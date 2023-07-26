Submit Release
Norwood Financial Corp Announces Second Quarter Earnings

HONESDALE, Pa., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James O. Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2023 of $6,503,000, which was $352,000 lower than the same three-month period of last year. The decrease includes a $1,252,000 decrease in net interest income, a $706,000 decrease in total other income, and a $466,000 increase in total other expense, which was partially offset by a $2,050,000 decrease in the provision for credit losses. Earnings per share (fully diluted) were $0.81 in the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $0.84 in the same period of last year. The annualized return on average assets for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was 1.23%, while the annualized return on average tangible equity was 17.66%. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023, was $12,285,000, which is $1,698,000 lower than the same six-month period of 2022, due to decreases in net interest income and total other income, and an increase in operating expenses, partially offset by a decrease in the provision for credit losses of $2,050,000.   Earnings per share (fully diluted) for the six months ended June 30, 2023, were $1.51, compared to $1.71 for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The annualized return on average assets for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was 1.18%. The annualized return on average tangible equity for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was 17.06%.

Total assets as of June 30, 2023 were $2.142 billion, compared to $2.066 billion at June 30, 2022. At June 30, 2023, loans receivable were $1.578 billion, total deposits were $1.732 billion and stockholders’ equity was $173.4 million.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, net interest income, on a fully-taxable equivalent basis (fte), totaled $15,829,000, a decrease of $1,253,000 compared to the same period in 2022. A $122.5 million increase in average time deposits, combined with a 231 basis points increase in the cost of time deposits, contributed to the decreased net interest income. Borrowing costs also increased, offsetting a $5,143,000 increase in total interest income. Net interest margin (fte) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was 3.09%, compared to 3.49% in the same period of 2022. The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets increased 83 basis points to 4.57% during the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the same prior year period, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 167 basis points to 2.01%. Net interest income (fte) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $32,104,000, which was $1,261,000 lower than the same period in 2022, due primarily to a $10,767,000 increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin (fte) was 3.17% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to 3.41% for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease in the net interest margin (fte) was due to a 143 basis points increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which offset the 82 basis points increase in the yield on interest-earning assets.

Other income for the three months ended June 30, 2023, totaled $1,783,000, compared to $2,489,000 for the same period in 2022. The decrease is due primarily to a $220,000 decrease in earnings and proceeds on bank-owned life insurance policies, and a $212,000 loss on the sale of investment securities.   For the six months ended June 30, 2023, other income totaled $3,695,000, compared to $5,828,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022.   The decrease includes the reduced earnings and proceeds on bank-owned life insurance, losses recognized on sales of securities, and income recognized in 2022 on previously acquired purchased impaired loans that were carried at a discount.

Other expenses totaled $10,938,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $466,000, compared to the $10,472,000 for the same period of 2022.   For the six months ended June 30, 2023, other expenses totaled $21,374,000, compared to $20,630,000 for the same period in 2022, due primarily to a $539,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits costs.

Mr. Donnelly stated, “Our second quarter income decreased from the 2022 level due to one-time gains recognized in 2022 and the rising cost of deposits and borrowed funds. These decreases were partially offset by a $2,050,000 reduction in our provision for credit losses as a result of our June 30, 2023 current expected credit losses (“CECL”) methodology, due to a reduce level of credit losses within the measurement period. Loan growth was 10.9% annually during the quarter, while total deposits decreased $27.2 million during the second quarter of 2023 due primarily to significant decreases in municipal account balances. Our core operating expenses remain well-controlled, and our capital base remains above “Well-Capitalized” targets. Additionally, our credit quality metrics remained strong during the second quarter, which we believe should benefit future performance. We appreciate the opportunity to serve our Wayne Bank customers and our customers at the Bank of the Finger Lakes and Bank of Cooperstown locations. We continue to look for opportunities available to us as we service our growing base of stockholders and customers.”

Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from fourteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and fifteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company’s stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”.

Forward-Looking Statements
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, “bode”, “future performance” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, the risks and uncertainty posed by, and the continued effect, and impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and the Company’s results of operation and financial condition, our ability to maintain strong credit quality metrics, our ability to have future performance, our ability to control core operating expenses and costs, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release references net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis (fte), which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure. Fully taxable-equivalent net interest income was derived from GAAP interest income and net interest income using an assumed tax rate of 21%. We believe the presentation of net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources, and is consistent with industry practice.

