First Commonwealth Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend

INDIANA, Pa., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands, For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
except per share data) June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
Reported Results                  
Net income $ 42,781     $ 30,224     $ 30,754     $ 73,005     $ 58,480  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.42     $ 0.30     $ 0.33     $ 0.72     $ 0.62  
Return on average assets   1.54 %     1.17 %     1.28 %     1.36 %     1.23 %
Return on average equity   13.90 %     10.56 %     11.60 %     12.29 %     10.86 %
                   
Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1)                  
Core net income $ 42,734     $ 45,387     $ 30,643     $ 88,121     $ 58,458  
Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.42     $ 0.45     $ 0.33     $ 0.87     $ 0.62  
Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $ 56,344     $ 54,481     $ 42,352     $ 110,825     $ 78,889  
Provision for credit losses $ 2,790     $ (2,650 )   $ 4,099     $ 140     $ 6,063  
Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD $     $ 10,653     $     $ 10,653     $  
Net charge-offs $ 8,665     $ 1,173     $ 1,528     $ 9,838     $ 2,662  
Reserve build/(release)(2) $ (339 )   $ 30,979     $ 2,415     $ 30,640     $ 1,081  
Core return on average assets (ROAA)   1.54 %     1.75 %     1.28 %     1.64 %     1.23 %
Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA   2.03 %     2.11 %     1.77 %     2.06 %     1.66 %
Return on average tangible common equity   20.68 %     15.75 %     16.81 %     18.30 %     15.64 %
Core return on average tangible common equity   20.66 %     23.42 %     16.75 %     21.99 %     15.63 %
Core efficiency ratio   52.80 %     52.41 %     55.87 %     52.61 %     57.61 %
Net interest margin (FTE)   3.85 %     4.01 %     3.38 %     3.93 %     3.29 %

(1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.
(2) Reserve build/(release) represents the net change in the Company's allowance for credit losses (ACL) from the prior period.        

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Net income of $42.8 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.42 represented an increase of $12.6 million, or $0.12 per share, from the prior quarter and an increase of $12.0 million, or $0.09 per share, from the second quarter of 2022
    • The results from the previous quarter included $19.2 million of merger-related expenses, including $8.5 million of noninterest expense and impacts to the provision for credit losses of $10.7 million, related to the Company’s acquisition of Centric Financial Corporation (Centric) on January 31, 2023
  • Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) totaled $56.3 million, an increase of $1.9 million from the previous quarter and an increase of $14.0 million from the second quarter of 2022
  • Total loans increased $148.1 million, or 6.9% annualized, from the previous quarter, driven by strong commercial loan growth, including $44.9 million growth in Equipment Finance loans
    • Average loans increased $387.6 million, or 18.7% annualized, from the previous quarter, due in part to the inclusion of acquired loan balances on the Company’s balance sheet for the entirety of the second quarter, as compared to only two months of the first quarter
  • Average deposits increased $433.5 million, or 20.0% annualized, compared to the prior quarter, due in part to the inclusion of acquired deposit balances on the Company’s balance sheet for the entirety of the second quarter, as compared to only two months of the first quarter
    • Excluding deposits acquired in the Centric acquisition, average deposits increased by $221.4 million, or 10.8% annualized
    • End of period deposits decreased $88.7 million compared to the prior quarter
    • 82.0% of deposits were insured or secured as of June 30, 2023
  • The loan-to-deposit ratio increased 250 basis points to 96.4% at the end of the second quarter of 2023
    • Loans and available for sale (AFS) securities as a percentage of total deposits was 105.0% as of June 30, 2023
  • Record net interest income (FTE) of $98.1 million increased $3.5 million from the previous quarter and increased $24.2 million from the second quarter of 2022
  • Noninterest income of $24.5 million increased $1.6 million from the previous quarter due in part to higher gain on sale of mortgage loans
  • Noninterest expense (excluding merger-related expense) of $66.0 million increased $3.2 million from the previous quarter due primarily to elevated hospitalization expenses
  • Total shareholder’s equity increased $7.4 million from the previous quarter due to a $29.9 million increase in retained earnings, partially offset by a $14.0 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) resulting from the impact of higher interest rates on the fair value of the Company’s available for sale investment portfolio and interest rate swap agreements
    • Tangible book value per share increased $0.11, or 5.3% annualized, from the previous quarter
    • AOCI as a percentage of tangible common equity increased 157 basis points to 16.4% in the second quarter of 2023
  • First Commonwealth Bank (the Bank) has been recognized for the fifth consecutive year by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Banks for 2023

