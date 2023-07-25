Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,539 in the last 365 days.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2023

SECOND QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net loss available to common stockholders of $207.4 million, or a loss of $1.75 per diluted share as the quarter was impacted by items related to loan sales and restructuring of our Civic subsidiary
  • Adjusted earnings of $36.0 million and adjusted diluted earnings per common share of $0.22, which exclude the effect of loan sales, lower of cost or market held for sale (“LOCOM HFS”) adjustments, and reorganization costs as detailed below
  • Executed on strategic plan to divest non-core loan portfolios including selling
    • National Construction portfolio, including $2.6 billion of loans and $2.3 billion of unfunded commitments
    • Lender Finance portfolio, including $2.1 billion of loans and $0.2 billion of unfunded commitments
    • A portion of the Civic portfolio, including $521 million of loans and $24 million of unfunded commitments
  • Second quarter results were marked by enhanced liquidity and capital
    • Immediately-available liquidity (on-balance sheet liquidity and unused borrowing capacity) of $17.9 billion, which exceeded uninsured deposits of $5.3 billion, with a coverage ratio of 335% at June 30, 2023
    • Total insured deposits represented approximately 81% of total deposits as of June 30, 2023, up from 48% at December 31, 2022
  • All risk-based capital ratios increased from March 31, 2023, with CET1 increasing from 9.21% to 11.16%
  • Loans to deposits ratio decreased to 81.5% at June 30, 2023 from 101.0% at March 31, 2023
  • Operational efficiency initiative is ongoing with continued optimization of resources, contracts, facilities, and processes

ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND RELATED METRICS

                 
  Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
  2023   2023   2022
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Earnings Summary:                
Net (loss) earnings $ (197,414)   $ (1,195,424)   $ 122,360
Diluted earnings per common share $ (1.75)   $ (10.22)   $ 1.02
Return on average assets   (1.84)%     (11.34)%     1.23%
Return on average tangible common equity (1)   (37.62)%     14.45%     24.24%
Efficiency ratio   527.0%     58.2%     49.5%
                 
Adjusted Earnings Summary (1):                
Adjusted earnings $ 35,957   $ 89,436   $ 122,360
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share   0.22   $ 0.66   $ 1.02
Adjusted return on average assets   0.34%     0.85%     1.23%
Adjusted return on average tangible common                
equity   5.08%     15.62%     24.24%
Adjusted efficiency ratio   86.9%     58.2%     49.5%
                 
(1) Non-GAAP measure.                

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial results for the second quarter of 2023 were impacted by $277.7 million of losses on the sale of loans and unfunded commitments and LOCOM HFS adjustments, Civic loan sale charge-offs of $22.4 million, and $12.4 million of reorganization costs. Financial results for the first quarter of 2023 were impacted by a goodwill impairment of $1.38 billion and reorganization costs of $8.5 million. Excluding these amounts, adjusted earnings were $36.0 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023 and $89.4 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. A reconciliation of adjusted earnings to net (loss) earnings according to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) is provided in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

CEO COMMENTARY

Paul Taylor, President and CEO, commented, “At the end of the first quarter, we communicated our strategic plan to exit non-core products and services and strengthen our community banking business which would improve our capital ratios, liquidity, and operational efficiency. We expected to execute this plan over several quarters, however, given that market conditions changed, we pivoted to shrink the balance sheet through the sale of three significant non-core loan portfolios. These loan sales accelerated our balance sheet restructuring, reducing risk in our loan portfolio, and improving our capital ratios and liquidity. The significant reduction in risk-weighted assets resulted in much improved capital ratios, and our CET1 capital ratio improved from 9.21% at March 31, 2023 to 11.16% at June 30, 2023.”

Mr. Taylor continued, “We are continuing the work we started last year to improve the overall efficiency of the Bank, which resulted in severance, asset write-off, and contract termination expense of $12.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. Since the beginning of the year, we have reduced our employee count by 560 employees, primarily at our Civic subsidiary. We have identified many other areas to improve efficiency across the Bank and will be executing on these measures in the coming months.”

Mr. Taylor concluded, “Due to the competitive marketplace for deposits, we are introducing new products and technology solutions to successfully grow customer deposits. At the end of the second quarter, we introduced a digital account opening tool to efficiently gather new deposits. In the third quarter, we expect to implement a new on-line channel for gathering deposits directly from consumers.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

                       
  At or For the       At or For the    
  Three Months Ended       Six Months Ended    
  June 30,   March 31,   Increase   June 30,   Increase
Financial Highlights  2023     2023    (Decrease)    2023     2022    (Decrease)
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net (loss) earnings available                    
to common stockholders $ (207,361 )   $ (1,205,371 )   $ 998,010     $ (1,412,732 )   $ 242,488     $ (1,655,220 )
Diluted (loss) earnings per                      
common share $ (1.75 )   $ (10.22 )   $ 8.47     $ (11.96 )   $ 2.03     $ (13.99 )
Pre-provision, pre-goodwill                      
impairment, pre-tax net                      
revenue ("PPNR") (1) $ (262,443 )   $ 119,396     $ (381,839 )   $ (143,047 )   $ 336,735     $ (479,782 )
Return on average assets   (1.84 )%     (11.34 )%     9.50       (6.55 )%     1.22 %     (7.77 )
PPNR return on average                      
assets (1)   (2.45 )%     1.13 %     (3.58 )     (0.67 )%     1.70 %     (2.37 )
Return on average                      
tangible common equity (1)   (37.62 )%     14.45 %     (52.07 )     (11.00 )%     22.40 %     (33.40 )
                       
Yield on average loans and                      
leases (tax equivalent)   6.08 %     6.14 %     (0.06 )     6.11 %     4.66 %     1.45  
Cost of average total                      
deposits   2.62 %     1.98 %     0.64       2.27 %     0.13 %     2.14  
Net interest margin ("NIM")                      
(tax equivalent)   1.82 %     2.89 %     (1.07 )     2.34 %     3.50 %     (1.16 )
Efficiency ratio   527.0 %     58.2 %     468.8       130.5 %     49.8 %     80.7  
                       
Total assets $ 38,337,250     $ 44,302,981     $ (5,965,731 )   $ 38,337,250     $ 40,950,723     $ (2,613,473 )
Loans and leases held                      
for investment,                      
net of deferred fees $ 22,258,210     $ 25,672,381     $ (3,414,171 )   $ 22,258,210     $ 26,501,137     $ (4,242,927 )
Noninterest-bearing                      
demand deposits $ 6,055,358     $ 7,030,759     $ (975,401 )   $ 6,055,358     $ 13,338,029     $ (7,282,671 )
Interest-bearing deposits $ 21,841,725     $ 21,156,802     $ 684,923     $ 21,841,725     $ 20,630,123     $ 1,211,602  
Total deposits $ 27,897,083     $ 28,187,561     $ (290,478 )   $ 27,897,083     $ 33,968,152     $ (6,071,069 )
                       
As percentage of total                      
deposits:                      
Noninterest-bearing                      
demand deposits   22 %     25 %     (3 )     22 %     39 %     (17 )
Interest-bearing deposits   78 %     75 %     3       78 %     61 %     17  
                       
Equity to assets ratio   6.61 %     6.26 %     0.35       6.61 %     9.72 %     (3.11 )
Common equity tier 1                      
capital ratio   11.16 %     9.21 %     1.95       11.16 %     8.24 %     2.92  
Tier 1 capital ratio   13.70 %     11.15 %     2.55       13.70 %     10.15 %     3.55  
Total capital ratio   17.61 %     14.21 %     3.40       17.61 %     13.12 %     4.49  
Tangible common equity                      
ratio (1)   5.24 %     5.07 %     0.17       5.24 %     5.15 %     0.09  
Tangible book value per                      
common share (1) $ 16.71     $ 18.66     $ (1.95 )   $ 16.71     $ 16.93     $ (0.22 )
                       
(1) Non-GAAP measure.                      

