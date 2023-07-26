Global Geopolymer Market to Witness Exponential CAGR of 31.2% During 2023 – 2031; says Absolute Markets Insights
Global Geopolymer Market Garnered Revenue Worth US$ 10.2 Bn in 2022HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Geopolymer is a class of inorganic materials formed through a chemical reaction between aluminosilicate precursors and an alkaline activator solution. This reaction creates a three-dimensional network structure with excellent mechanical properties, fire resistance, and durability. Geopolymers are considered as a sustainable alternative to traditional cement and concrete due to their lower carbon footprint and reduced use of natural resources. The increasing need for geopolymer market across numerous regions and countries is driven by the urgent global need for sustainable and resilient construction materials, reduced carbon emissions, and responsible waste management. As research and development continue to advance the technology and its applications, geopolymers are expected to play a vital role in shaping a more sustainable and environmentally conscious future for the construction and materials industries worldwide.
The pandemic highlighted the importance of sustainable and resilient construction practices, with a growing emphasis on reducing carbon emissions and minimizing the environmental impact of building materials. Geopolymers, being eco-friendly alternatives to traditional cement, gained attention for their potential to contribute to sustainable construction practices. As a result, some regions and industries saw an increased interest in research and development of geopolymer market technologies. Moreover, the pandemic's disruptions in the global supply chain and a greater awareness of the need for domestic manufacturing capabilities prompted some countries to invest in developing and scaling up their geopolymer production capacities. This move aimed to reduce reliance on foreign supply chains and enhance the local construction industry's resilience.
The construction industry is experiencing an increasing demand for geopolymer market technology due to its various advantages and sustainable attributes. Geopolymers offer a range of benefits that align with the industry's objectives of creating durable, eco-friendly, and cost-effective construction materials. Here are some examples of how geopolymer market is meeting the rising demand from the construction industry:
• Green Building Initiatives: Many countries and regions have implemented green building initiatives to reduce the environmental impact of construction projects. Geopolymers, with their lower carbon footprint and use of industrial by-products as precursors, fit well within these sustainability objectives. For instance, in Europe, where sustainable construction practices are highly valued, geopolymer-based concrete is increasingly used in green building projects to obtain LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification and other environmental certifications.
• Infrastructure Rehabilitation: Aging infrastructure is a global challenge, and the construction industry seeks durable and long-lasting materials for rehabilitation projects. Geopolymer-based solutions, such as geopolymer concrete and mortars, are being employed in infrastructure repair and rehabilitation to enhance structural integrity and extend the lifespan of bridges, roads, and other critical assets. In the United States, geopolymer concrete has been used for repairing damaged bridge decks, providing superior performance and reducing maintenance needs over time.
• Fire Resistance and Safety: Geopolymers have exceptional fire resistance properties, making them suitable for applications where fire safety is a priority. In high-rise buildings, where fire protection is critical, geopolymer-based coatings can be used to enhance structural fire resistance. For instance, in Australia, geopolymer-based fire-resistant coatings have been applied to steel structures in tall buildings to improve fire safety standards.
• Sustainable Infrastructure Projects: As government bodies and organizations prioritize sustainable infrastructure development, geopolymer technology becomes an attractive choice for construction projects. In China, the use of fly ash-based category of the geopolymer market in high-speed rail infrastructure has gained momentum, as it reduces the environmental impact and enhances the longevity of rail components.
• Waste Management Solutions: Geopolymers offer a way to convert industrial by-products and waste materials into valuable construction materials. Fly ash from power plants and blast furnace slag from the steel industry, for example, can be used to create geopolymers. This not only reduces waste disposal issues but also addresses the construction industry's growing concern over resource depletion.
The Asia Pacific region is experiencing extensive infrastructure development, including transportation networks, high-rise buildings, and water management systems. Geopolymers are increasingly being considered as a sustainable construction material for these projects due to their high durability, fire resistance, and lower carbon footprint compared to traditional cement-based materials. Several countries in the Asia Pacific region have launched sustainable development initiatives and policies that promote eco-friendly construction practices. Geopolymer market aligns well with these objectives, and governments in countries like Singapore and Japan have shown interest in supporting research and development projects related to geopolymer-based construction materials. Thus, these factors are propelling the demand of the Asia Pacific geopolymer market.
A few of the key players operating in the global geopolymer market are:
o Alchemy Geopolymer Solutions
o Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Pte Ltd
o CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.
o ClockSpring
o Geopolymer Solutions LLC
o Geopolymer Technologies
o Kiran Global Chem Limited
o Kuttuva Silicates Private Limited
o RENCA
o URETEK
o Wagners
o Zeobond Pty Ltd
o Other Market Participants
Global Geopolymer Market
By Type
o Slag-based
o Rock-based
o Fly ash-based
o Ferro-sialate
o Others
By Application
o General construction
o Earthquake-proof construction and buildings
o Concrete blocks
o Road construction
o Concrete pavements
o Concrete floors
o Pre-cast concrete
o Bridge constructions
o Countertops, panels and other concrete goods
o Architectural constructions
o Others
By End User Industry
o Building and Construction
o Transportation
o Power and Energy
o Chemical Industries
o Oil and Gas Industries
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
