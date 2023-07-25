Submit Release
QNB Corp. Reports Earnings for Second Quarter 2023

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QNB Corp. (the “Company” or “QNB”) (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), the parent company of QNB Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the second quarter of 2023 of $1,887,000, or $0.52 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $3,349,000, or $0.94 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, QNB reported net income of $6,005,000, or $1.67 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $7,059,000, or $1.98 per share on a diluted basis, reported for the same period in 2022.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the annualized rate of return on average assets and average shareholders’ equity was 0.44% and 4.82%, respectively, compared with 0.79% and 9.28%, respectively, for the second quarter 2022.

The operating performance of the Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of QNB Corp., declined for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, in comparison with the same period in 2022 due to interest margin compression causing a $1,807,000 decline in net interest income, additional provision for credit losses on loans and commitments of $209,000 and an increase in non-interest expense of $663,000. The change in contribution from QNB Corp. for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared with the same period in 2022, is primarily due to the change in fair value of the equities portfolio held at the holding company.

The following table presents disaggregated net income:

  Three months ended,           Six months ended,        
  6/30/2023     6/30/2022     Variance     6/30/2023     6/30/2022     Variance  
QNB Bank $ 1,947,000     $ 4,082,000     $ (2,135,000 )   $ 6,234,000     $ 7,790,000     $ (1,556,000 )
QNB Corp   (60,000 )     (733,000 )     673,000       (229,000 )     (731,000 )     502,000  
Consolidated net income $ 1,887,000     $ 3,349,000     $ (1,462,000 )   $ 6,005,000     $ 7,059,000     $ (1,054,000 )
                                               

Total assets as of June 30, 2023 were $1,650,586,000 compared with $1,668,497,000 at December 31, 2022. Total available-for-sale debt securities decreased $18,784,000, or 3.4%, to $527,741,000, primarily due to sales of $9,081,000 and paydowns. Loans receivable declined $9,641,000 to approximately $1,029,744,000, or 0.9%. Total deposits increased $31,396,000 to $1,449,765,000. Short-term borrowing declined $70,482,000, or 43.7%.

“The past 15 months, the banking and financial service industries have experienced significant increases in interest rates to slow the growth of our economy across our nation. The impact of these changes continues to be evident in our financial results and shows the headwinds community banks have been facing,” stated David W. Freeman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Freeman continued, “However, QNB's ability to maintain a strong liquidity position, to retain and grow customer deposits, and reduce the bank’s short-term borrowing is a testament to the strength of our disciplined management even in these rapidly changing financial times. Furthermore, to strengthen our management of interest rate risk, we have entered into hedging contracts that will help mitigate the impact of increased interest rates moving forward. As always, we continue to focus on our customers, being diligent about loan quality, deposit growth, and investing in the communities and businesses we serve.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $9,333,000 and $19,750,000 respectively, a decrease of $1,770,000 and $2,089,000, respectively, from the same periods in 2022. Net interest margin was 2.27% for the second quarter of 2023 and 2.73% for the same period in 2022. Net interest margin was 2.41% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with 2.72% for the same period in 2022.

The yield on earning assets was 3.83% for the second quarter 2023, compared with 3.02% in the second quarter of 2022. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, yield on earning assets was 3.80%, compared with 3.00% for the same period in 2022. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.96% for the quarter and 1.75% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with 0.38% and 0.36% for the same periods in 2022, respectively.

Proceeds from average short-term borrowings and payments received on investment securities over the past year were invested in loans. Loan growth was primarily in commercial real estate, which comprised 41% of average earning assets in the six months of 2023 compared with 37% for the same period in 2022, and the increases in rates on both the commercial real estate loans and the commercial and industrial loans majorly contributed to the 105 basis-point increase in the yield on loans. The decline in the available-for-sale portfolio was primarily in mortgage-backed securities, which comprised 25% of average earnings assets in the six months of 2023 compared with 28% for the same period in 2022. The 126 basis-point increase in the rate paid on deposits and the 255 basis-point increase in the rate on short-term borrowing were the primary contributors to the increase in the cost of funds of 139 basis points, contributing to the decrease in net interest margin.

Asset Quality, Provision for Credit Losses on Loans and Allowance for Credit Losses

QNB adopted ASU No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments—Credit Losses (Topic 326) (CECL) effective January 1, 2023. QNB recorded a decrease to its allowance for loan losses of $1,089,000 and an increase to its reserve for unused commitments of $5,000. The impact of this CECL adjustment, net of deferred taxes, of $857,000 was added to shareholders' equity.