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income decreased by $93.2 million to $186.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $279.3 million for the first quarter of 2023 due mainly to higher interest expense on deposits and borrowings and lower interest income on loans and leases, offset partially by higher interest income on deposits in financial institutions. Interest income on deposits in financial institutions increased by $43.9 million in the second quarter of 2023 due mainly to a $3.2 billion increase in the average balance of deposits in financial institutions and a 37 basis points increase in the yield. Interest income on loans and leases decreased by $21.7 million in the second quarter of 2023 due to a $1.6 billion decrease in the average balance of loans and leases and a six basis points decrease in the tax equivalent yield on loans and leases compared to the first quarter of 2023. The tax equivalent yield on loans and leases was 6.08% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 6.14% in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in the tax equivalent yield on loans and leases was due primarily to lower levels of higher-yielding Civic and construction loans and a smaller tax equivalent adjustment in the second quarter. Interest expense on deposits increased by $22.9 million in the second quarter of 2023 due mainly to increased market rates and an increased use of brokered deposits that contributed to a 44 basis points increase in the cost of total deposits. Interest expense on borrowings increased by $91.8 million due to a $6.2 billion increase in the average balance and a 34 basis points increase in the cost of borrowings attributable mainly to the result of the borrowings under the Bank Term Funding Program and repurchase agreement being in effect for a full quarter, as these borrowings were entered into in March 2023.

The tax equivalent NIM was 1.82% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 2.89% for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in the NIM was due mainly to a shift in our funding mix during the second quarter of 2023. Average borrowings as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities was 34% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 19% for the first quarter of 2023. The tax-equivalent NIM was further impacted by a higher cost of total deposits and borrowings and a lower yield on loans and leases, offset partially by a higher yield on deposits in financial institutions.

The cost of total deposits was 2.62% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 1.98% for the first quarter of 2023 due mainly to higher market interest rates and a higher average balance of brokered deposits.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The following table presents details of the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:

           
  Three Months Ended    
  June 30,   March 31,   Increase
Provision for Credit Losses  2023     2023    (Decrease)
  (In thousands)
Addition to allowance for          
loan and lease losses $ 40,000     $ 18,500     $ 21,500  
Reduction in reserve for          
unfunded loan commitments   (38,000 )     (15,500 )     (22,500 )
Total loan-related provision   2,000       3,000       (1,000 )
Total provision for credit losses $ 2,000     $ 3,000     $ (1,000 )

The provision for credit losses was $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $3.0 million for the first quarter of 2023. The provision for the second quarter of 2023 reflected the impact of an updated forecast, higher net charge-offs and higher reserves for downgraded loans largely offset by lower reserves needed for lower loan and unfunded commitment balances. During the first quarter of 2023, while loans and leases held for investment and unfunded loan commitments declined, a $3.0 million provision was recognized due to an increase in qualitative reserves for loans secured by commercial real estate and higher net charge-offs.

NONINTEREST INCOME

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

           
  Three Months Ended    
  June 30,   March 31,   Increase
Noninterest Income 2023
   2023
   (Decrease)
  (In thousands)
Service charges on deposit accounts $ 4,315     $ 3,573     $ 742  
Other commissions and fees   11,241       10,344       897  
Leased equipment income   22,387       13,857       8,530  
(Loss) gain on sale of loans and leases   (158,881 )     2,962       (161,843 )
Gain (loss) on sale of securities   -       -       -  
Dividends and gains on equity investments   2,658       1,098       1,560  
Warrant loss   (124 )     (333 )     209  
LOCOM HFS adjustment   (11,943 )     -       (11,943 )
Other income   2,265       4,890       (2,625 )
Total noninterest (loss) income $ (128,082 )   $ 36,391     $ (164,473 )

Noninterest income decreased by $164.5 million to a loss of $128.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to income of $36.4 million for the first quarter of 2023 due primarily to a decrease of $161.8 million in gain on sale of loans and leases and a $11.9 million LOCOM HFS loss adjustment, offset partially by an increase of $8.5 million in leased equipment income. The second quarter loss on sale of loans and leases resulted from the sale of $5.2 billion of loans for a net loss of $158.9 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the sale of $287.3 million of loans for a net gain of $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. The $11.9 million LOCOM HFS loss adjustment was related to the lower of cost or market adjustment that we made to our $478.1 million loans held for sale at June 30, 2023. The increase in leased equipment income was due mainly to $8.8 million of early lease termination gains recognized in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the linked quarter.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

           
  Three Months Ended    
  June 30,   March 31,   Increase
Noninterest Expense  2023    2023    (Decrease)
  (In thousands)
Compensation $ 82,881   $ 88,476     $ (5,595 )
Occupancy   15,383     15,067       316  
Data processing   10,963     10,938       25  
Other professional services   9,973     6,073       3,900  
Insurance and assessments   25,635     11,717       13,918  
Intangible asset amortization   2,389     2,411       (22 )
Leased equipment depreciation   9,088     9,375       (287 )
Foreclosed assets expense, net   2     363       (361 )
Customer related expense   27,302     24,005       3,297  
Loan expense   5245     6524       (1,279 )
Other   119,182     12,804       106378  
Total operating expense   308,043     187,753       120,290  
Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs   12,394     8,514       3,880  
Goodwill impairment   -     1,376,736       (1,376,736 )
Total noninterest expense $ 320,437   $ 1,573,003     $ (1,252,566 )

Noninterest expense decreased by $1.25 billion to $320.4 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $1.57 billion for the first quarter of 2023 due primarily to the $1.38 billion goodwill impairment charge recorded in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding the goodwill impairment and acquisition, integration and reorganization costs, operating expense increased by $120.3 million to $308.0 million. The $120.3 million increase was due mainly to an increase of $106.4 million in other expense and an increase of $13.9 million in insurance and assessments expense. The increase in other expense was due mainly to $106.8 million of unfunded commitments fair value loss adjustments in the second quarter of 2023. The increase in insurance and assessments was due mainly to higher FDIC assessment expense attributable to an increased assessment rate due to lower core earnings, lower core deposits, and a higher level of criticized loans and leases.

INCOME TAXES

The effective income tax rate was 25.3% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 5.2% for the first quarter of 2023. Excluding goodwill impairment, the effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was 28.4%. The decrease from the first quarter of 2023 adjusted rate was due primarily to higher disallowed interest expense, higher disallowed FDIC assessment expense, and higher shortfalls from restricted stock vesting in the second quarter of 2023. Excluding goodwill impairment, the effective tax rate for the full year 2023 is currently estimated to be in the range of 22% to 24%.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

DEPOSITS AND CLIENT INVESTMENT FUNDS

The following tables present the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022
    % of      % of      % of 
Deposits By Account Type Balance Total   Balance Total   Balance Total
  (Dollars in thousands)
Noninterest-bearing   $     6,055,358 22%    $     7,030,759 25%    $   13,338,029 39%
Interest-bearing:                
Transaction (NOW)         7,112,807 26%           5,360,622 19%           6,372,460 19%
Money market          5,678,323 20%           8,195,670 29%         11,039,455 32%
Savings             897,277 3%              671,918 2%              653,950 2%
Time deposits (1)         8,153,318 29%           6,928,592 25%           2,564,258 8%
Total interest-bearing       21,841,725 78%         21,156,802 75%         20,630,123 61%
Total deposits  $   27,897,083 100%    $   28,187,561 100%    $   33,968,152 100%
                 
(1) Includes time deposits over $250,000 of $853.4 million, $1.1 billion, and $665.9 million at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, 
 and June 30, 2022, respectively.                


