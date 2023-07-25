Insta Graphic Systems to Be Part of Graphics Pro Expo in Long Beach in August 2023

Cerritos, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerritos, California -

Insta Graphic Systems, a global leader in heat press machines based in Cerritos, CA, has announced they will be attending the upcoming Graphics Pro Expo to be held in Long Beach in August 2023. They pride themselves on setting the standard for heat press machines, and custom heat transfers, offering a total solution for the industry. The result is a long-lasting high-quality heat embellishments.

A spokesperson for Insta Graphic Systems says, “To our valued Distribution Partners, are you exhibiting at the Graphics Pro Expo in Long Beach this August? We would love the opportunity to showcase an award-winning Insta Heat Press in your booth. Please reach out and let us know your interest, so we can reserve a machine for you. Thank you for your partnership and good luck at the show.”

Insta heat press machines have superior temperature and pressure distribution across the whole platen and are able to recover heat much faster compared to other heat transfer machines available on the market. Their heat presses continue to be considered impressive by customers, allowing them to get the SGIA Product of the Year awards time and time again.

Insta Graphic Systems offers heat press machines and custom transfers which make it easy to apply graphics onto various substrates. For each type of custom heat transfer, the suggested application settings are indicated. These customized heat transfers, unlike CAD-CUT and vinyl transfers, don’t need additional labor and equipment. They can also speed up production by eliminating the need for time-consuming and repetitive steps, including cutting and weeding the design to get rid of excess film. These custom heat transfers are pre-made and are available in various colors and styles. They can be cut to any preferred size. The entire application process only takes 20 to 30 seconds and this includes dressing the garment on the platen and then imprinting the design by utilizing an Insta heat press machine. In addition, these heat transfers will hold their color and shape for a long time, even after several washes.

Launched in 1959, Insta Graphic Systems was established by two young entrepreneurs who were marketing their heat press and heat transfer machines to schools and clubs. Herbert A. Wells, who was a chemist who played a vital role in the development of Elmer’s Glue, bought the company in 1969. Later on, he played a key role in the development of the first plastisol heat transfer that enabled easy application and offered a soft to the touch feel, which were characteristics that were not previously possible through heat transfers. Insta Graphic Systems experienced accelerated growth in the early 1970s when decorated T-shirts became the trend. Furthermore, the company became even more popular when they obtained an international license for ET. Their high quality and innovative heat transfers significantly contributed to the popularity of the company around the world. Currently, Janet Wells, who is the daughter of Herbert Wells and started working for the company right after graduating from UCLA, is the President of Insta Graphic Systems.

Those who are interested in learning more about Insta’s heat press machines and custom heat transfers can check out Insta’s website or contact them via phone or email.

