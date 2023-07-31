Innovators Legal and Johnson, Marcou, Isaacs & Nix Announce Merger

The merger brings together two accomplished and highly respected law firms, each with its own reputation for excellence.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovators Legal and Johnson, Marcou, Isaacs, & Nix, LLC (JMIN) are pleased to announce their planned combination, effective July 31, 2023.

Operating under the name Johnson, Marcou, Isaacs, & Nix, LLC, the expanded team will continue to deliver exceptional client service and provide clients in the U.S. and internationally with strategic counsel in intellectual property (IP) and corporate matters.

Innovators Legal was founded in 2020 by Dr. John Sears, a former faculty member in chemistry at Georgia Tech who has focused on early-stage technology commercialization for more than a decade. The firm attributes its rapid growth to developing long-lasting client relationships and designing creative solutions tailored to their unique needs.

"We have long been impressed by the Innovators Legal team's deep technical backgrounds and industry expertise, which complement our team's knowledge and capabilities," said JMIN principal Brent Nix. "They have extensive experience advising venture capital firms and early-stage companies, helping clients bring a breadth of new technologies to market."

Founded in 2010 by the late James D. Johnson, a renowned figure in the biotech patent world, JMIN is known for its IP prowess and results-driven approach. Since its inception, the firm has embraced a virtual business model, utilizing technology and cloud-based efficiencies and attracting seasoned lawyers, patent agents, paralegals, and support staff. Today, equity partners George Marcou, Bill Isaacs, and Brent Nix lead the firm.

"People at JMIN hail from some large and prominent law firms and have counseled industry-leading clients in a wide variety of technologies," said Dr. Sears. "We are excited about what this combination will mean for our clients and the extension of our group."

Integrating the Innovators Legal team gives JMIN a larger footprint in the market segments it serves. With deeper resources and a broader network, the firm offers enhanced value to existing clients and an attractive option for future clients seeking strategic IP representation and corporate counsel.