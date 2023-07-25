First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

BLUEFIELD, Va., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) ( www.firstcommunitybank.com ) (the “Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company reported net income of $ 9.81 million, or $ 0.55 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. When adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses associated with the acquisition of Surrey Bancorp, net income was $12.95 million for the second quarter. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023, was $ 21.60 million or $ 1.26 per diluted common share.



The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of twenty-nine cents ($ 0.29) per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on August 11, 2023, and is expected to be paid on or about August 25, 2023. This marks the 38th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders.

Second Quarter 2023 and Current Highlights

Income Statement

Net income of $9.81 million for the quarter was approximately 12.48%, or $1.40 million, lower compared to net income of $11.21 million in the same quarter of 2022. The decrease is primarily attributable to $2.01 million in one-time merger-related costs and $1.61 million in additional credit loss provision both associated with the acquisition of Surrey Bancorp on April 21, 2023.

When adjusted for merger-related costs and provisions and other non-recurring items, second quarter net income of $12.95 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share was an increase of $1.81 million, or 16.20%, from the same quarter last year.

Net interest income increased $5.32 million compared to the same quarter in 2022, as increases in interest rates improved net interest margin.

Net interest margin of 4.48% is an increase of 70 basis points over the same quarter of 2022. The yield on earning assets increased 91 basis points primarily driven by increased earnings on loans and securities.

Interest and fees on loans increased $6.28 million from the same quarter of 2022 and is attributable to both an increase in yield and an increase in average balance compared to the yield and average balance of the prior year. Interest income from securities of $2.06 million was an increase of $506 thousand over the same quarter of 2022 and is attributable to an increase in the portfolio and in yield from the same period of the prior year. Interest income on deposits in banks also increased $117 thousand to $885 thousand for the second quarter, primarily due to a significant increase in overnight rates compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.18% for the second quarter and 1.36% for the first six months of 2023 compared to 1.38% and 1.29% for the same periods, respectively of 2022. Annualized return on average common equity was 8.04% for the second quarter and 9.48% for the first six months of 2023 compared to 10.61% and 9.80% for the same periods, respectively of 2022.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

The Company completed the strategic acquisition of Surrey Bancorp, on April 21, 2023. Total assets of $466.25 million were acquired in the transaction increasing the Company's consolidated assets to $3.39 billion. In addition, the Company issued 2.99 million common shares in the purchase resulting in an increase in capital of $71.37 million. The purchase transaction created $14.38 million in goodwill and $12.70 million in other intangible assets. Other major balance sheet components increased in the transaction with $239.08 million acquired in loans and $403.64 million in deposits.

The Company’s loan portfolio increased by $220.88 million, or 9.20% from December 31, 2022. Excluding the Surrey transaction, the loan portfolio decreased approximately $18.20 million, or 0.76%.

Deposits increased $173.86 million, or 6.49% from year-end 2022. Excluding the Surrey transaction, deposits decreased approximately $229.77 million, or 8.58% from December 31, 2022.

The Company repurchased 279,567 common shares during the second quarter of 2023 for a total cost of $7.69 million. Share repurchases had been suspended in the fourth quarter of 2022 in anticipation of the now completed acquisition of Surrey Bancorp and not restarted until the second quarter of 2023.

Non-performing loans to total loans increased slightly to 0.71% from 0.65% that was reported at March 31, 2023. The Company experienced net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2023 of $728 thousand, or 0.11% of annualized average loans, compared to net recoveries of $258 thousand, or 0.05% of annualized average loans for the same period in 2022.

The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.38% at June 30, 2023 compared to 1.29% for the first quarter of 2023.

Accumulated other comprehensive loss of $14.46 million at June 30, 2023, is primarily attributable to a relatively small decline in the market value of investment securities compared to book value after the significant increases in benchmark interest rates of the last six quarters.

Book value per share at June 30, 2023, was $26.29, an increase of $0.28 from year-end 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.

About First Community Bankshares, Inc.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 53 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of June 30, 2023. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice and services through its Trust Division and through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $ 1.42 billion in combined assets as of June 30, 2023. The Company reported consolidated assets of $ 3.39 billion as of June 30, 2023. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.