   June 30, 2023     March 31, 2023    June 30, 2022
    % of      % of      % of 
Deposits By Customer Type Balance Total   Balance Total   Balance Total
  (Dollars in thousands)
Noninterest-bearing   $     6,055,358 22%    $     7,030,759 25%    $   13,338,029 39%
Interest-bearing:                
Consumer and commercial:                
Reciprocal         7,935,479 29%           6,744,447 24%           3,447,382 10%
Non-reciprocal         6,257,971 22%           7,958,001 28%         13,787,432 41%
Brokered         7,648,275 27%           6,454,354 23%           3,395,309 10%
Total interest-bearing       21,841,725 78%         21,156,802 75%         20,630,123 61%
Total deposits  $   27,897,083 100%    $   28,187,561 100%    $   33,968,152 100%


Total deposits decreased by $290.5 million or 1.0% in the second quarter of 2023 due to a $975.4 million decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits, offset partially by a $684.9 million increase in interest-bearing deposits. At June 30, 2023, noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $6.1 billion or 22% of total deposits and interest-bearing deposits totaled $21.8 billion or 78% of total deposits.

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio by division as of the dates indicated:

  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023    
    % of     % of   Increase
Deposits By Division Balance Total   Balance Total   (Decrease)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking $ 14,353,851   51 %   $ 14,917,027   53 %   $ (563,176 )
Venture Banking   5,764,220   21 %     6,584,554   23 %     (820,334 )
Wholesale Deposits   7,779,012   28 %     6,685,980   24 %     1,093,032  
Total deposits $ 27,897,083   100 %     28,187,561   100 %     (290,478 )

As of June 30, 2023, FDIC-insured deposits represented approximately 81% of total deposits and FDIC-insured venture-specific deposits accounted for approximately 83% of total venture-specific deposits. The Bank’s spot deposit rates increased from 2.32% at March 31, 2023 to 2.71% at June 30, 2023. Since May 10, 2023 (the date of our last deposit disclosure in our March 31, 2023 Form 10-Q filing) through July 21, 2023, our total non-brokered deposits were up approximately $1.0 billion.

In addition to deposit products, we also offer alternative, non-depository cash investment options for select clients. These alternative options include investments managed by Pacific Western Asset Management Inc. (“PWAM”), our registered investment advisor subsidiary, and third-party sweep products. Total off-balance sheet client investment funds decreased from $1.2 billion as of March 31, 2023 to $0.8 billion at June 30, 2023, of which $0.4 billion was managed by PWAM.

BORROWINGS

The following table presents the composition of our borrowings as of the dates indicated:

               
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023    
    Weighted     Weighted    
    Average     Average   Increase
Borrowing Type Balance Rate   Balance Rate   (Decrease)
  (Dollars in thousands)
FHLB secured advances $ - -   $ 5,450,000 5.07%
   $ (5,450,000 )
Bank Term Funding Program   4,910,000 4.38%
     4,910,000 4.38%
     -  
Repurchase agreement (1)   1,324,273 8.50%
     1,393,337 8.50%
     (69,064 )
Credit-linked notes   123,065 15.77%
     128,375 15.24%
     (5,310 )
Total borrowings $ 6,357,338 5.46%
   $ 11,881,712 5.30%
   $ (5,524,374 )
               
(1) Balance is net of unamortized issuance costs of $14.3 million and $2.7 million of accrued exit fees.    
Rate calculation does not include the effects of issuance costs and exit fees.      

The $5.5 billion decrease in borrowings in the second quarter of 2023 was due mainly to the payoff of FHLB secured advances with the proceeds of the loan sales. Available borrowing capacity was approximately $11.4 billion at June 30, 2023.

LOANS AND LEASES

The following table presents roll forwards of loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, for the periods indicated:

       
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
Roll Forward of Loans and Leases Held June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
for Investment, Net of Deferred Fees  2023     2023     2023 
  (Dollars in thousands)
Balance, beginning of period $ 25,672,381     $ 28,609,129     $ 28,609,129  
Additions:          
Production   189,201       468,671       657,872  
Disbursements   1,143,347       1,622,898       2,766,245  
Total production and disbursements   1,332,548       2,091,569       3,424,117  
Reductions:          
Payoffs   (942,962 )     (1,021,652 )     (1,964,614 )
Paydowns   (817,033 )     (965,537 )     (1,782,570 )
Total payoffs and paydowns   (1,759,995 )     (1,987,189 )     (3,747,184 )
Sales   (3,038,672 )     (231,798 )     (3,270,470 )
Transfers to foreclosed assets   (6,657 )     (2,568 )     (9,225 )
Charge-offs   (31,708 )     (10,397 )     (42,105 )
Transfers to loans held for sale   (280,062 )     (2,796,365 )     (3,076,427 )
Total reductions   (5,117,094 )     (5,028,317 )     (10,145,411 )
Transfers from loans held for sale   370,375       -       370,375  
Net (decrease) increase   (3,414,171 )     (2,936,748 )     (6,350,919 )
Balance, end of period $ 22,258,210     $ 25,672,381     $ 21,887,835  
           
Weighted average rate on production (1)   7.64 %     8.44 %     8.21 %
           
(1) The weighted average rate on production presents contractual rates on a tax equivalent basis    
and excludes amortized fees. Amortized fees added approximately 17 basis points to loan    
yields in 2023.          

Loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, decreased by $3.4 billion, or 13.3% in the second quarter of 2023 to $22.3 billion at June 30, 2023. The overall decrease in the loans and leases balance for the second quarter of 2023 was due primarily to the sale of the $2.6 billion National Construction portfolio and $521 million of the Civic portfolio in the second quarter.

The weighted average rate on the $189.2 million of production for the second quarter of 2023 decreased to 7.64% from 8.44% for the first quarter of 2023 due primarily to the loan mix (lower percentage of Civic production).

