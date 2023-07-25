Hanmi Reports 2023 Second Quarter Results

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC, or “Hanmi”), the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2023.



Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $20.6 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, compared with $22.0 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the second quarter of 2023 were 1.12% and 11.14%, respectively.

Net income for the first half of 2023 was $42.6 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, compared with $45.7 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the first half of 2022. For the first six months of 2023, return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.17% and 11.66%, respectively.

CEO Commentary

“Hanmi delivered solid results for the second quarter, reflecting our team’s steady execution of our relationship banking strategy during this period of rising interest rates and uncertain economic conditions,” said Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hanmi Financial Corporation. “These results were supported by healthy deposit growth, disciplined expense management and strong credit administration.

“We grew deposits by 1.9% with solid contributions from both new and existing customers, a testament to the success of our relationship banking model. Importantly, our Corporate Korea initiative contributed significantly to new deposit growth in the quarter. Hanmi is uniquely positioned to capture greater market penetration as Korean corporations continue to expand their U.S. operations.

“As expected, our loan production year-to-date has been impacted by lower demand due to escalating interest rates. That said, we are encouraged that our loan pipeline began to grow as we entered the third quarter. Even so, we will continue to take a selective and disciplined approach to lending in the current environment with a focus on attractively priced loans and high-quality borrowers who also have a deposit relationship with Hanmi.

“We are well-positioned to navigate the remainder of the year with a strong base of loyal customers, a growing pipeline of new opportunities, a healthy balance sheet and liquidity position, excellent credit quality and an outstanding and dedicated team.”

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Second quarter net income was $20.6 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, down 6.2% from $22.0 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023 and reflects lower revenues, higher noninterest expenses and no significant credit loss expenses.

Loans receivable were $5.97 billion at June 30, 2023, down 0.3% from the end of the first quarter and essentially unchanged from year-end; loan production for the second quarter was $259.3 million with a weighted average interest rate of 7.39%.

Deposits increased 1.9% sequentially to $6.32 billion at June 30, 2023 and were up 2.4% from year-end; noninterest-bearing deposits were 34.9% of the deposit portfolio at June 30, 2023.

Net interest income was $55.4 million for the second quarter, down 4.2% from the first quarter primarily due to higher deposit interest expense.

Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) was 3.11% for the second quarter, down 17 basis points from the prior quarter; sequentially, the average yield on loans increased 13 basis points while the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 52 basis points.

Noninterest income for the second quarter was $7.9 million, down 4.8% from the first quarter, primarily on lower SBA gains; second quarter noninterest income included a $1.9 million gain from a litigation settlement offset by a $1.9 million loss on the sale of securities.

Noninterest expense was $34.3 million, up $1.5 million, or 4.5%, from the first quarter; second quarter expenses included a $0.7 million increase in FDIC insurance expense while first quarter included $0.6 million of recoveries of other real estate owned expense and an SBA servicing asset valuation allowance; the efficiency ratio for the second quarter was 54.11%.

Credit loss expense for the second quarter included a $0.5 million provision for loan losses and a $0.6 million recovery for off-balance sheet items; the ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans was 1.19% at the end of the second quarter.

Criticized loans declined 25.2% from the first quarter and stood at 1.4% of loans at quarter-end; nonperforming assets were $22.3 million or 0.30% of total assets at June 30, 2023.

Hanmi’s ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.96% at June 30, 2023 and it had a preliminary Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.91% and a Total capital ratio of 15.12%.

Quarterly Results (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the Three Months Ended Amount Change June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Q2-23 Q2-23 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 vs. Q1-23 vs. Q2-22 Net income $ 20,620 $ 21,991 $ 28,479 $ 27,169 $ 25,050 $ (1,371 ) $ (4,430 ) Net income per diluted common share $ 0.67 $ 0.72 $ 0.93 $ 0.89 $ 0.82 $ (0.05 ) $ (0.15 ) Assets $ 7,344,924 $ 7,434,130 $ 7,378,262 $ 7,128,511 $ 6,955,968 $ (89,206 ) $ 388,956 Loans receivable $ 5,965,171 $ 5,980,458 $ 5,967,133 $ 5,800,991 $ 5,655,403 $ (15,287 ) $ 309,768 Deposits $ 6,315,768 $ 6,201,038 $ 6,168,072 $ 6,201,376 $ 5,979,390 $ 114,730 $ 336,378 Return on average assets 1.12% 1.21% 1.56% 1.52% 1.45% -0.09 -0.33 Return on average stockholders' equity 11.14% 12.19% 15.90% 15.58% 14.92% -1.05 -3.78 Net interest margin 3.11% 3.28% 3.67% 3.66% 3.55% -0.17 -0.44 Efficiency ratio (1) 54.11% 49.54% 46.99% 46.22% 46.05% 4.57 8.06 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 8.96% 8.77% 8.50% 8.40% 8.74% 0.19 0.22 Tangible common equity per common share (2) $ 21.56 $ 21.30 $ 20.54 $ 19.60 $ 19.91 0.26 1.65 (1) Noninterest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income.

