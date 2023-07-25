Submit Release
Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 2Q23 GAAP EPS of $0.29 and Core EPS of $0.26; Delivered Sequential Improvements in Key Metrics; Progressing on Action Plan to Continue Enhancing Business Model Resilience and Drive Profitability

John R. Buran, President and CEO Commentary

“We delivered sequential improvements in key metrics in the second quarter amid continuing uncertainty in the operating environment. We experienced the lowest level of NIM compression of the past four quarters and achieved QoQ improvements in the loan pipeline and asset quality. Further, we increased deposit balances compared to past seasonal trends. As we continue to execute on the action plan announced last quarter, we are pleased with the progress we are making to enhance the resilience of our business model and strengthen performance: 1) continued to move more towards interest rate risk neutral with the addition of over $400 million of interest rate hedges and $250 million in forward hedges becoming effective; 2) the loan pipeline and yield increased 56% and 20 bps, respectively, QoQ; 3) checking account openings increased 10 % YoY; 4) reviewed new and existing relationships resulting in improved credit metrics and normalized net charge-offs; Manhattan office buildings are approximately 0.6% of net loans; 5) available liquidity and capital ratios remained stable; and 6) controlled noninterest expenses, which decreased 1% YoY. In addition, we repurchased approximately 530,000 shares in 2Q23 without a material effect on the tangible common equity ratio. Taken together, these actions support continued improvement of our profitability and liquidity while preparing us for a range of possible rate environments. While we remain conservative regarding our operating environment, our progress gives us cautious optimism for the remainder of the year. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on positioning the Company for success with an emphasis on reducing interest rate risk, improving credit quality, liquidity, and the customer experience.”

- John R. Buran, President and CEO

UNIONDALE, N.Y., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPS Improves QoQ; NIM Compression Slows. The Company reported second quarter 2023 GAAP EPS of $0.29, down 64% YoY, but up 71% QoQ. Core EPS totaled $0.26, a decrease of 63% YoY, but an increase of 160% QoQ. The improvement QoQ was primarily driven by the return to normalized credit costs, the absence of seasonal expenses, and the benefit derived from the interest rate hedge strategy. The interest rate hedges slowed the NIM compression, which was only 9 bps QoQ to 2.18%. The interest rate hedges, and other balance sheet actions, have reduced the liability sensitive position significantly over the past year and are beneficial in a “higher-for-longer” rate environment.

Credit Quality Improved; Strong Capital. QoQ, nonperforming assets and criticized and classified assets decreased 6% and 12%, respectively, while net charge offs were 9 basis points. Capital continues to be sound with a TCE1 of 7.71%, stable QoQ.

Key Financial Metrics2


                                   
    2Q23     1Q23   4Q22   3Q22   2Q22     1H23     1H22
GAAP:                                  
EPS   $0.29     $0.17   $0.34   $0.76   $0.81       $0.46     $1.39
ROAA (%)     0.41       0.24     0.48     1.11     1.22         0.33       1.06
ROAE (%)     5.12       3.02     6.06     13.91     15.00         4.06       12.91
NIM FTE3 (%)     2.18       2.27     2.70     3.07     3.35         2.22       3.36
Core:                                  
EPS   $0.26     $0.10   $0.57   $0.62   $0.70       $0.36     $1.30
ROAA (%)     0.37       0.14     0.82     0.90     1.05         0.26       1.00
ROAE (%)     4.66       1.76     10.29     11.24     12.90         3.20       12.08
Core NIM FTE (%)     2.17       2.25     2.63     3.03     3.33         2.21       3.32
Credit Quality:                                  
NPAs/Loans & OREO (%)     0.58       0.61     0.77     0.72     0.72         0.58       0.72
ACLs/Loans (%)     0.57       0.56     0.58     0.59     0.58         0.57       0.58
ACLs/NPLs (%)     207.08       182.89     124.89     142.29     141.06         207.08       141.06
NCOs/Avg Loans (%)     0.09       0.54     0.05     0.02     (0.03 )       0.32       0.01
Balance Sheet:                                  
Avg Loans ($B)   $6.8     $6.9   $6.9   $6.9   $6.6       $6.9     $6.6
Avg Dep ($B)   $6.9     $6.8   $6.7   $6.3   $6.4       $6.9     $6.4
Book Value/Share   $23.18     $22.84   $22.97   $22.47   $22.38       $23.18     $22.38
Tangible BV/Share   $22.51     $22.18   $22.31   $21.81   $21.71       $22.51     $21.71
TCE/TA (%)     7.71       7.73     7.82     7.62     7.82         7.71       7.82
                                   

1 Tangible Common Equity (“TCE”)/Total Assets (“TA”) 2 See “Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings”, “Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Net Revenue”, and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Margin to Core Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin.” 3 Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) Fully Taxable Equivalent (“FTE”)

