Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,555 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,642 in the last 365 days.

ACC Welcomes Senate Hearing on Permitting Reform

WASHINGTON (July 26, 2023) — The American Chemistry Council (ACC) issued the following statement in advance of a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing “to Examine Opportunities for Congress to Reform the Process for Permitting Electric Transmission Lines, Pipelines, and Energy Production on Federal Lands.”

“Today’s Senate hearing advances the urgent task of creating a 21st century process for the permitting of energy infrastructure and production projects. A timely, effective, and harmonized permitting process is vital to U.S. competitiveness, supply chain security, and energy and manufacturing innovation for a lower emissions future. In the chemical sector, what’s needed is onsite access to diverse sources and technologies for use in our operations along with national infrastructure to enable their deployment and growth.

“Chemistry companies are among the leaders and participants in exploring the development and use of innovative lower-emissions technologies. The chemical sector and its supply chain also produce essential ‘inputs’ for energy-saving solutions such as semiconductors, electric vehicles (EVs), solar and wind power, advanced battery storage, high-performance building solutions, lightweight vehicle parts, and more. Rapid deployment of new infrastructure will be important for both.

“The bipartisan debt ceiling agreement included important provisions on permitting modernization. We urge Congress and the Biden administration to address the inefficient permitting process for industrial projects. We will continue to engage with policymakers on this critical issue for our industry and the country.”

You just read:

ACC Welcomes Senate Hearing on Permitting Reform

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more