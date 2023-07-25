Submit Release
ES Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results; Continues Trend of Increasing Tangible Book Value Per Share While Seeing Continued Organic Growth and a Stabilized Margin

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ES Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: ESBS) (the “Company”) the holding company for Empire State Bank, (the “Bank”) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023. The Company’s net income was $656 thousand or $0.10 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $599 thousand or $0.09 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023.

Key Financial Data             2Q23 Highlights    
Profitability Metrics   2Q23     1Q23     2Q22     • Net Revenues of $4.6 million including $4.3 million of net interest income and $328 thousand of non-interest income.

• Net Income of $656 thousand and earnings per common share of $0.10

• Average loans increased 3.7% quarter-over-quarter with average total deposits increasing by 6.1% since prior quarter.

• Estimated uninsured deposits were 18% of total deposits or $90 million, at the end of the second quarter. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $103 million of borrowing capacity and $10 million of other unsecured lines of credit.

• Total assets grew $40.1 million or 7% from December 31 2022

• FHLB borrowings decreased $15.3 million or 24% from December 31, 2022.
Return on average assets (%)   0.42%     0.40%     1.73%    
Return on average common equity (%)   5.81%     5.40%     22.83%    
Return on tangible common equity (%)   5.89%     5.47%     23.15%    
Net interest margin (%)   2.86%     2.89%     3.34%    
             
Income Statement (a)   2Q23     1Q23     2Q22    
Net interest income $ 4,297   $ 4,159   $ 4,371    
Non-interest income $ 328   $ 174   $ 2,043    
Net income $ 656   $ 599   $ 2,354    
Earnings per share- Basic $ 0.10   $ 0.09   $ 0.35    
Earnings per share- Diluted $ 0.10   $ 0.09   $ 0.35    
             
Balance Sheet (a)   2Q23     1Q23     2Q22    
Average total loans $ 548,441   $ 529,041   $ 423,431    
Average total deposits $ 494,137   $ 465,809   $ 460,624    
Book value per share $ 6.77   $ 6.67   $ 6.37    
Tangible book value per share $ 6.68   $ 6.59   $ 6.28    
(a) In thousands except for per share amounts

 

Phil Guarnieri, Chief Executive Officer and Director of ES Bancshares, Inc. commented on the quarter stating, “I am pleased to report another productive quarter, marked by growth in our loan and deposit portfolio. Our unwavering commitment to customer-centric strategies has driven substantial increases in both loans and deposits, positioning us as a formidable player in the Staten Island and Brooklyn markets.

Our loan portfolio has experienced strong growth, a testament to the trust and confidence our customers place in us. The steady loan growth is a reflection of our team’s ability to identify opportunities and carefully manage risk.”

Tom Sperzel, President, Chief Operating Officer and Director of ES Bancshares, Inc. added, “Similarly our deposit base continues to grow, indicating the strength of our relationship with our valued depositors. We appreciate the trust they have placed in us to safeguard their funds and offer competitive returns. This growth in deposits is a result of our commitment to providing innovative products and exceptional service, catering to the diverse needs of our customers.”

Mr. Guarnieri concluded with “While the Company is pleased with the recent success surrounding our initiative to bring in new lower costing, escrow deposits, the Company also recognizes the importance of further enhancing our earnings performance. This is why I am excited about the launch of our residential program which occurred in late June. Fee income collected from selling these loans, will generate additional revenue for the organization, while balancing liquidity and capital.”

Selected Balance Sheet Information:

June 30, 2023 vs. December 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2023, total assets were $628.0 million, an increase of $40.1 million, or 6.8%, as compared to total assets of $587.9 million on December 31, 2022. The increase can be attributed to loan portfolio growth funded by deposit inflows during the first six months of 2023.

Loans receivable, net of Allowance for Loan Credit Losses totaled $546.3 million, an increase of $39.6 million from December 31, 2022, due to loan originations. As of June 30, 2023, the Allowance for Loan Credit Losses as a percentage of gross loans was 0.89%.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and foreclosed real estate were $1.6 million or 0.25% of total assets, as of June 30, 2023, increasing modestly from $1.5 million or 0.25% of total assets at December 31, 2022. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.25% and 0.28%, as of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Total liabilities increased $38.7 million to $582.5 from $543.8 million, driven mainly by deposit increases offset by Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) borrowing repayments. Deposits increased $51.3 million, or 11.4% to $501.1 million as of June 30, 2023, when compared to December 31, 2022. The increase in deposits aided in reducing the loans-to-deposit ratio to 110.02%. FHLB borrowings totaled $49.6 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $64.9 million at December 31, 2022 a decrease of $15.3 million or 24%.

