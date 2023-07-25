QNB Corp. Reports Earnings for Second Quarter 2023

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QNB Corp. (the “Company” or “QNB”) (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), the parent company of QNB Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the second quarter of 2023 of $1,887,000, or $0.52 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $3,349,000, or $0.94 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, QNB reported net income of $6,005,000, or $1.67 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $7,059,000, or $1.98 per share on a diluted basis, reported for the same period in 2022.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the annualized rate of return on average assets and average shareholders’ equity was 0.44% and 4.82%, respectively, compared with 0.79% and 9.28%, respectively, for the second quarter 2022.

The operating performance of the Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of QNB Corp., declined for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, in comparison with the same period in 2022 due to interest margin compression causing a $1,807,000 decline in net interest income, additional provision for credit losses on loans and commitments of $209,000 and an increase in non-interest expense of $663,000. The change in contribution from QNB Corp. for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared with the same period in 2022, is primarily due to the change in fair value of the equities portfolio held at the holding company.

The following table presents disaggregated net income:

Three months ended, Six months ended, 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 Variance 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 Variance QNB Bank $ 1,947,000 $ 4,082,000 $ (2,135,000 ) $ 6,234,000 $ 7,790,000 $ (1,556,000 ) QNB Corp (60,000 ) (733,000 ) 673,000 (229,000 ) (731,000 ) 502,000 Consolidated net income $ 1,887,000 $ 3,349,000 $ (1,462,000 ) $ 6,005,000 $ 7,059,000 $ (1,054,000 )

Total assets as of June 30, 2023 were $1,650,586,000 compared with $1,668,497,000 at December 31, 2022. Total available-for-sale debt securities decreased $18,784,000, or 3.4%, to $527,741,000, primarily due to sales of $9,081,000 and paydowns. Loans receivable declined $9,641,000 to approximately $1,029,744,000, or 0.9%. Total deposits increased $31,396,000 to $1,449,765,000. Short-term borrowing declined $70,482,000, or 43.7%.

“The past 15 months, the banking and financial service industries have experienced significant increases in interest rates to slow the growth of our economy across our nation. The impact of these changes continues to be evident in our financial results and shows the headwinds community banks have been facing,” stated David W. Freeman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Freeman continued, “However, QNB's ability to maintain a strong liquidity position, to retain and grow customer deposits, and reduce the bank’s short-term borrowing is a testament to the strength of our disciplined management even in these rapidly changing financial times. Furthermore, to strengthen our management of interest rate risk, we have entered into hedging contracts that will help mitigate the impact of increased interest rates moving forward. As always, we continue to focus on our customers, being diligent about loan quality, deposit growth, and investing in the communities and businesses we serve.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $9,333,000 and $19,750,000 respectively, a decrease of $1,770,000 and $2,089,000, respectively, from the same periods in 2022. Net interest margin was 2.27% for the second quarter of 2023 and 2.73% for the same period in 2022. Net interest margin was 2.41% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with 2.72% for the same period in 2022.

The yield on earning assets was 3.83% for the second quarter 2023, compared with 3.02% in the second quarter of 2022. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, yield on earning assets was 3.80%, compared with 3.00% for the same period in 2022. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.96% for the quarter and 1.75% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with 0.38% and 0.36% for the same periods in 2022, respectively.

Proceeds from average short-term borrowings and payments received on investment securities over the past year were invested in loans. Loan growth was primarily in commercial real estate, which comprised 41% of average earning assets in the six months of 2023 compared with 37% for the same period in 2022, and the increases in rates on both the commercial real estate loans and the commercial and industrial loans majorly contributed to the 105 basis-point increase in the yield on loans. The decline in the available-for-sale portfolio was primarily in mortgage-backed securities, which comprised 25% of average earnings assets in the six months of 2023 compared with 28% for the same period in 2022. The 126 basis-point increase in the rate paid on deposits and the 255 basis-point increase in the rate on short-term borrowing were the primary contributors to the increase in the cost of funds of 139 basis points, contributing to the decrease in net interest margin.

Asset Quality, Provision for Credit Losses on Loans and Allowance for Credit Losses

QNB adopted ASU No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments—Credit Losses (Topic 326) (CECL) effective January 1, 2023. QNB recorded a decrease to its allowance for loan losses of $1,089,000 and an increase to its reserve for unused commitments of $5,000. The impact of this CECL adjustment, net of deferred taxes, of $857,000 was added to shareholders' equity.