This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, except share and per share data) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 31,927 $ 27,628 $ 27,873 $ 26,405 $ 25,651 $ 59,555 $ 50,292 Interest on securities 2,057 2,099 1,900 1,785 1,551 4,156 2,301 Interest on deposits in banks 885 462 1,215 1,532 768 1,347 1,016 Total interest income 34,869 30,189 30,988 29,722 27,970 65,058 53,609 Interest expense - Interest on deposits 1,930 718 366 380 422 2,648 908 Interest on borrowings 77 59 1 - 1 136 1 Total interest expense 2,007 777 367 380 423 2,784 909 Net interest income 32,862 29,412 30,621 29,342 27,547 62,274 52,700 Provision for credit losses 4,105 1,742 3,416 685 510 5,847 2,471 Net interest income after provision 28,757 27,670 27,205 28,657 27,037 56,427 50,229 Noninterest income 8,785 8,583 9,184 9,950 8,854 17,368 18,048 Noninterest expense 24,671 20,813 20,730 21,145 21,255 45,484 41,241 Income before income taxes 12,871 15,440 15,659 17,462 14,636 28,311 27,036 Income tax expense 3,057 3,658 3,076 4,111 3,423 6,715 6,308 Net income $ 9,814 $ 11,782 $ 12,583 $ 13,351 $ 11,213 $ 21,596 $ 20,728 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.53 $ 0.73 $ 0.78 $ 0.82 $ 0.67 $ 1.25 $ 1.24 Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.72 $ 0.77 $ 0.81 $ 0.67 $ 1.26 $ 1.24 Cash dividends per common share Regular 0.29 0.29 0.29 0.27 0.27 0.58 0.54 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 18,407,078 16,228,297 16,229,289 16,378,022 16,662,817 17,323,706 16,739,624 Diluted 18,431,598 16,289,489 16,281,922 16,413,202 16,682,615 17,363,478 16,772,847 Performance ratios Return on average assets 1.18 % 1.55 % 1.59 % 1.63 % 1.38 % 1.36 % 1.29 % Return on average common equity 8.04 % 11.15 % 11.99 % 12.60 % 10.61 % 9.48 % 9.80 % Return on average tangible common equity(1) 11.65 % 16.19 % 17.75 % 18.51 % 15.56 % 13.76 % 14.32 %

____________

(1 ) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Noninterest income Wealth management $ 965 $ 1,017 $ 958 $ 932 $ 993 $ 1,982 $ 1,965 Service charges on deposits 3,471 3,159 3,354 3,689 3,672 6,630 7,170 Other service charges and fees 3,460 3,082 3,006 2,988 3,297 6,542 6,314 (Loss) gain on sale of securities (28 ) 7 - - - (21 ) - Gain on divestiture - - - 1,658 - - - Other operating income 917 1,318 1,866 683 892 2,235 2,599 Total noninterest income $ 8,785 $ 8,583 $ 9,184 $ 9,950 $ 8,854 $ 17,368 $ 18,048 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 12,686 $ 11,595 $ 11,913 $ 12,081 $ 11,518 $ 24,281 $ 23,189 Occupancy expense 1,276 1,168 1,196 1,188 1,165 2,444 2,434 Furniture and equipment expense 1,508 1,401 1,413 1,478 1,496 2,909 3,110 Service fees 2,284 2,019 1,905 1,635 2,563 4,303 4,066 Advertising and public relations 846 643 574 718 577 1,489 1,117 Professional fees 281 327 98 208 544 608 997 Amortization of intangibles 425 234 364 365 360 659 717 FDIC premiums and assessments 423 320 330 321 257 743 475 Merger expense 2,014 379 596 - - 2,393 - Divestiture expense - - - 153 - - - Other operating expense 2,928 2,727 2,341 2,998 2,775 5,655 5,136 Total noninterest expense $ 24,671 $ 20,813 $ 20,730 $ 21,145 $ 21,255 $ 45,484 $ 41,241





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, except per share data) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 9,814 $ 11,782 $ 12,583 $ 13,351 $ 11,213 $ 21,596 $ 20,728 Non-GAAP adjustments: Loss (gain) on sale of securities 28 (7 ) - - - 21 - Merger expense 2,014 379 596 - - 2,393 - Day 2 provision for allowance for credit losses - Surrey 1,614 - - - - - - Divestiture expense 0 - - 153 - - - Gain on divestiture 0 - - (1,658 ) - - - Other items (1) 0 - (450 ) - (92 ) 1,614 (92 ) Total adjustments 3,656 372 146 (1,505 ) (92 ) 4,028 (92 ) Tax effect 522 10 (29 ) (361 ) (22 ) 532 (22 ) Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP $ 12,948 $ 12,144 $ 12,758 $ 12,207 $ 11,143 $ 25,092 $ 20,658 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, non-GAAP $ 0.70 $ 0.75 $ 0.78 $ 0.74 $ 0.67 $ 1.45 $ 1.23 Performance ratios, non-GAAP Adjusted return on average assets 1.56 % 1.60 % 1.61 % 1.49 % 1.37 % 1.58 % 1.29 % Adjusted return on average common equity 10.61 % 11.49 % 12.16 % 11.52 % 10.55 % 11.02 % 9.76 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (2) 15.37 % 16.69 % 17.93 % 16.92 % 15.46 % 15.98 % 14.27 %

