McKee Administration Forms Search Committee for New Child Advocate

RHODE ISLAND, July 25 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today announced that a search committee is being formed to find a new Child Advocate following the resignation of Jennifer Griffith. Griffith's resignation was effective July 16 and Katelyn Medeiros has been serving as the state's Acting Child Advocate while Griffith was on a leave of absence. Medeiros will serve as Acting Child Advocate while the search committee conducts their work.

"Jennifer Griffith has been a tireless advocate on behalf of children and families in Rhode Island, particularly those who are most vulnerable. Her dedication has ensured that the Office of the Child Advocate is proactively meeting the needs of those in state care," said Governor McKee. "I thank Jennifer for her service to the State and the people of Rhode Island."

State statute dictates that a search committee will be formed to find a permanent Child Advocate. The search committee will consist of two attorneys appointed by the Rhode Island Bar Association; two judges of the family court appointed by the chief judge; one medical doctor appointed by the Rhode Island Medical Society; one psychologist appointed by the Rhode Island Psychological Association; one social worker appointed by the Rhode Island Alliance of Social Service Employees; one person appointed as a representative of private children's agencies by the Governor; one person representing the general public appointed by the Governor; and one person appointed by the director of the Rhode Island Department of Human Services.