QNB recorded $212,000 in provision for credit losses on loans in the second quarter of 2023 compared to no provision in the second quarter of 2022; and reversed $1,571,000 in provision for credit losses on loans for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to no provision for the six months ended June 30, 2022. QNB's allowance for credit losses on loans of $8,365,000 represents 0.81% of loans receivable at June 30, 2023, compared to $9,442,000, or 0.91% of loans receivable upon the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2023. Net loan charge-offs were $38,000 for the quarter and net recoveries of $494,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with recoveries of $66,000 and $113,000 for the same periods in 2022, primarily due to two commercial customers. Annualized net loan charge-offs for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was 0.01% and annualized net loan recoveries of 0.03% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, of average loans receivable, respectively. Annualized net loan recoveries for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 were 0.10% and 0.02% of average loans receivable, respectively.

Total non-performing loans, which represent loans on non-accrual status, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest and restructured loans, were $8,827,000, or 0.86% of loans receivable at June 30, 2023, compared with $9,121,000, or 0.88% of loans receivable at December 31, 2022, and $11,394,000, or 1.18% of loans receivable at June 30, 2022. In cases where there is a collateral shortfall on non-accrual loans, specific impairment reserves have been established based on updated collateral values even if the borrower continues to pay in accordance with the terms of the agreement. At June 30, 2023, $4,147,000, or approximately 86% of the loans classified as non-accrual, are current or past due less than 30 days. Commercial loans classified as substandard or doubtful loans totaled $14,806,000 at June 30, 2023, compared with $13,684,000 at December 31, 2022, and $18,836,000 at June 30, 2022.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $1,580,000 for the second quarter of 2023 compared with $639,000 for the same period in 2022. There was a net realized gain of $519,000 on the sale of investments for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared with a gain of $457,000 for the same period in 2022. Unrealized net loss on investment equity securities was $573,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to a net loss of $1,446,000 for the same period in 2022. The equities portfolio comprises blue-chip large-capitalized stocks, providing a taxable equivalent dividend yield of 3.91%.

Fees for services to customers increased $11,000 to $414,000 for the second quarter of 2023 compared with the same period in 2022, due primarily to increased overdraft occurrences. ATM and debit card income decreased $1,000 to $704,000 for the same period, income is related to card usage. Retail brokerage and advisory income decreased $3,000 to $202,000.

Net gain on sales of loans decreased $5,000 when comparing the second quarter of 2023 with the same period in 2022, as there was a lower of cost or market adjustment on loans held for sale of $5,000 in the second quarter of 2023; there were no sales in the second quarters of 2023 or 2022. Other non-interest income increased $4,000 when comparing the two periods due primarily to credit card income.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, non-interest income was $2,799,000 an increase of $549,000 compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to the change in fair value of the equities portfolio of $938,000. Realized gain on sale of securities was $54,000, a decline of $439,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with the same period in 2022. Net gain on sale of loans increased $1,000 when comparing the six months ended June 30, 2023 with the same period in 2022. Increases in non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 comprise: fees for services to customers, ATM and debit card fees, and retail brokerage and advisory income, which increased $29,000, $17,000, and $26,000, respectively. Other non-interest income decreased $23,000 due primarily to title insurance income declining $21,000.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $8,492,000 for the second quarter of 2023 compared with $7,746,000 for the same period in 2022. Salaries and benefits expense increased $570,000, or 13.6%, to $4,775,000 when comparing the two quarters. Salary expense and related payroll taxes increased $433,000, to $3,979,000 during the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. Benefits expense increased $127,000, when comparing the two periods.

Net occupancy and furniture and equipment expense increased $193,000, to $1,467,000 for the second quarter of 2023 due to software maintenance costs. Other non-interest expense decreased $17,000 when comparing second quarter of 2023 with the same period in 2022 due to a $128,000 decrease in Bank shares tax, partly offset by a $116,000 increase in FDIC insurance.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, non-interest expense was $16,692,000, an increase of $1,133,000, or 7.3%, compared to the same period in 2022.

