compared with fossil fuel generators

North America is expected to be the largest region in the Portable Power Station Industry

North America is expected to be the largest Portable Power Station Market during the forecast period. The growth of the Portable Power Station Market in the North America region, which includes the US, Canada, and Mexico, is attributed to several factors. These include the rise in outdoor activities such as camping and recreational activities, the implementation of strict regulations regarding emission control, and the increasing inclination towards smart grid devices. The camping sector in North America, as highlighted by the World Tourism Council and Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA), is characterized by its high diversity. It is observed that half of the new campers are from non-white groups, with a growing number of Asian, Hispanic, and African American outdoor enthusiasts adopting the camping lifestyle. The popularity of camping and recreational activities has been consistently increasing, as reported by The North American Camping Report, with a notable growth trend across the US. Private campgrounds in countries like the US and Canada are actively preparing for this surge in camping demand by expanding their park sites and introducing new and unique camping offerings. These include the addition of comfortable RV patio sites, glamping tents, and full-service cabins. Furthermore, the future production of lithium-ion batteries can benefit from the abundant lithium deposits found in the US.

Key Market Players:

Some of the major players in the Portable Power Station Companies are Goal Zero (US), Jackery (US), Duracell (US), EcoFlow (US), Anker Innovations (US), and Lion Energy (US).

