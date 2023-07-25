Submit Release
First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

BLUEFIELD, Va., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) (www.firstcommunitybank.com) (the “Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company reported net income of $ 9.81 million, or $ 0.55 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. When adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses associated with the acquisition of Surrey Bancorp, net income was $12.95 million for the second quarter. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023, was $ 21.60 million or $ 1.26 per diluted common share.

The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of twenty-nine cents ($ 0.29) per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on August 11, 2023, and is expected to be paid on or about August 25, 2023. This marks the 38th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders.

Second Quarter 2023 and Current Highlights

Income Statement

  • Net income of $9.81 million for the quarter was approximately 12.48%, or $1.40 million, lower compared to net income of $11.21 million in the same quarter of 2022. The decrease is primarily attributable to $2.01 million in one-time merger-related costs and $1.61 million in additional credit loss provision both associated with the acquisition of Surrey Bancorp on April 21, 2023.
  • When adjusted for merger-related costs and provisions and other non-recurring items, second quarter net income of $12.95 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share was an increase of $1.81 million, or 16.20%, from the same quarter last year.
  • Net interest income increased $5.32 million compared to the same quarter in 2022, as increases in interest rates improved net interest margin.
  • Net interest margin of 4.48% is an increase of 70 basis points over the same quarter of 2022.  The yield on earning assets increased 91 basis points primarily driven by increased earnings on loans and securities.
  • Interest and fees on loans increased $6.28 million from the same quarter of 2022 and is attributable to both an increase in yield and an increase in average balance compared to the yield and average balance of the prior year. Interest income from securities of $2.06 million was an increase of $506 thousand over the same quarter of 2022 and is attributable to an increase in the portfolio and in yield from the same period of the prior year. Interest income on deposits in banks also increased $117 thousand to $885 thousand for the second quarter, primarily due to a significant increase in overnight rates compared to the second quarter of 2022.
  • Annualized return on average assets was 1.18% for the second quarter and 1.36% for the first six months of 2023 compared to 1.38% and 1.29% for the same periods, respectively of 2022. Annualized return on average common equity was 8.04% for the second quarter and 9.48% for the first six months of 2023 compared to 10.61% and 9.80% for the same periods, respectively of 2022.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

  • The Company completed the strategic acquisition of Surrey Bancorp, on April 21, 2023. Total assets of $466.25 million were acquired in the transaction increasing the Company's consolidated assets to $3.39 billion. In addition, the Company issued 2.99 million common shares in the purchase resulting in an increase in capital of $71.37 million. The purchase transaction created $14.38 million in goodwill and $12.70 million in other intangible assets. Other major balance sheet components increased in the transaction with $239.08 million acquired in loans and $403.64 million in deposits.
  • The Company’s loan portfolio increased by $220.88 million, or 9.20% from December 31, 2022.  Excluding the Surrey transaction, the loan portfolio decreased approximately $18.20 million, or 0.76%.
  • Deposits increased $173.86 million, or 6.49% from year-end 2022.  Excluding the Surrey transaction, deposits decreased approximately $229.77 million, or 8.58% from December 31, 2022.
  • The Company repurchased 279,567 common shares during the second quarter of 2023 for a total cost of $7.69 million. Share repurchases had been suspended in the fourth quarter of 2022 in anticipation of the now completed acquisition of Surrey Bancorp and not restarted until the second quarter of 2023.
  • Non-performing loans to total loans increased slightly to 0.71% from 0.65% that was reported at March 31, 2023.  The Company experienced net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2023 of $728 thousand, or 0.11% of annualized average loans, compared to net recoveries of $258 thousand, or 0.05% of annualized average loans for the same period in 2022.
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.38% at June 30, 2023 compared to 1.29% for the first quarter of 2023.
  • Accumulated other comprehensive loss of $14.46 million at June 30, 2023, is primarily attributable to a relatively small decline in the market value of investment securities compared to book value after the significant increases in benchmark interest rates of the last six quarters.
  • Book value per share at June 30, 2023, was $26.29, an increase of $0.28 from year-end 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.  While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.