Profitability

  • The core efficiency ratio(1) of 52.8% increased 39 basis points from the previous quarter, but improved 306 basis points from the second quarter of 2022
  • The return on average assets (ROA) improved 37 basis points to 1.54% compared to previous quarter
    • The core return on average assets(1) decreased 22 basis points to 1.54% compared to the previous quarter but improved 26 basis points from the second quarter of 2023
  • Core pre-tax pre-provision ROA(1) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was 2.03% as compared to 2.11% in the prior quarter and 1.77% in the second quarter of 2022
  • The net interest margin of 3.85% decreased 16 basis points compared to the prior quarter and increased 47 basis points as compared to the second quarter of 2022
    • Centric purchasing accounting marks contributed 14 basis points to the margin in the second quarter, an increase of 8 basis points from the prior quarter
    • The retention of approximately $250 million of additional cash on the Bank’s balance sheet for liquidity purposes had a negative impact on the net interest margin of 10 basis points in the second quarter

Asset quality

  • The provision for credit losses was $2.8 million, a decrease of $5.2 million compared to the previous quarter
    • Provision expense in the prior quarter included $10.7 million related to day-1 Non-Purchase Credit Deteriorated (PCD) loans resulting from the Centric acquisition
  • The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of end-of-period loans was 1.52%, a decrease of 3 basis points from the previous quarter
  • Total criticized loans increased $17.2 million from the previous quarter, from $189.9 million, or 2.2% of total loans and leases, to $207.1 million, or 2.3% of total loans and leases
    • Total nonperforming assets of $49.3 million increased $4.1 million from the previous quarter

Net charge-offs on loans totaled $8.7 million, an increase of $7.5 million from the previous quarter due to the resolution of $7.6 million of acquired loans, of which $7.1 million was reserved for through purchase accounting marks

  • Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding was 0.40% in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to 0.06% in the previous quarter, 0.35% of which was attributable to the aforementioned charge off of acquired loans

Strong capital and liquidity positions

  • Total available liquidity of $4.3 billion at June 30, 2023
    • Cash and AFS securities as a percentage of total assets increased 26 basis points to 10.9%
    • Total available liquidity represented 258% of uninsured/unsecured deposits, and combined with cash represented 285% of uninsured/unsecured deposits
  • On April 24, 2023, the Board of Directors authorized a 4.2% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to shareholders
  • Bank-level Tier 1 Capital ratio of 10.7%, which represents $245.7 million in excess capital above the regulatory “well capitalized” requirement of 8.0%
  • A total of 766,393 shares at a weighted average price of $11.92 were repurchased during the second quarter of 2023 under the Company’s previously authorized share repurchase program. The remaining repurchase capacity under the current program was $21.1 million as of June 30, 2023

“I’m pleased with our progress this quarter, as we continue to grow the company strategically while posting a core efficiency ratio of 52.8% and a return on average assets of 1.54%,” stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our asset quality remains solid despite an uptick in net charge-offs stemming from loans that were marked with the acquisition of Centric Bank, which was completed in the first quarter of 2023.” Price continued, "While we expect the higher interest rate environment to continue to pressure funding costs, we believe our granular core deposit base positions us well to manage through any market uncertainty and continue to carry out our mission to improve the financial lives of our neighbors and their businesses.”

Earnings

Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $42.8 million, or $0.42 per share, compared to $30.2 million, or $0.30 per share in the first quarter of 2023, and $30.8 million, or $0.33 per share for the second quarter of 2022.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income (FTE) of $98.1 million increased $3.5 million from the previous quarter and increased $24.2 million from the prior year quarter. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $643.2 million increase in average interest-earning assets, which includes $604.3 million in average interest-earning assets from the Centric acquisition.