Provision for income taxes decreased $322,000 to $325,000 in the second quarter of 2023 due to decreased pre-tax income, compared with the same period in 2022. The effective tax rates for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023 were 14.7% and 19.4%, respectively, compared with 16.2% and 17.3%, respectively, for the same periods in 2022.

About the Company

QNB Corp. is the holding company for QNB Bank, which is headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. QNB Bank currently operates twelve branches in Bucks, Montgomery and Lehigh Counties and offers commercial and retail banking services in the communities it serves. In addition, the Company provides securities and advisory services under the name of QNB Financial Services through a registered Broker/Dealer and Registered Investment Advisor, and title insurance as a member of Laurel Abstract Company LLC. More information about QNB Corp. and QNB Bank is available at QNBBank.com.

QNB Corp. Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Balance Sheet (Period End) 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 Assets $ 1,650,586 $ 1,626,499 $ 1,668,497 $ 1,645,068 $ 1,646,695 Cash and cash equivalents 34,824 14,201 15,899 17,218 17,094 Investment securities Debt securities, AFS 527,741 537,904 546,525 555,710 609,567 Equity securities 5,424 11,908 12,056 10,444 11,617 Loans held-for-sale 810 388 - - - Loans receivable 1,029,744 1,011,956 1,039,385 1,008,306 963,414 Allowance for loan losses (8,365 ) (8,191 ) (10,531 ) (11,338 ) (11,297 ) Net loans 1,021,379 1,003,765 1,028,854 996,968 952,117 Deposits 1,449,765 1,424,590 1,418,369 1,476,668 1,467,728 Demand, non-interest bearing 212,396 212,259 231,849 236,167 240,281 Interest-bearing demand, money market and savings 962,042 962,315 1,011,071 1,065,472 1,065,638 Time 275,327 250,016 175,449 175,029 161,809 Short-term borrowings 90,845 110,192 161,327 92,896 77,836 Long-term debt 20,000 - 10,000 10,000 10,000 Shareholders' equity 80,945 83,874 70,958 58,124 83,738 Asset Quality Data (Period End) Non-accrual loans $ 4,794 $ 4,561 $ 4,820 $ 6,337 $ 7,085 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing - - - - - Restructured loans 4,033 4,244 4,301 4,357 4,309 Non-performing loans 8,827 8,805 9,121 10,694 11,394 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets - - - - - Non-performing assets $ 8,827 $ 8,805 $ 9,121 $ 10,694 $ 11,394 Allowance for loan losses $ 8,365 $ 8,191 $ 10,531 $ 11,338 $ 11,297 Non-performing loans / Loans excluding held-for-sale 0.86 % 0.87 % 0.88 % 1.06 % 1.18 % Non-performing assets / Assets 0.53 % 0.54 % 0.55 % 0.65 % 0.69 % Allowance for loan losses / Loans excluding held-for-sale 0.81 % 0.81 % 1.01 % 1.12 % 1.17 %