2Q23 Highlights  
  • Net interest margin FTE decreased 117 bps YoY and 9 bps QoQ to 2.18%; Core net interest margin FTE decreased 116 bps YoY and 8 bps QoQ to 2.17%; Both GAAP and Core NIMs benefited from the $450 million of new hedges added in late 1Q23, an additional $400 million in 2Q23, and $250 million of forward hedges that became effective in 2Q23; Overall liability sensitivity has been reduced by 64% over the past year.
  • Average total deposits increased 7.1% YoY and 1.3% QoQ to $6.9 billion; average CDs totaled $2.0 billion, up 149.5% YoY and 21.9% QoQ; growth in CDs generally lengthens the duration of customer deposits and helps reduce rate sensitivity
  • Period end net loans increased 1.1% YoY, but decreased 1.0% QoQ; loan closings were $158.8 million down 68.5% YoY and 8.5% QoQ; the yield on closings increased 322 bps YoY and 13 bps QoQ to 7.14%
  • Loan pipeline decreased 28.7% YoY, but increased 56.1% QoQ to $415.5 million; nearly 35% of the loan pipeline consists of back-to-back loan swaps
  • NPAs declined to $39.6 million from $48.9 million a year ago and $42.2 million in the prior quarter
  • Provision for credit losses was $1.4 million in 2Q23 compared to $1.6 million in 2Q22 and $7.5 million in 1Q23; net charge-offs were $1.6 million in 2Q23 compared to net recoveries of $0.5 million in 2Q22 and net charge-offs of 9.2 million in 1Q23
  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was stable at 7.71% at 2Q23 compared to 7.73% at 1Q23
  • Repurchased 528,815 shares at an average price of $12.94 or at a 42.5% discount to June 30, 2023 tangible book value of $22.51
Areas of Focus
Interest
Rate
Risk
  • Continued to take significant actions to position the Company’s balance sheet more towards interest rate risk neutral
  • During 2Q23, the Company added $400 million of interest rate hedges and an additional $250 million of forward hedges that became effective
  • Rate sensitivity to a +100 bps shock has been reduced by 64% over the past year.
Credit
Quality
  • Manhattan office buildings are approximately 0.6% of net loans
  • Over 88% of the loan portfolio is collateralized by real estate with an average loan to value less than 36%
  • Debt service coverage ratio of 1.8x for multifamily and investor commercial real estate loans that reprice through 2025
Liquidity
  • The Company maintains ample liquidity with $3.7 billion of undrawn lines and resources
  • Total deposits increased 4.9% YoY and 2Q23 balances were higher than normal seasonal declines
  • Checking account openings were up 9.6% YoY in 2Q23
Customer Experience
  • Additional opportunities emerging as competitors leave the market
  • Approximately 33% of our branches are in Asian communities
  • Bensonhurst, our 27th branch, is expected to open in the second half of 2023, and will enhance our Asian community branch presence
  • Digital banking usage continues to increase with double digit growth in monthly mobile deposit active users and digital banking enrollment in June 2023 versus a year ago


Income Statement Highlights


                                     
                            YoY   QoQ
($000s, except EPS)     2Q23     1Q23   4Q22   3Q22   2Q22   Change   Change
                                     
Net Interest Income     $43,378     $45,262   $54,201     $61,206   $64,730   (33.0 ) %   (4.2 ) %
Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses       1,416       7,508     (12 )     2,145     1,590   (10.9 )     NM    
Noninterest Income (Loss)       5,122       6,908     (7,652 )     8,995     7,353   (30.3 )     (25.9 )  
Noninterest Expense       35,279       37,703     33,742       35,634     35,522   (0.7 )     (6.4 )  
Income Before Income Taxes       11,805       6,959     12,819       32,422     34,971   (66.2 )     69.6    
Provision for Income Taxes       3,177       1,801     2,570       8,980     9,936   (68.0 )     76.4    
Net Income     $8,628     $5,158   $10,249     $23,442   $25,035   (65.5 )     67.3    
Diluted EPS     $0.29     $0.17   $0.34     $0.76   $0.81   (64.2 )     70.6    
Avg. Diluted Shares (000s)       30,090       30,265     30,420       30,695     30,937   (2.7 )     (0.6 )  
                                     
Core Net Income1     $7,854     $3,003   $17,399     $18,953   $21,518   (63.5 )     161.5    
Core EPS1     $0.26     $0.10   $0.57     $0.62   $0.70   (62.9 )     160.0    
                                           

1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings

Net interest income decreased YoY and QoQ.

  • Net interest margin, FTE of 2.18% decreased 117 bps YoY and 9 bps QoQ
  • Prepayment penalty income from loans and securities, net reversals and recoveries of interest from nonaccrual loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $0.5 million (3 bps to the NIM) in 2Q23 compared to $1.1 million (6 bps) in 1Q23, $2.4 million (12 bps) in 4Q22, $2.2 million (11 bps) in 3Q22, and $2.6 million (13 bps) in 2Q22; Prepayment penalty income declined primarily due to the higher rate environment
  • Excluding the items in the previous bullet, net interest margin was 2.15% in 2Q23, 2.21% in 1Q23, 2.58% in 4Q22, 2.96% in 3Q22, and 3.22% in 2Q22
  • Quarterly NIM compression of 9 bps was the slowest decline in the past four quarters primarily due to the balance sheet actions taken in 1Q23 and 2Q23 that reduced liability sensitivity

The provision for credit losses declined YoY and QoQ.

  • Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $1.6 million in 2Q23 (9 bps of average loans), $9.2 million in 1Q23 (54 bps of average loans), $0.8 million in 4Q22 (5 bps of average loans), $0.3 million in 3Q22 (2 bps of average loans), and $(0.5) million in 2Q22 ((3) bps of average loans)
  • 1Q23 net charge-offs were primarily related to a commercial business relationship that was placed on nonaccrual in 2Q22

Noninterest income (loss) declined YoY and QoQ.

  • Noninterest income included net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments of $0.3 million in 2Q23 ($0.01 per share, net of tax), $2.6 million in 1Q23 ($0.06 per share, net of tax), $(0.6) million in 4Q22 ($(0.02) per share, net of tax), $5.6 million in 3Q22 ($0.13 per share, net of tax), and $2.5 million in 2Q22 ($0.06 per share, net of tax)
  • Loss on the sale of securities was $10.9 million ($0.27 per share, net of tax) in 4Q22 as the Company sold $84.2 million of mortgage-based securities with an approximate yield of 1.17%; proceeds were primarily reinvested in 1Q23 into floating rate securities that had a yield at that time that approximated 6.40%
  • Life insurance proceeds were $0.6 million ($0.02 per share) in 2Q23, $0.3 million ($0.01 per share) in 4Q22 and $1.5 million ($0.05 per share) in 2Q22
  • Absent all above items and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest income was $4.3 million in 2Q23, up 29.9% YoY but down 0.5% QoQ

Noninterest expense decreased YoY and QoQ.

  • Given the challenging rate environment, management continues to actively review all noninterest expenses
  • Other operating expenses include $0.6 million reduction in reserves for unfunded commitments in 3Q22
  • Seasonal compensation expense was $4.1 million in 1Q23
  • Excluding the effects of other immaterial adjustments, core operating expenses were $35.2 million in 2Q23, down 0.6% YoY, and 6.4% QoQ
  • GAAP noninterest expense to average assets was 1.67% in 2Q23, 1.78% in 1Q23, 1.58% in 4Q22, 1.69% in 3Q22, and 1.73% in 2Q22

Provision for income taxes declined YoY and increased QoQ.