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 3.85%, a decrease of 16 basis points from the previous quarter and an increase of 47 basis points from the second quarter of 2022. The decrease from the previous quarter was due primarily to a 42 basis point increase in the cost of deposits partially offset by a 31 basis point increase in the yield on loans. The total cost of funds was 1.38% in the second quarter of 2023, which represents an increase of 48 basis points from the previous quarter.

Total average deposits grew $433.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the previous quarter, due in part to the inclusion of acquired deposit balances on the Company’s balance sheet for the entirety of the second quarter, as compared to only two months of the first quarter. Total average deposits (excluding acquired deposits) grew $221.4 million in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the previous quarter. Average interest-bearing demand and savings deposits (excluding acquired deposits) grew $156.2 million and average time deposits (excluding acquired deposits) grew $200.5 million, which was partially offset by a $137.6 million decrease in average noninterest-bearing deposits (excluding acquired deposits).   Approximately 93% of the acquired Centric deposits at the time of acquisition have been retained through June 30, 2023, within expectations.

Asset Quality

Provision expense in the second quarter of 2023 totaled $2.8 million as compared to $8.0 million in the previous quarter, which included $10.7 million of day-1 Non-PCD provision expense resulting from the Centric acquisition. The increase in the provision expense for the non-acquired portfolio was primarily driven by strong loan growth and the economic forecast, which resulted in a $5.4 million increase in the quantitative portion of the allowance for credit losses (ACL). The quantitative forecast was impacted by changes in various inputs such as the unemployment rate and the Gross Domestic Product forecast.

The allowance for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023 totaled $133.5 million as compared to $133.9 million in the previous quarter. The decrease from the previous quarter was the result of $8.7 million in net charge-offs ($7.6 million of which was related to acquired loans that had been the subject of purchase accounting marks in the first quarter as part of the Centric acquisition); a $5.1 million increase in reserves due to increases in provisional purchase accounting marks of loans acquired in the Centric acquisition; and $3.2 million in provision expense; all of which was partially offset by a negative $0.4 million provision for unfunded commitments.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of end-of-period loans in the second quarter of 2023 was 1.52% as compared to 1.55% in the previous quarter.

At June 30, 2023, nonperforming loans totaled $48.0 million, an increase of $3.8 million from the previous quarter. The increase in nonperforming loans was primarily due to the migration of $2.9 million in loans acquired in the Centric acquisition into nonaccrual status.

Nonperforming loans represented 0.54% of total loans for the period ended June 30, 2023 as compared to 0.51% and 0.50% for the periods ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

During the second quarter of 2023, net charge-offs were $8.7 million as compared to $1.2 million in the previous quarter and $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase from the prior period was primarily due to the charge off of $7.6 million in commercial loans that were acquired in the Centric acquisition, for which the allowance was created in the prior quarter through purchase accounting marks at the time of the acquisition.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 0.40%, 0.06% and 0.09% for the periods ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $24.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $23.0 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $24.5 million for the second quarter of 2022.

The $1.5 million increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $0.6 million increase in gain on sale of mortgage loans, a $0.5 million increase in card-related interchange income and a $0.4 million increase in service charges on deposit accounts.

Noninterest expense (excluding ($60) thousand of merger-related expense) totaled $66.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $62.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $55.7 million for the second quarter of 2022. Expense increased in comparison with the prior quarter primarily due to a $2.5 million increase in salaries and benefits (primarily driven by a $1.7 million increase in hospitalization expense) and a $0.7 million increase in incentives due to an accrual adjustment in the first quarter for unpaid incentives from the previous year. In addition, other operating expenses increased $1.2 million partially due to $0.5 million in expense for additional deposit customer disclosures indirectly related to crossing over $10 billion in total assets.

The core efficiency ratio was 52.8% during the second quarter of 2023 as compared to 52.4% in the previous quarter and 55.9% in the second quarter of 2022.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,483 at June 30, 2023, 1,536 at March 31, 2023, and 1,409 at June 30, 2022.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, which represents a 4.2% increase from the second quarter of 2022. The cash dividend is payable on August 18, 2023 to shareholders of record as of August 4, 2023. This dividend represents a 3.5% projected annual yield utilizing the July 24, 2023 closing market price of $14.15.

