Global Direct Bonded Copper Substrate Market Reached Valuation of US$ 310.7 Mn in 2022; says Absolute Markets Insights
Global Direct Bonded Copper Substrate Market to Gain CAGR of 9.4% From 2023- 2031HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Direct Bonded Copper (DBC) substrate is a specialized type of printed circuit board (PCB) technology that offers exceptional thermal conductivity and electrical insulation properties. It is widely used in electronic devices and power modules, particularly in high-power applications where efficient heat dissipation is crucial for reliable and safe operation. A few of the major growth factors covered in the global direct bonded copper substrate market are listed below:
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1605
Increased Adoption in Electric Vehicles (EVs): The electric vehicle market was witnessing significant growth, and DBC substrates have found increasing use in EV power electronics, battery management systems, and charging infrastructure. As the automotive industry shifted towards electrification to meet sustainability goals, the demand for direct bonded copper substrate market in EV applications rose due to their ability to handle high-power and provide efficient thermal management.
• Advancements in DBC Manufacturing Techniques: Manufacturers were continuously improving the DBC manufacturing process to enhance production efficiency, reduce costs, and improve overall product quality. Efforts were being made to develop more automated and precise bonding techniques, as well as exploring alternative ceramic materials with superior thermal properties.
• Integration of Wide Bandgap Semiconductors: Wide bandgap semiconductors like silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) were gaining popularity in high-power electronics due to their ability to operate at higher temperatures and voltages. DBC substrates were being tailored to accommodate these advanced semiconductor materials, which require better thermal performance for optimal operation.
• Rise in Renewable Energy Applications: With the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources like solar and wind power, the demand for DBC substrates in power electronic applications such as solar inverters and wind power converters was growing. DBC's ability to efficiently dissipate heat in high-power applications made it well-suited for renewable energy systems.
• Expansion of 5G Infrastructure: The rollout of 5G technology drove demand for high-frequency and high-power electronic components. DBC substrates, with their excellent electrical and thermal properties, were being utilized in 5G infrastructure equipment like base stations, amplifiers, and power modules.
• Focus on Materials Research and Innovation: Research was ongoing to explore novel ceramic materials and composites that could further improve the thermal and electrical properties of DBC substrates. Materials with even higher thermal conductivity and lower thermal resistance were being sought to meet the demands of emerging high-power and high-frequency applications.
• Integration of AI and IoT in Power Electronics: As the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) gained traction, power electronics systems were becoming more complex and intelligent. DBC substrates are being used in advanced power electronics components, contributing to the development of smart grid technology and efficient energy management.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1605
Asia Pacific (APAC) region experienced several key trends in the direct bonded copper substrate market. APAC, being a major hub for electronics manufacturing and innovation, played a pivotal role in driving the growth and adoption of direct bonded copper substrate market. One notable trend was the rapid growth in the electronics and power electronics industries across countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. This surge in electronics production led to an increased demand for advanced power modules and electronic components, making DBC substrates highly sought-after for their superior thermal management capabilities. Additionally, the region's expanding electric vehicle market, driven by supportive government policies and incentives, contributed to the rising use of DBC substrates in EV power electronics and battery management systems, where efficient heat dissipation and high-power handling were critical. Furthermore, the focus on sustainable energy solutions in APAC has led to a growing demand for renewable energy systems, such as solar and wind power, with DBC substrates finding extensive application in power electronic components for inverters and converters. The integration of wide bandgap semiconductors like silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) in high-power electronic devices also saw an upswing in the region, further boosting the demand for direct bonded copper substrate market due to their ability to accommodate advanced semiconductor materials. As the electronics industry continued to evolve and embrace emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart devices, DBC substrates were increasingly utilized in high-frequency communication devices and intelligent electronics, cementing their position as a critical component in the APAC region's electronics landscape. Overall, the key trends observed in the Asia Pacific for direct bonded copper substrate market reflected the region's dynamic growth, technological advancements, and commitment to sustainability, positioning DBC substrates as a crucial enabler for the region's electronic and power electronics industries.
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Publish your press release with us for 10x reach worldwide/country Publish with IGN24
For all the latest in industry news visit IndustryGlobalnews24.com
Global Direct Bonded Copper Substrate Market Players
o C-MAC Holding nv
o Conard Corp
o Dynamic Hybrids, Inc.
o Heraeus Holding
o INNOVACERA
o PADAR TECNOENERGIE
o Remtec, Inc.
o Rogers Corporation
o Stellar Industries Corp
o Tong Hsing Electronic Industries, Ltd
o Toyo Adtec
o Valley Design Corp.
o Z-Max Co Ltd.
o Other Market Participants
Purchase the latest in-depth Global Direct Bonded Copper Substrate Market Report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1605
Global Direct Bonded Copper Substrate Market
By Coating Material Type
o Aluminium Oxide
o Aluminium Nitride
o Beryllium Oxide
o Silicon Nitride
o Others
By Plating Type
o Unplated
o Plated
o Gold
o Nickel
o Combination
By Application
o Power Hybrids and Power Control Circuits
o Power Semiconductor Modules
o Battery Chargers
o Inductive Charging Systems
o Smartpower Building Blocks
o Solid State Relays
o Solar Cells and Arrays
o Laser Devices
o Switch Mode Power Supplies (SMPS)
o Electronic Heating Devices
o Others
By Industry
o Semiconductor and Consumer Electronics
o Power Electronics and Instrumentation
o Energy and Utilities
o Automotive and Transportation
o Medical and Healthcare
o Manufacturing
o Telecommunication
o Aerospace and Defence
o Others
Request for customization to meet your precise research requirements: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=1605
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Top Reports
1. Global Electric Bidets Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Electric-Bidets-Market-2023-2031-1516
2. Global Direct Metallization System Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Direct-Metallization-System-Market-2023-2031-1492
View all our latest publications: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/publications
View our latest press releases on EINNewsWire with us: http://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/ign24/?n=2
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-420-1213
email us here