Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,573 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,652 in the last 365 days.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

RUTHERFORD, N.J., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) (the “Company”), the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank (the “Bank”), today reported a net loss of $1.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and net income of $40 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

“Blue Foundry continues to maintain its strong capital position and access to liquidity, as well as a diversified deposit base and a low percentage of uninsured deposits to customers,” said James D. Nesci, President and Chief Executive Officer.

He continued, “Our second quarter performance largely reflects the impact that the inverted yield curve and the highly competitive rate environment in northern New Jersey has had on our funding base. Despite this, we are seeing our investments in technology lead to productivity saves through lower operating expenses. We also remain active in lending markets, focusing on the organic origination of commercial loans with strong credit metrics.”

Highlights for the second quarter of 2023:

  • Deposits increased $22.7 million, or 1.8%, compared to the prior quarter.
  • Non-interest expense decreased $689 thousand or 5.1% sequentially, primarily driven by lower compensation and benefits expenses.
  • Uninsured deposits to third-party customers totaled approximately 14% of total deposits as of June 30, 2023.
  • Interest income for the quarter was $19.8 million, an increase of $933 thousand, or 5.0%, compared to the prior quarter.
  • Interest expense for the quarter was $8.9 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 28.6%, compared to the prior quarter.
  • Net interest margin decreased 25 basis points from the prior quarter to 2.17%.
  • Tangible book value per share was $14.35.
  • 1,892,060 shares were repurchased at a weighted average cost of $9.68.

Lending Franchise

The Company continues to diversify its lending franchise by focusing on growing the commercial portfolio. During the first half of 2023, total loans increased by $36.6 million primarily due to growth within the Company’s non-residential real estate, construction, multifamily and commercial and industrial portfolios.

The details of the loan portfolio are below:

  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2023   2023   2022   2022   2022
  (In thousands)
Residential one-to-four family $ 580,396     $ 592,809     $ 597,254     $ 594,795     $ 593,563  
Multifamily   696,956       695,207       690,690       680,181       580,060  
Non-residential real estate   237,247       239,844       216,061       185,147       211,429  
Construction and land   36,032       28,141       17,799       12,792       20,762  
Junior liens   21,338       19,644       18,631       16,778       16,537  
Commercial and industrial   9,743       10,357       4,653       4,705       5,875  
Consumer and other   33       58       39       39       47  
Total loans   1,581,745       1,586,060       1,545,127       1,494,437       1,428,273  
Less: Allowance for credit losses   14,413       14,153       13,400       13,600       14,050  
Loans receivable, net $ 1,567,332     $ 1,571,907     $ 1,531,727     $ 1,480,837     $ 1,414,223  

Retail Banking Franchise

As of June 30, 2023, deposits totaled $1.27 billion, an increase of $22.7 million, or 1.8%, from March 31, 2023. While the Company continues to focus on attracting the full banking relationship of small- to medium-sized businesses through an extensive suite of deposit products, the rate environment in the northern New Jersey market has intensified competition for deposits. The reduction of $75.5 million in core deposits was more than offset by an increase of $98.2 million in time deposits, including $50.0 million of brokered deposits.

The details of deposits are below:

    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2023   2023   2022   2022   2022
    (In thousands)
Non-interest bearing deposits   $ 26,067     $ 32,518     $ 37,907     $ 48,097     $ 43,655  
NOW and demand accounts     404,407       427,281       410,937       396,873       464,157  
Savings     315,713       361,871       423,758       455,979       358,166  
Core deposits     746,187       821,670       872,602       900,949       865,978  
Time deposits     521,074       422,911       416,260       365,548       430,696  
Total deposits   $ 1,267,261     $ 1,244,581     $ 1,288,862     $ 1,266,497     $ 1,296,674  

Financial Performance Overview:

Second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022

Net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2022:

  • Net interest income was $10.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $13.2 million in same period in 2022 due to increases in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
  • Net interest margin decreased by 66 basis points to 2.17%.
  • Yield on average interest-earning assets increased 74 basis points to 3.93%, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased 170 basis points to 2.18%.
  • Average loans increased by $213.7 million and average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $208.3 million.