  • The effective tax rate was 26.9% in 2Q23, 25.9% in 1Q23, 20.0% in 4Q22, 27.7% in 3Q22, and 28.4% in 2Q22
  • The 4Q22 effective tax rate declined due to preferential tax items having a larger impact due to lower levels of pre-tax income
  • The 2Q22 effective tax rate includes a loss of certain state and city tax deductions and a resolution of certain examinations by taxing authorities

 
Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights


                                   
                          YoY   QoQ
    2Q23     1Q23   4Q22   3Q22   2Q22   Change   Change
Averages ($MM)                                  
Loans   $6,830     $6,871   $6,881   $6,861   $6,640   2.9   %   (0.6 ) %
Total Deposits     6,900       6,810     6,678     6,277     6,441   7.1       1.3    
                                   
Credit Quality ($000s)                                  
Nonperforming Loans   $18,637     $21,176   $32,382   $29,003   $27,948   (33.3 ) %   (12.0 ) %
Nonperforming Assets     39,618       42,157     53,363     49,984     48,929   (19.0 )     (6.0 )  
Criticized and Classified Loans     48,675       58,130     68,093     61,684     57,145   (14.8 )     (16.3 )  
Criticized and Classified Assets     69,656       79,111     89,073     82,665     78,125   (10.8 )     (12.0 )  
Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%)     0.57       0.56     0.58     0.59     0.58   (1 ) bp   1   bps
                                   
Capital                                  
Book Value/Share   $23.18     $22.84   $22.97   $22.47   $22.38   3.6   %   1.5   %
Tangible Book Value/Share     22.51       22.18     22.31     21.81     21.71   3.7       1.5    
Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%)     7.71       7.73     7.82     7.62     7.82   (11 ) bps   (2 ) bps
Leverage Ratio (%)     8.56       8.58     8.61     8.74     8.91   (35 )     (2 )  
 


Average loans increased YoY but declined QoQ.

  • Maintain the credit strategy of loans secured by real estate with a greater emphasis on back-to-back swap originations
  • Period end net loans totaled $6.8 billion, up 1.1% YoY, but down 1.0% QoQ
  • Total loan closings were $158.8 million in 2Q23, $173.5 million in 1Q23, $225.2 million in 4Q22, $463.7 million in 3Q22, and $503.8 million in 2Q22; the loan pipeline was $415.5 million at June 30, 2023, down 28.7% YoY, but up 56.1% QoQ; closings were impacted by customers adjusting to the higher rate environment
  • The diversified loan portfolio is over 88% collateralized by real estate with an average loan-to-value ratio of <36%
  • Manhattan office buildings are approximately 0.6% of net loans

Average total deposits increased YoY and QoQ.

  • Average CDs totaled $2.0 billion, up 149.5% YoY and 21.9% QoQ; CDs generally lengthen the duration of customer deposits and reduce sensitivity to rising rates
  • Average noninterest bearing deposits decreased 18.7% YoY and 5.2% QoQ in 2Q23 and comprised 12.3% of average total deposits in 2Q23 compared to 16.2% a year ago

Credit Quality: Nonperforming loans declined YoY and QoQ.

  • Criticized and classified loans were 71 bps of gross loans at 2Q23 compared to 84 bps at 1Q23, 98 bps at 4Q22, 89 bps at 3Q22, and 85 bps at 2Q22
  • Allowance for credit losses were 207.1% of nonperforming loans at 2Q23 compared to 182.9% at 1Q23, and 141.1% at 2Q22

Capital: Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, both increased YoY and QoQ.

  • The Company paid a dividend of $0.22 per share in 2Q23 and has ample available liquidity to meet its obligations
  • The Company repurchased 528,815 shares in 2Q23 at an average price of $12.94, representing a 42.5% discount to tangible book value, with 906,131 shares remaining subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.71% at 2Q23 compared to 7.73% at 1Q23 and 7.82% at 2Q22
  • The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized under all applicable regulatory requirements

Conference Call Information and Third Quarter Earnings Release Date

Conference Call Information:

  • John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 9:30 AM (ET) to discuss the Company’s first quarter results and strategy.
  • Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836; Canada 855-669-9657
  • Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Nb7q4ytY
  • Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529; Canada 855-669-9658
  • Replay Access Code: 7017400
  • The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived

Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date:

The Company plans to release Third Quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on October 31, 2023; followed by a conference call at 9:30 AM (ET) on November 1, 2023.

A detailed announcement will be issued prior to the third quarter’s close confirming the date and time of the earnings release.

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State—chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers that can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at FlushingBank.com. Flushing Financial Corporation’s earnings release and presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call at www.FlushingBank.com under Investor Relations.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Statistical Tables Follow -

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
                             
    At or for the three months ended     At or for the six months ended  
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   June 30,    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,      June 30,    June 30,   
     2023   2023   2022   2022   2022     2023      2022     
Performance Ratios (1)                                                         
Return on average assets     0.41 %       0.24 %       0.48 %       1.11 %       1.22   %         0.33 %     1.06 %
Return on average equity     5.12       3.02       6.06       13.91       15.00           4.06     12.91  
Yield on average interest-earning assets (2)     4.84       4.61       4.44       4.10       3.85           4.73     3.81  
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities     3.15       2.80       2.11       1.25       0.60           2.97     0.55  
Cost of funds     2.80       2.47       1.84       1.08       0.52           2.63     0.48  
Net interest rate spread during period (2)     1.69       1.81       2.33       2.85       3.25           1.76     3.26  
Net interest margin (2)     2.18       2.27       2.70       3.07       3.35           2.22     3.36  
Noninterest expense to average assets     1.67       1.78       1.58       1.69       1.73           1.72     1.83  
Efficiency ratio (3)     74.02       76.48       59.55       55.68       52.27           75.27     55.52  
Average interest-earning assets to
average interest-bearing liabilities		     1.18 X     1.19 X     1.21 X     1.22 X     1.22   X       1.19 X   1.22 X
                                                         