QNB recorded $212,000 in provision for credit losses on loans in the second quarter of 2023 compared to no provision in the second quarter of 2022; and reversed $1,571,000 in provision for credit losses on loans for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to no provision for the six months ended June 30, 2022. QNB's allowance for credit losses on loans of $8,365,000 represents 0.81% of loans receivable at June 30, 2023, compared to $9,442,000, or 0.91% of loans receivable upon the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2023. Net loan charge-offs were $38,000 for the quarter and net recoveries of $494,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with recoveries of $66,000 and $113,000 for the same periods in 2022, primarily due to two commercial customers. Annualized net loan charge-offs for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was 0.01% and annualized net loan recoveries of 0.03% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, of average loans receivable, respectively. Annualized net loan recoveries for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 were 0.10% and 0.02% of average loans receivable, respectively.

Total non-performing loans, which represent loans on non-accrual status, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest and restructured loans, were $8,827,000, or 0.86% of loans receivable at June 30, 2023, compared with $9,121,000, or 0.88% of loans receivable at December 31, 2022, and $11,394,000, or 1.18% of loans receivable at June 30, 2022. In cases where there is a collateral shortfall on non-accrual loans, specific impairment reserves have been established based on updated collateral values even if the borrower continues to pay in accordance with the terms of the agreement. At June 30, 2023, $4,147,000, or approximately 86% of the loans classified as non-accrual, are current or past due less than 30 days. Commercial loans classified as substandard or doubtful loans totaled $14,806,000 at June 30, 2023, compared with $13,684,000 at December 31, 2022, and $18,836,000 at June 30, 2022.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $1,580,000 for the second quarter of 2023 compared with $639,000 for the same period in 2022. There was a net realized gain of $519,000 on the sale of investments for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared with a gain of $457,000 for the same period in 2022. Unrealized net loss on investment equity securities was $573,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to a net loss of $1,446,000 for the same period in 2022. The equities portfolio comprises blue-chip large-capitalized stocks, providing a taxable equivalent dividend yield of 3.91%.

Fees for services to customers increased $11,000 to $414,000 for the second quarter of 2023 compared with the same period in 2022, due primarily to increased overdraft occurrences. ATM and debit card income decreased $1,000 to $704,000 for the same period, income is related to card usage. Retail brokerage and advisory income decreased $3,000 to $202,000.

Net gain on sales of loans decreased $5,000 when comparing the second quarter of 2023 with the same period in 2022, as there was a lower of cost or market adjustment on loans held for sale of $5,000 in the second quarter of 2023; there were no sales in the second quarters of 2023 or 2022. Other non-interest income increased $4,000 when comparing the two periods due primarily to credit card income.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, non-interest income was $2,799,000 an increase of $549,000 compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to the change in fair value of the equities portfolio of $938,000. Realized gain on sale of securities was $54,000, a decline of $439,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with the same period in 2022. Net gain on sale of loans increased $1,000 when comparing the six months ended June 30, 2023 with the same period in 2022. Increases in non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 comprise: fees for services to customers, ATM and debit card fees, and retail brokerage and advisory income, which increased $29,000, $17,000, and $26,000, respectively. Other non-interest income decreased $23,000 due primarily to title insurance income declining $21,000.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $8,492,000 for the second quarter of 2023 compared with $7,746,000 for the same period in 2022. Salaries and benefits expense increased $570,000, or 13.6%, to $4,775,000 when comparing the two quarters. Salary expense and related payroll taxes increased $433,000, to $3,979,000 during the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. Benefits expense increased $127,000, when comparing the two periods.

Net occupancy and furniture and equipment expense increased $193,000, to $1,467,000 for the second quarter of 2023 due to software maintenance costs. Other non-interest expense decreased $17,000 when comparing second quarter of 2023 with the same period in 2022 due to a $128,000 decrease in Bank shares tax, partly offset by a $116,000 increase in FDIC insurance.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, non-interest expense was $16,692,000, an increase of $1,133,000, or 7.3%, compared to the same period in 2022.

Provision for income taxes decreased $322,000 to $325,000 in the second quarter of 2023 due to decreased pre-tax income, compared with the same period in 2022. The effective tax rates for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023 were 14.7% and 19.4%, respectively, compared with 16.2% and 17.3%, respectively, for the same periods in 2022.

