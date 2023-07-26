Outsourcing Services for CPAs and Accounting Firms Help Clients of These CPAs & Accountants Too, Says IBN Technologies

Outsourcing Services for CPAs and Accounting Firms by IBN Technologies Leading Outsourcing Services Provider IBN Technologies

As audit deficiencies rise again, IBN Tech’s outsourcing services for CPA and accounting firms help them focus on their core of Tax, Audit and business growth.

Offshore outsourcing empowers CPAs, accountants and CFOs to focus on cost optimization as they aggressively push for revenue growth when all around discretionary spending is tight” — Ajay Mehta, CEO and Founder, IBN Technologies

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new report on PCAOB inspections showed 61% of audits reviewed in 2022 are expected to have some deficiencies against the same number at 55% in 2021 and 44% in 2020. This shows the pressure on and importance of the work being done by CPA firms and accounting firms on a day-to-day basis. Their role is getting more complex by the day and it is very critical for CPAs and accountants to focus on their core skills of Auditing and Tax activities.

This is where outsourcing services provider like IBN Technologies, with its expertise in offshore outsourcing services for CPAs and accounting firms, help these businesses take care of their day-to-day work via a team of expert, certified and US GAAP experienced professionals and at nearly half the cost of these services in the US. Be it bookkeeping, payroll processing, accounts payable and receivables or any business process outsourcing service, the team at IBN has an unmatched experience of over 2 decades servicing CPA firms and accounting businesses across the US and UK.

"In today's ruthless market, CPAs and accountants can no longer afford to do everything by themselves or having all resources in-house," said Ajay Mehta, CEO of IBN Technologies. "Not only does costs play a big role, having an in-house team increases the day-to-day workload on these CPAs and accountants, which can be easily utilized to focus on their core strengths of tax related activities and auditing. Offshore Outsourcing presents a strategic alternative that enables accounting and CPA firms to grow sustainably."

Salaries of a bookkeeper start at around USD 40,000 a year in the US. The financial expenses of replacing an employee are also substantial. By working with partners like IBN, CPA firms and accounting organizations get access to certified, US GAAP experienced bookkeepers starting at only USD 20,000 while bearing no costs of replacing these resources or having overhead costs on them. These offshore resources have experience of working across multiple accounting software and industries. The white label services provided by finance and accounting department of IBN Technologies ensure that CPAs do not have to worry about clients being poached or moved away from their businesses.

"Offshore outsourcing empowers CPAs, accountants and CFOs to focus on cost optimization as they aggressively push for revenue growth when all around discretionary spending is tight," suggests Ajay Mehta. “With IBN Technologies, accounting and CPA firms can access a global talent pool, utilize specialized skills, and reduce recruitment and training costs. As a result, they can focus on their own as well as their clients’ business growth and ensure deficiencies in audits and taxes only go down.”

In order to explore and understand how IBN has been helping CPAs across the US, feel free to download one of the many case studies on outsourcing services for CPA. More case studies on how outsourcing services by IBN is helping businesses across the US and UK are available at https://www.ibntech.com/casestudies/ .

Explore IBN Tech’s all outsourcing services at https://www.ibntech.com/outsourcing/ .

About IBN Technologies

IBN Technologies LLC is an outsourcing specialist company with clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and India. The quality of IBN Tech procedures is guaranteed by ISO 9001:2015, 27001:2013 as well as a CMMI-5 certification. In its more than 24 years of existence, IBN has become a leading IT, KPO, and BPO outsourcing specialized company in the Finance & Accounting, CPAs, Hedge Fund & Other Alternative Investment business, Banking, Travel, Human Resource & Retail Industry sectors.

Contact Details:

USA:

IBN Technologies LLC

66 West Flagler Street Suite 900 Miami, FL 33130

India: Global Delivery Center

IBN Technologies Limited

Converting a CSV file to an Excel spreadsheet

42, Electronic Co-Operative

Estate Limited Satara Road,

Parvati, Pune, Maharashtra 411009