Average Balances                                                        
Total loans, net   $ 6,829,648     $ 6,871,192     $ 6,881,245     $ 6,861,463     $ 6,640,331         $ 6,850,305   $ 6,609,676  
Total interest-earning assets     7,986,020       7,996,677       8,045,691       7,979,070       7,740,683           7,991,320     7,655,999  
Total assets     8,461,827       8,468,311       8,518,019       8,442,657       8,211,763           8,465,051     8,131,065  
Total deposits     6,899,617       6,810,485       6,678,383       6,276,613       6,440,904           6,855,299     6,425,569  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     6,756,859       6,703,558       6,662,209       6,553,087       6,337,374           6,730,357     6,279,265  
Stockholders' equity     673,943       683,071       676,165       674,282       667,456           678,481     670,219  
                                                         
Per Share Data                                                              
Book value per common share (4)   $ 23.18     $ 22.84     $ 22.97     $ 22.47     $ 22.38         $ 23.18   $ 22.38  
Tangible book value per common share (5)   $ 22.51     $ 22.18     $ 22.31     $ 21.81     $ 21.71         $ 22.51   $ 21.71  
                                                         
Stockholders' Equity                                                              
Stockholders' equity   $ 671,303     $ 673,459     $ 677,157     $ 670,719     $ 670,812         $ 671,303   $ 670,812  
Tangible stockholders' equity     651,898       653,932       657,504       650,936       650,894           651,898     650,894  
                                                         
Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios                                                               
Tier 1 capital   $ 735,810     $ 737,138     $ 746,880     $ 749,526     $ 739,776         $ 735,810   $ 739,776  
Common equity Tier 1 capital     689,876       690,846       698,258       701,532       686,258           689,876     686,258  
Total risk-based capital     963,840       965,384       975,709       979,021       903,047           963,840     903,047  
Risk Weighted Assets     6,649,252       6,659,532       6,640,542       6,689,284       6,522,710           6,649,252     6,522,710  
                                                         
Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%)     8.56 %       8.58 %       8.61 %       8.74 %       8.91   %         8.56 %     8.91 %  
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%)     10.38       10.37       10.52       10.49       10.52           10.38     10.52  
Tier 1 risk-based capital
(well capitalized = 8.0%)		     11.07       11.07       11.25       11.20       11.34           11.07     11.34  
Total risk-based capital
(well capitalized = 10.0%)		     14.50       14.50       14.69       14.64       13.84           14.50     13.84  
                                                         
Capital Ratios                                                               
Average equity to average assets     7.96 %       8.07 %       7.94 %       7.99 %       8.13   %         8.02 %     8.24 %  
Equity to total assets     7.92       7.94       8.04       7.84       8.04           7.92     8.04  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6)     7.71       7.73       7.82       7.62       7.82           7.71     7.82  
                                                         
Asset Quality                                                               
Nonaccrual loans (7)   $ 18,637     $ 21,176     $ 29,782     $ 27,003     $ 27,848         $ 18,637   $ 27,848  
Nonperforming loans     18,637       21,176       32,382       29,003       27,948           18,637     27,948  
Nonperforming assets     39,618       42,157       53,363       49,984       48,929           39,618     48,929  
Net charge-offs (recoveries)     1,560       9,234       811       290       (501 )         10,794     434  
                                                         
Asset Quality Ratios                                                               
Nonperforming loans to gross loans     0.27 %       0.31 %       0.47 %       0.42 %       0.41   %         0.27 %     0.41 %  
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.47       0.50       0.63       0.58       0.59           0.47     0.59  
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans     0.57       0.56       0.58       0.59       0.58           0.57     0.58  
Allowance for credit losses to
nonperforming assets		     97.41       91.87       75.79       82.56       80.57           97.41     80.57  
Allowance for credit losses to
nonperforming loans		     207.08       182.89       124.89       142.29       141.06           207.08     141.06  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans     0.09       0.54       0.05       0.02       (0.03 )         0.32     0.01  
                                                         
Full-service customer facilities     26       26       25       25       25           26     25  


________________ 
(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.
(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.
(3)  Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing core noninterest expense (excluding OREO expense and the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO) by the total of core net interest income and core noninterest income.
(4)  Calculated by dividing stockholders’ equity by shares outstanding.
(5)  Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less intangible assets. See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.
(6)  See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.
(7)  Excludes performing nonaccrual TDR loans in periods prior to 1Q23.

         

 
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
 
  For the three months ended       For the six months ended
 (In thousands, except per share data) June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,       June 30,   June 30,
2023   2023   2022     2022   2022       2023   2022
Interest and Dividend Income                                            
Interest and fees on loans $ 85,377   $ 82,889   $ 81,033     $ 75,546   $ 69,192       $ 168,266   $ 136,708
Interest and dividends on securities:                                            
Interest   9,172     7,240     6,511       5,676     4,929         16,412     8,674
Dividends   30     29     24       17     11         59     19
Other interest income   1,982     1,959     1,702       506     159         3,941     210
Total interest and dividend income   96,561     92,117     89,270       81,745     74,291         188,678     145,611
                                             
Interest Expense                                            
Deposits   46,249     39,056     27,226       11,965     4,686         85,305     8,094
Other interest expense   6,934     7,799     7,843       8,574     4,875         14,733     9,308
Total interest expense   53,183     46,855     35,069       20,539     9,561         100,038     17,402
                                             
Net Interest Income   43,378     45,262     54,201       61,206     64,730         88,640     128,209
Provision (benefit) for credit losses   1,416     7,508     (12 )     2,145     1,590         8,924     2,948
Net Interest Income After Provision
(Benefit) for Credit Losses 		  41,962     37,754     54,213       59,061     63,140         79,716     125,261
                                             