About the Company

QNB Corp. is the holding company for QNB Bank, which is headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. QNB Bank currently operates twelve branches in Bucks, Montgomery and Lehigh Counties and offers commercial and retail banking services in the communities it serves. In addition, the Company provides securities and advisory services under the name of QNB Financial Services through a registered Broker/Dealer and Registered Investment Advisor, and title insurance as a member of Laurel Abstract Company LLC. More information about QNB Corp. and QNB Bank is available at QNBBank.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. Such factors include the possibility that increased demand or prices for the Company’s financial services and products may not occur, changing economic and competitive conditions, technological developments, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including "Item lA. Risk Factors," set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

   
QNB Corp.  
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands)                    
Balance Sheet (Period End) 6/30/23   3/31/23   12/31/22   9/30/22   6/30/22  
Assets $ 1,650,586   $ 1,626,499   $ 1,668,497   $ 1,645,068   $ 1,646,695  
Cash and cash equivalents   34,824     14,201     15,899     17,218     17,094  
Investment securities                    
Debt securities, AFS   527,741     537,904     546,525     555,710     609,567  
Equity securities   5,424     11,908     12,056     10,444     11,617  
Loans held-for-sale   810     388     -     -     -  
Loans receivable   1,029,744     1,011,956     1,039,385     1,008,306     963,414  
Allowance for loan losses   (8,365 )   (8,191 )   (10,531 )   (11,338 )   (11,297 )
Net loans   1,021,379     1,003,765     1,028,854     996,968     952,117  
Deposits   1,449,765     1,424,590     1,418,369     1,476,668     1,467,728  
Demand, non-interest bearing   212,396     212,259     231,849     236,167     240,281  
Interest-bearing demand, money market and savings   962,042     962,315     1,011,071     1,065,472     1,065,638  
Time   275,327     250,016     175,449     175,029     161,809  
Short-term borrowings   90,845     110,192     161,327     92,896     77,836  
Long-term debt   20,000     -     10,000     10,000     10,000  
Shareholders' equity   80,945     83,874     70,958     58,124     83,738  
                     
Asset Quality Data (Period End)                    
Non-accrual loans $ 4,794   $ 4,561   $ 4,820   $ 6,337   $ 7,085  
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing   -     -     -     -     -  
Restructured loans   4,033     4,244     4,301     4,357     4,309  
Non-performing loans   8,827     8,805     9,121     10,694     11,394  
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets   -     -     -     -     -  
Non-performing assets $ 8,827   $ 8,805   $ 9,121   $ 10,694   $ 11,394  
                     
Allowance for loan losses $ 8,365   $ 8,191   $ 10,531   $ 11,338   $ 11,297  
                     
Non-performing loans / Loans excluding held-for-sale   0.86 %   0.87 %   0.88 %   1.06 %   1.18 %
Non-performing assets / Assets   0.53 %   0.54 %   0.55 %   0.65 %   0.69 %
Allowance for loan losses / Loans excluding held-for-sale   0.81 %   0.81 %   1.01 %   1.12 %   1.17 %


QNB Corp.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended,   Six months ended,
For the period: 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22   6/30/23 6/30/22
Interest income $ 15,865   $ 15,463   $ 14,739   $ 13,546   $ 12,327     $ 31,328   $ 24,136  
Interest expense   6,532     5,046     3,460     1,224     1,224       11,578     2,297  
Net interest income   9,333     10,417     11,279     12,322     11,103       19,750     21,839  
Provision for credit losses   209     (1,805 )   (850 )   -     -       (1,596 )   -  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   9,124     12,222     12,129     12,322     11,103       21,346     21,839  
Non-interest income:                
Fees for services to customers   414     402     404     423     403       816     787  
ATM and debit card   704     659     704     669     705       1,363     1,346  
Retail brokerage and advisory income   202     234     184     194     205       436     410  
Net realized gain on investment securities   519     (465 )   (227 )   -     457       54     493  
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities   (573 )   57     1,602     (1,174 )   (1,446 )     (516 )   (1,454 )
Net (loss) gain on sale of loans   (5 )   6     -     6     -       1     -  
Other   319     326     330     366     315       645     668  
Total non-interest income   1,580     1,219     2,997     484     639       2,799     2,250  
Non-interest expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits   4,775     4,563     4,464     4,371     4,205       9,338     8,471  
Net occupancy and furniture and equipment   1,467     1,377     1,259     1,314     1,274       2,844     2,539  
Other   2,250     2,260     2,396     2,129     2,267       4,510     4,549  
Total non-interest expense   8,492     8,200     8,119     7,814     7,746       16,692     15,559  
Income before income taxes   2,212     5,241     7,007     4,992     3,996       7,453     8,530  
Provision for income taxes   325     1,123     1,560     634     647       1,448     1,471  
Net income $ 1,887   $ 4,118   $ 5,447   $ 4,358   $ 3,349     $ 6,005   $ 7,059  
                 