__________

(1 ) Includes other non-recurring income and expense items (2 ) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Average Average Yield/ Average Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Assets Earning assets Loans(2)(3) $ 2,570,477 $ 31,997 4.99 % $ 2,273,844 $ 25,714 4.54 % Securities available for sale 318,263 2,099 2.65 % 280,823 1,597 2.28 % Interest-bearing deposits 63,322 885 5.61 % 377,931 769 0.82 % Total earning assets 2,952,062 34,981 4.75 % 2,932,598 28,080 3.84 % Other assets 382,162 331,774 Total assets $ 3,334,224 $ 3,264,372 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing deposits Demand deposits $ 712,943 $ 34 0.02 % $ 698,978 $ 29 0.02 % Savings deposits 861,315 1,306 0.61 % 895,370 67 0.03 % Time deposits 282,229 590 0.84 % 331,555 326 0.39 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,856,487 1,930 0.42 % 1,925,903 422 0.09 % Borrowings Federal funds purchased 5,927 76 5.14 % - - 0.00 % Retail repurchase agreements 1,693 1 0.06 % 2,105 1 0.08 % Total borrowings 7,620 77 4.05 % 2,105 1 0.08 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,864,107 2,007 0.43 % 1,928,008 423 0.09 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 939,902 874,507 Other liabilities 40,705 38,106 Total liabilities 2,844,714 2,840,621 Stockholders' equity 489,510 423,751 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,334,224 $ 3,264,372 Net interest income, FTE(1) $ 32,974 $ 27,657 Net interest rate spread 4.32 % 3.75 % Net interest margin, FTE(1) 4.48 % 3.78 %

__________

(1 ) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. (2 ) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual. (3 ) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $884 thousand and $870 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Average Average Yield/ Average Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Assets Earning assets Loans(2)(3) $ 2,482,606 $ 59,695 4.85 % $ 2,237,128 $ 50,412 4.54 % Securities available for sale 317,503 4,239 2.69 % 211,285 2,397 2.29 % Interest-bearing deposits 52,219 1,350 5.21 % 460,864 1,018 0.45 % Total earning assets 2,852,328 65,284 4.62 % 2,909,277 53,827 3.73 % Other assets 352,643 330,003 Total assets $ 3,204,971 $ 3,239,280 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing deposits Demand deposits $ 689,823 60 0.02 % $ 689,149 $ 57 0.02 % Savings deposits 844,459 1,790 0.43 % 888,371 133 0.03 % Time deposits 276,752 798 0.58 % 339,186 718 0.43 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,811,034 2,648 0.29 % 1,916,706 908 0.10 % Borrowings Federal funds purchased 5,326 135 5.11 % - - 0.00 % Retail repurchase agreements 1,889 1 0.06 % 2,050 1 0.08 % Total borrowings 7,215 136 3.80 % 2,050 1 0.08 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,818,249 2,784 0.31 % 1,918,756 909 0.10 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 889,253 855,321 Other liabilities 38,204 38,529 Total liabilities 2,745,706 2,812,606 Stockholders' equity 459,265 426,674 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,204,971 $ 3,239,280 Net interest income, FTE(1) $ 62,500 $ 52,918 Net interest rate spread 4.31 % 3.64 % Net interest margin, FTE(1) 4.42 % 3.67 %