The following table reconciles net interest income to net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis:

    Three months ended June 30   Six months ended June 30
(dollars in thousands)   2023   2022   2023   2022
           
Net Interest Income   $ 15,642     $ 16,894     $ 31,735     $ 32,995  
Taxable equivalent basis adjustment   using 21% marginal tax rate     187       188       369       370  
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis   $ 15,829     $ 17,082     $ 32,104     $ 33,365  
           

This release also references average tangible equity, which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible equity is calculated by deducting average goodwill and other intangible assets from average stockholders’ equity. The Company believes that disclosure of tangible equity ratios enhances investor understanding of our financial position and improves the comparability of our financial data.

The following table reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:

    Three months ended June 30   Six months ended June 30
(dollars in thousands)   2023   2022   2023   2022
           
Average equity   $ 186,111     $ 181,044     $ 180,952     $ 192,090  
           
Average goodwill and other intangibles     (29,536
 )
     (29,629
 )
     (29,547 )     (29,643 )
Average tangible equity
   $ 156,575     $ 151,415     $ 151,405     $ 162,447  
           


Contact:   William S. Lance
Executive Vice President &
Chief Financial Officer
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
570-253-8505
www.waynebank.com
     


                     
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
    June 30            
    2023   2022            
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks $ 30,053   $ 29,931              
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   3,036     79,735              
Cash and cash equivalents   33,089     109,666              
                     
Securities available for sale   403,621     440,877              
Loans receivable   1,577,699     1,404,317              
Less: Allowance for credit losses   17,483     17,017              
Net loans receivable   1,560,216     1,387,300              
Regulatory stock, at cost   7,924     2,396              
Bank premises and equipment, net   17,363     17,032              
Bank owned life insurance   45,806     43,167              
Foreclosed real estate owned   387     346              
Accrued interest receivable   7,276     6,085              
Deferred tax assets, net   23,301     19,134              
Goodwill   29,266     29,266              
Other intangible assets   260     353              
Other assets   13,256     10,762              
TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,141,765   $ 2,066,384              
                     
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits:                    
Non-interest bearing demand $ 425,757   $ 442,991              
Interest-bearing   1,306,240     1,356,839              
Total deposits   1,731,997     1,799,830              
Short-term borrowings   112,290     70,427              
Other borrowings   99,687     4,412              
Accrued interest payable   7,101     1,138              
Other liabilities   17,266     16,746              
TOTAL LIABILITIES   1,968,341     1,892,553              
                     
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares -     -              
Common Stock, $.10 par value per share,                    
authorized: 20,000,000 shares,                    
issued: 2023: 8,291,401 shares, 2022: 8,275,901 shares   829     828              
Surplus   97,268     96,752              
Retained earnings   135,583     119,414              
Treasury stock, at cost: 2023: 223,926 shares, 2022: 110,084 shares (6,007 )   (2,933 )            
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (54,249 )   (40,230 )            
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   173,424     173,831              
                     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND                    
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,141,765   $ 2,066,384              
                     
                     
                     
                     
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
    Three Months Ended June 30,       Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023   2022       2023   2022
INTEREST INCOME                    
Loans receivable, including fees $ 20,702   $ 15,714       $ 39,860   $ 31,089  
Securities   2,481     2,197         4,986     4,091  
Other   53     182         101     260  
Total Interest income   23,236     18,093         44,947     35,440  
                     
INTEREST EXPENSE                    
Deposits   5,740     1,083         10,102     2,142  
Short-term borrowings   943     60         1,722     108  
Other borrowings   911     56         1,388     195  
Total Interest expense   7,594     1,199         13,212     2,445  
NET INTEREST INCOME   15,642     16,894         31,735     32,995  
(RELEASE OF) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $ (1,750 )   300       $ (1,450 )   600  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RELEASE OF) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   17,392     16,594         33,185     32,395  
                     