First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at June 30, 2023 were 13.7%, 11.5%, 9.8% and 10.8%, respectively. First Commonwealth’s current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

Conference Call

First Commonwealth will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM (ET). The call can be accessed by dialing (toll free) 1-888-330-3181 conference ID # 4651379 or through the Company’s web page, http://www.fcbanking.com/InvestorRelations. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the conference by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and entering the conference ID # 4651379. A link to the webcast replay will also be accessible on the Company’s webpage for 30 days.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 126 community banking offices in 30 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as commercial lending operations in Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The Company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, equipment finance, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute “forward-looking statements” as well. These statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and could be affected by many factors, including, but not limited to: (1) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (2) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; (3) inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (4) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which First Commonwealth or its customers must comply; (5) the soundness of other financial institutions; (6) political instability; (7) impairment of First Commonwealth’s goodwill or other intangible assets; (8) acts of God or of war or terrorism; (9) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (10) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (11) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth’s borrowers; (12) technological changes; (13) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; (14) First Commonwealth’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (15) changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth’s markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; (16) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (17) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (18) the reliability of First Commonwealth’s vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (19) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and (20) other risks and uncertainties described in this report and in the other reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations:
Jonathan E. Longwill
Vice President / Communications and Media Relations
Phone: 724-463-6806
E-mail: JLongwill@fcbanking.com 

Investor Relations:
Ryan M. Thomas
Vice President / Finance and Investor Relations
Phone: 724-463-1690
E-mail: RThomas1@fcbanking.com 

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION            
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA                  
Unaudited                  
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                  
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS                  
Net interest income $ 97,824     $ 94,358     $ 73,662     $ 192,182     $ 141,834  
Provision for credit losses   2,790       (2,650 )     4,099       140       6,063  
Provision for credit losses — acquisition day 1 non-PCD         10,653             10,653        
Noninterest income   24,523       22,963       24,509       47,486       48,485  
Noninterest expense   65,943       71,381       55,679       137,324       111,403  
Net income   42,781       30,224       30,754       73,005       58,480  
Core net income(5)   42,734       45,387       30,643       88,121       58,458  
Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.42     $ 0.30     $ 0.33     $ 0.72     $ 0.62  
Core earnings per common share (diluted)(6) $ 0.42     $ 0.45     $ 0.33     $ 0.87     $ 0.62  
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                  
Return on average assets   1.54 %     1.17 %     1.28 %     1.36 %     1.23 %
Core return on average assets(7)   1.54 %     1.75 %     1.28 %     1.64 %     1.23 %
Return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax   2.03 %     1.78 %     1.78 %     1.91 %     1.66 %
Core return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax   2.03 %     2.11 %     1.77 %     2.06 %     1.66 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   13.90 %     10.56 %     11.60 %     12.29 %     10.86 %
Return on average tangible common equity(8)   20.68 %     15.75 %     16.81 %     18.30 %     15.64 %
Core return on average tangible common equity(9)   20.66 %     23.42 %     16.75 %     21.99 %     15.63 %
Core efficiency ratio(2)(10)   52.80 %     52.41 %     55.87 %     52.61 %     57.61 %
Net interest margin (FTE)(1)   3.85 %     4.01 %     3.38 %     3.93 %     3.29 %
                   
Book value per common share $ 12.03     $ 11.87     $ 11.20          
Tangible book value per common share(11)   8.24       8.13       7.85          
Market value per common share   12.65       12.43       13.42          
Cash dividends declared per common share   0.125       0.120       0.120       0.245       0.235  
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS                  
Nonperforming loans and leases as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(3)   0.54 %     0.51 %     0.50 %        
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets(3)   0.44 %     0.41 %     0.38 %        
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans and leases (annualized)(4)   0.40 %     0.06 %     0.09 %        
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans and leases(4)   278.17 %     302.67 %     262.25 %        
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(4)   1.52 %     1.55 %     1.31 %        
CAPITAL RATIOS                  
Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets   10.9 %     11.0 %     11.0 %        
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets(12)   7.7 %     7.8 %     8.0 %        
Leverage Ratio   9.8 %     10.2 %     9.8 %        
Risk Based Capital - Tier I   11.5 %     11.5 %     12.2 %        
Risk Based Capital - Total   13.7 %     13.8 %     14.6 %        
Common Equity - Tier I   10.8 %     10.8 %     11.2 %        


