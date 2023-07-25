Submit Release
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

LOWELL, Mass., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBTC), parent of Enterprise Bank, announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Executive Chairman & Founder George Duncan commented, "We are pleased with our second quarter results. Our operating strategy has always been to serve our customers and communities through consistent and disciplined lending, a conservative and long-term focus, being highly responsive to our customers' banking needs and making ongoing investments in our products, services, and people to provide the best banking services through all economic cycles. We have always sought to fund asset growth with relationship-based customer deposits and use wholesale borrowings as supplemental funding for relatively short periods of time. This approach has served us well over time and especially now. We have a relatively high level of liquidity with significant funding capacity and are well positioned to take advantage of market opportunities in the current environment."

Key financial results at or for the three months ended June 30, 2023, are as follows:

  • Net income amounted to $9.7 million, or $0.79 per diluted common share, compared to $8.2 million, or $0.67 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $10.8 million, or $0.88 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
  • Included in pre-tax income were $3.4 million in Employee Retention Credits ("ERC"), which the Company recognized as a reduction to salary and benefits expense, a loss on the sale of debt securities of $2.4 million and a provision for credit losses of $2.3 million.
  • Total loans amounted to $3.35 billion, an increase of $115.5 million, or 4%, compared to March 31, 2023. Loans outstanding have increased 9% compared to June 30, 2022.
  • Total customer deposits amounted to $4.08 billion, an increase of $59.4 million, or 1%, compared to March 31, 2023. Customer deposits have increased 1% compared to June 30, 2022.
  • Cash and equivalents amounted to $258.8 million, while wholesale borrowings amounted to $3.3 million at June 30, 2023.

Chief Executive Officer Jack Clancy commented, "Loan growth was strong during the quarter, and we continue to see good demand in our markets." Mr. Clancy continued, "In June, to increase asset sensitivity and earnings, the Company sold $84.8 million in investment securities, reinvesting the proceeds into higher yielding short-term investments, and separately entered into a two-year, pay fixed loan hedge with a notional balance of $50.0 million. These initiatives provide an annualized income enhancement of approximately $2.0 million to net interest income based on interest rates at June 30, 2023."

Net Income
Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2023, amounted to $9.7 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 19%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022.

  • The increase in net income during the period was due primarily to an increase in net interest income of $2.3 million and a decrease in non-interest expense of $1.2 million, partially offset by a decrease in non-interest income of $1.3 million. The components of the increase in net income are detailed below.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023, amounted to $38.1 million, an increase of $2.3 million, or 6%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022.

  • The increase in net interest income during the period was due largely to increases in loan interest income of $9.7 million and other interest-earning asset income of $1.5 million, partially offset by an increase in deposit interest expense of $9.0 million, due primarily to higher market interest rates over the comparable periods and increased competition for deposits from bank and non-bank alternatives.

Net Interest Margin
Three months ended – June 30, 2023 compared to March 31, 2023

Tax-equivalent net interest margin ("net interest margin") (non-GAAP) was 3.55% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 3.76% for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Net interest margin compared to the prior quarter was impacted by the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning deposits with banks decreased $42.9 million, or 22%, while the yield increased 37 basis points. The decrease in average balance resulted from funding loan growth, partially offset by a decrease in average debt securities, while the increase in yield reflected the increase in market interest rates during the period.
  • Average debt securities decreased $20.3 million, or 2%, while the tax-equivalent yield remained unchanged. The decrease in average balance resulted from principal pay-downs, calls, maturities and sales of debt securities during the three months ended June 30, 2023.
  • Average loan balances increased $67.7 million, or 2%, and the tax-equivalent yield increased 12 basis points. The increase in loan yields resulted primarily from increases in market interest rates during the period.
  • Average total deposits increased $3.9 million and the yield increased 36 basis points. The increase in yield resulted from increases in market interest rates and competition from bank and non-bank alternatives during the period.