The following table presents the composition of loans and leases held for investment by loan portfolio segment and class, net of deferred fees, as of the dates indicated:

                 
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022
    % of     % of     % of
Loan and Lease Portfolio Balance Total   Balance Total   Balance Total
  (Dollars in thousands)
Real estate mortgage:                
Commercial $ 3,610,320 16 %   $ 3,808,751 15 %   $ 3,670,515 14 %
Multi-family   5,304,544 24 %     5,523,320 21 %     5,062,422 19 %
Other residential   5,373,178 24 %     6,075,540 24 %     5,321,148 20 %
Total real estate mortgage   14,288,042 64 %     15,407,611 60 %     14,054,085 53 %
Real estate construction and land:                
Commercial   415,997 2 %     910,327 4 %     837,423 3 %
Residential   2,049,526 9 %     3,698,113 14 %     2,649,177 10
 %
Total real estate construction                
and land   2,465,523 11 %     4,608,440 18 %     3,486,600 13 %
Total real estate   16,753,565 75 %     20,016,051 78 %     17,540,685 66 %
Commercial:                
Asset-based   2,357,098 11 %     2,068,327 8 %     5,068,112 19 %
Venture capital   1,723,476 8 %     2,058,237 8 %     2,179,190 8 %
Other commercial   1,014,212 4 %     1,102,543 4 %     1,229,504 5 %
Total commercial   5,094,786 23 %     5,229,107 20 %     8,476,806 32 %
Consumer   409,859 2 %     427,223 2 %     483,646 2 %
Total loans and leases held for                
investment, net of deferred fees   22258210 100 %     25672381 100 %   $ 26,501,137 100 %
                 
Total unfunded loan commitments $ 5,845,375     $ 9,776,789     $ 11,866,437  

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS AND LEASES

The following tables present roll forwards of the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases for the periods indicated:

           
  Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Allowance for Credit Allowance for   Reserve for   Total
Losses on Loans and Loan and   Unfunded Loan   Allowance for
Leases Rollforward Lease Losses   Commitments   Credit Losses
  (In thousands)
Beginning balance $ 210,055     $ 75,571     $ 285,626  
Civic loan sale charge-offs   (22,446 )     -       (22,446 )
Other charge-offs   (9,262 )     -       (9,262 )
Total charge-offs   (31,708 )     -       (31,708 )
Recoveries   887       -       887  
Net charge-offs   (30,821 )     -       (30,821 )
Provision   40,000       (38,000 )     2,000  
Ending balance $ 219,234     $ 37,571     $ 256,805  


           
  Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Allowance for Credit Allowance for   Reserve for   Total
Losses on Loans and Loan and   Unfunded Loan   Allowance for
Leases Rollforward Lease Losses   Commitments   Credit Losses
  (In thousands)
Beginning balance $ 200,732     $ 91,071
     $ 291,803
  
Charge-offs   (10,397
 )     -       (10,397 )
Recoveries
   1,220
       -       1,220
  
Net charge-offs   (9,177 )     -       (9,117 )
Provision   18,500
       (15,500
  )     3,000
  
Ending balance 210,055
     75,571
     285,626
  

The following table presents allowance for credit losses information on loans and leases as of and for the dates and periods indicated:

           
Allowance for Credit Losses June 30,   March 31,   Increase
on Loans and Leases 2023   2023   (Decrease)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 219,234     $ 210,055     $ 9,179  
Reserve for unfunded loan commitments   37,571       75,571       (38,000 )
Allowance for credit losses $ 256,805     $ 285,626     $ (28,821 )
           
Provision for credit losses (for the quarter) $ 2,000     $ 3,000     $ (1,000 )
Net charge-offs (for the quarter) $ 30,821     $ 9,177     $ 21,644  
Net charge-offs to average loans          
and leases (for the quarter)   0.46 %     0.13 %    
Allowance for loan and lease losses to loans          
and leases held for investment   0.98 %     0.82 %    
Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases          
held for investment   1.15 %     1.11 %    

The allowance for credit losses decreased by $28.8 million in the second quarter of 2023 to $256.8 million at June 30, 2023. This decrease was attributable mainly to lower reserves needed due to the decrease in loans and leases held for investment and unfunded loan commitments and $22.4 million of charge-offs related to Civic loan sales, offset partially by the impact of an updated forecast and higher reserves needed for downgraded loans.

Net charge-offs over the trailing twelve months were $45.0 million, which resulted in net charge-offs to average loans and leases over the trailing twelve months of 0.17%.

CREDIT QUALITY

The following table presents loan and lease credit quality metrics as of the dates indicated:

           
  June 30,   March 31,   Increase
Credit Quality Metrics 2023
   2023
   (Decrease)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Nonperforming Assets:          
Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment (1) $ 104,886     $ 87,124     $ 17,762  
Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more   -       -       -  
Foreclosed assets, net   8,426       2,135       6,291  
Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") $ 113,312     $ 89,259     $ 24,053  
           
Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment          
to loans and leases held for investment   0.47 %     0.34 %    
Nonperforming assets to loans and leases          
held for investment and foreclosed assets   0.51 %     0.35 %    
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans          
and leases held for investment   244.8 %     327.8 %    
           
Loan and Lease Credit Risk Ratings:          
Pass $ 21,679,908     $ 24,959,805     $ (3,279,897 )
Special mention   366,368       580,153       (213,785 )
Classified   211,934       132,423       79,511  
Total loans and leases held for investment,          
net of deferred fees $ 22,258,210     $ 25,672,381     $ (3,414,171 )
           
Special mention loans and leases held for investment          
to loans and leases held for investment   1.65 %     2.26 %    
Classified loans and leases held for investment          
to loans and leases held for investment   0.95 %     0.52 %    
           
(1) Nonaccrual loans include SBA guaranteed amounts of $14.8 million at June 30, 2023 and $11.8 million
at March 31, 2023.          

Nonaccrual loans and leases increased by $17.8 million to $104.9 million in the second quarter of 2023 due primarily to an increase in nonaccrual Civic loans and nonaccrual SBA guarantied real estate loans. The increase in classified loans (and subsequent decrease in special mention) was driven by downgrades in Multifamily loans as the result of rising interest rates and the related stress on debt service.  All of the Multifamily loans downgraded remain well collateralized and current at quarter-end.

The following table presents nonaccrual loans and leases and accruing loans and leases past due between 30 and 89 days by loan portfolio segment and class as of the dates indicated:

                       
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   Increase (Decrease)
      Accruing       Accruing       Accruing
      and 30-89       and 30-89       and 30-89
      Days Past       Days Past       Days Past
  Nonaccrual   Due   Nonaccrual   Due   Nonaccrual   Due
  (In thousands)
Real estate mortgage:                      
Commercial $ 37,191   $ -     $ 32,996   $ 1,650     $ 4,195     $ (1,650 )
Multi-family   -     -       -     -       -       -  
Other residential   63,626     45,805       50,060     125,458       13,566       (79,653 )
Total real estate mortgage   100,817     45,805       83,056     127,108       17,761       (81,303 )
Real estate construction and land:                      
Commercial   -     -       -     -       -       -  
Residential   -     -       -     -       -       -  
Total real estate                      
construction and land   -     -       -     -       -       -  
Commercial:                      
Asset-based   385     -       420     -       (35 )     -  
Venture capital   -     1,845       -     -       -       1,845  
Other commercial   3,479     147       3,123     618       356       (471 )
Total commercial   3,864     1,992       3,543     618       321       1,374  
Consumer   205     2,024       525     1,593       (320 )     431  
Total held for investment $ 104,886   $ 49,821     $ 87,124   $ 129,319     $ 17,762     $ (79,498 )
                       

Loans and leases accruing and 30-89 days past due generally fluctuate from period to period. The $79.5 million decrease to $49.8 million in the second quarter of 2023 was due mainly to a decrease in Civic delinquent loans which included $46.5 million being transferred to held for sale in the second quarter.

CAPITAL

The following table presents capital ratios as of the dates indicated:

           
           
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
   2023     2023     2022 
PacWest Bancorp Consolidated:          
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1)   11.16 %     9.21 %     8.24 %
Tier 1 capital ratio (1)   13.70 %     11.15 %     10.15 %
Total capital ratio (1)   17.61 %     14.21 %     13.12 %
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1)   7.76 %     8.33 %     8.52 %
Risk-weighted assets (1) (in thousands) $ 24,768,687     $ 32,507,454     $ 33,009,455  
Tangible common equity ratio (2)   5.24 %     5.07 %     5.15 %
Tangible common equity ratio excluding          
the impact of AOCI for securities (2)   7.26 %     6.73 %     6.79 %
           
(1) Capital information for June 30, 2023 is preliminary.        
(2) Non-GAAP measure.          