Non-interest expense compared to the second quarter of 2022:

  • Non-interest expense was $13.0 million, a decrease of $159 thousand excluding the provision for commitments and letters of credit, driven by a decrease of $272 thousand in advertising, a decrease of $212 thousand in professional services and a decrease of $69 thousand in compensation and benefits expenses, partially offset by an increase of $210 thousand in occupancy and equipment, an increase of $142 thousand in data processing and an increase of $132 thousand in FDIC assessment.
  • Since the adoption of the current expected credit loss (CECL) methodology on January 1, 2023, the provision for commitments and letters of credit is recorded in the provision for credit losses. This expense was previously recorded in non-interest expense. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a $108 thousand release of its provision for commitments and letters of credit.

Income tax expense compared to the second quarter of 2022:

  • The Company did not record a tax benefit for the loss incurred during the current quarter due to the full valuation allowance required on its deferred tax assets. The prior year quarter effective tax rate of 7.0% was a result of the taxable income produced during the prior year quarter, partially offset by the ability to utilize a portion of the net operating losses that were fully reserved.
  • The Company’s current tax position reflects the previously established full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets. At June 30, 2023, the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets was $22.1 million.

Six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022

Net interest income compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022:

  • Net interest income was $22.8 million, a decrease of $2.3 million.
  • Net interest margin decreased by 43 basis points to 2.29%.
  • Yield on average interest-earning assets increased 78 basis points to 3.87% while the cost of average interest-bearing deposits increased 125 basis points to 1.55%.
  • Average loans increased by $243.0 million and average interest-bearing deposits decreased by $15.7 million.

Non-interest expense compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022:

  • Non-interest expense was $26.6 million, an increase of $112 thousand excluding the provision of commitments and letters of credit, driven by an increase of $718 thousand in compensation and benefits costs, $311 thousand in occupancy and equipment costs and $265 thousand in data processing expense, partially offset by decreases of $719 thousand in advertising and $523 thousand in fees for professional services.
  • The Company recorded a $278 thousand release of its provision for commitments and letters of credit in the first half of 2022.

Income tax expense compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022:

  • The Company did not record a tax benefit for the loss incurred during the six months ended June 30, 2023 due to the full valuation allowance required on its deferred tax assets. The six months ended June 30, 2022 effective tax rate of 8.1% was a result of the taxable income produced during the prior year period, partially offset by the ability to utilize a portion of the net operating losses that were fully reserved.
  • The Company’s current tax position reflects the previously established full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets. At June 30, 2023, the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets was $22.1 million.

Balance Sheet Summary:

June 30, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022

Cash and cash equivalents:

  • Cash and cash equivalents increased $4.6 million compared to December 31, 2022.

Securities available-for-sale:

  • Securities available-for-sale decreased $13.3 million to $300.9 million due to amortization and payoffs.
  • Unrealized losses improved slightly to a net loss of $35.9 million.

Total loans:

  • Total loans held for investment increased $36.6 million to $1.58 billion.
  • Non-residential real estate loans increased $21.2 million, construction and land loans increased $18.2 million, commercial and industrial increased $5.1 million and multifamily loans increased $6.3 million.

Deposits:

  • Deposits totaled $1.27 billion, a decrease of $21.6 million from December 31, 2022, largely the result of the competitive rate environment.
  • Core deposits represented 58.9% of total deposits, compared to 67.7% at December 31, 2022 and 66.8% at June 30, 2022.
  • Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits to third party customers were $172.5 million, or 14% of total deposits, at the end of the second quarter.

