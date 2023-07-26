PM discusses global issues with former UK PM Tony Blair

VIETNAM, July 26 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met Tony Blair, former UK Prime Minister and Executive Chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI), in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

Speaking highly of Blair's contributions to bilateral relations during his working tenure as a UK Prime Minister (1997-2007) and at present, Chinh expressed his hope that his guest will maintain contributions so as to help deepen the two countries’ relations in all fields, especially as they are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations.

He congratulated the UK on joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), affirming Việt Nam's support and willingness to actively coordinate with the country to promote the effective and efficient implementation of the trade deal.

Showing his expectation of Việt Nam's development potential, the UK’s former PM said that his country always attaches importance to its strategic partnership with Việt Nam and believes that the bilateral ties will grow further in the future.

The two sides also expressed their delight at the remarkable progress in cooperation between the TBI and some Vietnamese agencies after their meeting in March.

During Blair’s visit, the institute plans to sign a cooperation agreement with the Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment on attracting high-quality foreign investment and developing a financial centre in Việt Nam.

TBI has initially supported Vietnamese ministries and sectors to connect with potential foreign enterprises and investment funds that want to invest in Việt Nam, and is considering opening a representative office in Việt Nam.

At the meeting, the two sides also discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern, especially trends of the fourth industrial revolution, artificial intelligence, the rise of protectionism, and strategic competition.

Chính proposed the two sides strengthen cooperation to grasp and take advantage of opportunities and overcome difficulties and challenges.

He also suggested TBI promote the linkages of foreign partners and investors in Việt Nam, including investment funds and corporations from Europe and the Middle East, and assist the country in attracting resources for green growth, emissions reduction and climate change response, and boosting digital transformation.

The TBI Executive Chairman agreed with the Vietnamese PM’s view on the need to strengthen international solidarity and uphold multilateralism in solving global and universal issues, especially in responding to climate change and disease-related challenges. He affirmed that the TBI will always accompany and support Việt Nam and continue to work with its relevant agencies to implement specific cooperation activities, programmes and projects. — VNS