CHANGE IN CONFERENCE CALL

As a result of today’s merger announcement, the previously announced PacWest Bancorp conference call scheduled for 8:00 AM PT/ 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, to discuss the Company’s performance for the second quarter of 2023 has been cancelled. PacWest Bancorp and Banc of California, Inc. will conduct a live conference call and webcast to discuss the transaction later today at 2:30 PM PT/ 5:30 PM ET. To listen to the live call, please dial 888-317-6003 and enter 2706567 for the conference ID. The webcast, along with the related slides, will be available on both the PacWest website (www.pacwestbancorp.com) and the Banc of California, Inc. website (www.bancofcal.com). A replay of the conference call will also be available via these websites.

PACWEST BANCORP

PacWest is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an executive office in Denver, Colorado, with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the “Bank”). Pacific Western Bank is a relationship-based community bank focused on providing business banking and treasury management services to small, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses. The Bank offers a broad range of loan and lease and deposit products and services through full-service branches throughout California and in Durham, North Carolina and Denver, Colorado, and loan production offices around the country. For more information about PacWest Bancorp or Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains certain forward-looking information about PacWest that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor for “forward-looking statements” provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about future financial and operational results, expectations, or intentions are forward-looking statements. Such statements often use words such as “anticipates,” “targets,” “expects,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “continue” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “would” and “could.” Such statements are based on information available at the time of the communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of PacWest’s management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in them. Continued deterioration in general business, economic, and political conditions, geopolitical tensions, uncertainty in U.S. fiscal monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, and volatility and disruptions in credit and capital markets could lead to a tightening of credit and an increase in credit losses, adversely affect PacWest’s revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, increase stock price volatility, and adversely impact our ability to raise capital. In addition, PacWest and its results could be adversely affected by changes in interest rates, continued high inflation, and unemployment rates, our ability to attract and retain deposits and other sources of funding and liquidity particularly in a rising or high interest rate environment, the impact of bank failures or other adverse developments at other banks on general investor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks, the safety of deposits, and depositor behavior, the quality and composition of our deposits, deterioration in the credit quality of our loan portfolio or in the value of the collateral securing those loans, especially the risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans, deterioration in the value of our investment securities as a result of rising interest rates or otherwise, our ability to successfully execute on our strategic plan and digital and innovation initiatives, the effectiveness of our risk management framework and quantitative models, and legal and regulatory developments. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the risk factors described in documents filed by PacWest with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements in this communication are based on information available at the time the statement is made. We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES          
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET          
           
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
   2023     2023     2022 
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
ASSETS:          
Cash and due from banks $ 208,300     $ 218,830     $ 197,027  
Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions   6,489,847       6,461,306       2,192,877  
Total cash and cash equivalents   6,698,147       6,680,136       2,389,904  
           
Securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value   4,708,519       4,848,607       6,780,648  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost,          
net of allowance for credit losses   2,278,202       2,273,650       2,260,367  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   17,250       147,150       33,210  
Total investment securities   7,003,971       7,269,407       9,074,225  
           
Loans held for sale   478,146       2,796,208       -  
           
Gross loans and leases held for investment   22,311,292       25,770,912       26,608,541  
Deferred fees, net   (53,082 )     (98,531 )     (107,404 )
Total loans and leases held for investment,          
net of deferred fees   22,258,210       25,672,381       26,501,137  
Allowance for loan and lease losses   (219,234 )     (210,055 )     (188,705 )
Total loans and leases held for investment, net   22,038,976       25,462,326       26,312,432  
           
Equipment leased to others under operating leases   380,022       399,972       324,233  
Premises and equipment, net   57,078       60,358       51,083  
Foreclosed assets, net   8,426       2,135       -  
Goodwill   -       -       1,405,736  
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net   26,581       28,970       37,659  
Deferred tax asset, net   426,304       342,557       254,090  
Other assets   1,219,599       1,260,912       1,101,361  
Total assets $ 38,337,250     $ 44,302,981     $ 40,95,0723  
           
LIABILITIES:          
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 6,055,358     $ 7,030,759     $ 13,338,029  
Interest-bearing deposits   21,841,725       21,156,802       20,630,123  
Total deposits   27,897,083       28,187,561       33,968,152  
Borrowings   6,357,338       11,881,712       1,592,000  
Subordinated debt   870,378       868,815       863,756  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   679,256       593,416       548,412  
Total liabilities   35,804,055       41,531,504       36,972,320  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1)   2,533,195       2,771,477       3,978,403  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 38,337,250     $ 44,302,981     $ 40,950,723  
           
Book value per common share $ 16.93     $ 18.90     $ 28.93  
Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 16.71     $ 18.66     $ 16.93  
Common shares outstanding   120,169,012       120,244,214       120,288,024  
           
(1) Includes net unrealized loss on:          
Securities available-for-sale, net $ (583,684 )   $ (537,307 )   $ (428,242 )
Securities held to maturity $ (193,058 )   $ (198,753 )   $ (216,508 )
(2) Non-GAAP measure.          


PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES                  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS (LOSS)            
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,
  2023   2023   2022   2023   2022
  (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest income:                  
Loans and leases $ 408,972     $ 430,685     $ 293,286     $ 839,657     $ 561,045  
Investment securities   44,153       44,237       52,902       88,390       106,324  
Deposits in financial institutions   86,763       42,866       4,330       129,629       6,053  
Total interest income   539,888       517,788       350,518       1,057,676       673,422  
                   
Interest expense:                  
Deposits   178,789       155,892       15,362       334,681       21,570  
Borrowings   160,914       69,122       2,441       230,036       2,602  
Subordinated debt   14,109       13,502       8,790       27,611       16,608  
Total interest expense   353,812       238,516       26,593       592,328       40,780  
                   
Net interest income   186,076       279,272       323,925       465,348       632,642  
Provision for credit losses   2,000       3,000       11,500       5,000       11,500  
Net interest income after provision                  
for credit losses   184,076       276,272       312,425       460,348       621,142  
                   
Noninterest income:                  
Service charges on deposit accounts   4,315       3,573       3,634       7,888       7,205  
Other commissions and fees   11,241       10,344       10,813       21,585       22,393  
Leased equipment income   22,387       13,857       12,335       36,244       25,429  
(Loss) gain on sale of loans and leases   (158,881 )     2,962       12       (155,919 )     72  
Loss on sale of securities   -       -       (1,209 )     -       (1,105 )
Dividends and gains (losses) on equity investments   2,658       1,098       4,097       3,756       (7,278 )
Warrant (loss) income   (124 )     (333 )     1,615       (457 )     2,244  
LOCOM HFS adjustment   (11,943 )     -       -       (11,943 )     -  
Other income   2,265       4,890       3,049       7,155       6,204  
Total noninterest (loss) income   (128,082 )     36,391       34,346       (91,691 )     55,164  
                   