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION        
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA            
Unaudited            
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)            
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
    2023     2023     2022     2023     2022
INCOME STATEMENT            
Interest income $ 131,267   $ 114,589   $ 76,728   $ 245,856   $ 147,972
Interest expense   33,443     20,231     3,066     53,674     6,138
Net Interest Income   97,824     94,358     73,662     192,182     141,834
Provision for credit losses   2,790     (2,650 )   4,099     140     6,063
Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD       10,653         10,653    
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses   95,034     86,355     69,563     181,389     135,771
Net securities gains                   2
Trust income   2,532     2,486     2,573     5,018     5,286
Service charges on deposit accounts   5,324     4,918     4,886     10,242     9,501
Insurance and retail brokerage commissions   2,314     2,552     2,486     4,866     4,758
Income from bank owned life insurance   1,195     1,227     1,383     2,422     2,891
Gain on sale of mortgage loans   1,253     652     1,561     1,905     2,843
Gain on sale of other loans and assets   1,891     2,086     1,099     3,977     3,418
Card-related interchange income   7,372     6,829     7,137     14,201     13,627
Derivative mark-to-market   81     (89 )   42     (8 )   389
Swap fee income   332     245     1,154     577     1,607
Other income   2,229     2,057     2,188     4,286     4,163
Total Noninterest Income   24,523     22,963     24,509     47,486     48,485
Salaries and employee benefits   36,735     34,264     30,949     70,999     61,881
Net occupancy   4,784     5,018     4,170     9,802     8,957
Furniture and equipment   4,284     4,238     3,857     8,522     7,587
Data processing   3,763     3,404     3,470     7,167     6,658
Pennsylvania shares tax   1,173     1,252     913     2,425     1,918
Advertising and promotion   1,327     1,663     1,434     2,990     2,660
Intangible amortization   1,282     1,147     862     2,429     1,724
Other professional fees and services   1,182     1,591     1,197     2,773     2,418
FDIC insurance   1,277     1,417     702     2,694     1,400
Litigation and operational losses   894     743     629     1,637     1,229
Loss on sale or write-down of assets   6     41     86     47     161
Merger and acquisition   (60 )   8,541         8,481    
Other operating expenses   9,296     8,062     7,410     17,358     14,810
Total Noninterest Expense   65,943     71,381     55,679     137,324     111,403
Income before Income Taxes   53,614     37,937     38,393     91,551     72,853
Income tax provision   10,833     7,713     7,639     18,546     14,373
Net Income $ 42,781   $ 30,224   $ 30,754   $ 73,005   $ 58,480
             
Shares Outstanding at End of Period   102,444,915     103,193,127     93,705,120     102,444,915     93,705,120
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution   102,760,266     99,779,816     94,245,770     101,281,899     94,273,808
             


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION      
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA          
Unaudited          
(dollars in thousands)          
           
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
    2023       2023       2022  
BALANCE SHEET (Period End)          
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 123,095     $ 113,692     $ 120,267  
Interest-bearing bank deposits   325,774       282,110       179,533  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   784,503       786,813       877,287  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost   439,922       451,278       492,229  
Loans held for sale   16,300       11,050       12,876  
           
Loans and leases   8,799,836       8,656,945       7,119,754  
Allowance for credit losses   (133,546 )     (133,885 )     (93,603 )
Net loans and leases   8,666,290       8,523,060       7,026,151  
           
Goodwill and other intangibles   388,451       385,998       313,449  
Other assets   574,269       559,751       504,635  
Total Assets $ 11,318,604     $ 11,113,752     $ 9,526,427  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,624,344     $ 2,698,225     $ 2,726,242  
           
Interest-bearing demand deposits   611,156       547,015       273,360  
Savings deposits   4,935,124       5,127,037       4,708,868  
Time deposits   975,654       862,671       345,075  
Total interest-bearing deposits   6,521,934       6,536,723       5,327,303  
           