                     
OTHER INCOME                    
Service charges and fees   1,353     1,475         2,665     2,946  
Income from fiduciary activities   229     214         441     416  
Net realized gains on sales of securities   (212 )   -         (209 )   -  
Gains on sales of loans, net   10     -         10     -  
Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned   -     -         -     427  
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies   229     449         442     625  
Other   174     351         346     1,414  
Total other income   1,783     2,489         3,695     5,828  
                     
OTHER EXPENSES                    
Salaries and employee benefits   5,842     5,840         11,810     11,271  
Occupancy, furniture and equipment   1,314     1,206         2,576     2,513  
Data processing and related operations   822     666         1,590     1,295  
Taxes, other than income   162     240         323     533  
Professional fees   323     406         608     981  
FDIC Insurance assessment   244     142         445     326  
Foreclosed real estate   74     10         103     63  
Amortization of intangibles   23     27         46     54  
Other   2,134     1,935         3,873     3,594  
Total other expenses   10,938     10,472         21,374     20,630  
                     
INCOME BEFORE TAX   8,237     8,611         15,506     17,593  
INCOME TAX EXPENSE   1,734     1,756         3,221     3,610  
NET INCOME $ 6,503   $ 6,855       $ 12,285   $ 13,983  
                     
Basic earnings per share $ 0.81   $ 0.84       $ 1.52   $ 1.71  
                     
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.81   $ 0.84       $ 1.51   $ 1.71  
                     
                     
                     
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                     
For the Three Months Ended June 30   2023   2022            
                     
Net interest income $ 15,642   $ 16,894              
Net income   6,503     6,855              
                     
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)   2.56 %   3.40 %            
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)   3.09 %   3.49 %            
Return on average assets   1.23 %   1.35 %            
Return on average equity   14.72 %   15.19 %            
Return on average tangible equity   17.66 %   18.16 %            
Basic earnings per share $ 0.81   $ 0.84              
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.81   $ 0.84              
                     
For the Six Months Ended June 30   2023
   2022
            
                     
Net interest income $ 31,735   $ 32,995              
Net income   12,285     13,983              
                     
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)   2.69 %   3.30 %            
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)   3.17 %   3.41 %            
Return on average assets   1.18 %   1.37 %            
Return on average equity   14.17 %   14.68 %            
Return on average tangible equity   17.06 %   17.36 %            
Basic earnings per share $ 1.52   $ 1.71              
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.51   $ 1.71              
                     
As of June 30   2023
   2022
            
                     
Total assets $ 2,141,765   $ 2,066,384              
Total loans receivable   1,577,699     1,404,317              
Allowance for credit losses   17,483     17,017              
Total deposits   1,731,997     1,799,830              
Stockholders' equity   173,424     173,831              
Trust assets under management   193,392     174,193              
                     
Book value per share $ 22.24   $ 21.65              
Tangible book value per share $ 18.58   $ 18.02              
Equity to total assets   8.10 %   8.41 %            
Allowance to total loans receivable   1.11 %   1.21 %            
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.20 %   0.04 %            
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.17 %   0.05 %            
                     
                     
                     
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
    June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30   June 30
    2023   2023   2022   2022   2022
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks $ 30,053   $ 25,701   $ 28,847   $ 23,092   $ 29,931  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   3,036     3,314     3,019     17,785     79,735  
Cash and cash equivalents   33,089     29,015     31,866     40,877     109,666  
                     
Securities available for sale   403,621     418,245     418,927     427,287     440,877  
Loans receivable   1,577,699     1,535,643     1,473,945     1,432,288     1,404,317  
Less: Allowance for credit losses   17,483     19,445     16,999     16,931     17,017  
Net loans receivable   1,560,216     1,516,198     1,456,946     1,415,357     1,387,300  
Regulatory stock, at cost   7,924     5,963     5,418     2,220     2,396  
Bank owned life insurance   45,806     45,577     43,364     43,169     43,167  
Bank premises and equipment, net   17,363     17,660     17,924     17,427     17,032  
Foreclosed real estate owned   387     346     346     346     346  
Goodwill and other intangibles   29,526     29,549     29,572     29,595     29,619  
Other assets   43,833     41,810     42,707     42,592     35,981  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,141,765   $ 2,104,363   $ 2,047,070   $ 2,018,870   $ 2,066,384  
                     