As of June 30, 2023, the Bank's Tier 1 capital leverage ratio, common equity tier 1 capital ratio, Tier 1 capital ratio and total capital ratios were 9.40%, 13.67%, 13.67% and 14.92%, respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed "well-capitalized." As of June 30, 2023, ES Bancshares return on average equity and return on tangible equity was 5.81% and 5.89% respectively compared to 7.71% and 7.82% for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. Goodwill was $581 thousand as of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022.

Financial Performance Overview:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 vs. March 31, 2023

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, net income totaled $656 thousand, which reflects an increase of $57 thousand or 9.6%, in comparison to $599 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase can be attributed to an increase in non-interest income quarter over quarter.

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023, increased $137 thousand, to $4.3 million from $4.2 million at March 31, 2023. The Company’s net interest margin remained stable, decreasing by
three-basis points to 2.86% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to 2.89% for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The three-basis point decrease can be attributed to increased cost within the Bank’s interest-bearing deposits mostly offset by an increase in the yield earned on total interest-earning assets.

There was a $35 thousand provision for loan credit losses entry for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $66 thousand provision entry for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Non-interest income increased $154 thousand, to $328 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared with non-interest income of $174 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase can be attributed to a gain collected from an SBA 7(a) loan sale.

Non-interest expense totaled $3.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $3.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, or an increase of 4.7%. The fluctuation in non-interest expense can be attributed to increased operating expenses.

Six months ended June 30, 2023 vs. June 30, 2022

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income totaled $1.3 million a decrease of $2.2 million in comparison to $3.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease can mainly be attributed to a branch sale that occurred in the second quarter of 2022, that did not re-occur in 2023.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2023, decreased 3% or $275 thousand, to $8.5 million from $8.7 million at June 30, 2022. The Company’s net interest margin decreased to 2.86% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to 3.34% for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Average interest-earning assets increased by $78.1 million. The cost of average deposits increased to 1.65% from 0.30%.

Provision for credit losses totaled $17 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to a $178 thousand benefit for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Non-interest income totaled $502 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with non-interest income of $2.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease can be attributed to the aforementioned branch sale.

Non-interest expense totaled $7.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $7.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, or an increase of 5.1%. This fluctuation can be attributed to increased operating expenses.

About ES Bancshares Inc.
ES Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) is incorporated under Maryland law and serves as the holding company for Empire State Bank (the “Bank”). The Company is subject to regulation by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the “FRB”) while the Bank is primarily subject to regulation and supervision by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Currently, the Company does not transact any material business other than through the Bank, its subsidiary.

The Bank was organized under federal law in 2004 as a national bank regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). The Bank's deposits are insured up to legal limits by the FDIC. In March 2009, the Bank converted its charter to a New York State commercial bank charter. The Bank’s principal business is attracting commercial and retail deposits in New York and investing those deposits primarily in loans, consisting of commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans including SBA and mortgage loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. In addition, the Bank invests in mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies thereof, corporate securities and other investments permitted by applicable law and regulations.

We operate from our five Banking Center locations, a Loan Production Office and our Corporate Headquarters located in Staten Island, New York. The Company’s website address is www.esbna.com. The Company’s annual report, quarterly earnings releases and all press releases are available free of charge through its website, as soon as reasonably practicable.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained in this release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” or “continue” or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, many of which are not within ES Bancshares, Inc’s. control. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release. We have no intention, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:
Peggy Edwards, Corporate Secretary
(845) 451-7825