Share and Per Share Data:                
Net income - basic $ 0.52   $ 1.15   $ 1.52   $ 1.22   $ 0.94     $ 1.67   $ 1.99  
Net income - diluted $ 0.52   $ 1.15   $ 1.53   $ 1.22   $ 0.94     $ 1.67   $ 1.98  
Book value $ 22.42   $ 23.32   $ 19.78   $ 16.25   $ 23.47     $ 22.42   $ 23.47  
Cash dividends $ 0.37   $ 0.37   $ 0.36   $ 0.36   $ 0.36     $ 0.74   $ 0.72  
Average common shares outstanding -basic   3,598,545     3,588,363     3,577,587     3,567,987     3,559,185       3,593,482     3,556,037  
Average common shares outstanding -diluted   3,598,545     3,588,363     3,567,987     3,559,185     3,554,456       3,593,482     3,556,568  
Selected Ratios:                
Return on average assets   0.44 %   0.97 %   1.24 %   1.00 %   0.79 %     0.70 %   0.84 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   4.82 %   10.81 %   14.38 %   11.74 %   9.28 %     7.78 %   9.93 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)   2.27 %   2.55 %   2.68 %   2.72 %   2.73 %     2.41 %   2.79 %
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)   76.78 %   69.57 %   56.20 %   64.88 %   64.98 %     73.06 %   63.63 %
Average shareholders' equity to total average assets   9.12 %   8.99 %   8.65 %   8.43 %   8.53 %     9.06 %   8.49 %
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 38   $ (532 ) $ (43 ) $ (41 ) $ (66 )   $ (494 ) $ (113 )
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) - annualized / Average loans excluding held-for-sale   0.01 %   -0.21 %   -0.02 %   -0.02 %   -0.03 %     -0.10 %   -0.02 %
Balance Sheet (Average)                
Assets $ 1,719,368   $ 1,719,167   $ 1,737,679   $ 1,727,132   $ 1,700,600     $ 1,719,268   $ 1,688,061  
Investment securities (AFS & Equities)   636,110     649,231     673,117     691,010     710,856       642,635     710,485  
Loans receivable   1,026,881     1,021,265     1,020,102     984,968     944,773       1,024,088     931,760  
Deposits   1,427,238     1,414,764     1,462,654     1,475,668     1,458,921       1,421,035     1,451,526  
Shareholders' equity   156,890     154,503     150,281     147,296     144,688       155,704     143,344  


QNB Corp. (Consolidated)
Average Balances, Rate, and Interest Income and Expense Summary (Tax-Equivalent Basis)
               
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
  Average Average     Average Average  
  Balance Rate Interest   Balance Rate Interest
Assets              
Investment securities:              
U.S. Treasury $ 3,398   4.81 % $ 41   $ 872   0.97 % $ 2
U.S. Government agencies   101,945   1.11     283     101,936   1.11     283
State and municipal   109,345   2.38     651     130,329   2.40     783
Mortgage-backed and CMOs   406,442   1.76     1,786     458,622   1.59     1,820
Corporate debt securities   6,625   4.42     73     6,688   4.36     73
Equities   8,355   4.65     97     12,409   3.22     100
Total investment securities   636,110   1.84     2,931     710,856   1.72     3,061
Loans:              
Commercial real estate   696,223   4.72     8,201     621,225   4.07     6,307
Residential real estate   107,402   3.66     984     104,323   3.32     866
Home equity loans   57,601   6.44     925     54,421   3.73     506
Commercial and industrial   142,438   7.14     2,538     140,840   4.34     1,525
Consumer loans   3,918   7.22     70     4,621   5.14     59
Tax-exempt loans   19,742   3.50     172     19,343   3.39     163
Total loans, net of unearned income*   1,027,324   5.03     12,890     944,773   4.00     9,426
Other earning assets   11,555   6.69     192     4,045   1.93     19
Total earning assets   1,674,989   3.83     16,013     1,659,674   3.02     12,506
Cash and due from banks   13,547           13,716      
Allowance for loan losses   (8,297 )         (11,266 )    
Other assets   39,129           38,476      
Total assets $ 1,719,368         $ 1,700,600      
               
