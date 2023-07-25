Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,536 in the last 365 days.

Tenable Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

  • Added 426 new enterprise platform customers and 63 net new six-figure customers.
  • Revenue of $195.0 million, up 19% year-over-year.
  • Calculated current billings of $200.2 million, up 15% year-over-year.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $30.2 million; Unlevered free cash flow of $39.8 million.

COLUMBIA, Md., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable Holdings, Inc. ("Tenable") (Nasdaq: TENB), the Exposure Management company, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"We are very pleased with our Q2 results, which included better than expected top-line growth and a sizable beat in earnings," said Amit Yoran, Chairman and CEO of Tenable. "Our traction with Tenable One strategically positions us to win in the exposure management market as we help customers protect their organizations and consolidate their security spend."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $195.0 million, a 19% increase year-over-year.
  • Calculated current billings was $200.2 million, a 15% increase year-over-year.
  • GAAP loss from operations was $10.7 million, compared to a loss of $23.2 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $30.2 million, compared to $12.2 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • GAAP net loss was $16.0 million, compared to a loss of $27.5 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • GAAP net loss per share was $0.14, compared to a loss per share of $0.25 in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $26.3 million, compared to $6.0 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.22, compared to $0.05 in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $645.5 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $567.4 million at December 31, 2022.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $30.2 million, compared to $30.5 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Unlevered free cash flow was $39.8 million, compared to $29.1 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Added 426 new enterprise platform customers and 63 net new six-figure customers.
  • Launched new AI-fueled identity security into our Exposure Management Platform.
  • Integrated Tenable Security Center into Tenable One to support on-premises and hybrid security deployments.
  • Released new Tenable Cloud Security features that deliver automated operating system (OS) vulnerability detection across container images, registries and pipelines that prevents OS vulnerabilities and other risks from being deployed in runtime environments.
  • Announced a strategic partnership with Splunk to improve data-driven incident response.
  • Named Security Partner of the Year by both Snowflake and Cohesity.

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of 2023, we currently expect:

  • Revenue in the range of $197.0 million to $199.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $26.0 million to $27.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income in the range of $22.0 million to $23.0 million, assuming interest expense of $8.1 million, interest income of $6.5 million and a provision for income taxes of $2.4 million.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.18 to $0.19.
  • 122.5 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

For the year ending December 31, 2023, we currently expect:

  • Calculated current billings in the range of $879.0 million to $887.0 million.
  • Revenue in the range of $783.0 million to $791.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $96.0 million to $100.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income in the range of $79.0 million to $83.0 million, assuming interest expense of $31.5 million, interest income of $25.0 million and a provision for income taxes of $8.6 million.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.65 to $0.69.
  • 121.0 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.
  • Unlevered free cash flow in the range of $180.0 million to $185.0 million.

Conference Call Information

Tenable will host a conference call on July 25, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed at 877-407-9716 (U.S.) and 201-493-6779 (international). A live webcast of the event will be available on the Tenable Investor Relations website at https://investors.tenable.com. An archived replay of the live broadcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the website following the call.

About Tenable

Tenable® is the Exposure Management company. Approximately 43,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com.

Contact Information

Investor Relations
investors@tenable.com

Media Relations
tenablepr@tenable.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements and represent our views as of the date of this press release. The words “anticipate,” "believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control that could affect our financial results. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we are under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements subsequent to the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance the overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by management for financial and operational decision-making. We include these non-GAAP financial measures to present our financial performance using a management view and because we believe that these measures provide an additional comparison of our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Calculated Current Billings: We define calculated current billings, a non-GAAP financial measure, as total revenue recognized in a period plus the change in current deferred revenue in the corresponding period. We believe that calculated current billings is a key metric to measure our periodic performance. Given that most of our customers pay in advance (including multi-year contracts), but we generally recognize the related revenue ratably over time, we use calculated current billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers. We believe that calculated current billings, which excludes deferred revenue for periods beyond twelve months in a customer’s contractual term, more closely correlates with annual contract value and that the variability in total billings, depending on the timing of large multi-year contracts and the preference for annual billing versus multi-year upfront billing, may distort growth in one period over another.

Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow: We define free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash (if any) that is available, after purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs, for investment in our business and to make acquisitions. We believe that free cash flow is useful as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash. We define unlevered free cash flow as free cash flow plus cash paid for interest and other financing costs. We believe unlevered free cash flow is useful as a liquidity measure as it measures the cash that is available to invest in our business and meet our current debt obligations and future financing needs. However, given our debt obligations, non-cancelable commitments and other contractual obligations, unlevered free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenses.

Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses, costs related to the intra-entity asset transfers resulting from the internal restructuring of legal entities and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Acquisition-related expenses include transaction expenses and costs related to the intercompany transfer of acquired intellectual property.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share: We define non-GAAP net income as GAAP net loss, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, including the applicable tax impacts. In addition, we exclude the tax impact and related costs of intra-entity asset transfers resulting from the internal restructuring of legal entities as well as deferred income tax benefits recognized in connection with acquisitions. We use non-GAAP net income to calculate non-GAAP earnings per share.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin: We define non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense, Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense and Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense: We define these non-GAAP measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses and costs related to intra-entity asset transfers resulting from the internal restructuring of legal entities.


TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)   2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenue $ 195,036     $ 164,341     $ 383,875     $ 323,709  
Cost of revenue(1)   43,514       36,037       89,020       70,967  
Gross profit   151,522       128,304       294,855       252,742  
Operating expenses:              
Sales and marketing(1)   97,800       88,426       194,991       169,996  
Research and development(1)   37,845       36,228       76,028       70,518  
General and administrative(1)   26,622       26,870       53,737       52,996  
Total operating expenses   162,267       151,524       324,756       293,510  
Loss from operations   (10,745 )     (23,220 )     (29,901 )     (40,768 )
Interest income   6,566       693       11,661       943  
Interest expense   (7,750 )     (3,588 )     (15,089 )     (7,164 )
Other expense, net   (944 )     (1,863 )     (1,491 )     (2,807 )
Loss before income taxes   (12,873 )     (27,978 )     (34,820 )     (49,796 )
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   3,101       (479 )     6,251       2,209  
Net loss $ (15,974 )   $ (27,499 )   $ (41,071 )   $ (52,005 )
               
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.14 )   $ (0.25 )   $ (0.36 )   $ (0.47 )
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted   115,131       111,041       114,465       110,287  

_______________

(1)   Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023     2022     2023     2022
Cost of revenue $ 2,906   $ 2,114   $ 5,531   $ 3,627
Sales and marketing   16,423     12,766     30,817     22,831
Research and development   9,764     8,077     18,629     14,540
General and administrative   8,767     8,956     17,000     16,313
Total stock-based compensation $ 37,860   $ 31,913   $ 71,977   $ 57,311


TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
  June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
(in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)    
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 376,059     $ 300,866  
Short-term investments   269,487       266,569  
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $308 and $1,400 at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)   154,436       187,341  
Deferred commissions   45,036       44,270  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   54,703       58,121  
Total current assets   899,721       857,167  
Property and equipment, net   44,764       46,726  
Deferred commissions (net of current portion)   64,546       67,238  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   37,124       38,495  
Acquired intangible assets, net   69,224       75,376  
Goodwill   316,520       316,520  
Other assets   33,940       38,008  
Total assets $ 1,465,839     $ 1,439,530  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 24,855     $ 18,722  
Accrued compensation   45,220       52,620  
Deferred revenue   495,199       502,115  
Operating lease liabilities   5,620       5,821  
Other current liabilities   6,177       4,882  
Total current liabilities   577,071       584,160  
Deferred revenue (net of current portion)   154,995       162,487  
Term loan, net of issuance costs (net of current portion)   360,609       361,970  
Operating lease liabilities (net of current portion)   51,005       52,611  
Other liabilities   7,598       7,436  
Total liabilities   1,151,278       1,168,664  
       