QNB Corp. Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended, Six months ended, For the period: 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 6/30/23 6/30/22 Interest income $ 15,865 $ 15,463 $ 14,739 $ 13,546 $ 12,327 $ 31,328 $ 24,136 Interest expense 6,532 5,046 3,460 1,224 1,224 11,578 2,297 Net interest income 9,333 10,417 11,279 12,322 11,103 19,750 21,839 Provision for credit losses 209 (1,805 ) (850 ) - - (1,596 ) - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 9,124 12,222 12,129 12,322 11,103 21,346 21,839 Non-interest income: Fees for services to customers 414 402 404 423 403 816 787 ATM and debit card 704 659 704 669 705 1,363 1,346 Retail brokerage and advisory income 202 234 184 194 205 436 410 Net realized gain on investment securities 519 (465 ) (227 ) - 457 54 493 Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities (573 ) 57 1,602 (1,174 ) (1,446 ) (516 ) (1,454 ) Net (loss) gain on sale of loans (5 ) 6 - 6 - 1 - Other 319 326 330 366 315 645 668 Total non-interest income 1,580 1,219 2,997 484 639 2,799 2,250 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,775 4,563 4,464 4,371 4,205 9,338 8,471 Net occupancy and furniture and equipment 1,467 1,377 1,259 1,314 1,274 2,844 2,539 Other 2,250 2,260 2,396 2,129 2,267 4,510 4,549 Total non-interest expense 8,492 8,200 8,119 7,814 7,746 16,692 15,559 Income before income taxes 2,212 5,241 7,007 4,992 3,996 7,453 8,530 Provision for income taxes 325 1,123 1,560 634 647 1,448 1,471 Net income $ 1,887 $ 4,118 $ 5,447 $ 4,358 $ 3,349 $ 6,005 $ 7,059 Share and Per Share Data: Net income - basic $ 0.52 $ 1.15 $ 1.52 $ 1.22 $ 0.94 $ 1.67 $ 1.99 Net income - diluted $ 0.52 $ 1.15 $ 1.53 $ 1.22 $ 0.94 $ 1.67 $ 1.98 Book value $ 22.42 $ 23.32 $ 19.78 $ 16.25 $ 23.47 $ 22.42 $ 23.47 Cash dividends $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.74 $ 0.72 Average common shares outstanding -basic 3,598,545 3,588,363 3,577,587 3,567,987 3,559,185 3,593,482 3,556,037 Average common shares outstanding -diluted 3,598,545 3,588,363 3,567,987 3,559,185 3,554,456 3,593,482 3,556,568 Selected Ratios: Return on average assets 0.44 % 0.97 % 1.24 % 1.00 % 0.79 % 0.70 % 0.84 % Return on average shareholders' equity 4.82 % 10.81 % 14.38 % 11.74 % 9.28 % 7.78 % 9.93 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 2.27 % 2.55 % 2.68 % 2.72 % 2.73 % 2.41 % 2.79 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 76.78 % 69.57 % 56.20 % 64.88 % 64.98 % 73.06 % 63.63 % Average shareholders' equity to total average assets 9.12 % 8.99 % 8.65 % 8.43 % 8.53 % 9.06 % 8.49 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 38 $ (532 ) $ (43 ) $ (41 ) $ (66 ) $ (494 ) $ (113 ) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) - annualized / Average loans excluding held-for-sale 0.01 % -0.21 % -0.02 % -0.02 % -0.03 % -0.10 % -0.02 % Balance Sheet (Average) Assets $ 1,719,368 $ 1,719,167 $ 1,737,679 $ 1,727,132 $ 1,700,600 $ 1,719,268 $ 1,688,061 Investment securities (AFS & Equities) 636,110 649,231 673,117 691,010 710,856 642,635 710,485 Loans receivable 1,026,881 1,021,265 1,020,102 984,968 944,773 1,024,088 931,760 Deposits 1,427,238 1,414,764 1,462,654 1,475,668 1,458,921 1,421,035 1,451,526 Shareholders' equity 156,890 154,503 150,281 147,296 144,688 155,704 143,344





QNB Corp. (Consolidated) Average Balances, Rate, and Interest Income and Expense Summary (Tax-Equivalent Basis) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average Average Average Average Balance Rate Interest Balance Rate Interest Assets Investment securities: U.S. Treasury $ 3,398 4.81 % $ 41 $ 872 0.97 % $ 2 U.S. Government agencies 101,945 1.11 283 101,936 1.11 283 State and municipal 109,345 2.38 651 130,329 2.40 783 Mortgage-backed and CMOs 406,442 1.76 1,786 458,622 1.59 1,820 Corporate debt securities 6,625 4.42 73 6,688 4.36 73 Equities 8,355 4.65 97 12,409 3.22 100 Total investment securities 636,110 1.84 2,931 710,856 1.72 3,061 Loans: Commercial real estate 696,223 4.72 8,201 621,225 4.07 6,307 Residential real estate 107,402 3.66 984 104,323 3.32 866 Home equity loans 57,601 6.44 925 54,421 3.73 506 Commercial and industrial 142,438 7.14 2,538 140,840 4.34 1,525 Consumer loans 3,918 7.22 70 4,621 5.14 59 Tax-exempt loans 19,742 3.50 172 19,343 3.39 163 Total loans, net of unearned income* 1,027,324 5.03 12,890 944,773 4.00 9,426 Other earning assets 11,555 6.69 192 4,045 1.93 19 Total earning assets 1,674,989 3.83 16,013 1,659,674 3.02 12,506 Cash and due from banks 13,547 13,716 Allowance for loan losses (8,297 ) (11,266 ) Other assets 39,129 38,476 Total assets $ 1,719,368 $ 1,700,600 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 305,067 0.43 % 325 $ 348,518 0.20 % 174 Municipals 114,965 4.36 1,251 109,055 0.43 117 Money market 175,243 2.39 1,044 143,285 0.35 125 Savings 359,733 1.22 1,093 448,915 0.34 383 Time < $100 111,455 2.27 631 90,874 0.75 170 Time $100 through $250 109,462 3.49 953 46,204 0.67 77 Time > $250 38,005 2.82 267 25,489 0.70 45 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,213,930 1.84 5,564 1,212,340 0.36 1,091 Short-term borrowings 108,117 2.90 783 79,402 0.47 93 Long-term debt 16,813 4.35 185 10,000 1.57 40 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,338,860 1.96 6,532 1,301,742 0.38 1,224 Non-interest-bearing deposits 213,308 246,581 Other liabilities 10,310 7,589 Shareholders' equity 156,890 144,688 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,719,368 $ 1,700,600 Net interest rate spread 1.87 % 2.64 % Margin/net interest income 2.27 % $ 9,481 2.73 % $ 11,282 Tax-exempt securities and loans were adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis and are based on the Federal corporate tax rate of 21% Non-accrual loans and investment securities are included in earning assets. * Includes loans held-for-sale