Three months ended – June 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2022

Net interest margin was 3.55% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 3.45% for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Net interest margin compared to the prior year quarter was impacted by the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning deposits with banks decreased $58.3 million, or 28%, while the yield increased 413 basis points. The decrease in average balance resulted primarily from funding loan growth, partially offset by a decrease in average debt securities and an increase in average total deposits. The increase in yield reflected a significant increase in market interest rates during the period.
  • Average debt securities decreased $54.3 million, or 6%, while the tax-equivalent yield increased 20 basis points. The decrease in average balance resulted from principal pay-downs, calls, maturities and sales of debt securities during the three months ended June 30, 2023, with funds redeployed into higher yielding interest-earning deposits.
  • Average loan balances increased $248.5 million, or 8%, and the tax-equivalent yield increased 86 basis points. The increase in loan yields resulted primarily from increases in market interest rates during the period.
  • Average total deposits increased $94.6 million, or 2%, and the yield increased 90 basis points. The increase in yield resulted from increases in market interest rates, a shift in deposit mix to higher yielding products and competition from bank and non-bank alternatives, occurring principally over the last nine months.

Provision for Credit Losses
The provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2023, amounted to $2.3 million, compared to $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The provision expense for the second quarter of 2023 resulted mainly from an increase in loans outstanding and, to a lesser extent, an increase in off-balance sheet commitments during the period.

Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023, amounted to $2.8 million, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 32%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022.

  • Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 included losses on sales of debt securities of $2.4 million and gains on equity securities of $189 thousand. Non-interest income during the three months ended June 30, 2022 had no losses on sales of debt securities and losses on equity securities of $429 thousand.
  • Excluding the items above, non-interest income increased $487 thousand, or 11%, due primarily to an increase in deposit and interchange fees of $295 thousand.

Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2023, amounted to $25.6 million, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 5%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease resulted primarily from a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $1.6 million, due primarily to the receipt of $3.4 million in ERC, which were recognized as a reduction to salary and benefits expense.

  • Excluding the ERC, non-interest expense increased $2.2 million, or 8%, due primarily to an increase in salaries and benefits of $1.8 million, or 10%.
  • The increase in non-interest expense, excluding the ERC, was also impacted by increases in advertising and public relations expenses of $244 thousand and deposit insurance premiums of $249 thousand, partially offset by a decrease in technology and telecommunications expenses of $283 thousand.

Income Taxes
The effective tax rate was 25.6% and 23.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The increase in the effective tax rate for the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter resulted primarily from the transfers of funds from the Bank's investment subsidiary corporations and a partially non-deductible loss on the sale of debt securities. The Company established a valuation allowance against the capital loss carryforward deferred tax asset which resulted from the sale of securities. The effective tax rate was 24.2% and 23.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Balance Sheet
Total assets amounted to $4.50 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $4.44 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $64.0 million, or 1%.

Total interest-earning deposits with banks, which consist of overnight and short-term investments, amounted to $208.8 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $230.7 million at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $21.9 million, or 9%. The decrease was due primarily to the funding of loan growth, partially offset by sales of debt securities, investment cash flows and deposit growth.

Total investment securities at fair value amounted to $712.9 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $820.4 million at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $107.5 million, or 13%. The decrease was attributable principally to $84.8 million in sales of debt securities and, to a lesser extent, principal pay downs, calls and maturities. Net unrealized losses on the debt securities portfolio, which were attributable to an increase in market interest rates, amounted to $113.1 million at June 30, 2023 and $124.1 million at December 31, 2022. Management has determined that no allowance for credit losses ("ACL") for available-for-sale securities was necessary as of June 30, 2023.

Total loans amounted to $3.35 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $3.18 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $165.1 million, or 5%. Growth during the six months ended June 30, 2023 was primarily in commercial real estate of $87.9 million, or 5%, and commercial construction of $63.0 million, or 15%.

Customer deposits amounted to $4.08 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $4.04 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $39.8 million, or 1%. The deposit balance at June 30, 2023 was positively impacted by a large deposit received in March 2023 of approximately $60.0 million that management believes may be temporary in nature and resulted from a customer business transaction. In addition, the Company experienced a shift in deposit mix at June 30, 2023, compared to December 31, 2022, resulting from customers moving funds out of lower yielding checking and savings accounts (which together, decreased 3%) into higher yielding money market and certificate of deposit products (which together, increased 7%).

Deposit portfolio segmentation at June 30, 2023, compared to December 31, 2022, was as follows:

  • Checking accounts represented 48% of total deposits, compared to 51%.
  • Savings and money market accounts represented 41% of total deposits, compared to 42%.
  • Certificates of deposit accounts represented 10% of total deposits, compared to 7%.

