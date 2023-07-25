FreightCar America, Inc. To Release Second Quarter Results On August 7, 2023

CHICAGO, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) (“FreightCar”) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, August 7, 2023, after the market close. FreightCar invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to its financial results conference call on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) via the following live and recorded methods:



Live Webcast : https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1625284&tp_key=18422c6ac0

Recorded Webcast : A recorded webcast will be available until Wednesday, August 23, 2023 on FreightCar’s website following the conference call date at: https://investors.freightcaramerica.com/news-events/event-calendar/

Teleconference : Dial-in numbers for the live Conference Call are (877) 407-0789 or (201) 689-8562; Passcode 13740188. Please call in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time of the call. An audio replay may be accessed at (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671; Passcode: 13740188.

About FreightCar

FreightCar, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading designer, producer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components. We also specialize in railcar repairs, complete railcar rebody services and railcar conversions that repurpose idled rail assets back into revenue service. Since 1901, our customers have trusted us to build quality railcars that are critical to economic growth and instrumental to the North American supply chain. To learn more about FreightCar, visit www.freightcaramerica.com .

Investor Contact: RAILIR@Riveron.com