About First Community Bankshares, Inc.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 53 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of June 30, 2023. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice and services through its Trust Division and through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $ 1.42 billion in combined assets as of June 30, 2023. The Company reported consolidated assets of $ 3.39 billion as of June 30, 2023. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.

This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Companys Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

   
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)  
   
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
(Amounts in thousands,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     June 30,  
except share and per share data)   2023     2023     2022     2022     2022     2023     2022  
Interest income                                                        
Interest and fees on loans   $ 31,927     $ 27,628     $ 27,873     $ 26,405     $ 25,651     $ 59,555     $ 50,292  
Interest on securities     2,057       2,099       1,900       1,785       1,551       4,156       2,301  
Interest on deposits in banks     885       462       1,215       1,532       768       1,347       1,016  
Total interest income     34,869       30,189       30,988       29,722       27,970       65,058       53,609  
Interest expense     -                                                  
Interest on deposits     1,930       718       366       380       422       2,648       908  
Interest on borrowings     77       59       1       -       1       136       1  
Total interest expense     2,007       777       367       380       423       2,784       909  
Net interest income     32,862       29,412       30,621       29,342       27,547       62,274       52,700  
Provision for credit losses     4,105       1,742       3,416       685       510       5,847       2,471  
Net interest income after provision     28,757       27,670       27,205       28,657       27,037       56,427       50,229  
Noninterest income     8,785       8,583       9,184       9,950       8,854       17,368       18,048  
Noninterest expense     24,671       20,813       20,730       21,145       21,255       45,484       41,241  
Income before income taxes     12,871       15,440       15,659       17,462       14,636       28,311       27,036  
Income tax expense     3,057       3,658       3,076       4,111       3,423       6,715       6,308  
Net income   $ 9,814     $ 11,782     $ 12,583     $ 13,351     $ 11,213     $ 21,596     $ 20,728  
                                                         
Earnings per common share                                                        
Basic   $ 0.53     $ 0.73     $ 0.78     $ 0.82     $ 0.67     $ 1.25     $ 1.24  
Diluted   $ 0.55     $ 0.72     $ 0.77     $ 0.81     $ 0.67     $ 1.26     $ 1.24  
Cash dividends per common share                                                        
Regular     0.29       0.29       0.29       0.27       0.27       0.58       0.54  
Weighted average shares outstanding                                                        
Basic     18,407,078       16,228,297       16,229,289       16,378,022       16,662,817       17,323,706       16,739,624  
Diluted     18,431,598       16,289,489       16,281,922       16,413,202       16,682,615       17,363,478       16,772,847  
Performance ratios                                                        
Return on average assets     1.18 %     1.55 %     1.59 %     1.63 %     1.38 %     1.36 %     1.29 %
Return on average common equity     8.04 %     11.15 %     11.99 %     12.60 %     10.61 %     9.48 %     9.80 %
Return on average tangible common equity(1)     11.65 %     16.19 %     17.75 %     18.51 %     15.56 %     13.76 %     14.32 %

____________

(1 ) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets      


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited)  
   
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     June 30,  
(Amounts in thousands)   2023     2023     2022     2022     2022     2023     2022  
Noninterest income                                                        
Wealth management   $ 965     $ 1,017     $ 958     $ 932     $ 993     $ 1,982     $ 1,965  
Service charges on deposits     3,471       3,159       3,354       3,689       3,672       6,630       7,170  
Other service charges and fees     3,460       3,082       3,006       2,988       3,297       6,542       6,314  
(Loss) gain on sale of securities     (28 )     7       -       -       -       (21 )     -  
Gain on divestiture     -       -       -       1,658       -       -       -  
Other operating income     917       1,318       1,866       683       892       2,235       2,599  
Total noninterest income   $ 8,785     $ 8,583     $ 9,184     $ 9,950     $ 8,854     $ 17,368     $ 18,048  
Noninterest expense                                                        
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 12,686     $ 11,595     $ 11,913     $ 12,081     $ 11,518     $ 24,281     $ 23,189  
Occupancy expense     1,276       1,168       1,196       1,188       1,165       2,444       2,434  
Furniture and equipment expense     1,508       1,401       1,413       1,478       1,496       2,909       3,110  
Service fees     2,284       2,019       1,905       1,635       2,563       4,303       4,066  
Advertising and public relations     846       643       574       718       577       1,489       1,117  
Professional fees     281       327       98       208       544       608       997  
Amortization of intangibles     425       234       364       365       360       659       717  
FDIC premiums and assessments     423       320       330       321       257       743       475  
Merger expense     2,014       379       596       -       -       2,393       -  
Divestiture expense     -       -       -       153       -       -       -  
Other operating expense     2,928       2,727       2,341       2,998       2,775       5,655       5,136  
Total noninterest expense   $ 24,671     $ 20,813     $ 20,730     $ 21,145     $ 21,255     $ 45,484     $ 41,241  