(2) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further details.



Results of Operations

Net interest income for the second quarter decreased $2.5 million to $55.4 million from $57.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, down 4.2%. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase in interest-earning asset yields. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 52 basis points to 3.25% for the second quarter of 2023 from 2.73% for the first quarter of 2023. The increase was due to higher market interest rates and a shift in the composition of the portfolio to higher rate deposits. Average interest-bearing deposits were $3.97 billion for the second quarter compared with $3.79 billion for the first quarter. Average loans were $5.94 billion for the second quarter, consistent with the first quarter of 2023. The yield on average loans for the second quarter increased 13 basis points to 5.64% from 5.51% for the first quarter. Second quarter loan prepayment fees were $0.2 million compared with $0.4 million for the first quarter. Net interest margin (taxable-equivalent) for the second quarter was 3.11% compared with 3.28% for the first quarter.

As of or For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-23 Q2-23 Net Interest Income 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 vs. Q1-23 vs. Q2-22 Interest and fees on loans receivable(1) $ 83,567 $ 80,923 $ 77,123 $ 66,976 $ 59,855 3.3 % 39.6 % Interest on securities 4,126 4,025 3,633 3,271 2,930 2.5 % 40.8 % Dividends on FHLB stock 283 289 289 245 242 -2.1 % 16.9 % Interest on deposits in other banks 2,794 2,066 1,194 958 193 35.2 % 1347.7 % Total interest and dividend income $ 90,770 $ 87,303 $ 82,239 $ 71,450 $ 63,220 4.0 % 43.6 % Interest on deposits 32,115 25,498 14,900 6,567 2,457 26.0 % 1207.1 % Interest on borrowings 1,633 2,369 1,192 349 370 -31.1 % 341.4 % Interest on subordinated debentures 1,600 1,583 1,586 1,448 1,349 1.1 % 18.6 % Total interest expense 35,348 29,450 17,678 8,364 4,176 20.0 % 746.5 % Net interest income $ 55,422 $ 57,853 $ 64,561 $ 63,086 $ 59,044 -4.2 % -6.1 % (1) Includes loans held for sale. For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Average Earning Assets and Interest-bearing Liabilities Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-23 Q2-23 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 vs. Q1-23 vs. Q2-22 Loans receivable (1) $ 5,941,071 $ 5,944,399 $ 5,877,298 $ 5,696,587 $ 5,572,504 -0.1 % 6.6 % Securities (2) 971,531 980,712 966,299 956,989 945,291 -0.9 % 2.8 % FHLB stock 16,385 16,385 16,385 16,385 16,385 0.0 % 0.0 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 230,974 192,902 138,476 181,401 136,473 19.7 % 69.2 % Average interest-earning assets $ 7,159,961 $ 7,134,398 $ 6,998,458 $ 6,851,362 $ 6,670,653 0.4 % 7.3 % Demand: interest-bearing $ 99,057 $ 109,391 $ 119,106 $ 121,269 $ 122,771 -9.4 % -19.3 % Money market and savings 1,463,304 1,453,569 1,781,834 2,079,490 2,139,488 0.7 % -31.6 % Time deposits 2,403,685 2,223,615 1,585,798 1,120,149 894,345 8.1 % 168.8 % Average interest-bearing deposits 3,966,046 3,786,575 3,486,738 3,320,908 3,156,604 4.7 % 25.6 % Borrowings 196,776 268,056 197,554 123,370 140,245 -26.6 % 40.3 % Subordinated debentures 129,631 129,483 129,335 129,176 129,029 0.1 % 0.5 % Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 4,292,453 $ 4,184,114 $ 3,813,627 $ 3,573,454 $ 3,425,878 2.6 % 25.3 % Average Noninterest Bearing Deposits Demand deposits - noninterest bearing $ 2,213,171 $ 2,324,413 $ 2,593,948 $ 2,717,810 $ 2,716,297 -4.8 % -18.5 % (1) Includes loans held for sale. (2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented. For the Three Months Ended Yield/Rate Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-23 Q2-23 Average Yields and Rates 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 vs. Q1-23 vs. Q2-22 Loans receivable(1) 5.64 % 5.51 % 5.21 % 4.67 % 4.31 % 0.13 1.33 Securities (2) 1.73 % 1.67 % 1.47 % 1.40 % 1.27 % 0.06 0.46 FHLB stock 6.92 % 7.16 % 7.00 % 5.93 % 5.93 % -0.23 0.99 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 4.85 % 4.34 % 3.42 % 2.09 % 0.57 % 0.51 4.29 Interest-earning assets 5.09 % 4.96 % 4.67 % 4.15 % 3.80 % 0.13 1.29 Interest-bearing deposits 3.25 % 2.73 % 1.70 % 0.78 % 0.31 % 0.52 2.94 Borrowings 3.33 % 3.58 % 2.55 % 1.24 % 1.10 % -0.26 2.23 Subordinated debentures 4.94 % 4.89 % 4.67 % 4.37 % 4.14 % 0.05 0.80 Interest-bearing liabilities 3.30 % 2.85 % 1.84 % 0.93 % 0.49 % 0.45 2.81 Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.11 % 3.28 % 3.67 % 3.66 % 3.55 % -0.17 -0.44 Cost of deposits 2.08 % 1.69 % 0.97 % 0.43 % 0.17 % 0.39 1.91 (1) Includes loans held for sale. (2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.



