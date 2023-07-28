Country Music Artist D Boone Pittman Releases New Single, “East of Ravenna”

The single captures the depths and majesty of Pittman’s homeland and projects hope for those still dealing with the aftermath of flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

STANTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Salter-Gann Universal Promotions and Management, LLC is proud to announce the release of “East of Ravenna” from country music artist D Boone Pittman. The single, an advance release from Pittman’s upcoming album Resurrection Noise, captures the depths and majesty of Pittman’s homeland and projects hope for those still dealing with the aftermath of recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Pittman’s music has always been tethered to his roots. A product of Eastern Kentucky, his songwriting has become renowned for providing listeners with a front-row seat to Appalachia’s culture and history. From ballads like “Casey Jones” from his Emerge LP to “Furnance Mountain” on Bluegrass American Dream, Pittman is a master at representing his heritage in song.

In his upcoming album Resurrection Noise, Pittman goes further than ever before by exploring the devastation caused by flooding in Eastern Kentucky in 2022. “East of Ravenna,” an advance single from the 10-track album, was written to project hope for those still grapping with displacement and the loss of loved ones from the floods. Featuring a bagpipe drone, a ratchet, hammer, and even an anvil, “East of Ravenna” lays the groundwork for the resurrection of a community rebuilding following a natural disaster.

“There’s still so much left to be done and many communities need help, in a myriad of ways,” says Pittman. “With ‘East of Ravenna’ and my next album, I wanted to keep the focus on Eastern Kentucky. Too many are still without homes, and I wanted to redirect focus to the area while also honoring the flood’s victims.”

“East of Ravenna” can be downloaded here from Play It Forward, a nonprofit that will donate all proceeds towards the KSR Flood Relief Fund. It will also be available on all major streaming platforms on July 28, including Spotify and Apple Music.

To learn more about D Boone Pittman, visit https://www.dboonepittman.com.