Total deposits   9,146,278       9,234,948       8,053,545  
           
Short-term borrowings   542,839       278,978       88,923  
Long-term borrowings   187,276       187,531       181,752  
Total borrowings   730,115       466,509       270,675  
           
Other liabilities   209,792       187,281       153,049  
Shareholders' equity   1,232,419       1,225,014       1,049,158  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 11,318,604     $ 11,113,752     $ 9,526,427  


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)


  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, Yield/ March 31, Yield/ June 30, Yield/   June 30, Yield/ June 30, Yield/
    2023 Rate   2023 Rate   2022 Rate     2023 Rate   2022 Rate
NET INTEREST MARGIN                  
                       
Assets                      
Loans and leases (FTE)(1)(3) $ 8,689,021 5.58 % $ 8,301,449 5.27 % $ 7,036,176 3.97 %   $ 8,496,305 5.43 % $ 6,965,296 3.89 %
Securities and interest-bearing bank deposits (FTE)(1)   1,535,136 2.77 %   1,279,477 2.20 %   1,734,126 1.68 %     1,408,014 2.51 %   1,771,421 1.61 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE)(1)   10,224,157 5.16 %   9,580,926 4.86 %   8,770,302 3.52 %     9,904,319 5.02 %   8,736,717 3.43 %
Noninterest-earning assets   932,756     907,982     830,167       920,437     826,016  
Total Assets $ 11,156,913   $ 10,488,908   $ 9,600,469     $ 10,824,756   $ 9,562,733  
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 5,595,336 1.35 % $ 5,312,086 0.88 % $ 5,067,692 0.05 %   $ 5,454,494 1.13 % $ 5,024,283 0.04 %
Time deposits   930,447 3.03 %   682,144 2.34 %   354,403 0.26 %     806,981 2.74 %   364,388 0.27 %
Short-term borrowings   434,783 4.79 %   266,932 3.65 %   95,561 0.08 %     351,321 4.36 %   105,497 0.07 %
Long-term borrowings   187,379 5.03 %   185,367 5.06 %   181,859 4.96 %     186,378 5.04 %   181,988 4.97 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   7,147,945 1.88 %   6,446,529 1.27 %   5,699,515 0.22 %     6,799,174 1.59 %   5,676,156 0.22 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   2,580,842     2,678,849     2,711,458       2,629,575     2,678,686  
Other liabilities   193,292     202,476     125,646       197,860     122,379  
Shareholders' equity   1,234,834     1,161,054     1,063,850       1,198,147     1,085,512  
Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources   4,008,968     4,042,379     3,900,954       4,025,582     3,886,577  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 11,156,913   $ 10,488,908   $ 9,600,469     $ 10,824,756   $ 9,562,733  
                       
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1)   3.85 %   4.01 %   3.38 %     3.93 %   3.29 %


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA      
Unaudited      
(dollars in thousands)      
  June 30, March 31, June 30,
    2023     2023     2022  
Loan and Lease Portfolio Detail      
Commercial Loan and Lease Portfolio:      
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,347,842   $ 1,361,858   $ 1,149,521  
Commercial real estate   3,004,962     2,991,930     2,319,094  
Equipment Finance loans and leases   154,152     109,221     21,062  
Real estate construction   474,720     422,831     292,400  
Total Commercial   4,981,676     4,885,840     3,782,077  
       
Consumer Loan Portfolio:      
Closed-end mortgages   1,858,660     1,807,941     1,567,561  
Home equity lines of credit   505,449     515,926     532,640  
Real estate construction   100,079     119,071     100,592  
Total Real Estate - Consumer   2,464,188     2,442,938     2,200,793  
       
Auto & RV loans   1,272,557     1,244,874     1,047,104  
Direct installment   28,881     30,381     35,245  
Personal lines of credit   49,168     49,399     50,249  
Student loans   3,366     3,513     4,286  
Total Other Consumer   1,353,972     1,328,167     1,136,884  
Total Consumer Portfolio   3,818,160     3,771,105     3,337,677  
Total Portfolio Loans and Leases   8,799,836     8,656,945     7,119,754  
Loans held for sale   16,300     11,050     12,876  
Total Loans and Leases $ 8,816,136   $ 8,667,995   $ 7,132,630  
       