Shareholders' Equity & Regulatory Capital
Total shareholders' equity amounted to $307.5 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $282.3 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $25.2 million, or 9%. The increase was due primarily to an increase in retained earnings and a decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCL"), which resulted from an increase in the fair value of debt securities.

Total capital and tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets, of which AOCL is not a component, amounted to 13.37% and 10.52%, respectively, at June 30, 2023 compared to 13.49% and 10.56%, respectively, at December 31, 2022. The decreases were driven primarily by commercial loan growth, partially offset by an increase in retained earnings during the period.

Credit Quality
The increases in the ACL for loans and reserve for unfunded commitments compared to December 31, 2022, as noted below, resulted primarily from an increased probability and severity of forecasted economic conditions in our allowance model, and to a lesser extent, growth in the Company's loan portfolio and off-balance sheet commitments.

  • The ACL for loans amounted to $56.9 million, or 1.70% of total loans, at June 30, 2023, compared to $52.6 million, or 1.66% of total loans, at December 31, 2022.
  • The reserve for unfunded commitments (included in other liabilities) amounted to $5.0 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $4.3 million at December 31, 2022.
  • Non-performing loans amounted to $7.6 million, or 0.23% of total loans, at June 30, 2023, compared to $6.1 million, or 0.19% of total loans, at December 31, 2022.
  • Net charge-offs for the three months ended June 30, 2023, amounted to $146 thousand, compared to net recoveries of $84 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Liquidity & Funding Capacity
All balances and ratios presented in this section are at June 30, 2023 unless otherwise indicated.

  • Overnight and short-term investment amounted to $208.8 million, which were reported on the Company's consolidated balance sheet as interest-earning deposits with banks.
  • Uninsured deposits amounted to 36% of total deposits.
  • Deposit balances that utilize third party enhanced Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insured products amounted to $796.8 million. Additional capacity to utilize these enhanced FDIC insured products exceeds the Company's total deposits balance.
  • There were no brokered deposits outstanding. Borrowed funds amounted to $3.3 million and related to the Company's participation in specific pass-through community development programs under the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston ("FHLB") and, to a lesser extent, the New Hampshire Business Finance Authority.
  • FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank of Boston secured borrowing capacity amounted to $1.1 billion.
  • The Company has several brokered deposit relationships (unsecured borrowings) which management estimated could provide an additional $800.0 million in funding capacity.

Wealth Management
Wealth assets under management and wealth assets under administration, which are not carried as assets on the Company's consolidated balance sheets, amounted to $1.0 billion and $214.1 million, respectively, at June 30, 2023, representing increases of $117.9 million, or 13%, and $15.5 million, or 8%, respectively, compared to December 31, 2022. The increase in assets under management resulted from an increase in market values as well as assets attracted through new and expanded client relationships.

About Enterprise Bancorp, Inc.
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 135 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities. Through Enterprise Bank and its subsidiaries, the Company offers a range of commercial, residential and consumer loan products, deposit products and cash management services, electronic and digital banking options, as well as wealth management, and trust services. The Company's headquarters and Enterprise Bank's main office are located at 222 Merrimack Street in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Company's primary market area is the Northern Middlesex, Northern Essex, and Northern Worcester counties of Massachusetts and the Southern Hillsborough and Southern Rockingham counties in New Hampshire. Enterprise Bank has 27 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Acton, Andover, Billerica (2), Chelmsford (2), Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Lowell (2), Methuen, North Andover, Tewksbury (2), Tyngsborough and Westford and in the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Londonderry, Nashua (2), Pelham, Salem and Windham.

Forward-Looking Statements
This earnings release contains statements about future events that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by references to a future period or periods or by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "will," "should," "could," "plan," and other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements should not be relied on because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results, performance, and achievements of the Company to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, potential recession in the United States and our market areas, the impacts related to or resulting from recent bank failures and any continuation of the recent uncertainty in the banking industry, including the associated impact to the Company and other financial institutions of any regulatory changes or other mitigation efforts taken by government agencies in response thereto, increased competition for deposits and related changes in deposit customer behavior, changes in market interest rates, the persistence of the current inflationary environment in our market areas and the United States, the uncertain impacts of ongoing quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the effects of declines in housing prices in the United States and our market areas, increases in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas, declines in commercial real estate prices, uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt and budget matters, severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism or other external events, regulatory considerations, competition and market expansion opportunities, changes in non-interest expenditures or in the anticipated benefits of such expenditures, the receipt of required regulatory approvals, changes in tax laws, and current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For more information about these factors, please see our reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the SEC, including the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Any forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty, and specifically disclaim any duty, to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