Credit loss expense for the second quarter was negative $0.1 million and included a $0.5 million provision for loan losses and a $0.6 million recovery for off-balance sheet items. For the first quarter, credit loss expense was $2.1 million and included a $2.2 million provision for loan losses and a $0.1 million recovery for off-balance sheet items.



Noninterest income for the second quarter decreased $0.4 million to $7.9 million from $8.3 million for the first quarter. The decrease reflected $0.7 million lower gain on sale income of SBA loans, partially offset by a $0.2 million net increase in service charges and fee income. The volume of SBA loans sold in the second quarter declined to $19.9 million from $29.7 million for the first quarter due to the higher interest rate environment while trade premiums decreased to 7.75% for the second quarter from 7.85% for the first quarter.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-23 Q2-23 Noninterest Income 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 vs. Q1-23 vs. Q2-22 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 2,571 $ 2,579 $ 2,742 $ 2,996 $ 2,875 -0.3 % -10.6 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 1,173 1,258 1,115 1,132 1,416 -6.8 % -17.2 % Servicing income 825 742 725 635 663 11.2 % 24.4 % Bank-owned life insurance income (expense) 271 270 (97 ) 245 246 0.4 % 10.2 % All other operating income 1,811 1,618 1,039 1,656 1,336 11.9 % 35.6 % Service charges, fees & other 6,651 6,467 5,524 6,664 6,536 2.8 % 1.8 % Gain on sale of SBA loans 1,212 1,869 1,933 2,250 2,774 -35.2 % -56.3 % Net gain (loss) on sales of securities (1,871 ) - - - - 0.0 % 0.0 % Legal settlement 1,943 - - - - 0.0 % 0.0 % Total noninterest income $ 7,935 $ 8,336 $ 7,457 $ 8,914 $ 9,310 -4.8 % -14.8 %

Noninterest expense for the second quarter increased $1.5 million to $34.3 million from $32.8 million for the first quarter. The increase was primarily due to a $1.5 million increase in other operating expenses that included a $0.7 million increase in FDIC insurance assessment rates and reflected the absence of a $0.4 million first quarter recovery of a servicing asset valuation allowance and a $0.2 million recovery of other real estate owned and repossessed personal property expenses. All other expense categories were relatively consistent with the first quarter. The efficiency ratio for the second quarter increased to 54.11%, from 49.54% for the prior quarter due to the lower revenue and higher expenses.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-23 Q2-23 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 vs. Q1-23 vs. Q2-22 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 20,365 $ 20,610 $ 20,279 $ 19,365 $ 18,779 -1.2 % 8.4 % Occupancy and equipment 4,500 4,412 3,668 4,736 4,597 2.0 % -2.1 % Data processing 3,465 3,253 3,431 3,352 3,114 6.5 % 11.3 % Professional fees 1,376 1,335 1,783 1,249 1,231 3.1 % 11.8 % Supplies and communication 638 676 683 710 581 -5.6 % 9.8 % Advertising and promotion 748 833 974 1,186 660 -10.2 % 13.3 % All other operating expenses 3,243 1,957 3,041 2,698 2,463 65.7 % 31.7 % Subtotal 34,335 33,076 - 33,859 - 33,296 - 31,425 3.8 % 9.3 % Other real estate owned expense (income) 4 (201 ) (70 ) 2 50 -102.0 % -92.0 % Repossessed personal property expense (income) (59 ) (84 ) 55 (23 ) - -42.4 % 0.0 % Total noninterest expense $ 34,280 $ 32,791 $ 33,844 $ 33,275 $ 31,475 4.5 % 8.9 %