Noninterest Income (Loss)                                            
Banking services fee income   1,780     1,411     1,231       1,351     1,166         3,191     2,540
Net loss on sale of securities           (10,948 )                    
Net gain on sale of loans   54     54     46           73         108     73
Net gain on disposition of assets           104                      
Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments   294     2,619     (622 )     5,626     2,533         2,913     724
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York
stock dividends		   534     697     658       538     407         1,231     804
Life insurance proceeds   561         286           1,536         561     1,536
Bank owned life insurance   1,134     1,109     1,126       1,132     1,115         2,243     2,229
Other income   765     1,018     467       348     523         1,783     760
Total noninterest income (loss)   5,122     6,908     (7,652 )     8,995     7,353         12,030     8,666
                                             
Noninterest Expense                                            
Salaries and employee benefits   19,493     20,887     18,178       21,438     21,109         40,380     44,758
Occupancy and equipment   3,534     3,793     3,701       3,541     3,760         7,327     7,364
Professional services   2,657     2,483     2,130       2,570     2,285         5,140     4,507
FDIC deposit insurance   943     977     485       738     615         1,920     1,035
Data processing   1,473     1,435     1,421       1,367     1,383         2,908     2,807
Depreciation and amortization   1,482     1,510     1,535       1,488     1,447         2,992     2,907
Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense   150     165     35       143     32         315     116
Other operating expenses   5,547     6,453     6,257       4,349     4,891         12,000     10,822
Total noninterest expense   35,279     37,703     33,742       35,634     35,522         72,982     74,316
                                             
Income Before Provision for Income Taxes   11,805     6,959     12,819       32,422     34,971         18,764     59,611
                                             
Provision for Income Taxes   3,177     1,801     2,570       8,980     9,936         4,978     16,357
                                             
Net Income $ 8,628   $ 5,158   $ 10,249     $ 23,442   $ 25,035       $ 13,786   $ 43,254
                                             
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.29   $ 0.17   $ 0.34     $ 0.76   $ 0.81       $ 0.46   $ 1.39
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.29   $ 0.17   $ 0.34     $ 0.76   $ 0.81       $ 0.46   $ 1.39
Dividends per common share $ 0.22   $ 0.22   $ 0.22     $ 0.22   $ 0.22       $ 0.44   $ 0.44
                                             
Basic average shares   30,090     30,265     30,420       30,695     30,937         30,177     31,095
Diluted average shares   30,090     30,265     30,420       30,695     30,937         30,177     31,095


 
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
 
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
ASSETS                              
Cash and due from banks   $ 160,053     $ 176,747     $ 151,754     $ 164,693     $ 137,026  
Securities held-to-maturity:                              
Mortgage-backed securities     7,865       7,870       7,875       7,880       7,885  
Other securities, net     65,469       65,653       65,836       66,032       66,230  
Securities available for sale:                              
Mortgage-backed securities     365,911       380,110       384,283       468,366       510,934  
Other securities     503,645       431,818       351,074       351,495       346,720  
Loans     6,832,425       6,904,176       6,934,769       6,956,674       6,760,393  
Allowance for credit losses     (38,593 )     (38,729 )     (40,442 )     (41,268 )     (39,424 )
Net loans     6,793,832       6,865,447       6,894,327       6,915,406       6,720,969  
Interest and dividends receivable     52,911       46,836       45,048       42,571       38,811  
Bank premises and equipment, net     22,182       21,567       21,750       22,376       22,285  
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock     36,168       38,779       45,842       62,489       50,017  
Bank owned life insurance     213,164       214,240       213,131       212,353       211,220  
Goodwill     17,636       17,636       17,636       17,636       17,636  
Core deposit intangibles     1,769       1,891       2,017       2,147       2,282  
Right of use asset     41,526       42,268       43,289       44,885       46,687  
Other assets     191,752       168,259       179,084       179,090       160,885  
Total assets   $ 8,473,883     $ 8,479,121     $ 8,422,946     $ 8,557,419     $ 8,339,587  
                               
LIABILITIES                              
Total deposits   $ 6,723,690     $ 6,734,090     $ 6,485,342     $ 6,125,305     $ 6,407,577  
Borrowed funds     857,400       887,509       1,052,973       1,572,830       1,089,621  
Operating lease liability     44,402       45,353       46,125       48,330       50,346  
Other liabilities     177,088       138,710       161,349       140,235       121,231  
Total liabilities     7,802,580       7,805,662       7,745,789       7,886,700       7,668,775  
                               
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                              
Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued)                              
Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized)     341       341       341       341       341  
Additional paid-in capital     263,744       262,876       264,332       263,755       262,860  
Treasury stock     (104,574 )     (97,760 )     (98,535 )     (90,977 )     (88,342 )
Retained earnings     547,811       545,786       547,507       543,894       527,217  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes     (36,019 )     (37,784 )     (36,488 )     (46,294 )     (31,264 )
Total stockholders' equity     671,303       673,459       677,157       670,719       670,812  
                               
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 8,473,883     $ 8,479,121     $ 8,422,946     $ 8,557,419     $ 8,339,587  
                               
(In thousands)                              
Issued shares     34,088       34,088       34,088       34,088       34,088  
Outstanding shares     28,961       29,488       29,476       29,851       29,980  
Treasury shares     5,127       4,600       4,612       4,237       4,108  

  

 
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
 
    For the three months ended       For the six months ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,       June 30,   June 30,
(In thousands)   2023   2023   2022   2022   2022       2023   2022
Interest-earning Assets:                                              
Mortgage loans, net   $ 5,308,567   $ 5,333,274   $ 5,338,612   $ 5,340,694   $ 5,178,029       $ 5,320,852   $ 5,165,121
Other loans, net     1,521,081     1,537,918     1,542,633     1,520,769     1,462,302         1,529,453     1,444,555
Total loans, net     6,829,648     6,871,192     6,881,245     6,861,463     6,640,331         6,850,305     6,609,676
Taxable securities:                                              
Mortgage-backed securities     448,620     457,911     549,204     568,854     594,923         453,240     587,836
Other securities     471,600     411,723     371,897     362,629     333,158         441,827     280,245
Total taxable securities     920,220     869,634     921,101     931,483     928,081         895,067     868,081
Tax-exempt securities:                                              
Other securities     66,632     66,828     67,022     67,211     67,315         66,730     62,490
Total tax-exempt securities     66,632     66,828     67,022     67,211     67,315         66,730     62,490
Interest-earning deposits and
federal funds sold		     169,520     189,023     176,323     118,913     104,956         179,218     115,752
Total interest-earning assets     7,986,020     7,996,677     8,045,691     7,979,070     7,740,683         7,991,320     7,655,999
Other assets     475,807     471,634     472,328     463,587     471,080         473,731     475,066
Total assets   $ 8,461,827   $ 8,468,311   $ 8,518,019   $ 8,442,657   $ 8,211,763       $ 8,465,051   $ 8,131,065
                                               