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity              
Interest-bearing deposits:              
Interest-bearing demand $ 305,067   0.43 %   325   $ 348,518   0.20 %   174
Municipals   114,965   4.36     1,251     109,055   0.43     117
Money market   175,243   2.39     1,044     143,285   0.35     125
Savings   359,733   1.22     1,093     448,915   0.34     383
Time < $100   111,455   2.27     631     90,874   0.75     170
Time $100 through $250   109,462   3.49     953     46,204   0.67     77
Time > $250   38,005   2.82     267     25,489   0.70     45
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,213,930   1.84     5,564     1,212,340   0.36     1,091
Short-term borrowings   108,117   2.90     783     79,402   0.47     93
Long-term debt   16,813   4.35     185     10,000   1.57     40
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,338,860   1.96     6,532     1,301,742   0.38     1,224
Non-interest-bearing deposits   213,308           246,581      
Other liabilities   10,310           7,589      
Shareholders' equity   156,890           144,688      
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,719,368         $ 1,700,600      
Net interest rate spread   1.87 %       2.64 %  
Margin/net interest income   2.27 % $ 9,481     2.73 % $ 11,282
Tax-exempt securities and loans were adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis and are based on the Federal corporate tax rate of 21%
Non-accrual loans and investment securities are included in earning assets.
* Includes loans held-for-sale


QNB Corp. (Consolidated)  
Average Balances, Rate, and Interest Income and Expense Summary (Tax-Equivalent Basis)  
                           
  Six Months Ended  
  June 30, 2023     June 30, 2022  
  Average   Average         Average   Average      
  Balance   Rate   Interest     Balance   Rate   Interest  
Assets                          
Investment securities:                          
U.S. Treasury $ 1,842     4.57 % $ 42     $ 483     0.95 % $ 2  
U.S. Government agencies   101,944     1.11     566       100,963     1.10     553  
State and municipal   110,243     2.31     1,272       130,061     2.40     1,564  
Mortgage-backed and CMOs   411,760     1.69     3,471       459,872     1.54     3,539  
Corporate debt securities   6,631     4.41     146       6,694     4.35     146  
Equities   10,215     3.91     198       12,412     3.21     198  
Total investment securities   642,635         5,695       710,485     1.69     6,002  
Loans:                          
Commercial real estate   688,959     4.63     15,803       609,508     4.06     12,264  
Residential real estate   106,555     1.80     1,921       102,885     1.64     1,684  
Home equity loans   57,126     6.34     1,795       54,519     3.55     959  
Commercial and industrial   147,568     7.70     5,634       140,715     4.46     3,110  
Consumer loans   4,003     6.97     138       4,678     5.10     118  
Tax-exempt loans   20,164     3.49     349       19,455     3.40     328  
Total loans, net of unearned income*   1,024,375     5.05     25,640       931,760     4.00     18,463  
Other earning assets   9,290     6.32     291       5,359     1.34     35  
Total earning assets   1,676,300     3.80     31,626       1,647,604     3.00     24,500  
Cash and due from banks   13,216               13,401          
Allowance for loan losses   (9,113 )             (11,236 )        
Other assets   38,865               38,292          
Total assets $ 1,719,268             $ 1,688,061          
                           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                          
Interest-bearing deposits:                          
Interest-bearing demand $ 311,306     0.41 %   627     $ 343,435     0.19 %   320  
Municipals   113,468     4.13     2,326       112,765     0.37     208  
Money market   153,058     1.83     1,386       142,296     0.33     231  
Savings   382,775     1.14     2,170       443,311     0.32     704  
Time < $100   106,360     1.92     1,013       91,779     0.78     354  
Time $100 through $250   103,570     3.27     1,680       47,363     0.69     162  
Time > $250   32,894     2.39     390       25,231     0.70     87  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,203,431     1.61     9,592       1,206,180     0.35     2,066  
Short-term borrowings   121,443     2.95     1,778       75,462     0.41     152  
Long-term debt   11,354     3.64     208       10,000     1.57     79  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,336,228     1.75     11,578       1,291,642     0.36     2,297  
Non-interest-bearing deposits   217,604               245,346          
Other liabilities   9,732               7,729          
Shareholders' equity   155,704               143,344          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,719,268             $ 1,688,061          
Net interest rate spread       2.05 %             2.64 %    
Margin/net interest income       2.41 % $ 20,048           2.72 % $ 22,203  
Tax-exempt securities and loans were adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis and are based on the Federal corporate tax rate of 21%  
Non-accrual loans and investment securities are included in earning assets.  
* Includes loans held-for-sale                           

Contacts:

David W. Freeman 
President & Chief Executive Officer
215-538-5600 x-5619
dfreeman@qnbbank.com

Jeffrey Lehocky
Chief Financial Officer
215-538-5600 x-5716
jlehocky@qnbbank.com

Primary Logo

