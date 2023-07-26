Ongoing Research&Development for Treatment will Boost the Growth of Sudden Acquired Retinal Degeneration Syndrome Market
Ongoing Research and Development for Treatment will Boost the Growth of The Global Sudden Acquired Retinal Degeneration Syndrome (SARDS) MarketHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Sudden Acquired Retinal Degeneration Syndrome (SARDS) Market Introduction
Sudden acquired retinal degeneration syndrome (SARDS) is a medical condition that affects the eyes and is primarily seen in dogs. It is characterized by a rapid and sudden degeneration of the retinal cells, leading to severe vision loss or even total blindness. The cause of SARDS is not fully understood, and there is currently no known cure for the condition. The exact cause of SARDS remains unclear, but it is believed to be related to an autoimmune response that targets the retinal cells, leading to their degeneration. Hormonal imbalances, especially with regard to the adrenal glands, have also been investigated as a possible contributing factor. The global sudden acquired retinal degeneration syndrome (SARDS) market is anticipated to witness CAGR of 11.3% during 2023 – 2031.
Global Sudden Acquired Retinal Degeneration Syndrome (SARDS) Market Future
Research in veterinary medicine is an ongoing process, and the future of SARDS treatment holds huge potential advancements. As researchers continue to study SARDS, they may gain a deeper understanding of its underlying causes and mechanisms. This knowledge could potentially lead to the development of targeted therapies that address the immune-mediated response or hormonal imbalances associated with the condition. Various therapies may be explored as potential treatment options such as immunomodulatory therapies, hormonal treatments, gene therapy for the cure of sudden acquired retinal degeneration syndrome. Additionally, the path to finding effective treatments for a complex condition like SARDS may involve collaboration between researchers, veterinarians, and pharmaceutical companies. The global sudden acquired retinal degeneration syndrome (SARDS) market has huge scope introducing advanced treatments during the forecast years.
Global Sudden Acquired Retinal Degeneration Syndrome (SARDS) Market Key Takeaways
SARDS is most commonly seen in middle-aged canines, with an average occurrence age of 8-10 years. Females are more likely to be affected by SARDS than males. SARDS is a complex condition, and its exact cause is not fully understood. It is believed to be related to an immune-mediated process, but the specific triggers and underlying mechanisms are not well-defined. It is possible that certain genetic factors or breed predispositions play a role in the development of SARDS.
In recent years, experimental therapies for SARDS have included intravenous or intravitreous injections of human immunoglobulin, paired with a high amount of oral immunosuppressive drugs. However, neither the effectiveness nor the side effects have been recorded in peer-reviewed veterinary ophthalmic literature. A trial course of oral prednisone and doxycycline is also recommended by veterinary ophthalmologists, because a tiny percentage of dogs exhibit similarly and are eventually diagnosed with immunological retinitis (which is more sensitive to medicinal therapy). In a recent clinical research, mycophenolate mofetil (MMF, 10mg/kg BID for at least 6 weeks of therapy) was studied for its possible therapeutic effectiveness in dogs with SARDS. As a result, several potential therapies will assist the expansion of the global sudden acquired retinal degeneration syndrome (SARDS) market in the forthcoming years.
Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing in the sudden acquired retinal degeneration syndrome (SARDS) market during the forecast period. A huge population in the Asian countries prefer dogs as their pets. Over the period of time, there has been rising awareness about various diseases and disorders related to dogs, which has led to timely diagnosis and treatments. The prevalence of these retinal problems in dogs might vary based on factors like breed distribution, genetics, and environmental factors. Additionally, access to veterinary care and awareness of these conditions are also playing an important role in the diagnosis and management of retinal problems in dogs. Besides various research and on-going clinical trials for sudden acquired retinal degeneration syndrome (SARDS) in Asia Pacific region is boosting the growth of the overall global sudden acquired retinal degeneration syndrome (SARDS) market.
Global Sudden Acquired Retinal Degeneration Syndrome (SARDS) Market Key Competitors
o Animal Eye Consultants of Iowa
o ANIMAL EYE VET INC
o Animal Vision Care & Surgical Center
o Eye Care for Animals
o Ocu-GLO
o Veterinary Eye Clinic of Monterey Bay
o Veterinary Specialist Services Pty Ltd.
o Other Market Participants
Global Sudden Acquired Retinal Degeneration Syndrome (SARDS) Market
By Gender
o Male
o Female
By Treatment
o Systemic Immunosuppressants
o Prednisone
o Leuflonamide
o Intravenous Ommunoglobulin (IVIg).
o Eye health supplements
By End Users
o Veterinary Ophthalmologists and Specialty Clinics
o Veterinary clinics
o Research Institutions
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