Interest-bearing Liabilities:                                              
Deposits:                                              
Savings accounts   $ 124,041   $ 134,945   $ 146,598   $ 154,545   $ 156,785       $ 129,463   $ 156,689
NOW accounts     2,026,950     1,970,555     1,972,134     1,808,608     2,089,851         1,998,909     2,063,529
Money market accounts     1,754,574     2,058,523     2,146,649     2,136,829     2,231,743         1,905,709     2,242,626
Certificate of deposit accounts     2,046,960     1,679,517     1,350,683     1,057,733     820,476         1,864,254     854,970
Total due to depositors     5,952,525     5,843,540     5,616,064     5,157,715     5,298,855         5,898,335     5,317,814
Mortgagors' escrow accounts     97,410     70,483     82,483     68,602     97,496         84,021     84,574
Total interest-bearing deposits     6,049,935     5,914,023     5,698,547     5,226,317     5,396,351         5,982,356     5,402,388
Borrowings     706,924     789,535     963,662     1,326,770     941,023         748,001     876,877
Total interest-bearing liabilities     6,756,859     6,703,558     6,662,209     6,553,087     6,337,374         6,730,357     6,279,265
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     849,682     896,462     979,836     1,050,296     1,044,553         872,943     1,023,181
Other liabilities     181,343     185,220     199,809     164,992     162,380         183,270     158,400
Total liabilities     7,787,884     7,785,240     7,841,854     7,768,375     7,544,307         7,786,570     7,460,846
Equity     673,943     683,071     676,165     674,282     667,456         678,481     670,219
Total liabilities and equity   $ 8,461,827   $ 8,468,311   $ 8,518,019   $ 8,442,657   $ 8,211,763       $ 8,465,051   $ 8,131,065
                                               
Net interest-earning assets   $ 1,229,161   $ 1,293,119   $ 1,383,482   $ 1,425,983   $ 1,403,309       $ 1,260,963   $ 1,376,734


 
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Unaudited)
                              
    For the three months ended     For the six months ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,     June 30,   June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2023   2023   2022   2022   2022     2023   2022
Interest Income:                                                          
Mortgage loans, net   $ 63,688       $ 62,054     $ 60,946     $ 58,374     $ 54,775         $ 125,742       $ 108,745    
Other loans, net     21,689         20,835       20,087       17,172       14,417           42,524         27,963    
Total loans, net     85,377         82,889       81,033       75,546       69,192           168,266         136,708    
Taxable securities:                                                          
Mortgage-backed securities     2,976         2,281       2,425       2,466       2,356           5,257         4,523    
Other securities     5,847         4,611       3,723       2,839       2,090           10,458         3,209    
Total taxable securities     8,823         6,892       6,148       5,305       4,446           15,715         7,732    
Tax-exempt securities:                                                          
Other securities     480         477       489       492       625           957         1,216    
Total tax-exempt securities     480         477       489       492       625           957         1,216    
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold     1,982         1,959       1,702       506       159           3,941         210    
Total interest-earning assets     96,662         92,217       89,372       81,849       74,422           188,879         145,866    
Interest Expense:                                                          
Deposits:                                                          
Savings accounts   $ 140       $ 126     $ 59     $ 53     $ 50         $ 266       $ 99    
NOW accounts     16,152         13,785       9,515       3,640       1,405           29,937         2,198    
Money market accounts     14,625         14,102       10,532       5,280       1,952           28,727         3,227    
Certificate of deposit accounts     15,281         11,007       7,037       2,948       1,273           26,288         2,562    
Total due to depositors     46,198         39,020       27,143       11,921       4,680           85,218         8,086    
Mortgagors' escrow accounts     51         36       83       44       6           87         8    
Total interest-bearing deposits     46,249         39,056       27,226       11,965       4,686           85,305         8,094    
Borrowings     6,934         7,799       7,843       8,574       4,875           14,733         9,308    
Total interest-bearing liabilities     53,183         46,855       35,069       20,539       9,561           100,038         17,402    
Net interest income- tax equivalent   $ 43,479       $ 45,362     $ 54,303     $ 61,310     $ 64,861         $ 88,841       $ 128,464    
Included in net interest income above:                                                          
Prepayment penalties received on loans and securities and net of reversals and recovered interest
from nonaccrual loans		   $ 315       $ 680     $ 1,080     $ 1,368     $ 2,281         $ 995       $ 3,997    
Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges included in net interest income     (205 )       100       936       28       (60 )         (105 )       (189 )  
Purchase accounting adjustments     340         306       342       775       367           646         1,425    
Interest-earning Assets Yields:                                                          
Mortgage loans, net     4.80   %     4.65 %     4.57 %     4.37 %     4.23   %       4.73   %     4.21   %
Other loans, net     5.70         5.42       5.21       4.52       3.94           5.56         3.87    
Total loans, net     5.00         4.83       4.71       4.40       4.17           4.91         4.14    
Taxable securities:                                                          
Mortgage-backed securities     2.65         1.99       1.77       1.73       1.58           2.32         1.54    
Other securities     4.96         4.48       4.00       3.13       2.51           4.73         2.29    
Total taxable securities     3.84         3.17       2.67       2.28       1.92           3.51         1.78    
Tax-exempt securities: (1)                                                          
Other securities     2.88         2.86       2.92       2.93       3.71           2.87         3.89    
Total tax-exempt securities     2.88         2.86       2.92       2.93       3.71           2.87         3.89    
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold     4.68         4.15       3.86       1.70       0.61           4.40         0.36    
Total interest-earning assets (1)     4.84   %     4.61 %     4.44 %     4.10 %     3.85   %       4.73   %     3.81   %
Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields:                                                          
Deposits:                                                          
Savings accounts     0.45   %     0.37 %     0.16 %     0.14 %     0.13   %       0.41   %     0.13   %
NOW accounts     3.19         2.80       1.93       0.81       0.27           3.00         0.21    
Money market accounts     3.33         2.74       1.96       0.99       0.35           3.01         0.29    
Certificate of deposit accounts     2.99         2.62       2.08       1.11       0.62           2.82         0.60    
Total due to depositors     3.10         2.67       1.93       0.92       0.35           2.89         0.30    
Mortgagors' escrow accounts     0.21         0.20       0.40       0.26       0.02           0.21         0.02    
Total interest-bearing deposits     3.06         2.64       1.91       0.92       0.35           2.85         0.30    
Borrowings     3.92         3.95       3.26       2.58       2.07           3.94         2.12    
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3.15   %     2.80 %     2.11 %     1.25 %     0.60   %       2.97   %     0.55   %
                                                           