Hanmi recorded a provision for income taxes of $8.5 million for the second quarter, compared with $9.3 million in the first quarter representing an effective tax rate of 29.3% compared with 29.7% for the first quarter. For the first six months of 2023, the effective tax rate was 29.5% compared with 29.0% for the same period a year ago.

Financial Position

Total assets at June 30, 2023 declined 1.2%, or $89.2 million, to $7.35 billion from $7.43 billion at March 31, 2023. The decline reflected a $14.1 million decrease in loans receivable, a $41.3 million decrease in cash and due from banks, and a $42.0 million decrease in securities available for sale.

Loans receivable, before the allowance for credit losses, were $5.97 billion at quarter-end, down slightly from March 31, 2023. Loans held for sale, representing the guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) loans, were $7.3 million at the end of the second quarter, compared with $3.7 million at the end of the prior quarter.

As of (in thousands) Percentage Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-23 Q2-23 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 vs. Q1-23 vs. Q2-22 Loan Portfolio Commercial real estate loans $ 3,738,325 $ 3,784,176 $ 3,833,397 $ 3,853,947 $ 3,829,656 -1.2 % -2.4 % Residential/consumer loans 886,984 817,917 734,473 649,591 521,576 8.4 % 70.1 % Commercial and industrial loans 753,456 778,149 804,475 732,030 766,813 -3.2 % -1.7 % Equipment Finance 586,406 600,216 594,788 565,423 537,358 -2.3 % 9.1 % Loans receivable 5,965,171 5,980,458 5,967,133 5,800,991 5,655,403 -0.3 % 5.5 % Loans held for sale 7,293 3,652 8,043 10,044 18,528 99.7 % -60.6 % Total $ 5,972,464 $ 5,984,110 $ 5,975,176 $ 5,811,035 $ 5,673,931 -0.2 % 5.3 % As of Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Composition of Loan Portfolio Commercial real estate loans 62.6 % 63.2 % 64.2 % 66.3 % 67.5 % Residential/consumer loans 14.9 % 13.7 % 12.3 % 11.2 % 9.2 % Commercial and industrial loans 12.6 % 13.0 % 13.5 % 12.6 % 13.5 % Equipment Finance 9.8 % 10.0 % 9.9 % 9.7 % 9.5 % Loans receivable 99.9 % 99.9 % 99.9 % 99.8 % 99.7 % Loans held for sale 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.2 % 0.3 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

New loan production was $259.3 million for the second quarter, at a weighted average rate of 7.39% while $120.6 million of loans paid off during the quarter at an average rate of 7.21%. Lower loan production reflects lower demand in the higher market interest rate environment.

Commercial real estate loan production for the second quarter was $41.0 million. Commercial and industrial loan production was $36.3 million, SBA loan production was $30.9 million, equipment finance production was $50.9 million and residential mortgage loan production was $100.2 million.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 New Loan Production Commercial real estate loans $ 40,989 $ 75,528 $ 86,500 $ 132,870 $ 271,006 Commercial and industrial loans 36,322 27,055 137,902 88,015 96,187 SBA loans 30,926 34,472 53,209 44,898 67,900 Equipment Finance 50,905 69,307 89,193 86,092 95,371 Residential/consumer loans 100,161 97,201 106,955 140,432 111,766 subtotal 259,303 303,563 473,759 492,307 642,230 Payoffs (120,609 ) (124,923 ) (121,409 ) (139,883 ) (230,536 ) Amortization (102,248 ) (102,675 ) (91,333 ) (80,294 ) (94,543 ) Loan sales (20,933 ) (30,002 ) (50,550 ) (45,418 ) (41,937 ) Net line utilization (28,092 ) (30,401 ) (43,124 ) (78,927 ) 43,295 Charge-offs & OREO (2,708 ) (2,237 ) (1,201 ) (2,197 ) (606 ) Loans receivable-beginning balance 5,980,458 5,967,133 5,800,991 5,655,403 5,337,500 Loans receivable-ending balance $ 5,965,171 $ 5,980,458 $ 5,967,133 $ 5,800,991 $ 5,655,403

Deposits were $6.32 billion at the end of the second quarter, up $114.7 million, or 1.9%, from $6.20 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Driving this change was a $198.2 million increase in money market and savings deposits and a $51.7 million increase in time deposits, partially offset by a $128.0 million decline in noninterest-bearing demand deposits. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 34.9% of total deposits at quarter-end and the loan-to-deposit ratio was 94.4%.