___________

(1 ) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. (2 ) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual. (3 ) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $1.08 million and $1.74 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 152,660 $ 92,385 $ 170,846 $ 229,095 $ 398,242 Debt securities available for sale 314,373 308,269 300,349 299,620 287,767 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 2,621,073 2,388,897 2,400,197 2,362,733 2,299,798 Allowance for credit losses (36,177 ) (30,789 ) (30,556 ) (29,388 ) (29,749 ) Loans held for investment, net 2,584,896 2,358,108 2,369,641 2,333,345 2,270,049 Premises and equipment, net 53,546 47,407 47,340 47,891 49,752 Other real estate owned 339 481 703 559 579 Interest receivable 10,185 8,646 9,279 8,345 8,433 Goodwill 143,946 129,565 129,565 129,565 129,565 Other intangible assets 16,217 3,942 4,176 4,541 4,905 Other assets 115,275 102,869 103,673 107,838 109,085 Total assets $ 3,391,437 $ 3,051,672 $ 3,135,572 $ 3,160,799 $ 3,258,377 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 974,995 $ 823,297 $ 872,168 $ 878,423 $ 877,962 Interest-bearing 1,877,683 1,761,327 1,806,647 1,831,798 1,920,577 Total deposits 2,852,678 2,584,624 2,678,815 2,710,221 2,798,539 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,348 1,866 1,874 1,958 2,635 Interest, taxes, and other liabilities 38,691 33,451 32,898 36,362 39,157 Total liabilities 2,892,717 2,619,941 2,713,587 2,748,541 2,840,331 Stockholders' equity Common stock 18,969 16,243 16,225 16,273 16,502 Additional paid-in capital 189,917 128,666 128,508 129,914 136,705 Retained earnings 304,295 300,047 292,971 285,096 276,499 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,461 ) (13,225 ) (15,719 ) (19,025 ) (11,660 ) Total stockholders' equity 498,720 431,731 421,985 412,258 418,046 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,391,437 $ 3,051,672 $ 3,135,572 $ 3,160,799 $ 3,258,377 Shares outstanding at period-end 18,969,281 16,243,551 16,225,399 16,273,177 16,502,144 Book value per common share $ 26.29 $ 26.58 $ 26.01 $ 25.33 $ 25.33 Tangible book value per common share(1) 17.85 18.36 17.76 17.09 17.18

___________

(1 ) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding





SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Allowance for Credit Losses Balance at beginning of year: Allowance for credit losses - loans $ 30,789 $ 30,556 $ 29,388 $ 29,749 $ 28,981 Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments (1) 964 1,196 1,416 956 775 Total allowance for credit losses beginning of year 31,753 31,752 30,804 30,705 29,756 Adjustments to beginning balance: Allowance for credit losses - loans - Surrey acquisition for purchased credit deteriorated loans 2,011 - - - - Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments (1) - - - - - Net Adjustments 2,011 - - - - Provision for credit losses: Provision for credit losses - loans 4,105 1,974 3,416 685 510 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses - loan commitments (1) - (232 ) (220 ) 460 181 Total provision for credit losses - loans and loan commitments 4,105 1,742 3,196 1,145 691 Charge-offs (1,993 ) (2,570 ) (2,873 ) (2,158 ) (1,469 ) Recoveries 1,265 829 625 1,112 1,727 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (728 ) (1,741 ) (2,248 ) (1,046 ) 258 Balance at end of period: Allowance for credit losses - loans 36,177 30,789 30,556 29,388 29,749 Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments (1) 964 964 1,196 1,416 956 Ending balance $ 37,141 $ 31,753 $ 31,752 $ 30,804 $ 30,705 Nonperforming Assets Nonaccrual loans $ 18,628 $ 15,557 $ 15,208 $ 15,303 $ 17,826 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - 23 142 131 131 Modified loans past due 90 days or more (2) - - - - - Troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") (3) - - 1,346 1,331 515 Total nonperforming loans 18,628 15,580 16,696 16,765 18,472 OREO 339 481 703 559 579 Total nonperforming assets $ 18,967 $ 16,061 $ 17,399 $ 17,324 $ 19,051 Additional Information Total modified loans (2) $ 642 $ 429 $ - $ - $ - Total accruing TDRs (4) $ - $ - $ 7,112 $ 7,028 $ 8,313 Asset Quality Ratios Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.71 % 0.65 % 0.70 % 0.71 % 0.80 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.56 % 0.53 % 0.55 % 0.55 % 0.58 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 194.21 % 197.62 % 183.01 % 175.29 % 161.05 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.38 % 1.29 % 1.27 % 1.24 % 1.29 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.11 % 0.29 % 0.37 % 0.18 % -0.05 %

_________

(1 ) Prior quarter information for loan commitments has been reclassed for presentation purposes. (2 ) ASU 2022-02, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326), Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures. ASU adopted effective January 1, 2023. (3 ) Accruing TDRs restructured within the past six months or nonperforming as reported prior to the adoption of ASU 2022-02 Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326), Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures. (4 ) Accruing total TDRs as reported prior to the adoption of ASU 2022-02 Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326), Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures.



FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

David D. Brown

(276) 326-9000



