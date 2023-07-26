The Grove Recovery in Santa Ana Announce Specialist Sober Living Facilities To Help Those Suffering From Drug Or Alcohol Addiction

Santa Ana, California – The Grove Recovery in Santa Ana, California, is proud to announce it is the only rehab center in the area that is now also providing specialist sober living facilities to help those suffering from drug or alcohol addiction.

As an extension to its range of rehab programs, from outpatient rehab, dual diagnosis, detox, and inpatient rehab, the sober living facilities at The Grove Recovery are designed to help those trying to end their addiction by giving them the option to be placed in an environment where others are dealing with similar issues and are working towards the same sobriety goals.

A spokesperson for The Grove Recovery said, “Moving into a sober living home can be a worthwhile step toward addressing a drug or alcohol addiction. We view anyone considering this option as a singular, one-of-a-kind individual with a unique history defined by genetics, heredity, nature, and life experiences. Thus, rather than “one size fits all” or “cookie cutter” treatment modules, our clinicians will create customized, individualized and best practice treatment plans for each patient that are acutely sensitive to his/her unique needs.”

Sober living homes typically serve as a transition point between long-term Rehab and a patient’s return to normal life. These are residences that people can move into while receiving treatment for their alcohol or drug addiction.

The length of stay in a sober living facility is determined on a case-by-case basis, and some people may only need to stay for a month, while others will need to stay for a year or longer to successfully take the next step on their recovery journey.

As everyone living in a Sober Living facility is going through similar challenges, choosing to stay in one can help patients stay on track toward recovery because the other residents can help hold them accountable. Patients will also be able to develop meaningful relationships with other residents and staff members, and those relationships can benefit them even after they leave the facility by offering a continued community of support and understanding.

Sober Living homes offer those trying to overcome addiction a unique sense of independence. Those in the facility can still have a job, be social, control their diet, travel, and participate in other activities so they can have a normal life in a helpful and encouraging environment.

The rules of sober living facilities can vary based on location, whether or not a facility is coed, the number of residents, and other factors. The expert team at The Grove Recovery in Santa Ana, Orange County, can answer any questions that individuals may have about the facilities and provide them with all resources and information they may need to begin their sober living program.

About The Grove Recovery

The Grove is committed to providing its patients with the tools to sustain long-term recovery and lessen the risk of relapse. This goal is achieved by integrating the latest advances in addiction, behavioral science, and evidence-based methodologies of care in all aspects of The Grove Recovery’s care while additionally embracing the proven science of Medication Assisted Treatment to treat defeat opioid, substance, and alcohol use disorders.

To find out more about The Grove Recovery and its specialist sober living facilities

