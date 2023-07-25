Respected Business Leader, Elizabeth Fetter, Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with "The Keys to Authenticity"

Liz Fetter Best Selling Author

BOZEMAN, MT, USA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Elizabeth Fetter, Former Tech CEO and Founder of Abundance Hill Enterprises LLC, has collaborated with Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from across the globe to co-author the highly acclaimed book, "The Keys to Authenticity." Published by CelebrityPress® LLC, the book was officially released on July 13, 2023.

Within a day of its release, "The Keys to Authenticity" swiftly climbed the ranks of the Amazon best-seller charts, claiming top honors as the #1 best-seller in Direct Marketing and also attaining the coveted #1 spot in the New Release category for Direct Marketing.

Fetter's illuminating chapter, titled "The Gift of Old-World Authenticity," has played a pivotal role in propelling the book to its best-seller placement. Her profound wisdom and expertise empower readers to emulate her success and embark on their own journeys of authentic living.

About Elizabeth Fetter:

Liz Fetter is a successful business leader and former Tech CEO, Independent Board Member, Real Estate Investor, Author, and Speaker. Liz has headed businesses ranging in size from $200M to $5B as President and/or CEO including three public companies. She became known as a business rejuvenator and led business and culture turnarounds, company mergers, an IPO, and successful sales of several companies. After retiring from her CEO career 10 years ago, Liz expanded her service on public company Boards, becoming a Professional Certified Director with expertise in Executive Compensation and Governance. Liz has served on over 25 Corporate Boards of Directors and Not-for-Profit Boardsover her career, including Chair of the Board of Trustees for Alliant International University.

More recently, Liz founded a real estate investment company, Abundance Hill Enterprises LLC. Currently, she owns residential-property buildings across the United States and runs events at her 1890 renovated dairy farm, Abundance Hill. She has taught Strategy and Finance Management seminars in Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan for UC Berkeley and been a lecturer at Golden Gate’s MBA School. Liz earned an MSIA with highest honors from Carnegie-Mellon’s Tepper and Heinz Schools. Her undergraduate work at Pennsylvania State University, earned a BA with high honors from the Bellisario College of Communications. She also studied at Exeter University in the UK, Harvard Business School’s Director’s College, The Aspen Institute, and the Center for Telecommunications Management at the University of Southern California. Liz is a member of numerous professional associations, including Phi Kappa Phi, Phi Kappa Sigma and Penn State Alumni Fellow.

