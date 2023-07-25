Melbourne Plumbers Invests in Staff Training and Certification

Melbourne, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melbourne, Victoria -

With 16 years in the business, Fix-It Right Plumbing has encountered strength after strength during its business. Aside from a growing service area, their team has grown in response to increasing brand recognition. With consistently high positive customer feedback, Fix-It Right Plumbing is constantly searching for ways to provide top-notch plumbing and maintenance services to southeastern Australia.

One investment the company is willing to make time and time again is in the professional development of its team.

“Our commitment to providing the most knowledgeable and highly-skilled plumbers in Melbourne is unparalleled. We want to ensure that we are sending highly-experienced workers who can diagnose on-site any plumbing and maintenance issue a homeowner might have,” said the company representative.

The trusted plumbing company elevated its standards of training last year.

In July 2022, Melbourne employees completed blocked drainage system training in Melbourne. In the same month, the company expanded its plumber technician training in Geelong to critical service areas, including blocked drains, and began offering blocked drainage system training. As a result, Fix-It Right technicians have increased their proficiency in assisting customers with blocked drains. Furthermore, a Fix-It Right Plumbing representative stated that all their plumbers are qualified and registered and will receive continuing specialized plumber training to better target and address issues effectively.

“It’s been delightful to see the immediate impact that professional development and specialized training has had on the service our technicians have been providing to homeowners in Melbourne,” said a company representative.

As a family-owned business, Fix-It Right also strives to hire the best of the best. To achieve this goal, they aim to hire the most highly-experienced, skilled, and friendly technicians who live in the area.

“We want to contribute to the strong Melbourne workforce by hiring and training technicians who live in the area. Our investment in them is an investment in our community!” said the company representative.

Fix-It Right Plumbing attributes its successes and loyal customer base to its ongoing efforts to improve the company. Tradies News listed the company as one of the top five plumbers in the Melbourne region in July 2021. Fix-It Right Plumbing doubled the size of its new headquarters by moving to a newly constructed facility in Carrum Downs, Victoria, in November 2021. This construction allowed for more office and factory space and expanded the services and team. The company had over 1000 reviews and an average of 4.9 stars as of summer 2022.

Since 2007, Fix-It Right Plumbing has been one of Australia’s most popular and highly-rated professional plumbing companies. The company provides plumbing services to customers in Canberra, Geelong, the Bayside Suburbs, the Northern Suburbs, the Eastern Suburbs, the Western Suburbs, and the Mornington Peninsula in Melbourne.

The company is focused on maintaining its reputation as a formidable, trusted, and customer-forward company by continually providing quality services. Fix-It Right Plumbing can assist with blocked drains, hot water access, burst pipes, leak detection, dripping taps, and gas leaks. The company offers professional services from a team of qualified and experienced plumbers, fully stocked service vans, knowledgeable and helpful service, upfront pricing, and flexible payment options to help one's home always remain functioning and comfortable.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vl5vMtkEQLI