   
ES Bancshares, Inc.  
Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition  
(in thousands)  
    June 30, December 31,   June 30,  
2023   2022   2022    
    |--(unaudited)--|     |--(unaudited)--|  
Assets            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,264   38,115     27,221    
Securities   15,342   16,042     33,258    
Loans receivable, net:            
Real estate mortgage loans   532,517   494,064     400,502    
Commercial and Lines of Credit   13,982   14,110     16,725    
Construction Loans   -   -     600    
Home Equity and Consumer Loans   418   465     2,983    
Deferred costs   4,329   3,953     3,269    
Allowance for Loan Credit Losses (a) (4,917 ) (5,860 )   (5,756 )  
Total loans receivable, net   546,330   506,732     418,323    
Investment in restricted stock, at cost   4,233   4,779     3,433    
Bank premises and equipment, net   5,801   6,209     5,628    
Accrued interest receivable   2,361   2,020     1,685    
Goodwill   581   581     581    
Repossessed assets   164   -     235    
Bank Owned Life Insurance   5,270   5,202     5,134    
Other Assets   8,605   8,175     8,867    
Total Assets $ 627,952   587,855     504,365    
             
Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity            
Non-Interest-Bearing Deposits   124,570   129,641     131,481    
Interest-Bearing Deposits   336,232   279,830     246,827    
Brokered Deposits   40,262   40,627     19,727    
Total Deposits   501,064   449,798     398,035    
Bond Issue, net of costs   13,689   13,666     13,648    
Borrowed Money   49,600   64,900     35,000    
Other Liabilities   18,159   15,490     15,229    
Total Liabilities   582,512   543,854     461,912    
Stockholders' equity   45,440   44,001     42,453    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 627,952   587,855     504,365    
(a) The Company adopted ASC 326- Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) effective 1/1/2023 resulting in a recapture of reserve through Retained Earnings  
 
             

 

  ES Bancshares, Inc.
  Consolidated Statement of Income
  (in thousands)
  Three Months Ended   Years Ended
  June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022
  |--------------(unaudited)--------------|   |-----(unaudited)-----|
Interest income              
Loans $ 6,505 $ 6,064     $ 4,672     $ 12,569 $ 9,443  
Securities   112   113       163       225   254  
Other interest-earning assets   454   367       157       821   221  
Total Interest Income   7,071   6,544       4,992       13,615   9,918  
Interest expense              
Deposits   2,032   1,616       347       3,648   641  
Borrowings   742   768       274       1,510   545  
Total Interest Expense   2,774   2,384       621       5,158   1,186  
          Net Interest Income   4,297   4,160       4,371       8,457   8,732  
Prov(Benefit) for Credit Losses   34   (17 )     (65 )     17   (178 )
          Net Interest Income after Prov(Benefit)for Credit Losses   4,263   4,177       4,436       8,440   8,910  
Non-interest income              
Deposit service charges   98   80       88       178   172  
Loan fee income   68   57       76       125   217  
Gain on Loan Sales   126   -       -       126   241  
Gain on Branch Sale   -   -       1,782       -   1,782  
Other   36   37       97       73   135  
Total non-interest income   328   174       2,043       502   2,547  
Non-interest expenses              
Compensation and benefits   1,953   1,855       1,839       3,808   3,560  
Occupancy and equipment   640   641       666       1,281   1,355  
Data processing service fees   340   302       262       642   522  
Marketing   99   99       100       198   208  
Professional fees   213   219       205       432   460  
NYS Banking & FDIC Assessments   57   55       73       112   155  
Printing & Office Supplies   39   57       29       96   73  
Insurance   41   45       32       86   70  
Other   358   299       280       657   555  
Total non-interest expense   3,740   3,572       3,486       7,312   6,958  
          Income prior to tax expense   851   778       2,993       1,630   4,498  
Income taxes   196   179       639       375   965  
          Net Income $ 656 $ 599     $ 2,354     $ 1,255 $ 3,534  
               


