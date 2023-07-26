Leisure Travel Market Analysis | 2030

Leisure Travel Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Leisure Travel Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | is segmented into Regions, Applications (Group Travel, Personal Travel), and Types (3 Days, 3-7 Days, 7-14 Days). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Leisure Travel Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 111 Pages long. The Leisure Travel market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Leisure Travel Market worldwide?

AirGorilla

Trivago

Hotel Urbano

Hays Travel

Ctrip.Com International

Priceline

Expedia

Tourism

MakeMyTrip

Alibaba

Tuniu

Thomas Cook

Yatra Online

Airbnb

Booking

CheapOair.Com

Hostelworld

TripAdvisor

Short Description About Leisure Travel Market:

The Global Leisure Travel market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2030. In 2021, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Leisure travel is travel in which the primary motivation is to take a vacation from everyday life. Leisure travel is often characterized by staying in nice hotels or resorts, relaxing on beaches or in a room, or going on guided tours and experiencing local tourist attractions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Leisure Travel. The market in North America is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period. The high adoption of advanced technology and the presence of large players in this region are likely to create ample growth opportunities for the market.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with a magnificent growth in CAGR During the Forecast period 2022-2029.

Leisure Travel Market size is projected to reach Multimillion USD by 2029, In comparison to 2022, at unexpected CAGR during 2022-2029.

Despite the presence of intense competition, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, and it will still be more new investments entering the field in the future.

This report focuses on the Leisure Travel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The report focuses on the Leisure Travel market size, segment size (mainly covering product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends. Furthermore, the report provides detailed cost analysis, supply chain.

Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Consumer behavior analysis and market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) provides crucial information for knowing the Leisure Travel market.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Leisure Travel Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Leisure Travel

Group Travel

Personal Travel

What are the types of Leisure Travel available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Leisure Travel market share In 2022.

3 Days

3-7 Days

7-14 Days

Which regions are leading the Leisure Travel Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