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited)  
   
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
(Amounts in thousands,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     June 30,  
except per share data)   2023     2023     2022     2022     2022     2023     2022  
Net income   $ 9,814     $ 11,782     $ 12,583     $ 13,351     $ 11,213     $ 21,596     $ 20,728  
Non-GAAP adjustments:                                                        
Loss (gain) on sale of securities     28       (7 )     -       -       -       21       -  
Merger expense     2,014       379       596       -       -       2,393       -  
Day 2 provision for allowance for credit losses - Surrey     1,614       -       -       -       -       -       -  
Divestiture expense     0       -       -       153       -       -       -  
Gain on divestiture     0       -       -       (1,658 )     -       -       -  
Other items (1)     0       -       (450 )     -       (92 )     1,614       (92 )
Total adjustments     3,656       372       146       (1,505 )     (92 )     4,028       (92 )
Tax effect     522       10       (29 )     (361 )     (22 )     532       (22 )
Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP   $ 12,948     $ 12,144     $ 12,758     $ 12,207     $ 11,143     $ 25,092     $ 20,658  
                                                         
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, non-GAAP   $ 0.70     $ 0.75     $ 0.78     $ 0.74     $ 0.67     $ 1.45     $ 1.23  
Performance ratios, non-GAAP                                                        
Adjusted return on average assets     1.56 %     1.60 %     1.61 %     1.49 %     1.37 %     1.58 %     1.29 %
Adjusted return on average common equity     10.61 %     11.49 %     12.16 %     11.52 %     10.55 %     11.02 %     9.76 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (2)     15.37 %     16.69 %     17.93 %     16.92 %     15.46 %     15.98 %     14.27 %

__________

(1 ) Includes other non-recurring income and expense items      
(2 ) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets      


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)  
   
    Three Months Ended June 30,  
    2023     2022  
    Average             Average Yield/     Average             Average Yield/  
(Amounts in thousands)   Balance     Interest(1)     Rate(1)     Balance     Interest(1)     Rate(1)  
Assets                                                
Earning assets                                                
Loans(2)(3)   $ 2,570,477     $ 31,997       4.99 %   $ 2,273,844     $ 25,714       4.54 %
Securities available for sale     318,263       2,099       2.65 %     280,823       1,597       2.28 %
Interest-bearing deposits     63,322       885       5.61 %     377,931       769       0.82 %
Total earning assets     2,952,062       34,981       4.75 %     2,932,598       28,080       3.84 %
Other assets     382,162                       331,774                  
Total assets   $ 3,334,224                     $ 3,264,372                  
                                                 
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                                                
Interest-bearing deposits                                                
Demand deposits   $ 712,943     $ 34       0.02 %   $ 698,978     $ 29       0.02 %
Savings deposits     861,315       1,306       0.61 %     895,370       67       0.03 %
Time deposits     282,229       590       0.84 %     331,555       326       0.39 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,856,487       1,930       0.42 %     1,925,903       422       0.09 %
Borrowings                                                
Federal funds purchased     5,927       76       5.14 %     -       -       0.00 %
Retail repurchase agreements     1,693       1       0.06 %     2,105       1     0.08 %
Total borrowings     7,620       77       4.05 %     2,105       1     0.08 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,864,107       2,007       0.43 %     1,928,008       423       0.09 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     939,902                       874,507                  
Other liabilities     40,705                       38,106                  
Total liabilities     2,844,714                       2,840,621                  
Stockholders' equity     489,510                       423,751                  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 3,334,224                     $ 3,264,372                  
Net interest income, FTE(1)           $ 32,974                     $ 27,657          
Net interest rate spread                     4.32 %                     3.75 %
Net interest margin, FTE(1)                     4.48 %                     3.78 %