Borrowings:

  • FHLB borrowings increased by $89.0 million to $399.5 million to support loan growth and replace deposit attrition.
  • During the first quarter of 2023, the Company executed $100 million of hedges on interest rates with maturities ranging from three to five years. The Company’s hedging program aims to reduce the Company’s sensitivity to interest rate by locking in spread.
  • As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $363.0 million of additional borrowing capacity at FHLB and $32.5 million of other unsecured lines of credit.

Capital:

  • Shareholders’ equity decreased by $27.2 million to $366.5 million. The decrease was primarily driven by the $27.4 million cost of shares repurchased and a $3.1 million reduction in retained earnings, partially offset by stock-based compensation activity.
  • Tangible equity to tangible assets was 17.59% and tangible common equity per share outstanding was $14.35.
  • The Bank’s capital ratios remain above the FDIC’s “well capitalized” standards.

Asset quality:

  • As of June 30, 2023, the Allowance for Credit Losses as a percentage of gross loans was 0.91%.
  • The Company recorded a net provision for credit losses of $143 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, driven by an increase in the allowance for loans, partially offset by a decrease in the allowance for commitments.
  • Non-performing loans totaled $7.7 million, or 0.49% of total loans compared to $7.8 million, or 0.50% of total loans at December 31, 2022, and $10.0 million, or 0.70% of total loans at June 30, 2022.
  • Net charge-offs were $13 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and $17 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

About Blue Foundry

Blue Foundry Bancorp is the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a place where things are made, purpose is formed, and ideas are crafted. Headquartered in Rutherford NJ, with a presence in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Somerset and Union counties, Blue Foundry Bank is a full-service, innovative bank serving the doers, movers, and shakers in our communities. We offer individuals and businesses alike the tailored products and services they need to build their futures. With a rich history dating back more than 145 years, Blue Foundry Bank has a longstanding commitment to its customers and communities. To learn more about Blue Foundry Bank visit BlueFoundryBank.com or call (888) 931-BLUE. Member FDIC.

Conference Call Information

A conference call covering Blue Foundry’s second quarter 2023 earnings announcement will be held today, Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (EDT). To listen to the live call, please dial 1-833-470-1428 (toll free) or +1-404-975-4839 (international) and use access code 445457. The webcast (audio only) will be available on ir.bluefoundrybank.com. The conference call will be recorded and will be available on the Company’s website for one month.

Contact:
James D. Nesci
President and Chief Executive Officer
BlueFoundryBank.com
jnesci@bluefoundrybank.com
201-972-8900

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which are based on certain current assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “potential,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “target” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans we have made and make; general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected; changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; our ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; demand for loans and deposits in our market area; our ability to implement and change our business strategies; competition among depository and other financial institutions; the effects of the recent turmoil in the banking industry (including the failures of two financial institutions); adverse changes in the securities or secondary mortgage markets; changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees, capital requirements and insurance premiums; changes in monetary or fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios; technological changes that may be more difficult or expensive than expected; a failure or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyber-attacks; the inability of third party providers to perform as expected; our ability to manage market risk, credit risk and operational risk in the current economic environment; our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities; our ability to successfully integrate into our operations any assets, liabilities, customers, systems and management personnel we may acquire and our ability to realize related revenue synergies and cost savings within expected time frames and any goodwill charges related there to; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; our ability to retain key employees; the ability of the U.S. Government to manage federal debt limits; and changes in the financial condition, results of operations or future prospects of issuers of securities that we own.

Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we do not undertake, and we specifically disclaim any obligation, to release publicly the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
    June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   December 31,
2022
    (unaudited)   (unaudited)    
    (Dollars in Thousands)
ASSETS            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 45,759     $ 57,621     $ 41,182  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     300,923       309,083       314,248  
Securities held to maturity     33,445       33,472       33,705  
Other investments     20,420       21,070       16,069  
Loans held-for-sale     2,497       2,552        
Loans, net     1,567,332       1,571,907       1,531,727  
Interest and dividends receivable     7,285       7,375       6,893  
Premises and equipment, net     31,519       30,839       29,825  
Right-of-use assets     26,594       26,320       25,906  
Bank owned life insurance     21,802       21,688       21,576  
Other assets     22,938       19,128       22,207  
Total assets   $ 2,080,514     $ 2,101,055     $ 2,043,338  
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Liabilities            
Deposits   $ 1,267,261     $ 1,244,581     $ 1,288,862  
Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank     399,500       422,500       310,500  
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance     9,862       9,695       9,302  
Lease liabilities     28,130       27,799       27,324  
Other liabilities     9,227       10,787       13,632  
Total liabilities     1,713,980       1,715,362       1,649,620  
             
Shareholders’ equity     366,534       385,693       393,718  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 2,080,514     $ 2,101,055     $ 2,043,338  

 

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)
    Three months ended   Six months ended
    June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
    (Dollars in thousands)
Interest income:                    
Loans   $ 16,481     $ 15,569     $ 12,444     $ 32,050     $ 24,100  
Taxable investment income     3,172       3,152       2,320       6,324       4,137  
Non-taxable investment income     112       111       114       223       235  
Total interest income     19,765       18,832       14,878       38,597       28,472  
Interest expense:                    
Deposits     5,173       4,154       950       9,327       1,832  
Borrowed funds     3,686       2,737       766       6,423       1,539  
Total interest expense     8,859       6,891       1,716       15,750       3,371  
Net interest income     10,906       11,941       13,162       22,847       25,101  
Provision for (release of) credit losses     143       (23 )     594       120       (358 )
Net interest income after provision for (release of) credit losses     10,763       11,964       12,568       22,727       25,459  
Non-interest income:                    
Fees and service charges     280       262       365       542       1,165  
Gain on securities, net                 14             14  
Gain on sale of loans     24       135             159        
Other income     76       87       115       163       242  
Total non-interest income     380       484       494       864       1,421  
Non-interest expense:                    
Compensation and employee benefits     7,065       7,847       7,134       14,912       14,194  
Occupancy and equipment     2,124       1,982       1,914       4,106       3,795  
Data processing     1,535       1,601       1,393       3,136       2,871  
Advertising     77       72       349       149       868  
Professional services     764       980       976       1,744       2,267  
Release of provision for commitments and letters of credit                 (108 )           (278 )
Federal deposit insurance     231       105       99       336       177  
Other     1,172       1,070       1,262       2,242       2,341  
Total non-interest expense     12,968       13,657       13,019       26,625       26,235  
(Loss) income before income tax expense     (1,825 )     (1,209 )     43       (3,034 )     645  
Income tax expense                 3             52  
Net (loss) income   $ (1,825 )   $ (1,209 )   $ 40     $ (3,034 )   $ 593  
Basic (loss) earnings per share   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.05 )   $     $ (0.13 )   $ 0.02  
Diluted (loss) earnings per share   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.05 )   $     $ (0.13 )   $ 0.02  
Weighted average shares outstanding-basic and diluted (1)     24,249,714       25,374,653       26,366,324       24,131,017       26,354,979  

(1) The assumed vesting of outstanding restricted stock units had an antidilutive effect on diluted earnings per share due to the Company’s net loss for the 2023 periods. There were no equity awards to cause dilution in the 2022 periods.

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)
    Three months ended
    June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022
Performance Ratios (%):                    
(Loss) return on average assets     (0.35 )     (0.24 )     0.11       0.25       0.01  
(Loss) return on average equity     (1.95 )     (1.25 )     0.56       1.20       0.04  
Interest rate spread (1)     1.75       2.05       2.35       2.68       2.71  
Net interest margin (2)     2.17       2.42       2.62       2.84       2.83  
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3)     114.90       109.92       97.76       92.37       96.13  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities     130.77       126.39       128.30       130.30       131.52  
Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)     17.59       18.33       19.24       19.72       20.97  
Book value per share (5)   $ 14.38     $ 14.08     $ 14.30     $ 14.11     $ 14.46  
Tangible book value per share (5)   $ 14.35     $ 14.06     $ 14.28     $ 14.09     $ 14.43  
                     