Noninterest expense:                  
Compensation   82,881       88,476       102,542       171,357       194,782  
Occupancy   15,383       15,067       15,268       30,450       30,468  
Data processing   10,963       10,938       9,258       21,901       18,887  
Other professional services   9,973       6,073       6,726       16,046       12,680  
Insurance and assessments   25,635       11,717       5,632       37,352       11,122  
Intangible asset amortization   2,389       2,411       3,649       4,800       7,298  
Leased equipment depreciation   9,088       9,375       8,934       18,463       18,123  
Foreclosed assets expense (income), net   2       363       (28 )     365       (3,381 )
Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs   12,394       8,514       -       20,908       -  
Customer related expense   27,302       24,005       11,748       51,307       24,403  
Loan expense   5,245       6,524       7,037       11,769       12,194  
Goodwill impairment   -       1,376,736       -       1,376,736       -  
Other expense   119,182       12,804       12,879       131,986       24,495  
Total noninterest expense   320,437       1,573,003       183,645       1,893,440       351,071  
                   
(Loss) earnings before income taxes   (264,443 )     (1,260,340 )     163,126       (1,524,783 )     325,235  
Income tax (benefit) expense   (67,029 )     (64,916 )     40,766       (131,945 )     82,747  
Net (loss) earnings   (197,414 )     (1,195,424 )     122,360       (1,392,838 )     242,488  
Preferred stock dividends   9,947       9,947       -       19,894       -  
Net (loss) earnings available to                  
common stockholders $ (207,361 )   $ (1,205,371 )   $ 122,360     $ (1,412,732 )   $ 242,488  
                   
Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per                  
common share $ (1.75 )     -10.22       1.02     $ (11.96 )   $ 2.03  
Dividends declared and paid per common share $ 0.01     $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.26     $ 0.50  

 

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES                  
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS                
                       
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022
    Interest Average   Interest Average   Interest Average
  Average Income/ Yield/   Average Income/ Yield/   Average Income/ Yield/
  Balance Expense Cost   Balance Expense Cost   Balance Expense Cost
  (Dollars in thousands)
Assets:                      
Loans and                      
leases (1)(2)(3) $ 26,992,283   $ 408,972   6.08 %   $ 28,583,265   $ 433,029   6.14 %   $ 25,449,773   $ 295,154   4.65 %
Investment securities (3)   7,183,986     44,153   2.47 %     7,191,362     44,237   2.49 %     9,488,653     54,910   2.32 %
Deposits in financial                      
institutions   6,835,075     86,763   5.09 %     3,682,228     42,866   4.72 %     1,984,751     4,330   0.88 %
Total interest-earning                      
assets (1)   41,011,344     539,888   5.28 %     39,456,855     520,132   5.35 %     36,923,177     354,394   3.85 %
Other assets   2,028,985           3,311,859           3,108,714      
Total assets $ 43,040,329         $ 42,768,714         $ 40,031,891      
                       
Liabilities and                      
Stockholders' Equity:                    
Interest checking $ 6,601,034     46,798   2.84 %   $ 7,089,102     55,957   3.20 %   $ 6,517,381     3,816   0.23 %
Money market   6,590,615     47,008   2.86 %     8,932,059     56,224   2.55 %     10,553,942     8,448   0.32 %
Savings   733,818     3,678   2.01 %     597,287     599   0.41 %     650,479     41   0.03 %
Time   7,492,094     81,305   4.35 %     5,123,955     43,112   3.41 %     1,939,816     3,057   0.63 %
Total interest-bearing                      
deposits   21,417,561     178,789   3.35 %     21,742,403     155,892   2.91 %     19,661,618     15,362   0.31 %
Borrowings   11,439,742     160,914   5.64 %     5,289,429     69,122   5.30 %     1,356,616     2,441   0.72 %
Subordinated debt   869,419     14,109   6.51 %     867,637     13,502   6.31 %     863,653     8,790   4.08 %
Total interest-bearing                      
liabilities   33,726,722     353,812   4.21 %     27,899,469     238,516   3.47 %     21,881,887     26,593   0.49 %
Noninterest-bearing                      
demand deposits   5,968,625           10,233,434           13,987,398      
Other liabilities   625,610           637,124           510,238      
Total liabilities   40,320,957           38,770,027           36,379,523      
Stockholders' equity   2,719,372           3,998,687           3,652,368      
Total liabilities and                      
stockholders' equity $ 43,040,329         $ 42,768,714         $ 40,031,891      
Net interest income (1)   $ 186,076         $ 281,616         $ 327,801    
Net interest spread (1)     1.07 %       1.88 %       3.36 %
Net interest margin (1)     1.82 %       2.89 %       3.56 %
                       
Total deposits (4) $ 27,386,186   $ 178,789   2.62 %   $ 31,975,837   $ 155,892   1.98 %   $ 33,649,016   $ 15,362   0.18 %
                       
(1) Tax equivalent.                      
(2) Includes net loan premium amortization of $1.6 million, $2.8 million, and $5.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023,
March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively.                
(3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $0.0 million, $2.3 million, and $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023,
March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022 related to tax-exempt income on loans.          
Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $0.0 million, $0.0 million, and $2.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023,
March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022 related to tax-exempt income on investment securities.        
The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.                  
(4) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total deposits is
calculated as annualized interest expense on total deposits divided by average total deposits.        

 

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES                
FIVE QUARTER BALANCE SHEET                  
                   
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
   2023     2023     2022     2022     2022 
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
ASSETS:                  
Cash and due from banks $ 208,300     $ 218,830     $ 212,273     $ 216,436     $ 197,027  
Interest-earning deposits in financial                  
institutions   6,489,847       6,461,306       2,027,949       2,244,272       2,192,877  
Total cash and cash equivalents   6,698,147       6,680,136       2,240,222       2,460,708       2,389,904  
                   
Securities available-for-sale   4,708,519       4,848,607       4,843,487       5,891,328       6,780,648  
Securities held-to-maturity   2,278,202       2,273,650       2,269,135       2,264,601       2,260,367  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   17,250       147,150       34,290       36,990       33,210  
   Total investment securities   7,003,971       7,269,407       7,146,912       8,192,919       9,074,225  
                   
Loans held for sale   478,146       2,796,208       65,076       15,534       -  
                   
Gross loans and leases held for investment   22,311,292       25,770,912       28,726,016       27,775,962       26,608,541  
Deferred fees, net   (53,082 )     (98,531 )     (116,887 )     (115,921 )     (107,404 )
Total loans and leases held for                  
investment, net of deferred fees   22,258,210       25,672,381       28,609,129       27,660,041       26,501,137  
Allowance for loan and lease losses   (219,234 )     (210,055 )     (200,732 )     (189,327 )     (188,705 )
Total loans and leases held for                  
investment, net   22,038,976       25,462,326       28,408,397       27,470,714       26,312,432  
                   
Equipment leased to others under                  
operating leases   380,022       399,972       404,245       338,691   -   324,233  
Premises and equipment, net   57,078       60,358       54,315       50,781       51,083  
Foreclosed assets, net   8,426       2,135       5,022       2,967       -  
Goodwill   -       -       1,376,736       1,405,736       1,405,736  
Core deposit and customer relationship                  
intangibles, net   26,581       28,970       31,381       34,010       37,659  
Deferred tax asset, net   426,304       342,557       281,848       321,650       254,090  
Other assets   1,219,599       1,260,912       1,214,782       1,110,882       1,101,361  
Total assets 38,337,250     44,302,981     41,228,936      $ 41,4045,92     40,950,723  
                   