                   
  For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands)
  June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022
  Avg Bal Interest Average Avg Bal Interest Average Avg Bal Interest Average
  Rolling Rolling Rolling Rolling Rolling Rolling
Assets  3 Mos.  3 Mos. Yield/Cost  3 Mos.  3 Mos. Yield/Cost  3 Mos.  3 Mos. Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                  
Loans receivable $ 548,441 $ 6,505 4.74 % $ 529,041 $ 6,064 4.58 % $ 494,728 $ 5,652 4.57 %
Investment securities   16,194   112 2.77 %   15,979   113 2.83 %   22,678   137 2.42 %
Interest bearing deposits   32,687   374 4.58 %   27,170   287 4.23 %   19,536   162 3.32 %
Restricted investment in bank stock   4,320   80 7.41 %   4,290   80 7.46 %   3,652   66 7.20 %
Total interest-earning assets   601,642   7,072 4.70 %   576,480   6,544 4.54 %   540,594   6,017 4.45 %
Non-interest earning assets   17,924       17,355       17,871    
Total assets $ 619,566     $ 593,835     $ 558,465    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing checking $ 27,694 $ 26 0.38 % $ 30,193 $ 34 0.46 % $ 32,065 $ 35 0.44 %
Money market accounts   4,367   3 0.25 %   5,794   3 0.21 %   7,201   4 0.25 %
Savings accounts   133,996   446 1.33 %   110,995   320 1.17 %   108,170   221 0.81 %
Certificates of deposit   206,246   1,557 3.03 %   190,984   1,259 2.67 %   155,086   808 2.07 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   372,302   2,032 2.19 %   337,966   1,616 1.94 %   302,522   1,068 1.40 %
Borrowings   52,853   520 3.95 %   55,415   547 4.00 %   40,980   324 3.14 %
Subordinated debenture   13,681   221 6.48 %   13,672   221 6.56 %   13,663   221 6.42 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   438,836   2,773 2.53 %   407,053   2,384 2.38 %   357,165   1,613 1.79 %
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits   121,835       127,843       141,466    
Other liabilities   13,975       14,617       16,121    
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   135,810       142,460       157,587    
Stockholders' equity   44,921       44,322       43,713    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 619,566     $ 593,835     $ 558,465    
Net interest income   $ 4,299     $ 4,160     $ 4,404  
Average interest rate spread     2.17 %     2.17 %     2.66 %
Net interest margin     2.86 %     2.89 %     3.26 %
                   
                   


             
Five Quarter Performance Ratio Highlights Three Months Ended
June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022
Income Statement          
  Return on Average Assets   0.42 %   0.40 %   0.60 %   0.65 %   1.73 %
  Return on Average Equity   5.81 %   5.40 %   7.71 %   8.12 %   22.83 %
  Return on Average Tangible Equity   5.89 %   5.47 %   7.82 %   8.23 %   23.15 %
  Efficiency Ratio   50.55 %   53.18 %   54.78 %   60.97 %   52.56 %
Yields / Costs          
  Average Yield - Interest Earning Assets   4.70 %   4.54 %   4.45 %   4.07 %   3.82 %
  Cost of Funds   2.53 %   2.38 %   1.79 %   1.21 %   0.73 %
  Net Interest Margin   2.86 %   2.89 %   3.26 %   3.27 %   3.34 %
Capital Ratios          
  Equity / Assets   7.24 %   7.01 %   7.48 %   7.68 %   7.85 %
  Tangible Equity / Assets   7.15 %   6.92 %   7.39 %   7.59 %   7.75 %
  Tier I leverage ratio (a)   9.40 %   9.65 %   10.11 %   10.3 %   9.9 %
  Common equity Tier I capital ratio (a)   13.67 %   13.87 %   14.26 %   14.7 %   15.8 %
  Tier 1 Risk-based capital ratio (a)   13.67 %   13.87 %   14.26 %   14.7 %   15.8 %
  Total Risk-based capital ratio (a)   14.92 %   15.12 %   15.51 %   16.0 %   17.0 %
Stock Valuation          
  Book Value $ 6.77   $ 6.67   $ 6.55   $ 6.47   $ 6.37  
  Tangible Book Value $ 6.68   $ 6.59   $ 6.47   $ 6.39   $ 6.28  
  Shares Outstanding (b)   6,714     6,714     6,714     6,666     6,663  
Asset Quality          
  CECL / Total Loans   0.89 %   0.90 %   1.14 %   1.20 %   1.37 %
  Non Performing Loans / Total Loans   0.25 %   0.17 %   0.28 %   0.34 %   0.38 %
  Non Performing Assets / Total Assets   0.25 %   0.19 %   0.25 %   0.31 %   0.37 %
             
  (a) Ratios at Bank level   (b) Shares information presented in thousands    

Primary Logo