Asset Quality:                    
Non-performing loans   $ 7,736     $ 7,481     $ 7,767     $ 8,409     $ 9,998  
Real estate owned, net                              
Non-performing assets   $ 7,736     $ 7,481     $ 7,767     $ 8,409     $ 9,998  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans (%)     0.91       0.89       0.87       0.91       0.98  
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans (%)     186.31       189.18       172.52       161.73       140.53  
Non-performing loans to total loans (%)     0.49       0.47       0.50       0.56       0.70  
Non-performing assets to total assets (%)     0.37       0.36       0.38       0.42       0.51  
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period (%)                 (0.01 )     0.01        

(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3) Efficiency ratio represents adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4) Tangible equity equals $365.8 million, which exclude intangible assets ($730 thousand of capitalized software). Tangible assets equal $2.08 billion and exclude intangible assets.
(5) June 30, 2023 per share metrics computed using 25,493,422 total shares outstanding.

 

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Analysis of Net Interest Income
(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended,
    June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022
    Average Balance   Interest   Average
Yield/Cost		   Average Balance   Interest   Average
Yield/Cost		   Average Balance   Interest   Average
Yield/Cost
    (Dollars in thousands)
Assets:                                    
Loans (1)   $ 1,583,057   $ 16,481   4.18 %   $ 1,553,118   $ 15,569   4.07 %   $ 1,369,389   $ 12,444   3.64 %
Mortgage-backed securities     174,398     967   2.22 %     179,604     982   2.22 %     205,387     1,066   2.08 %
Other investment securities     198,588     1,505   3.04 %     199,069     1,512   3.08 %     208,958     1,144   2.20 %
FHLB stock     22,832     342   6.00 %     20,141     308   6.20 %     10,121     116   4.60 %
Cash and cash equivalents     40,614     470   4.64 %     46,530     461   4.02 %     74,242     108   0.58 %
Total interest-earning assets     2,019,489     19,765   3.93 %     1,998,462     18,832   3.82 %     1,868,097     14,878   3.19 %
Non-interest earning assets     56,280             55,942             68,003        
Total assets   $ 2,075,769           $ 2,054,404           $ 1,936,100        
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:                                    
NOW, savings, and money market deposits   $ 754,048     2,217   1.18 %   $ 805,392     2,010   1.01 %   $ 800,918     312   0.16 %
Time deposits     442,547     2,956   2.68 %     416,238     2,144   2.09 %     431,813     638   0.59 %
Interest-bearing deposits     1,196,595     5,173   1.73 %     1,221,630     4,154   1.38 %     1,232,731     950   0.29 %
FHLB advances     432,137     3,686   3.42 %     359,511     2,737   3.09 %     187,698     766   1.64 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,628,732     8,859   2.18 %     1,581,141     6,891   1.77 %     1,420,429     1,716   0.48 %
Non-interest bearing deposits     26,914             34,879             48,763        
Non-interest bearing other     44,240             44,850             46,688        
Total liabilities     1,699,886             1,660,870             1,515,880        
Total shareholders' equity     375,883             393,534             420,220        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 2,075,769           $ 2,054,404           $ 1,936,100        
Net interest income       $ 10,906           $ 11,941           $ 13,162    
Net interest rate spread (2)           1.75 %           2.05 %           2.71 %
Net interest margin (3)           2.17 %           2.42 %           2.83 %

(1) Average loan balances are net of deferred loan fees and costs, and premiums and discounts, and include non-accrual loans.
(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

 