 
 
ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   June 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Assets        
Cash and cash equivalents:        
Cash and due from banks   $ 49,996     $ 36,901  
Interest-earning deposits with banks     208,829       230,688  
     Total cash and cash equivalents     258,825       267,589  
Investments:        
Debt securities at fair value (amortized cost of $820,004 and $940,227, respectively)     706,953       816,102  
Equity securities at fair value     5,898       4,269  
     Total investment securities at fair value     712,851       820,371  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     2,404       2,343  
Loans:        
Total loans     3,345,667       3,180,518  
Allowance for credit losses     (56,899 )     (52,640 )
     Net loans     3,288,768       3,127,878  
Premises and equipment, net     43,603       44,228  
Lease right-of-use asset     24,578       24,923  
Accrued interest receivable     16,885       17,117  
Deferred income taxes, net     48,875       51,981  
Bank-owned life insurance     64,779       64,156  
Prepaid income taxes     2,790       683  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     32,330       11,408  
Goodwill     5,656       5,656  
     Total assets   $ 4,502,344     $ 4,438,333  
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity        
Liabilities        
Deposits   $ 4,075,598     $ 4,035,806  
Borrowed funds     3,334       3,216  
Subordinated debt     59,340       59,182  
Lease liability     24,148       24,415  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     29,161       31,442  
Accrued interest payable     3,273       2,005  
     Total liabilities     4,194,854       4,156,066  
Commitments and Contingencies        
Shareholders' Equity        
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued            
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 12,244,733 and 12,133,516 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     122       121  
Additional paid-in capital     105,552       103,793  
Retained earnings     289,409       274,560  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (87,593 )     (96,207 )
     Total shareholders' equity     307,490       282,267  
     Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 4,502,344     $ 4,438,333  


 
 
ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited)
 
    Three months ended   Six months ended
    June 30,   June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     2023       2022       2023       2022  
Interest and dividend income:                
Loans and loans held for sale   $ 41,798     $ 32,148     $ 81,354     $ 62,843  
Investment securities     4,967       4,781       10,040       9,369  
Other interest-earning assets     1,917       393       4,125       574  
Total interest and dividend income     48,682       37,322       95,519       72,786  
Interest expense:                
Deposits     9,692       671       15,679       1,271  
Borrowed funds     30       13       42       26  
Subordinated debt     867       817       1,734       1,635  
Total interest expense     10,589       1,501       17,455       2,932  
     Net interest income     38,093       35,821       78,064       69,854  
Provision for credit losses     2,268       2,409       5,004       2,939  
     Net interest income after provision for credit losses     35,825       33,412       73,060       66,915  
Non-interest income:                
Wealth management fees     1,673       1,610       3,260       3,339  
Deposit and interchange fees     2,295       2,000       4,343       3,802  
Income on bank-owned life insurance, net     316       295       623       590  
Net (losses) gains on sales of debt securities     (2,419 )           (2,419 )     1,062  
Net gains on sales of loans     6             20       22  
Gains (losses) on equity securities     189       (429 )     173       (495 )
Other income     759       656       1,576       1,407  
     Total non-interest income     2,819       4,132       7,576       9,727  
Non-interest expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits     16,135       17,743       34,656       34,535  
Occupancy and equipment expenses     2,505       2,364       5,006       4,779  
Technology and telecommunications expenses     2,636       2,919       5,311       5,555  
Advertising and public relations expenses     804       560       1,485       1,227  
Audit, legal and other professional fees     782       675       1,422       1,385  
Deposit insurance premiums     615       366       1,290       922  
Supplies and postage expenses     247       224       502       444  
Other operating expenses     1,899       2,002       3,991       3,763  
     Total non-interest expense     25,623       26,853       53,663       52,610  
Income before income taxes     13,021       10,691       26,973       24,032  
Provision for income taxes     3,337       2,530       6,521       5,584  
     Net income   $ 9,684     $ 8,161     $ 20,452     $ 18,448  
                 
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.79     $ 0.67     $ 1.68     $ 1.53  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.79     $ 0.67     $ 1.67     $ 1.52  
                 
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding     12,228,081       12,107,804       12,191,857       12,082,041  
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding     12,244,863       12,151,712       12,218,735       12,136,610  