       
  June 30, March 31, June 30,
    2023     2023     2022  
ASSET QUALITY DETAIL      
Nonperforming Loans and Leases:      
Loans and leases on nonaccrual basis * $ 29,322   $ 29,413   $ 29,288  
Loans on nonaccrual basis - Centric acquisition   18,687     14,821      
Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual basis *           6,404  
Total Nonperforming Loans and Leases $ 48,009   $ 44,234   $ 35,692  
Other real estate owned ("OREO")   324     424     93  
Repossessions ("Repos")   1,004     553     621  
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 49,337   $ 45,211   $ 36,406  
Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing   2,474     1,440     3,155  
Classified loans and leases   76,419     76,962     46,798  
Criticized loans and leases   207,071     189,873     146,780  
       
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and leases, plus OREO and Repos(4)   0.56 %   0.52 %   0.51 %
Allowance for credit losses $ 133,546   $ 133,885   $ 93,603  
*TDR's were eliminated as of January 1, 2023 as part of implementing ASU 2022-02, Financial Instruments Credit Losses (Topic 326): Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures.


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)


  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
    2023     2023     2022       2023     2022  
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries):            
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 6,582   $ 504   $ 430     $ 7,086   $ 825  
Real estate construction                      
Commercial real estate   1,423     (42 )   547       1,381     533  
Residential real estate   (32 )   41     (26 )     9     84  
Loans to individuals   692     670     577       1,362     1,220  
Net Charge-offs $ 8,665   $ 1,173   $ 1,528     $ 9,838   $ 2,662  
             
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases outstanding (annualized)(4)   0.40 %   0.06 %   0.09 %     0.23 %   0.08 %
Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs   32.20 % (225.92)%   268.26 %     1.42 %   227.76 %
Provision for credit losses $ 2,790   $ (2,650 ) $ 4,099     $ 140   $ 6,063  


DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES      
Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.
             
(1)Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21%.
(2)Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs.
(3)Includes held for sale loans.    
(4)Excludes held for sale loans.    
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
    2023   2023   2022     2023   2022
             
Interest income $ 131,267 $ 114,589 $ 76,728   $ 245,856 $ 147,972
Adjustment to fully taxable equivalent basis(1)   305   305   244     610   498
Interest income adjusted to fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP)   131,572   114,894   76,972     246,466   148,470
Interest expense   33,443   20,231   3,066     53,674   6,138
Net interest income, (FTE)(1) $ 98,129 $ 94,663 $ 73,906   $ 192,792 $ 142,332


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES      
             
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
    2023     2023     2022       2023     2022  
             
Net Income $ 42,781   $ 30,224   $ 30,754     $ 73,005   $ 58,480  
Intangible amortization   1,282     1,147     862       2,429     1,724  
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles   (269 )   (241 )   (181 )     (510 )   (362 )
Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 43,794   $ 31,130   $ 31,435     $ 74,924   $ 59,842  
             
Average Tangible Equity:            
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,234,834   $ 1,161,054   $ 1,063,850     $ 1,198,147   $ 1,085,512  
Less: intangible assets   385,567     359,431     313,617       372,571     313,924  
Tangible Equity   849,267     801,623     750,233       825,576     771,588  
Less: preferred stock                      
Tangible Common Equity $ 849,267   $ 801,623   $ 750,233     $ 825,576   $ 771,588  
             
(8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity   20.68 %   15.75 %   16.81 %     18.30 %   15.64 %


  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
    2023     2023     2022       2023     2022  
             
Core Net Income:            
Total Net Income $ 42,781   $ 30,224   $ 30,754     $ 73,005   $ 58,480  
Net securities gains                     (2 )
Merger and acquisition related expenses   (60 )   8,541           8,481      
Tax benefit of merger and acquisition related expenses   13     (1,794 )         (1,781 )    
COVID-19 related           62           79  
Tax benefit of COVID-19 related           (13 )         (17 )
Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD       10,653           10,653      
Tax benefit of provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD       (2,237 )         (2,237 )    
Branch consolidation related           (202 )         (104 )
Tax benefit of bank consolidation related expenses           42           22  
(5)Core net income $ 42,734   $ 45,387   $ 30,643     $ 88,121   $ 58,458  
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution   102,760,266     99,779,816     94,245,770       101,281,899     94,273,808  
(6)Core Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.42   $ 0.45   $ 0.33     $ 0.87   $ 0.62  
             