QNB Corp. (Consolidated) Average Balances, Rate, and Interest Income and Expense Summary (Tax-Equivalent Basis) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average Average Average Average Balance Rate Interest Balance Rate Interest Assets Investment securities: U.S. Treasury $ 1,842 4.57 % $ 42 $ 483 0.95 % $ 2 U.S. Government agencies 101,944 1.11 566 100,963 1.10 553 State and municipal 110,243 2.31 1,272 130,061 2.40 1,564 Mortgage-backed and CMOs 411,760 1.69 3,471 459,872 1.54 3,539 Corporate debt securities 6,631 4.41 146 6,694 4.35 146 Equities 10,215 3.91 198 12,412 3.21 198 Total investment securities 642,635 5,695 710,485 1.69 6,002 Loans: Commercial real estate 688,959 4.63 15,803 609,508 4.06 12,264 Residential real estate 106,555 1.80 1,921 102,885 1.64 1,684 Home equity loans 57,126 6.34 1,795 54,519 3.55 959 Commercial and industrial 147,568 7.70 5,634 140,715 4.46 3,110 Consumer loans 4,003 6.97 138 4,678 5.10 118 Tax-exempt loans 20,164 3.49 349 19,455 3.40 328 Total loans, net of unearned income* 1,024,375 5.05 25,640 931,760 4.00 18,463 Other earning assets 9,290 6.32 291 5,359 1.34 35 Total earning assets 1,676,300 3.80 31,626 1,647,604 3.00 24,500 Cash and due from banks 13,216 13,401 Allowance for loan losses (9,113 ) (11,236 ) Other assets 38,865 38,292 Total assets $ 1,719,268 $ 1,688,061 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 311,306 0.41 % 627 $ 343,435 0.19 % 320 Municipals 113,468 4.13 2,326 112,765 0.37 208 Money market 153,058 1.83 1,386 142,296 0.33 231 Savings 382,775 1.14 2,170 443,311 0.32 704 Time < $100 106,360 1.92 1,013 91,779 0.78 354 Time $100 through $250 103,570 3.27 1,680 47,363 0.69 162 Time > $250 32,894 2.39 390 25,231 0.70 87 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,203,431 1.61 9,592 1,206,180 0.35 2,066 Short-term borrowings 121,443 2.95 1,778 75,462 0.41 152 Long-term debt 11,354 3.64 208 10,000 1.57 79 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,336,228 1.75 11,578 1,291,642 0.36 2,297 Non-interest-bearing deposits 217,604 245,346 Other liabilities 9,732 7,729 Shareholders' equity 155,704 143,344 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,719,268 $ 1,688,061 Net interest rate spread 2.05 % 2.64 % Margin/net interest income 2.41 % $ 20,048 2.72 % $ 22,203 Tax-exempt securities and loans were adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis and are based on the Federal corporate tax rate of 21% Non-accrual loans and investment securities are included in earning assets. * Includes loans held-for-sale