LIABILITIES:                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 6,055,358     $ 7,030,759     $ 11,212,357     $ 12,775,756     $ 13,338,029  
Interest-bearing deposits   21,841,725       21,156,802       22,723,977       21,420,116       20,630,123  
Total deposits   27,897,083       28,187,561       33,936,334       34,195,872       33,968,152  
Borrowings   6,357,338       11,881,712       1,764,030       1,864,815       1,592,000  
Subordinated debt   870,378       868,815       867,087       863,379       863,756  
Accrued interest payable and other                  
liabilities   679,256       593,416       710,954       604,581       548,412  
Total liabilities   35,804,055       41,531,504       37,278,405       37,528,647       36,972,320  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1)   2,533,195       2,771,477       3,950,531       3,875,945       3,978,403  
Total liabilities and stockholders’                  
equity 38,337,250      $ 44,302,981     41,228,936     41,404,592     40,950,723  
                   
Book value per common share $ 16.93     $ 18.90     $ 28.71     $ 28.07     $ 28.93  
Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 16.71     $ 18.66     $ 17.00     $ 16.11     $ 16.93  
Common shares outstanding   120,169,012       120,244,214       120,222,057       120,314,023       120,288,024  
                   
(1) Includes net unrealized loss on:                  
Securities available-for-sale, net $ (583,684 )   $ (537,307 )   $ (586,450 )   $ (637,346 )   $ (428,242 )
Securities held to maturity $ (193,058 )   $ (198,753 )   $ (204,453 )   $ (210,868 )   $ (216,508 )
(2) Non-GAAP measure.                  

 

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES                  
FIVE QUARTER STATEMENT OF EARNINGS (LOSS)                
                   
  Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2023   2023   2022   2022   2022
  (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest income:                  
Loans and leases $ 408,972     $ 430,685     $ 404,985     $ 346,550     $ 293,286  
Investment securities   44,153       44,237       50,292       53,135       52,902  
Deposits in financial institutions   86,763       42,866       17,746       10,359       4,330  
Total interest income   539,888       517,788       473,023       410,044       350,518  
                   
Interest expense:                  
Deposits   178,789       155,892       117,591       61,288       15,362  
Borrowings   160,914       69,122       19,962       3,081       2,441  
Subordinated debt   14,109       13,502       12,531       10,494       8,790  
Total interest expense   353,812       238,516       150,084       74,863       26,593  
                   
Net interest income   186,076       279,272       322,939       335,181       323,925  
Provision for credit losses   2,000       3,000       10,000       3,000       11,500  
Net interest income after provision                  
for credit losses   184,076       276,272       312,939       332,181       312,425  
                   
Noninterest income:                  
Service charges on deposit accounts   4,315       3,573       3,178       3,608       3,634  
Other commissions and fees   11,241       10,344       11,208       10,034       10,813  
Leased equipment income   22,387       13,857       12,322       12,835       12,335  
(Loss) gain on sale of loans and leases   (158,881 )     2,962       388       58       12  
(Loss) gain on sale of securities   -       -       (49,302 )     86       (1,209 )
Dividends and gains on equity investments   2,658       1,098       661       3,228       4,097  
Warrant (loss) income   (124 )     (333 )     (46 )     292       1,615  
LOCOM HFS adjustment   (11,943 )     -       -       -       -  
Other income   2,265       4,890       2,635       8,478       3,049  
Total noninterest (loss) income   (128,082 )     36,391       (18,956 )     38,619       34,346  
                   
Noninterest expense:                  
Compensation   82,881       88,476       106,124       105,933       102,542  
Occupancy   15,383       15,067       14,922       15,574       15,268  
Data processing   10,963       10,938       9,722       9,568       9,258  
Other professional services   9,973       6,073       6,924       10,674       6,726  
Insurance and assessments   25,635       11,717       7,205       7,159       5,632  
Intangible asset amortization   2,389       2,411       2,629       3,649       3,649  
Leased equipment depreciation   9,088       9,375       8,627       8,908       8,934  
Foreclosed assets expense (income), net   2       363       (108 )     (248 )     (28 )
Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs   12,394       8,514       5,703       -       -  
Customer related expense   27,302       24,005       18,197       12,673       11,748  
Loan expense   5,245       6,524       6,150       6,228       7,037  
Goodwill impairment   -       1,376,736       29,000       -       -  
Other expense   119,182       12,804       11,737       15,500       12,879  
Total noninterest expense   320,437       1,573,003       226,832       195,618       183,645  
                   
(Loss) earnings before income taxes   (264,443 )     (1,260,340 )     67,151       175,182       163,126  
Income tax (benefit) expense   (67,029 )     (64,916 )     17,642       43,566       40,766  
Net (loss) earnings   (197,414 )     (1,195,424 )     49,509       131,616       122,360  
Preferred stock dividends   9,947       9,947       9,947       9,392       -  
Net (loss) earnings available to                  
common stockholders $ (207,361 )   $ (1,205,371 )   $ 39,562     $ 122,224     $ 122,360  
                   
Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per                  
common share $ (1.75 )   $ (10.22 )   $ 0.33     $ 1.02     $ 1.02  
Dividends declared and paid per common share $ 0.01     $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.25  
                   

 

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES                
FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA                
                   
  At or For the Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
   2023     2023     2022     2022     2022 
  (Dollars in thousands)
Performance Ratios:                  
Return on average assets (1)   (1.84 )%     (11.34 )%     0.48 %     1.28 %     1.23 %
Pre-provision, pre-goodwill impairment,                  
pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR") return                  
on average assets (1)(2)   (2.45 )%     1.13 %     1.02 %     1.73 %     1.75 %
Return on average equity (1)   (29.12 )%     (121.24 )%     5.04 %     13.02 %     13.44 %
Return on average tangible common                  
equity (1)(2)   (37.62 )%     14.45 %     12.71 %     23.93 %     24.24 %
Efficiency ratio   527.0 %     58.2 %     53.3 %     51.0 %     49.5 %
Noninterest expense as a percentage                  
of average assets (1)   2.99 %     14.92 %     2.19 %     1.90 %     1.84 %
                   
Average Yields/Costs (1):                  
Yield on:                  
Average loans and leases (3)   6.08 %     6.14 %     5.73 %     5.12 %     4.65 %
Average investment securities (3)   2.47 %     2.49 %     2.57 %     2.45 %     2.32 %
Average interest-earning assets (3)   5.28 %     5.35 %     4.98 %     4.36 %     3.85 %
Cost of:                  
Average interest-bearing deposits   3.35 %     2.91 %     2.14 %     1.15 %     0.31 %
Average total deposits   2.62 %     1.98 %     1.37 %     0.70 %     0.18 %
Average interest-bearing liabilities   4.21 %     3.47 %     2.45 %     1.32 %     0.49 %
Net interest spread (3)   1.07 %     1.88 %     2.53 %     3.04 %     3.36 %
Net interest margin (3)   1.82 %     2.89 %     3.41 %     3.57 %     3.56 %
                   
Average Balances:                  
Assets:                  
Loans and leases, net of deferred fees $ 26,992,283     $ 28,583,265     $ 28,192,953     $ 27,038,873     $ 25,449,773  
Investment securities   7,183,986       7,191,362       7,824,915       8,803,349       9,488,653  
Deposits in financial institutions   6,835,075       3,682,228       1,881,950       1,809,809       1,984,751  
Interest-earning assets   41,011,344       39,456,855       37,899,818       37,652,031       36,923,177  
Total assets   43,040,329       42,768,714       41,151,963       40,841,272       40,031,891  
Liabilities:                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   5,968,625       10,233,434       12,325,902       13,653,177       13,987,398  
Interest-bearing deposits   21,417,561       21,742,403       21,760,402       21,214,265       19,661,618  
Total deposits   27,386,186       31,975,837       34,086,304       34,867,442       33,649,016  
Borrowings   11,439,742       5,289,429       1,675,738       505,482       1,356,616  
Subordinated debt   869,419       867,637       864,581       863,719       863,653  
Interest-bearing liabilities   33,726,722       27,899,469       24,300,721       22,583,466       21,881,887  
Stockholders' equity   2,719,372       3,998,687       3,898,800       4,011,179       3,652,368  
                   
(1) Annualized.                  
(2) Non-GAAP measure.                  
(3) Tax equivalent.                  