Intangible amortization   1,282     1,147     862       2,429     1,724  
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles   (269 )   (241 )   (181 )     (510 )   (362 )
Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 43,747   $ 46,293   $ 31,324     $ 90,040   $ 59,820  
             
(9)Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity   20.66 %   23.42 %   16.75 %     21.99 %   15.63 %


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES          
             
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
    2023     2023     2022       2023     2022  
Core Return on Average Assets:            
Total Net Income $ 42,781   $ 30,224   $ 30,754     $ 73,005   $ 58,480  
Total Average Assets   11,156,913     10,488,908     9,600,469       10,824,756     9,562,733  
Return on Average Assets   1.54 %   1.17 %   1.28 %     1.36 %   1.23 %
             
Core Net Income(5) $ 42,734   $ 45,387   $ 30,643     $ 88,121   $ 58,458  
Total Average Assets   11,156,913     10,488,908     9,600,469       10,824,756     9,562,733  
(7)Core Return on Average Assets   1.54 %   1.75 %   1.28 %     1.64 %   1.23 %


  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
    2023     2023     2022       2023     2022  
Core Efficiency Ratio:            
Total Noninterest Expense $ 65,943   $ 71,381   $ 55,679     $ 137,324   $ 111,403  
Adjustments to Noninterest Expense:            
Intangible amortization   1,282     1,147     862       2,429     1,724  
Merger and acquisition related   (60 )   8,541           8,481      
COVID-19 related           62           79  
Branch consolidation related           (202 )         (104 )
Noninterest Expense - Core $ 64,721   $ 61,693   $ 54,957     $ 126,414   $ 109,704  
             
Net interest income, (FTE) $ 98,129   $ 94,663   $ 73,906     $ 192,792   $ 142,332  
Total noninterest income   24,523     22,963     24,509       47,486     48,485  
Net securities gains                     (2 )
Total Revenue   122,652     117,626     98,415       240,278     190,815  
             
Adjustments to Revenue:            
Derivative mark-to-market   81     (89 )   42       (8 )   389  
Total Revenue - Core $ 122,571   $ 117,715   $ 98,373     $ 240,286   $ 190,426  
             
(10)Core Efficiency Ratio   52.80 %   52.41 %   55.87 %     52.61 %   57.61 %


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)


DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES    
       
  June 30, March 31, June 30,
    2023     2023     2022  
Tangible Equity:      
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,232,419   $ 1,225,014   $ 1,049,158  
Less: intangible assets   388,451     385,998     313,449  
Tangible Equity   843,968     839,016     735,709  
Less: preferred stock            
Tangible Common Equity $ 843,968   $ 839,016   $ 735,709  
       
Tangible Assets:      
Total assets $ 11,318,604   $ 11,113,752   $ 9,526,427  
Less: intangible assets   388,451     385,998     313,449  
Tangible Assets $ 10,930,153   $ 10,727,754   $ 9,212,978  
       
(12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets   7.72 %   7.82 %   7.99 %
       
Shares Outstanding at End of Period   102,444,915     103,193,127     93,705,120  
(11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 8.24   $ 8.13   $ 7.85  


  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
    2023     2023   2022       2023   2022  
Pre-tax pre-provision income:            
Net interest income $ 97,824   $ 94,358 $ 73,662     $ 192,182 $ 141,834  
Noninterest income   24,523     22,963   24,509       47,486   48,485  
Noninterest expense   65,943     71,381   55,679       137,324   111,403  
Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 56,404   $ 45,940 $ 42,492     $ 102,344 $ 78,916  
             
Net securities gains $   $ $     $ $ (2 )
Merger and acquisition related expenses   (60 )   8,541         8,481    
COVID-19 related         62         79  
Branch consolidation         (202 )       (104 )
Core pre-tax pre-provision income $ 56,344   $ 54,481 $ 42,352     $ 110,825 $ 78,889  
             
Net charge-offs $ 8,665   $ 1,173 $ 1,528     $ 9,838 $ 2,662  

 