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Analysis of Net Interest Income
(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)
    Six Months Ended June 30,
      2023       2022  
    Average Balance   Interest   Average
Yield/Cost		   Average Balance   Interest   Average
Yield/Cost
    (Dollars in thousands)
Assets:                        
Loans (1)   $ 1,568,170   $ 32,050   4.12 %   $ 1,325,134   $ 24,100   3.67 %
Mortgage-backed securities     176,987     1,949   2.22 %     188,742     1,788   1.91 %
Other investment securities     198,827     3,017   3.06 %     203,756     2,164   2.14 %
FHLB stock     21,494     649   6.09 %     10,032     232   4.66 %
Cash and cash equivalents     43,556     932   4.31 %     131,158     188   0.29 %
Total interest-earning assets     2,009,034     38,597   3.87 %     1,858,822     28,472   3.09 %
Non-interest earning assets     56,112             72,945        
Total assets   $ 2,065,146           $ 1,931,767        
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:                        
NOW, savings, and money market deposits     780,362     4,227   1.09 %     780,609     548   0.14 %
Time deposits     429,465     5,100   2.39 %     444,889     1,284   0.58 %
Interest-bearing deposits     1,209,827     9,327   1.55 %     1,225,498     1,832   0.30 %
FHLB advances     396,025     6,423   3.27 %     186,605     1,539   1.66 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,605,852     15,750   1.98 %     1,412,103     3,371   0.48 %
Non-interest bearing deposits     30,091             46,213        
Non-interest bearing other     44,543             47,482        
Total liabilities     1,680,486             1,505,798        
Total shareholders' equity     384,660             425,969        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 2,065,146           $ 1,931,767        
Net interest income       $ 22,847           $ 25,101    
Net interest rate spread (2)           1.89 %           2.62 %
Net interest margin (3)           2.29 %           2.72 %

(1) Average loan balances are net of deferred loan fees and costs, and premiums and discounts, and include non-accrual loans.
(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

 

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue (Non-GAAP)
(Unaudited)

This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the table below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Blue Foundry's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Blue Foundry's financial results. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and Blue Foundry strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Net income, as presented in the Consolidated Statements of Operations, includes the provision for loan losses, provision for commitments and letters of credit, and income tax expense, while pre-provision net revenue does not.

    Three months ended
    June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) and efficiency ratio, as adjusted:                    
Net interest income   $ 10,906     $ 11,941     $ 12,927     $ 13,815     $ 13,162  
Other income     380       484       444       799       494  
Operating expenses, as reported     12,968       13,657       12,869       13,669       13,019  
Less: Provision for commitments and letters of credit                 (203 )     170       (108 )
Operating expenses, as adjusted     12,968       13,657       13,072       13,499       13,127  
Pre-provision net (loss) revenue, as adjusted   $ (1,682 )   $ (1,232 )   $ 299     $ 1,115     $ 529  
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted     114.9 %     109.9 %     97.8 %     92.4 %     96.1 %
                     
Core deposits:                    
Total deposits   $ 1,267,261     $ 1,244,581     $ 1,288,862     $ 1,266,497     $ 1,296,674  
Less: time deposits     521,074       422,911       416,260       365,548       430,696  
Core deposits   $ 746,187     $ 821,670     $ 872,602     $ 900,949     $ 865,978  
Core deposits to total deposits     58.9 %     66.0 %     67.7 %     71.1 %     66.8 %
                     
Tangible equity:                    
Shareholders’ equity   $ 366,534     $ 385,693     $ 393,718     $ 397,338     $ 412,293  
Less: intangible assets     730       781       798       760       630  
Tangible equity   $ 365,804     $ 384,912     $ 392,920     $ 396,578     $ 411,663  
                     
Tangible book value per share:                    
Tangible equity   $ 365,804     $ 384,912   $ $ 392,920     $ 396,578     $ 411,663  
Shares outstanding     25,493,422       27,385,482       27,523,219       28,155,292       28,522,500  
Tangible book value per share   $ 14.35     $ 14.06     $ 14.28     $ 14.09       14.43  

Primary Logo

You just read:

Blue Foundry Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more