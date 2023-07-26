Acclaimed Entertainment Attorney Announces Formation of New Powerhouse Law Firm Glinert Chidekel

Glinert Chidekel Logo David Chidekel

David Chidekel Launches New Firm Providing Legal and Strategic Business Services to Top-Tier Clients in Digital Media, Finance, Entertainment and Technology

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GlinertChidekel, PLLC d/b/a Glinert Chidekel announced the launch of its new law firm founded by Managing Partner David Chidekel. The firm is focused primarily on providing legal and strategic business advice and guidance to clients in digital media and entertainment. Mr. Chidekel describes Glinert Chidekel as “the law firm for creators, innovators, and entrepreneurs who want to change the world.”

Glinert Chidekel is a full-service transactional law firm specializing in digital media, entertainment, finance, and technology. The firm’s attorneys manage complex rights acquisition and licensing, general corporate and M&A, intellectual property, and technology matters.

According to Glinert Chidekel Managing Partner David Chidekel “Our law firm is different from most entertainment firms. In addition to being proficient in handling entertainment-related transactions, Glinert Chidekel also provides top-quality legal services with respect to sophisticated technology and complex financing transactions. Our attorneys become trusted members of a client’s business team, capable of guiding the client through all phases of their business lifecycle, from formation, through various financing rounds, to a strategic exit. We also offer strategic business consulting, technology development and management, and music, film, and television project preparation and shopping, through a separate affiliated holding company. Given my extensive career as an entertainment attorney, and my experience serving as the Chief Commercial Officer of BitTorrent, Glinert Chidekel is uniquely positioned to help our clients face the challenges and exploit the opportunities resulting from an increasingly decentralized and extended reality Web3 world.” Mr. Chidekel added, "I named the new firm Glinert Chidekel as a tribute to my father-in-law, former law partner, and mentor, David Glinert, whose entrepreneurial spirit, sharp legal mind, and integrity set the standard for me as a lawyer and as a person.”

Glinert Chidekel is headquartered at 295 Madison Ave., 22nd Floor, New York, NY 10017. For more information or to arrange a complimentary screening interview to see if Glinert Chidekel is the firm for you, please visit glichi.io.

About David Chidekel

David Chidekel has been selected several times for Billboard’s annual “Top Music Attorneys” and for Variety’s Legal Impact Report. David has also written articles and been featured and quoted in numerous publications (e.g., Forbes, Billboard Magazine, Variety, New York Times, Fast Company, Hollywood Reporter, etc.). He has also served as a moderator and a panelist at the New Music Seminar, the South by Southwest Music Conference, the Philadelphia Music Conference, and NEMO, as well as participating on digital music panels for Billboard Magazine, Digital Music Forum East, and the New York State Bar Association, and has been an Adjunct Professor of Entertainment Law at Hofstra University School of Law, as well as a Featured Guest Lecturer at Pace University School of Law and the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law.

About Glinert Chidekel (glichi.io)

Glinert Chidekel was formed in 2023 as a full-service transactional law firm specializing in digital media, entertainment, finance, and technology. The firm’s attorneys manage complex rights acquisition and licensing, general corporate and M&A, intellectual property, and technology matters. They are trusted members of a client’s business team, capable of guiding the client through all phases of their business lifecycle, from formation, through various financing rounds, to a strategic exit. Glinert Chidekel provides innovative, sophisticated, and value-added legal services, leveraging cutting-edge legal technology for billing and document management.