Net interest rate spread
(tax equivalent) (1) 		    1.69   %     1.81 %     2.33 %     2.85 %     3.25   %       1.76   %     3.26   %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)     2.18   %     2.27 %     2.70 %     3.07 %     3.35   %       2.22   %     3.36   %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities     1.18   X     1.19 X     1.21 X     1.22 X     1.22   X       1.19   X     1.22   X


________________
(1) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.


 
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)
Deposit Composition
                                  2Q23 vs.   2Q23 vs.
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   1Q23   2Q22
(Dollars in thousands)   2023   2023   2022   2022   2022   % Change   % Change
Noninterest bearing   $ 827,820   $ 872,254   $ 921,238   $ 992,378   $ 1,081,208   (5.1 ) %   (23.4 ) %
Interest bearing:                                          
Certificate of deposit accounts     2,232,696     1,880,260     1,526,338     1,036,107     906,943   18.7       146.2    
Savings accounts     118,886     128,245     143,641     150,552     154,670   (7.3 )     (23.1 )  
Money market accounts     1,594,637     1,855,781     2,099,776     2,113,256     2,229,993   (14.1 )     (28.5 )  
NOW accounts     1,891,834     1,918,977     1,746,190     1,762,468     1,977,186   (1.4 )     (4.3 )  
Total interest-bearing deposits     5,838,053     5,783,263     5,515,945     5,062,383     5,268,792   0.9       10.8    
Total due to depositors     6,665,873     6,655,517     6,437,183     6,054,761     6,350,000   0.2       5.0    
Mortgagors' escrow deposits     57,817     78,573     48,159     70,544     57,577   (26.4 )     0.4    
Total deposits   $ 6,723,690   $ 6,734,090   $ 6,485,342   $ 6,125,305   $ 6,407,577   (0.2 ) %   4.9   %


Loan Composition                                          
                                  2Q23 vs.   2Q23 vs.
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   1Q23   2Q22
(Dollars in thousands)   2023     2023     2022     2022     2022     % Change   % Change
Multifamily residential   $ 2,593,955     $ 2,601,174     $ 2,601,384     $ 2,608,192     $ 2,531,858     (0.3 ) %   2.5   %
Commercial real estate     1,917,749       1,904,293       1,913,040       1,914,326       1,864,507     0.7       2.9    
One-to-four family ―
mixed-use property		     542,368       549,207       554,314       560,885       561,100     (1.2 )     (3.3 )  
One-to-four family ― residential     224,039       232,302       235,067       233,469       242,729     (3.6 )     (7.7 )  
Co-operative apartments     6,016       6,115       6,179       7,015       8,130     (1.6 )     (26.0 )  
Construction     57,325       60,486       70,951       63,651       72,148     (5.2 )     (20.5 )  
Mortgage Loans     5,341,452       5,353,577       5,380,935       5,387,538       5,280,472     (0.2 )     1.2    
                                           
Small Business Administration (1)     22,404       22,860       23,275       27,712       40,572     (2.0 )     (44.8 )  
Commercial business and other     1,466,358       1,518,756       1,521,548       1,532,497       1,431,417     (3.5 )     2.4    
Nonmortgage loans     1,488,762       1,541,616       1,544,823       1,560,209       1,471,989     (3.4 )     1.1    
                                           
Gross loans     6,830,214       6,895,193       6,925,758       6,947,747       6,752,461     (0.9 )     1.2    
Net unamortized premiums and
unearned loan fees (2) 		    2,211       8,983       9,011       8,927       7,932     (75.4 )     (72.1 )  
Allowance for credit losses     (38,593 )     (38,729 )     (40,442 )     (41,268 )     (39,424 )   (0.4 )     (2.1 )  
Net loans   $ 6,793,832     $ 6,865,447     $ 6,894,327     $ 6,915,406     $ 6,720,969     (1.0 ) %   1.1   %


________________
(1) Includes $4.0 million, $4.8 million, $5.2 million, $9.6 million, and $22.2 million of PPP loans at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively.
(2) Includes $4.8 million, $5.1 million, $5.4 million, $5.8 million, and $6.6 million of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively.