 
 
ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data and Ratios
(unaudited)
 
    At or for the three months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022
Balance Sheet Data                    
Total cash and cash equivalents   $ 258,825     $ 215,693     $ 267,589     $ 413,688     $ 306,460  
Total investment securities at fair value     712,851       830,895       820,371       831,030       866,580  
Total loans     3,345,667       3,230,156       3,180,518       3,109,369       3,084,915  
Allowance for credit losses     (56,899 )     (55,002 )     (52,640 )     (51,211 )     (50,703 )
Total assets     4,502,344       4,441,896       4,438,333       4,529,820       4,417,447  
Total deposits     4,075,598       4,016,156       4,035,806       4,138,038       4,016,814  
Subordinated debt     59,340       59,261       59,182       59,102       59,039  
Total shareholders' equity     307,490       311,318       282,267       272,193       285,110  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity     4,502,344       4,441,896       4,438,333       4,529,820       4,417,447  
                     
Wealth Management                    
Wealth assets under management   $ 1,009,386     $ 930,714     $ 891,451     $ 835,661     $ 849,536  
Wealth assets under administration   $ 214,116     $ 206,569     $ 198,586     $ 185,977     $ 205,646  
                     
Shareholders' Equity Ratios                    
Book value per common share   $ 25.11     $ 25.47     $ 23.26     $ 22.44     $ 23.53  
Dividends paid per common share   $ 0.230     $ 0.230     $ 0.205     $ 0.205     $ 0.205  
                     
Regulatory Capital Ratios                    
Total capital to risk weighted assets     13.37 %     13.55 %     13.49 %     13.49 %     13.38 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets(1)     10.52 %     10.64 %     10.56 %     10.52 %     10.38 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets     8.62 %     8.47 %     8.10 %     7.89 %     8.03 %
                     
Credit Quality Data                    
Non-performing loans   $ 7,647     $ 7,532     $ 6,122     $ 5,717     $ 6,321  
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.23 %     0.23 %     0.19 %     0.18 %     0.20 %
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.17 %     0.17 %     0.14 %     0.13 %     0.14 %
ACL for loans to total loans     1.70 %     1.70 %     1.66 %     1.65 %     1.64 %
                     
Income Statement Data                    
Net interest income   $ 38,093     $ 39,971     $ 42,165     $ 39,779     $ 35,821  
Provision for credit losses     2,268       2,736       1,861       1,000       2,409  
Total non-interest income     2,819       4,757       4,210       4,525       4,132  
Total non-interest expense     25,623       28,040       28,167       27,537       26,853  
Income before income taxes     13,021       13,952       16,347       15,767       10,691  
Provision for income taxes     3,337       3,184       4,041       3,805       2,530  
Net income   $ 9,684     $ 10,768     $ 12,306     $ 11,962     $ 8,161  
                     
Income Statement Ratios                    
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.79     $ 0.88     $ 1.01     $ 0.98     $ 0.67  
Return on average total assets     0.88 %     0.99 %     1.08 %     1.05 %     0.76 %
Return on average shareholders' equity     12.63 %     14.67 %     18.08 %     16.47 %     11.24 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)     3.55 %     3.76 %     3.81 %     3.61 %     3.45 %

(1) Ratio also represents common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets as of the periods presented.

(2) Tax-equivalent net interest margin is net interest income adjusted for the tax-equivalent effect associated with tax-exempt loan and investment income, expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

 
 
ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Loan and Deposit Data
(unaudited)
 
Major classifications of loans at the dates indicated were as follows:
 
(Dollars in thousands)   June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022
Commercial real estate   $ 2,009,263     $ 1,929,544     $ 1,921,410     $ 1,886,365     $ 1,865,198  
Commercial and industrial     420,095       423,864       414,490       413,347       422,006  
Commercial construction     487,018       456,735       424,049       396,027       385,752  
SBA PPP                       2,725       15,288  
Total commercial loans     2,916,376       2,810,143       2,759,949       2,698,464       2,688,244  
                     
Residential mortgages     346,523       335,834       332,632       321,663       307,131  
Home equity loans and lines     74,374       75,809       79,807       80,882       81,648  
Consumer     8,394       8,370       8,130       8,360       7,892  
Total retail loans     429,291       420,013       420,569       410,905       396,671  
Total loans     3,345,667       3,230,156       3,180,518       3,109,369       3,084,915  
                     
