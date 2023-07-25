Pulse Seismic Inc. Reports Strong Q2 2023 Results and Declares Regular Quarterly and Special Dividends

CALGARY, Alberta, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSX:PSD) (OTCQX:PLSDF) (“Pulse” or the “Company”) is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, accompanying notes and MD&A are being filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and will be available on Pulse’s website at www.pulseseismic.com.

Pulse’s Board of Directors today approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01375 per share and a special dividend of $0.15 per share. The total of the regular and special dividend will be approximately $8.7 million based on Pulse’s 53,280,621 common shares outstanding as of July 25, 2023, and will be paid on August 22, 2023 to shareholders of record on August 14, 2023. These dividends are designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes. For non-resident shareholders, Pulse’s dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax.

“We are very pleased with the level of data sales generated in the first half of 2023. As our stakeholders know, there is significant volatility from year to year in the sales generated from data licencing contracts,” stated Neal Coleman, Pulse’s President and CEO. “Following a slow year in 2022, we have in six months, achieved 183 percent of annual 2022 sales, resulting in a significant increase in the cash balance. Being in the strong financial position we are, with zero debt and low operating costs, the Company generates high margins with strong free cash flow. Notwithstanding the fluctuations we experience in annual revenues, we then seek to invest opportunistically to increase our per share value. For 2023, this includes the purchase of 346,248 of Pulse shares year-to-date through our normal course issuer bid. Thereafter, we distribute excess cash in the form of dividends. Consistent with that approach, the Board of Directors today determined that in addition to approving the regular quarterly dividend of $0.01375 per share, a prudent allocation of capital at this time would be to return excess cash to shareholders in the form of a special dividend of $0.15 per common share.”

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

Total revenue was $8.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $3.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, total revenue was $17.2 million compared to $5.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The periods-over-periods revenue increases are the result of data library sales increase in the first half of 2023;





Net earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $3.4 million ($0.06 per share basic and diluted) compared to a net loss of $1.8 million ($0.03 per share basic and diluted) for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Net earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $6.3 million ($0.12 per share basic and diluted) compared to a net loss of $4.3 million ($0.08 per share basic and diluted) for the six months ended June 30, 2022;





EBITDA (a) was $6.9 million ($0.13 per share basic and diluted) for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $818,000 ($0.02 per share basic and diluted) for the three months ended June 30, 2022. EBITDA was $13.6 million ($0.25 per share basic and diluted) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $827,000 ($0.02 per share basic and diluted) for the six months ended June 30, 2022;





was $5.8 million ($0.11 per share basic and diluted) for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $1.2 million ($0.02 per share basic and diluted) for the comparable period in 2022. Shareholder free cash flow was $11.1 million ($0.21 per share basic and diluted) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $1.4 million ($0.03 per share basic and diluted) for the six months ended June 30, 2022; In the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 Pulse purchased and cancelled, through its normal course issuer bid, a total of 92,348 common shares at a total cost of approximately $161,000 (at an average cost of $1.74 per common share including commissions); and





At June 30, 2023 Pulse was debt-free and had a cash balance of $9.7 million; and cash of $18.5 million on July 25, 2023. The $25.0 million revolving credit facility is undrawn and fully available to the Company.





SELECTED FINANCIAL AND

OPERATING INFORMATION (thousands of dollars except per share data, Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Year ended numbers of shares and