 
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
LOAN CLOSINGS and RATES
(Unaudited)
 
Loan Closings                                            
                                             
    For the three months ended     For the six months ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,       June 30,   June 30,
(In thousands)   2023   2023   2022   2022   2022     2023   2022
Multifamily residential   $ 31,901   $ 42,164   $ 65,347   $ 173,980   $ 136,902     $ 74,065   $ 235,082
Commercial real estate     38,523     15,570     20,750     77,777     164,826       54,093     209,928
One-to-four family –
mixed-use property		     5,812     4,938     4,489     12,383     12,228       10,750     20,726
One-to-four family – residential     63     4,296     7,485     4,102     4,211       4,359     13,448
Co-operative apartments                               24
Construction     8,811     10,592     7,301     7,170     8,319       19,403     17,121
Mortgage Loans     85,110     77,560     105,372     275,412     326,486       162,670     496,329
                                             
Small Business Administration     820     318     665     46     2,750       1,138     2,750
Commercial business and other     72,850     95,668     119,191     188,202     174,551       168,518     334,027
Nonmortgage Loans     73,670     95,986     119,856     188,248     177,301       169,656     336,777
                                             
Total Closings   $ 158,780   $ 173,546   $ 225,228   $ 463,660   $ 503,787     $ 332,326   $ 833,106


Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings        
                               
    For the three months ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
Loan type   2023   2023   2022   2022   2022
Mortgage loans   6.62 %   6.30 %   5.59 %   4.37 %   3.76 %
Nonmortgage loans   7.76     7.58     6.57     4.93     4.21  
Total loans   7.14 %   7.01 %   6.10 %   4.60 %   3.92 %
                               


 
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
ASSET QUALITY
(Unaudited)
 
Allowance for Credit Losses                                                            
                                                             
    For the three months ended     For the six months ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,     June 30,     June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2023   2023   2022   2022   2022     2023     2022
Allowance for credit losses - loans                                                            
Beginning balances   $ 38,729       $ 40,442       $ 41,268       $ 39,424       $ 37,433         $ 40,442         $ 37,135    
                                                             
Net loan charge-off (recoveries):                                                            
Multifamily residential             (1 )       132                 (1 )         (1 )         (1 )  
Commercial real estate     8                                           8              
One-to-four family – residential     4         (36 )       17         2         (2 )         (32 )         (4 )  
Small Business Administration     (158 )       (6 )       (9 )       (12 )       13           (164 )         1,028    
Taxi medallion                                     (435 )                   (447 )  
Commercial business and other     1,706         9,277         671         300         (76 )         10,983           (142 )  
Total     1,560         9,234         811         290         (501 )         10,794           434    
                                                             
Provision (benefit) for loan losses     1,424         7,521         (15 )       2,134         1,490           8,945           2,723    
                                                             
Ending balance   $ 38,593       $ 38,729       $ 40,442       $ 41,268       $ 39,424         $ 38,593         $ 39,424    
                                                             
Gross charge-offs   $ 1,731       $ 9,298       $ 1,938       $ 324       $ 50         $ 11,029         $ 1,086    
Gross recoveries     171         64         1,127         34         551           235           652    
                                                             
Allowance for credit losses - loans to gross loans     0.57   %     0.56   %     0.58   %     0.59   %     0.58   %       0.57   %       0.58   %
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans     0.09         0.54         0.05         0.02         (0.03 )         0.32           0.01    


Nonperforming Assets                                        
                                         
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2023   2023   2022   2022   2022
Loans 90 Days Or More Past Due and Still Accruing:                                        
Commercial real estate   $     $     $     $ 2,000     $  
Construction                 2,600              
Commercial business and other                             100  
Total                 2,600       2,000       100  
                                         
Nonaccrual Loans:                                        
Multifamily residential     3,206       3,628       3,206       3,414       3,414  
Commercial real estate                 237       1,851       242  
One-to-four family - mixed-use property(1)     790       790       790       790       790  
One-to-four family - residential     5,218       4,961       4,425       4,655       5,055  
Construction                             856  
Small Business Administration     1,119       937       937       937       937  
Commercial business and other(1)     8,304       10,860       20,187       15,356       16,554  
Total     18,637       21,176       29,782       27,003       27,848  
                                         
Total Nonperforming Loans (NPLs)     18,637       21,176       32,382       29,003       27,948  
                                         
Total Nonaccrual HTM Securities     20,981       20,981       20,981       20,981       20,981  
                                         
Total Nonperforming Assets   $ 39,618     $ 42,157     $ 53,363     $ 49,984     $ 48,929  
                                         
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets     0.47 %     0.50 %     0.63 %     0.58 %     0.59 %
Allowance for Credit Losses to NPLs     207.1 %     182.9 %     124.9 %     142.3 %     141.1 %


________________
(1) Adopted ASU No. 2022-02 Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures on January 1, 2023; Not included in the above analysis are nonaccrual performing TDR one-to-four family – mixed use property loans totaling $0.2 million in 4Q22 and in 3Q22 and $0.3 million in 2Q22; nonaccrual performing TDR commercial business loans totaling less than $0.1 million in 4Q22, $2.9 million in 3Q22, and $2.8 million in 2Q22.
   


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS

Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP Earnings

The variance in GAAP and core earnings is partly driven by the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to borrowings carried at fair value under the fair value option.

Core Net Income, Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income FTE, Core Net Interest Margin FTE, Core Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Core Noninterest Income, Core Noninterest Expense and Tangible Book Value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and noninterest items and provide an alternative view of the Company’s performance over time and in comparison, to the Company’s competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as this measure is commonly used by financial institutions, regulators, and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company’s capital over time and in comparison, to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders’ equity.

These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

 
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
 
    For the three months ended       For the six months ended
(Dollars in thousands,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,       June 30,   June 30,
except per share data)   2023   2023   2022   2022   2022       2023   2022
                                                             
GAAP income before income taxes   $ 11,805       $ 6,959       $ 12,819       $ 32,422       $ 34,971           $ 18,764       $ 59,611    
                                                             
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments (Noninterest income (loss))     (294 )       (2,619 )       622         (5,626 )       (2,533 )           (2,913 )       (724 )  
Net loss on sale of securities (Noninterest income (loss))                     10,948                                        
Life insurance proceeds (Noninterest income (loss))     (561 )               (286 )               (1,536 )           (561 )       (1,536 )  
Net gain on disposition of assets (Noninterest income (loss))                     (104 )                                      
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges (Net interest income)     205         (100 )       (936 )       (28 )       60             105         189    
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments and intangibles (Various)     (227 )       (188 )       (219 )       (650 )       (237