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock (par value: $0.01; 500,000 shares authorized; 115,529 and 113,056 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)   1,156       1,131  
Additional paid-in capital   1,101,928       1,017,837  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (701 )     (1,351 )
Accumulated deficit   (787,822 )     (746,751 )
Total stockholders’ equity   314,561       270,866  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,465,839     $ 1,439,530  


TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
 
  Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)   2023       2022  
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net loss $ (41,071 )   $ (52,005 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization   12,624       10,141  
Stock-based compensation   71,977       57,311  
Other   (2,795 )     665  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   33,997       27,664  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   12,649       16,765  
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and accrued compensation   (1,276 )     (14,250 )
Deferred revenue   (14,408 )     16,075  
Other current and noncurrent liabilities   (2,758 )     1,014  
Net cash provided by operating activities   68,939       63,380  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchases of property and equipment   (1,098 )     (3,236 )
Capitalized software development costs   (2,813 )     (6,327 )
Purchases of short-term investments   (147,434 )     (119,619 )
Sales and maturities of short-term investments   148,760       108,858  
Business combinations, net of cash acquired         (66,993 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (2,585 )     (87,317 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Payments on term loan   (1,875 )     (1,875 )
Proceeds from loan agreement   424       572  
Proceeds from stock issued in connection with the employee stock purchase plan   9,914       8,882  
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options   1,537       8,676  
Other financing activities   (129 )     (6 )
Net cash provided by financing activities   9,871       16,249  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   (1,032 )     (2,471 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   75,193       (10,159 )
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   300,866       278,271  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 376,059     $ 268,112  


TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
REVENUE COMPONENTS AND RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited)
 
Revenue Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)   2023     2022     2023     2022
Subscription revenue $ 176,767   $ 146,806   $ 347,865   $ 289,493
Perpetual license and maintenance revenue   12,154     12,683     24,335     25,556
Professional services and other revenue   6,115     4,852     11,675     8,660
Revenue(1) $ 195,036   $ 164,341   $ 383,875   $ 323,709

_______________

(1)   Recurring revenue, which includes revenue from subscription arrangements for software (both recognized ratably over the subscription term and upon delivery) and cloud-based solutions and maintenance associated with perpetual licenses, represented 95% of revenue in the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

Calculated Current Billings Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)   2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenue $ 195,036     $ 164,341     $ 383,875     $ 323,709  
Deferred revenue (current), end of period   495,199       415,378       495,199       415,378  
Deferred revenue (current), beginning of period(1)   (490,076 )     (405,594 )     (502,115 )     (408,443 )
Calculated current billings $ 200,159     $ 174,125     $ 376,959     $ 330,644  

_______________

(1)   Deferred revenue (current), beginning of period for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 includes $0.8 million and $0.9 million, respectively, related to acquired deferred revenue.

Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)   2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 30,193     $ 30,518     $ 68,939     $ 63,380  
Purchases of property and equipment   (711 )     (1,229 )     (1,098 )     (3,236 )
Capitalized software development costs(1)   (1,790 )     (3,523 )     (2,813 )     (6,327 )
Free cash flow(2)   27,692       25,766       65,028       53,817  
Cash paid for interest and other financing costs   12,123       3,315       18,943       7,366  
Unlevered free cash flow(2) $ 39,815     $ 29,081     $ 83,971     $ 61,183  

________________

(1)   Capitalized software development costs were previously included in purchases of property and equipment. 
(2)   Free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow for the periods presented were impacted by:

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)   2023       2022       2023       2022  
Employee stock purchase plan activity $ 4,419     $ 4,343     $ (271 )   $ 307  
Acquisition-related expenses   (21 )     (1,269 )     (259 )     (1,997 )
Costs related to intra-entity asset transfers                     (838 )
Tax payment on intra-entity asset transfers                     (2,697 )

Free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 were benefited by approximately $2 million and $8 million, respectively, from prepayments of software subscription costs, insurance and rent in prior quarters.

Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2023       2022       2023       2022  
Loss from operations $ (10,745 )   $ (23,220 )   $ (29,901 )   $ (40,768 )
Stock-based compensation   37,860       31,913       71,977       57,311  
Acquisition-related expenses   30       713       130       2,054  
Costs related to intra-entity asset transfers                     838  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   3,073       2,785       6,153       5,212  
Non-GAAP income from operations $ 30,218     $ 12,191     $ 48,359     $ 24,647  
Operating margin   (6 )%     (14 )%     (8 )%     (13 )%
Non-GAAP operating margin   15 %     7 %     13 %     8 %


Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)   2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net loss $ (15,974 )   $ (27,499 )   $ (41,071 )   $ (52,005 )
Stock-based compensation   37,860       31,913       71,977       57,311  
Tax impact of stock-based compensation(1)   1,336       188       2,253       1,254  
Acquisition-related expenses(2)   30       713       130       2,054  
Costs related to intra-entity asset transfers(3)                     838  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets(4)   3,073       2,785       6,153       5,212  
Tax impact of acquisitions(5)   (59 )     (2,907 )     (113 )     (3,349 )
Tax impact of intra-entity asset transfers(6)         770             1,613  
Non-GAAP net income $ 26,266     $ 5,963     $ 39,329     $ 12,928  
               
Net loss per share, diluted $ (0.14 )   $ (0.25 )   $ (0.36 )   $ (0.47 )
Stock-based compensation   0.33       0.29       0.63       0.52  
Tax impact of stock-based compensation(1)   0.01             0.02       0.01  
Acquisition-related expenses(2)         0.01             0.02  
Costs related to intra-entity asset transfers(3)                     0.01  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets(4)   0.03       0.02       0.05       0.05  
Tax impact of acquisitions(5)         (0.03 )           (0.03 )
Tax impact of intra-entity asset transfers(6)         0.01             0.01  
Adjustment to diluted earnings per share(7)   (0.01 )           (0.01 )     (0.01 )
Non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted $ 0.22     $ 0.05     $ 0.33     $ 0.11  
               
Weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net loss per share, diluted   115,131       111,041       114,465       110,287  
               
Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted   120,057       118,057       119,665       117,610  

________________

(1)   The tax impact of stock-based compensation is based on the tax treatment for the applicable tax jurisdictions.
(2)   The tax impact of acquisition-related expenses is not material.
(3)   The costs related to the intra-entity asset transfers resulted from our internal restructuring of Cymptom.
(4)   The tax impact of the amortization of acquired intangible assets is included in the tax impact of acquisitions.
(5)   The tax impact of acquisitions for all periods presented includes the deferred tax benefits of the Alsid acquisition. Additionally, the tax impact of acquisitions for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 includes a reversal of the $2.5 million income tax benefit recognized for GAAP purposes related to the partial release of our valuation allowance associated with the Bit Discovery acquisition.
(6)   The tax impact of the intra-entity transfers is related to current tax expense based on the applicable Israeli tax rates resulting from our internal restructuring of Cymptom.
(7)   An adjustment to reconcile GAAP net loss per share, which excludes potentially dilutive shares, to non-GAAP earnings per share, which includes potentially dilutive shares.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2023       2022       2023       2022  
Gross profit $ 151,522     $ 128,304     $ 294,855     $ 252,742  
Stock-based compensation   2,906       2,114       5,531       3,627  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   3,073       2,785       6,153       5,212  
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 157,501     $ 133,203     $ 306,539     $ 261,581  
Gross margin   78 %     78 %     77 %     78 %
Non-GAAP gross margin   81 %     81 %     80 %     81 %


Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2023       2022       2023       2022  
Sales and marketing expense $ 97,800     $ 88,426     $ 194,991     $ 169,996  
Less: Stock-based compensation   16,423       12,766       30,817       22,831  
Less: Acquisition-related expenses         15             15  
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 81,377     $ 75,645     $ 164,174     $ 147,150  
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense % of revenue   42 %     46 %     43 %     45 %


Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2023       2022       2023       2022  
Research and development expense $ 37,845     $ 36,228     $ 76,028     $ 70,518  
Less: Stock-based compensation   9,764       8,077       18,629       14,540  
Less: Acquisition-related expenses         46             46  
Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 28,081     $ 28,105     $ 57,399     $ 55,932  
Non-GAAP research and development expense % of revenue   14 %     17 %     15 %     17 %


Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2023       2022       2023       2022  
General and administrative expense $ 26,622     $ 26,870     $ 53,737     $ 52,996  
Less: Stock-based compensation   8,767       8,956       17,000       16,313  
Less: Acquisition-related expenses   30       652       130       1,993  
Less: Costs related to intra-entity asset transfers                     838  
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 17,825     $ 17,262     $ 36,607     $ 33,852  
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense % of revenue   9 %     11 %     10 %     10 %


The following adjustments to reconcile forecasted non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow are subject to a number of uncertainties and assumptions, each of which are inherently difficult to forecast. As a result, actual adjustments and GAAP results may differ materially.

Forecasted Non-GAAP Income from Operations Three Months Ending
September 30, 2023		   Year Ending
December 31, 2023
(in millions) Low   High   Low   High
Forecasted loss from operations $ (14.1 )   $ (13.1 )   $ (62.3 )   $ (58.3 )
Forecasted stock-based compensation   37.0       37.0       146.0       146.0  
Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets   3.1       3.1       12.3       12.3  
Forecasted non-GAAP income from operations $ 26.0     $ 27.0     $ 96.0     $ 100.0  


Forecasted Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Three Months Ending
September 30, 2023		   Year Ending
December 31, 2023
(in millions, except per share data) Low   High   Low   High
Forecasted net loss(1) $ (17.8 )   $ (16.8 )   $ (81.5 )   $ (77.5 )
Forecasted stock-based compensation   37.0       37.0       146.0       146.0  
Forecasted tax impact of stock-based compensation   (0.2 )     (0.2 )     2.4       2.4  
Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets   3.1       3.1       12.3       12.3  
Forecasted tax impact of acquisitions   (0.1 )     (0.1 )     (0.2 )     (0.2 )
Forecasted non-GAAP net income $ 22.0     $ 23.0     $ 79.0     $ 83.0  
               
Forecasted net loss per share, diluted(1) $ (0.15 )   $ (0.14 )   $ (0.71 )   $ (0.67 )
Forecasted stock-based compensation   0.32       0.32       1.26       1.26  
Forecasted tax impact of stock-based compensation               0.02       0.02  
Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets   0.02       0.02       0.11       0.11  
Forecasted tax impact of acquisitions                      
Adjustment to diluted earnings per share(2)   (0.01 )     (0.01 )     (0.03 )     (0.03 )
Forecasted non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted $ 0.18     $ 0.19     $ 0.65     $ 0.69  
               
Forecasted weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net loss per share, diluted   116.0       116.0       115.5       115.5  
Forecasted weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted   122.5       122.5       121.0       121.0  

________________
(1)   The forecasted GAAP net loss assumes income tax expense of $2.1 million and $10.8 million in the three months ending September 30, 2023 and year ending December 31, 2023, respectively.
(2)   Adjustment to reconcile GAAP net loss per share, which excludes potentially dilutive shares, to non-GAAP earnings per share, which includes potentially dilutive shares.

Forecasted Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow Year Ending
December 31, 2023
(in millions) Low   High
Forecasted net cash provided by operating activities $ 156.0     $ 161.0  
Forecasted purchases of property and equipment   (3.5 )     (3.5 )
Forecasted capitalized software development costs   (7.0 )     (7.0 )
Forecasted free cash flow   145.5       150.5  
Forecasted cash paid for interest and other financing costs   34.5       34.5  
Forecasted unlevered free cash flow $ 180.0     $ 185.0  

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Tenable Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more