ACL for loans     (56,899 )     (55,002 )     (52,640 )     (51,211 )     (50,703 )
Net loans   $ 3,288,768     $ 3,175,154     $ 3,127,878     $ 3,058,158     $ 3,034,212  


Deposits are summarized as follows as of the periods indicated:
 
(Dollars in thousands)   June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022
Non-interest checking   $ 1,273,968   $ 1,247,253   $ 1,361,588   $ 1,441,104   $ 1,457,220
Interest-bearing checking     701,701     641,194     678,715     719,474     712,898
Savings     310,321     297,790     326,666     351,665     334,728
Money market     1,373,816     1,454,858     1,381,645     1,395,756     1,293,453
CDs $250,000 or less     244,114     222,116     187,758     163,520     144,084
CDs greater than $250,000     171,678     152,945     99,434     66,519     74,431
Deposits   $ 4,075,598   $ 4,016,156   $ 4,035,806   $ 4,138,038   $ 4,016,814


 
 
ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Yields (tax-equivalent basis)
(unaudited)
 
The following table presents the Company's average balance sheets, net interest income and average rates for the periods indicated:
 
    Three months ended June 30, 2023   Three months ended March 31, 2023   Three months ended June 30, 2022
(Dollars in thousands)   Average
Balance 		  Interest(1)   Average
Yield(1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest(1)   Average
Yield(1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest(1)   Average
Yield(1)
Assets:                                    
Loans and loans held for sale(2) (tax-equivalent)   $ 3,268,586   $ 41,930   5.14 %   $ 3,200,842   $ 39,679   5.02 %   $ 3,020,113   $ 32,259   4.28 %
Investment securities(3) (tax-equivalent)     917,965     5,189   2.26 %     937,382     5,300   2.26 %     969,563     5,012   2.07 %
Other interest-earning assets(4)     155,934     1,917   4.93 %     198,741     2,208   4.51 %     214,167     393   0.74 %
Total interest-earnings assets (tax-equivalent)     4,342,485     49,036   4.53 %     4,336,965     47,187   4.40 %     4,203,843     37,664   3.59 %
Other assets     92,909             86,580             115,413        
Total assets   $ 4,435,394           $ 4,423,545           $ 4,319,256        
                                     
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:                                    
Interest checking, savings and money market   $ 2,351,011     6,880   1.17 %   $ 2,354,967     4,105   0.71 %   $ 2,296,268     456   0.08 %
CDs     393,387     2,812   2.87 %     337,361     1,882   2.26 %     198,766     215   0.43 %
Borrowed funds     4,595     30   2.58 %     3,206     12   1.57 %     2,961     13   1.73 %
Subordinated debt(5)     59,293     867   5.85 %     59,213     867   5.85 %     59,021     817   5.54 %
Total interest-bearing funding     2,808,286     10,589   1.51 %     2,754,747     6,866   1.01 %     2,557,016     1,501   0.24 %
Non-interest checking     1,269,339             1,317,534             1,424,132        
Total deposits, borrowed funds and subordinated debt     4,077,625     10,589   1.04 %     4,072,281     6,866   0.68 %     3,981,148     1,501   0.15 %
Other liabilities     50,113             53,665             46,945        
Total liabilities     4,127,738             4,125,946             4,028,093        
Stockholders' equity     307,656             297,599             291,163        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 4,435,394           $ 4,423,545           $ 4,319,256        
                                     
Net interest-rate spread (tax-equivalent)           3.02 %           3.39 %           3.35 %
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)         38,447             40,321             36,163    
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)           3.55 %           3.76 %           3.45 %
Less tax-equivalent adjustment         354             350             342    
Net interest income       $ 38,093           $ 39,971           $ 35,821    
Net interest margin           3.52 %           3.73 %           3.42 %

(1) Average yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, calculated using a U.S. federal income tax rate of 21% for each period presented, based on tax-equivalent adjustments associated with tax-exempt loans and investments interest income.

(2) Average loans and loans held for sale include non-accrual loans and are net of average deferred loan fees.

(3) Average investments are presented at average amortized cost.

(4) Average other interest-earning assets include interest-earning deposits with banks, federal funds sold and FHLB stock.

(5) Subordinated debt is net of average deferred debt issuance costs.

Contact Info: Joseph R. Lussier, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer (978) 656-5578