__________

(1 ) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
(2 ) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
(3 ) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $884 thousand and $870 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)  
   
    Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2023     2022  
    Average             Average Yield/     Average             Average Yield/  
(Amounts in thousands)   Balance     Interest(1)     Rate(1)     Balance     Interest(1)     Rate(1)  
Assets                                                
Earning assets                                                
Loans(2)(3)   $ 2,482,606     $ 59,695       4.85 %   $ 2,237,128     $ 50,412       4.54 %
Securities available for sale     317,503       4,239       2.69 %     211,285       2,397       2.29 %
Interest-bearing deposits     52,219       1,350       5.21 %     460,864       1,018       0.45 %
Total earning assets     2,852,328       65,284       4.62 %     2,909,277       53,827       3.73 %
Other assets     352,643                       330,003                  
Total assets   $ 3,204,971                     $ 3,239,280                  
                                                 
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                                                
Interest-bearing deposits                                                
Demand deposits   $ 689,823       60       0.02 %   $ 689,149     $ 57       0.02 %
Savings deposits     844,459       1,790       0.43 %     888,371       133       0.03 %
Time deposits     276,752       798       0.58 %     339,186       718       0.43 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,811,034       2,648       0.29 %     1,916,706       908       0.10 %
Borrowings                                                
Federal funds purchased     5,326       135       5.11 %     -       -       0.00 %
Retail repurchase agreements     1,889       1       0.06 %     2,050       1       0.08 %
Total borrowings     7,215       136       3.80 %     2,050       1       0.08 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,818,249       2,784       0.31 %     1,918,756       909       0.10 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     889,253                       855,321                  
Other liabilities     38,204                       38,529                  
Total liabilities     2,745,706                       2,812,606                  
Stockholders' equity     459,265                       426,674                  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 3,204,971                     $ 3,239,280                  
Net interest income, FTE(1)           $ 62,500                     $ 52,918          
Net interest rate spread                     4.31 %                     3.64 %
Net interest margin, FTE(1)                     4.42 %                     3.67 %

___________

(1 ) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
(2 ) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
(3 ) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $1.08 million and $1.74 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)  
   
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)   2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
Assets                                        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 152,660     $ 92,385     $ 170,846     $ 229,095     $ 398,242  
Debt securities available for sale     314,373       308,269       300,349       299,620       287,767  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income     2,621,073       2,388,897       2,400,197       2,362,733       2,299,798  
Allowance for credit losses     (36,177 )     (30,789 )     (30,556 )     (29,388 )     (29,749 )
Loans held for investment, net     2,584,896       2,358,108       2,369,641       2,333,345       2,270,049  
Premises and equipment, net     53,546       47,407       47,340       47,891       49,752  
Other real estate owned     339       481       703       559       579  
Interest receivable     10,185       8,646       9,279       8,345       8,433  
Goodwill     143,946       129,565       129,565       129,565       129,565  
Other intangible assets     16,217       3,942       4,176       4,541       4,905  
Other assets     115,275       102,869       103,673       107,838       109,085  
Total assets   $ 3,391,437     $ 3,051,672     $ 3,135,572     $ 3,160,799     $ 3,258,377  
                                         
Liabilities                                        
Deposits                                        
Noninterest-bearing   $ 974,995     $ 823,297     $ 872,168     $ 878,423     $ 877,962  
Interest-bearing     1,877,683       1,761,327       1,806,647       1,831,798       1,920,577  
Total deposits     2,852,678       2,584,624       2,678,815       2,710,221       2,798,539  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     1,348       1,866       1,874       1,958       2,635  
Interest, taxes, and other liabilities     38,691       33,451       32,898       36,362       39,157  
Total liabilities     2,892,717       2,619,941       2,713,587       2,748,541       2,840,331  
                                         