 

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES                
FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA                
                   
  At or For the Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
   2023     2023     2022     2022     2022 
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Credit Quality Metrics for Loans                  
and Leases Held for Investment:                  
Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 104,886     $ 87,124     $ 103,778     $ 89,742     $ 78,527  
Nonperforming assets   113,312       89,259       108,800       92,709       78,527  
Special mention loans and leases   366,368       580,153       566,259       463,994       480,261  
Classified loans and leases   211,934       132,423       118,271       96,685       104,264  
Allowance for loan and lease losses   219,234       210,055       200,732       189,327       188,705  
Allowance for credit losses   256,805       285,626       291,803       284,398       283,776  
For the quarter:                  
Provision for credit losses   2,000       3,000       10,000       3,000       10,000  
Net charge-offs (recoveries)   30,821       9,177       2,595       2,378       (1,307 )
                   
Nonaccrual loans and leases to loans                  
and leases   0.47 %     0.34 %     0.36 %     0.32 %     0.30 %
Nonperforming assets to loans and                  
leases and foreclosed assets   0.51 %     0.35 %     0.38 %     0.34 %     0.30 %
Special mention loans and leases to                  
loans and leases   1.65 %     2.26 %     1.98 %     1.68 %     1.81 %
Classified loans and leases to loans                  
and leases   0.95 %     0.52 %     0.41 %     0.35 %     0.39 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses                  
to loans and leases   0.98 %     0.82 %     0.70 %     0.68 %     0.71 %
Allowance for credit losses to loans                  
and leases   1.15 %     1.11 %     1.02 %     1.03 %     1.07 %
Allowance for credit losses to                  
nonaccrual loans and leases   244.84 %     327.84 %     281.18 %     316.91 %     361.37 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries)                  
to average loans and leases   0.46 %     0.13 %     0.04 %     0.03 %     (0.02 )%
Trailing 12 months net charge-offs                  
(recoveries) to average loans and                  
leases   0.17 %     0.05 %     0.02 %     0.01 %     0.00 %
                   
PacWest Bancorp Consolidated:                  
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1)   11.16 %     9.21 %     8.70 %     8.56 %     8.24 %
Tier 1 capital ratio (1)   13.70 %     11.15 %     10.61 %     10.46 %     10.15 %
Total capital ratio (1)   17.61 %     14.21 %     13.61 %     13.43 %     13.12 %
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1)   7.76 %     8.33 %     8.61 %     8.63 %     8.52 %
Risk-weighted assets (1) $ 24,768,687     $ 32,507,454     $ 33,030,960     $ 33,042,173     $ 33,009,455  
                   
Equity to assets ratio   6.61 %     6.26 %     9.58 %     9.36 %     9.72 %
Tangible common equity ratio (2)   5.24 %     5.07 %     5.13 %     4.85 %     5.15 %
Book value per common share $ 16.93     $ 18.90     $ 28.71     $ 28.07     $ 28.93  
Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 16.71     $ 18.66     $ 17.00     $ 16.11     $ 16.93  
                   
Pacific Western Bank:                  
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1)   13.48 %     10.89 %     10.32 %     10.17 %     9.78 %
Tier 1 capital ratio (1)   13.48 %     10.89 %     10.32 %     10.17 %     9.78 %
Total capital ratio (1)   16.07 %     12.94 %     12.34 %     12.16 %     11.77 %
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1)   7.62 %     8.14 %     8.39 %     8.39 %     8.21 %
                   
(1) Capital information for June 30, 2023 is preliminary.                
(2) Non-GAAP measure.                  

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for: (1) Pre-provision, pre-goodwill impairment, pre-tax net revenue (“PPNR”), (2) PPNR return on average assets (3) return on average tangible common equity, (4) tangible common equity ratio, and (5) tangible book value per common share. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. In particular, the use of PPNR, return on average tangible common equity, tangible common equity ratio, and tangible book value per common share is prevalent among banking regulators, investors, and analysts. Accordingly, we disclose the non-GAAP measures in addition to the related GAAP measures (or those calculated from GAAP measures) of: (1) net earnings, (2) return on average assets, (3) return on average equity, (4) equity to assets ratio, (5) book value per common share, and (6) efficiency ratio.

The Company recorded significant non-operating charges in the three months ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 and six months ended June 30, 2023. Thus, to supplement information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such performance, this press release includes non-GAAP financial measures for (1) adjusted return on average tangible common equity, (2) adjusted earnings, (3) adjusted earnings per share, (4) adjusted return on average assets, and (5) adjusted efficiency ratio. These measures help the reader to compare the recent periods with the historical periods more readily. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The tables below present the reconciliations of these GAAP financial measures to the related non-GAAP financial measures:

                   
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
PPNR and PPNR Return June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,
on Average Assets 2023   2023   2022   2023   2022
  (Dollars in thousands)
Net (loss) earnings $ (197,414 )   $ (1,195,424 )   $ 122,360     $ (1,392,838 )   $ 242,488  
                   
Net interest income $ 186,076     $ 279,272     $ 323,925     $ 465,348     $ 632,642  
Add: Noninterest (loss) income   (128,082 )     36,391       34,346       (91,691 )     55,164  
Less: Noninterest expense   (320,437 )     (1,573,003 )     (183,645 )     (1,893,440 )     (351,071 )
Add: Goodwill impairment   -       1,376,736       -       1,376,736       -  
Pre-provision, pre-goodwill impairment,                  
pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR") $ (262,443 )   $ 119,396     $ 174,626     $ (143,047 )   $ 336,735  
                   
Average assets $ 43,040,329     $ 42,768,714     $ 40,031,891     $ 42,905,272     $ 39,958,008  
                   
Return on average assets (1)   (1.84 )%     (11.34 )%     1.23 %     (6.55 )%     1.22 %
PPNR return on average assets (2)   (2.45 )%     1.13 %     1.75 %     (0.67 )%     1.70 %
                   
(1) Annualized net earnings divided by average assets.                
(2) Annualized PPNR divided by average assets.                


                   
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
Return on Average June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,
Tangible Common Equity  2023     2023     2022     2023     2022 
  (Dollars in thousands)
Net (loss) earnings (197,414  )   (1,195,424  )   122,360     (1,392,838  )    $ 242,488  
                   
(Loss) earnings before income taxes $ (264,443 )   $ (1,260,340 )   $ 163,126     $ (1,524,783 )   $ 325,235  
Add: Goodwill impairment   -       1,376,736       -       1,376,736       -  
Add: Intangible asset amortization   2,389       2,411       3,649       4,800       7,298  
Adjusted earnings before income taxes   (262,054 )     118,807       166,775       (143,247 )     332,533  
Adjusted income tax expense (1)   -66300       33741       41694       -45839       84463  
Adjusted net earnings   (195,754 )     85,066       125,081