kilometres of seismic

data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 December 31, (unaudited) (unaudited) 2022 Revenue Data library sales 8,740 3,028 17,120 4,771 9,345 Other revenue 16 69 43 182 225 Total revenue 8,756 3,097 17,163 4,953 9,570 Amortization of seismic data library 2,274 2,443 4,560 4,958 9,818 Net earnings (loss) 3,399 (1,766 ) 6,307 (4,284 ) (7,907 ) Per share basic and diluted 0.06 (0.03 ) 0.12 (0.08 ) (0.15 ) Cash provided by operating activities 548 1,773 5,961 10,402 11,992 Per share basic and diluted 0.01 0.03 0.11 0.19 0.22 EBITDA (a) 6,935 818 13,550 827 2,035 Per share basic and diluted (a) 0.13 0.02 0.25 0.02 0.04 Shareholder free cash flow (a) 5,829 1,224 11,090 1,412 3,200 Per share basic and diluted (a) 0.11 0.02 0.21 0.03 0.06 Capital expenditures Property and equipment 10 8 14 12 12 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 53,564,532 53,731,237 53,589,486 53,739,960 53,703,039 Shares outstanding at period-end 53,534,521 53,720,317 53,626,869 Seismic library 2D in kilometres 829,207 829,207 829,207 3D in square kilometres 65,310 65,310 65,310 FINANCIAL POSITION AND

RATIOS June 30, June 30, December 31, (thousands of dollars except ratios) 2023 2022 2022 Working capital 15,380 6,522 6,593 Working capital ratio 5.1:1 6.9:1 6.8:1 Cash and cash equivalents 9,686 5,910 5,822 Total assets 42,372 40,064 35,222 Long-term debt - - - Trailing 12-month (TTM) EBITDA (b) 14,758 22,120 2,035 Shareholders’ equity 38,026 38,400 33,496



(a) The Company’s continuous disclosure documents provide discussion and analysis of “EBITDA”, “EBITDA per share”, “shareholder free cash flow” and “shareholder free cash flow per share”. These financial measures do not have standard definitions prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies. The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures because management, investors, analysts and others use them as measures of the Company’s financial performance. The Company’s definition of EBITDA is cash available to invest in growing the Company’s seismic data library, pay interest and principal on its long-term debt, purchase its common shares, pay taxes and the payment of dividends. EBITDA is calculated as earnings (loss) from operations before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA per share is defined as EBITDA divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding for the period. The Company believes EBITDA assists investors in comparing Pulse’s results on a consistent basis without regard to non-cash items, such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary significantly depending on accounting methods or non-operating factors such as historical cost. Shareholder free cash flow further refines the calculation by adding back non-cash expenses, net restructuring costs and deducting net financing costs and current income tax expense from EBITDA. Shareholder free cash flow per share is defined as shareholder free cash flow divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding for the period.

(b) TTM EBITDA is defined as the sum of EBITDA generated over the previous 12 months and is used to provide a comparable annualized measure.

These non-GAAP financial measures are defined, calculated and reconciled to the nearest GAAP financial measures in the Management's Discussion and Analysis.

OUTLOOK

With seismic data library sales of $17.1 million in the first half of 2023, equivalent to 183 percent of sales achieved in all of 2022, Pulse remains cautiously optimistic about the remainder of the year. Areas of strength continue to include buoyant global demand for fossil fuels, forecasts for continued growth in industry capital investment and field activities, ongoing corporate profitability, and Alberta mineral lease auctions (“land sales”) through June 30 showing the greatest year-to-date strength in nearly a decade. These positive factors are dampened by continued geopolitical instability and a challenging federal regulatory environment.

The Company cautions, as always, that industry conditions do not provide visibility regarding Pulse’s seismic data library sales levels. Pulse’s key strengths include zero debt, a low-cost structure, high leverage to increased revenue in its EBITDA margin, no capital spending commitments, Canada’s largest licensable seismic data library and strong customer relations.

The Company remains focused on the business practices that have served it throughout the full range of conditions: maintaining a strong balance sheet with access to credit on favourable terms, careful management of cash resources including distributing cash to shareholders when prudent, a low cost structure, a disciplined and rigorous approach to growth opportunities, an experienced and capable management team, and excellent customer care complemented by the initiative to broaden the attractiveness of the seismic data library.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Pulse is a market leader in the acquisition, marketing and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the western Canadian energy sector. Pulse owns the largest licensable seismic data library in Canada, currently consisting of approximately 65,310 square kilometres of 3D seismic and 829,207 kilometres of 2D seismic. The library extensively covers the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin, where most of Canada’s oil and natural gas exploration and development occur.

