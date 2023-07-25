Micron Technology Announces Upcoming Investor Events

BOISE, Idaho, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) announced today that company executives will participate in fireside chats at the following investor events:



KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum in Vail, Colorado, on Monday, Aug. 7, at 9 a.m. Mountain time.

Deutsche Bank’s 2023 Technology Conference in Dana Point, California, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 9 a.m. Mountain time.

Live webcasts and subsequent replays of presentations can be accessed from Micron’s Investor Relations website at investors.micron.com.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