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits:                    
Non-interest bearing demand $ 425,757   $ 419,615   $ 434,529   $ 453,560   $ 442,991  
Interest-bearing deposits   1,306,240     1,336,320     1,293,198     1,315,236     1,356,839  
Total deposits   1,731,997     1,755,935     1,727,727     1,768,796     1,799,830  
Borrowings   211,978     148,744     133,215     71,754     74,839  
Other liabilities   24,366     23,269     19,043     19,471     17,884  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   1,968,341     1,927,948     1,879,985     1,860,021     1,892,553  
                     
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   173,424     176,415     167,085     158,849     173,831  
                     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND                    
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,141,765   $ 2,104,363   $ 2,047,070   $ 2,018,870   $ 2,066,384  
                     
                     
                     
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
    June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30   June 30
Three months ended   2023   2023   2022   2022   2022
INTEREST INCOME                    
Loans receivable, including fees $ 20,702   $ 19,158   $ 17,810   $ 17,114   $ 15,714  
Securities   2,481     2,505     2,487     2,473     2,197  
Other   53     48     98     245     182  
Total interest income   23,236     21,711     20,395     19,832     18,093  
                     
INTEREST EXPENSE                    
Deposits   5,740     4,362     2,772     1,557     1,083  
Borrowings   1,854     1,256     391     105     116  
Total interest expense   7,594     5,618     3,163     1,662     1,199  
NET INTEREST INCOME   15,642     16,093     17,232     18,170     16,894  
(RELEASE OF) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   (1,750 )   300     300     -     300  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RELEASE OF) PROVISION                    
FOR CREDIT LOSSES   17,392     15,793     16,932     18,170     16,594  
                     
OTHER INCOME                    
Service charges and fees   1,353     1,313     1,370     1,346     1,475  
Income from fiduciary activities   229     212     210     219     214  
Net realized (losses) gains on sales of securities   (212 )   2     3     -     -  
Gains on sales of loans, net   10     -     1     1     -  
Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned   -     -     -     -     -  
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies   229     213     195     267     449  
Other   174     172     147     345     351  
Total other income   1,783     1,912     1,926     2,178     2,489  
                     
OTHER EXPENSES                    
Salaries and employee benefits   5,842     5,969     5,246     5,553     5,840  
Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net   1,314     1,262     1,263     1,191     1,206  
Foreclosed real estate   74     29     7     4     10  
FDIC insurance assessment   244     200     144     143     142  
Other   3,464     2,976     3,615     3,248     3,274  
Total other expenses   10,938     10,436     10,275     10,139     10,472  
                     
INCOME BEFORE TAX   8,237     7,269     8,583     10,209     8,611  
INCOME TAX EXPENSE   1,734     1,487     1,443     2,100     1,756  
NET INCOME $ 6,503   $ 5,782   $ 7,140   $ 8,109   $ 6,855  
                     
Basic earnings per share $ 0.81   $ 0.71   $ 0.88   $ 1.00   $ 0.84  
                     
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.81   $ 0.71   $ 0.88   $ 1.00   $ 0.84  
                     
Book Value per share $ 22.24   $ 21.92   $ 20.86   $ 19.92   $ 21.65  
Tangible Book Value per share   18.58     18.31     17.24     16.29     18.02  
                     
Return on average assets (annualized)   1.23 %   1.13 %   1.40 %   1.57 %   1.35 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   14.72 %   13.61 %   17.40 %   17.93 %   15.19 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized)   17.66 %   16.42 %   21.27 %   21.48 %   18.16 %
                     
Net interest spread (fte)   2.56 %   2.83 %   3.30 %   3.61 %   3.40 %
Net interest margin (fte)   3.09 %   3.25 %   3.55 %   3.74 %   3.49 %
                     
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.11 %   1.27 %   1.15 %   1.18 %   1.21 %
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)   0.06 %   0.08 %   0.06 %   0.02 %   -0.02 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.20 %   0.18 %   0.08 %   0.04 %   0.04 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.17 %   0.15 %   0.07 %   0.05 %   0.05 %
                     

