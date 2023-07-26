Kenaf Seed Oil Market Growth 2023-2030 | 75 Pages Report

Kenaf Seed Oil Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Kenaf Seed Oil Market" [2023-2031] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The Kenaf Seed Oil Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Food Industry, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paints & Lubricants, Biofuel), and Types (Organic Kenaf Seed Oil, Conventional Kenaf Seed Oil). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Kenaf Seed Oil Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 75 Pages long. The Kenaf Seed Oil market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Kenaf Seed Oil Market worldwide?

Chempro Technovation

Shree Raghvendra Agro Processors

Hemp, Inc

Thar Process

Get a Sample PDF of report - https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/20119420

Short Description About Kenaf Seed Oil Market:

The Global Kenaf Seed Oil market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Kenaf seeds yield an edible vegetable oil. The kenaf seed oil is also used for cosmetics, industrial lubricants and for biofuel production. Kenaf oil is high in omega polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs). Kenaf seed oil contains a high percentage of linoleic acid (Omega-6) a polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA). Linoleic acid (C18:2) is the dominant PUFA, followed by oleic acid (C18:1). Alpha-linolenic acid (C18:3) is present in 2 to 4 percent.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Kenaf Seed Oil Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Kenaf Seed Oil market size is estimated to be worth USD 159.5 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 197.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.6Percent during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Organic Kenaf Seed Oil accounting for Percent of the Kenaf Seed Oil global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised Percent CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Food Industry segment is altered to an Percent CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Kenaf Seed Oil market size is valued at USD million in 2021, while the US and Europe Kenaf Seed Oil are USD million and USD million, severally. The proportion of the US is Percent in 2021, while China and Europe are Percent and Percent respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach Percent in 2028, trailing a CAGR of Percent through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR Percent, Percent, and Percent respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Kenaf Seed Oil landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of Percent over the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Kenaf Seed Oil include Chempro Technovation, Shree Raghvendra Agro Processors, Hemp, Inc and Thar Process, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately Percent in terms of revenue.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Kenaf Seed Oil capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Kenaf Seed Oil by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

Global Kenaf Seed Oil Scope and Segment

Kenaf Seed Oil market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Kenaf Seed Oil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at -https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/20119420

What are the factors driving the growth of the Kenaf Seed Oil Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Kenaf Seed Oil

Food Industry

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Paints & Lubricants

Biofuel

What are the types of Kenaf Seed Oil available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Kenaf Seed Oil market share In 2022.

Organic Kenaf Seed Oil

Conventional Kenaf Seed Oil

Which regions are leading the Kenaf Seed Oil Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Purchase this report (Price 4900 USD for a single-user license) -https://www.360researchreports.com/purchase/20119420