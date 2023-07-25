Fathom Nickel Inc. to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference July 27th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

CALGARY, Alberta, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fathom Nickel Inc. (OTCQB:FNICF, CSE:FNI), based in Saskatchewan, Canada, focused on the exploration for nickel and other critical minerals in support of the green energy transition, today announced that Ian Fraser, CEO and VP Exploration, and Doug Porter, President and CFO will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on July 27th , 2023.



DATE: July 27th

TIME: 10:30 ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3Ne25Hz

Available for 1x1 meetings: July 27 – August 1

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Assay results from the winter drill program at Gochager Lake returned grades of 1.49% Ni ; 0.38% Cu and 0.11% Co over an interval of 58 meters .

; 0.38% Cu and 0.11% Co over an interval of . Follow-up geophysical targeting has identified numerous surface and downhole conductive zones that will be drill-tested commencing in August 2023.

Based on fabulous exploration results, Fathom has increased the land package at Gochager Lake from <5,000 hectares to in excess of 22,000 hectares in the past four months.

Recently completed geophysical work at the Albert Lake property continued to define and refine future drill targets slated for January 2024.

About Fathom Nickel

Fathom is an exploration company that is targeting magmatic nickel sulphide discoveries to support the rapidly growing global electric vehicle market. The Company now has a portfolio of two high-quality exploration projects located in the prolific Trans Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan: 1) the Albert Lake Project, a 90,000+ hectare project that was host to the historic and past producing Rottenstone deposit (produced high-grade Ni-Cu+PGE, 1965-1969), and 2) the 22,000+ hectare Gochager Lake Project.