Stockholders' equity                                        
Common stock     18,969       16,243       16,225       16,273       16,502  
Additional paid-in capital     189,917       128,666       128,508       129,914       136,705  
Retained earnings     304,295       300,047       292,971       285,096       276,499  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (14,461 )     (13,225 )     (15,719 )     (19,025 )     (11,660 )
Total stockholders' equity     498,720       431,731       421,985       412,258       418,046  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 3,391,437     $ 3,051,672     $ 3,135,572     $ 3,160,799     $ 3,258,377  
                                         
Shares outstanding at period-end     18,969,281       16,243,551       16,225,399       16,273,177       16,502,144  
Book value per common share   $ 26.29     $ 26.58     $ 26.01     $ 25.33     $ 25.33  
Tangible book value per common share(1)     17.85       18.36       17.76       17.09       17.18  

___________

(1 ) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding


SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)  
   
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
(Amounts in thousands)   2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
Allowance for Credit Losses                                        
Balance at beginning of year:                                        
Allowance for credit losses - loans   $ 30,789     $ 30,556     $ 29,388     $ 29,749     $ 28,981  
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments (1)     964       1,196       1,416       956       775  
Total allowance for credit losses beginning of year     31,753       31,752       30,804       30,705       29,756  
Adjustments to beginning balance:                                        
Allowance for credit losses - loans - Surrey acquisition for purchased credit deteriorated loans     2,011       -       -       -       -  
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments (1)     -       -       -       -       -  
Net Adjustments     2,011       -       -       -       -  
Provision for credit losses:                                        
Provision for credit losses - loans     4,105       1,974       3,416       685       510  
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses - loan commitments (1)     -       (232 )     (220 )     460       181  
Total provision for credit losses - loans and loan commitments     4,105       1,742       3,196       1,145       691  
Charge-offs     (1,993 )     (2,570 )     (2,873 )     (2,158 )     (1,469 )
Recoveries     1,265       829       625       1,112       1,727  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries     (728 )     (1,741 )     (2,248 )     (1,046 )     258  
Balance at end of period:                                        
Allowance for credit losses - loans     36,177       30,789       30,556       29,388       29,749  
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments (1)     964       964       1,196       1,416       956  
Ending balance   $ 37,141     $ 31,753     $ 31,752     $ 30,804     $ 30,705  
                                         
Nonperforming Assets                                        
Nonaccrual loans   $ 18,628     $ 15,557     $ 15,208     $ 15,303     $ 17,826  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more     -       23       142       131       131  
Modified loans past due 90 days or more (2)     -       -       -       -       -  
Troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") (3)     -       -       1,346       1,331       515  
Total nonperforming loans     18,628       15,580       16,696       16,765       18,472  
OREO     339       481       703       559       579  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 18,967     $ 16,061     $ 17,399     $ 17,324     $ 19,051  
                                         
                                         
Additional Information                                        
Total modified loans (2)   $ 642     $ 429     $ -     $ -     $ -  
Total accruing TDRs (4)   $ -     $ -     $ 7,112     $ 7,028     $ 8,313  
                                         
Asset Quality Ratios                                        
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.71 %     0.65 %     0.70 %     0.71 %     0.80 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.56 %     0.53 %     0.55 %     0.55 %     0.58 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans     194.21 %     197.62 %     183.01 %     175.29 %     161.05 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans     1.38 %     1.29 %     1.27 %     1.24 %     1.29 %
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans     0.11 %     0.29 %     0.37 %     0.18 %     -0.05 %

_________

(1 ) Prior quarter information for loan commitments has been reclassed for presentation purposes.
(2 ) ASU 2022-02, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326), Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures. ASU adopted effective January 1, 2023.
(3 ) Accruing TDRs restructured within the past six months or nonperforming as reported prior to the adoption of ASU 2022-02 Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326), Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures.
(4 ) Accruing total TDRs as reported prior to the adoption of ASU 2022-02 Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326), Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures.