As of (in thousands) Percentage Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-23 Q2-23 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 vs. Q1-23 vs. Q2-22 Deposit Portfolio Demand: noninterest-bearing $ 2,206,078 $ 2,334,083 $ 2,539,602 $ 2,771,498 $ 2,782,737 -5.5 % -20.7 % Demand: interest-bearing 97,076 104,245 115,573 125,408 123,614 -6.9 % -21.5 % Money market and savings 1,580,691 1,382,472 1,556,690 2,056,793 2,102,161 14.3 % -24.8 % Time deposits 2,431,923 2,380,238 1,956,207 1,247,677 970,878 2.2 % 150.5 % Total deposits $ 6,315,768 $ 6,201,038 $ 6,168,072 $ 6,201,376 $ 5,979,390 1.9 % 5.6 % - As of Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Composition of Deposit Portfolio Demand: noninterest-bearing 34.9 % 37.6 % 41.2 % 44.7 % 46.5 % Demand: interest-bearing 1.5 % 1.7 % 1.9 % 2.0 % 2.1 % Money market and savings 25.0 % 22.3 % 25.2 % 33.2 % 35.2 % Time deposits 38.6 % 38.4 % 31.7 % 20.1 % 16.2 % Total deposits 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

Stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2023 was $668.6 million, compared with $662.2 million at March 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to $20.6 million of second quarter net income net of $7.6 million of dividends paid. Offsetting this increase was a $5.6 million increase in unrealized after-tax losses on securities available for sale due to changes resulting from increases in intermediate-term interest rates during the second quarter. Also, Hanmi repurchased 100,000 shares during the second quarter at an average share price of $14.44, or $1.4 million. At June 30, 2023, 559,972 shares remain under the Company’s share repurchase program. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $657.4 million, or 8.96% of tangible assets, at June 30, 2023, compared with $651.0 million, or 8.77% of tangible assets at the end of the first quarter. Tangible book value per share increased to $21.56 at June 30, 2023, up from $21.30 at March 31, 2023. Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial measures” for details.



Hanmi and the Bank exceeded the minimum regulatory capital requirements and the Bank continues to exceed the minimum for the “well capitalized” category. At June 30, 2023, Hanmi’s preliminary Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.91% and its Total risk-based capital ratio was 15.12%, compared with 11.59% and 14.80%, respectively, at the end of the first quarter.

As of Ratio Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-23 Q2-23 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 vs. Q1-23 vs. Q2-22 Regulatory Capital ratios (1) Hanmi Financial Total risk-based capital 15.12 % 14.80 % 14.49 % 14.38 % 14.31 % 0.32 0.81 Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.26 % 11.94 % 11.71 % 11.55 % 11.42 % 0.32 0.84 Common equity tier 1 capital 11.91 % 11.59 % 11.37 % 11.21 % 11.07 % 0.32 0.84 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.22 % 10.09 % 10.07 % 9.99 % 9.94 % 0.13 0.28 Hanmi Bank Total risk-based capital 14.46 % 14.15 % 13.86 % 13.76 % 13.70 % 0.31 0.76 Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.39 % 13.06 % 12.85 % 12.73 % 12.64 % 0.33 0.75 Common equity tier 1 capital 13.39 % 13.06 % 12.85 % 12.73 % 12.64 % 0.33 0.75 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.21 % 11.06 % 11.07 % 11.02 % 11.00 % 0.15 0.21 (1) Preliminary ratios for June 30, 2023

Asset Quality

Loans 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing were 0.23% of loans at the end of the second quarter, compared with 0.26% at the end of the prior quarter.

Special mention loans were $44.6 million at the end of the second quarter, down from $64.3 million at March 31, 2023. The $19.7 million decrease in special mention loans included upgrades to pass of $43.9 million, new downgrades to special mention of $26.0 million, and payoffs of $1.6 million.

Classified loans were $38.8 million at June 30, 2023, down from $47.3 million at the end of the prior quarter. The $8.5 million decrease was primarily driven by upgrades of $9.1 million and charge-offs and payoffs of $4.6 million, offset by new downgrades to classified of $5.2 million.

Nonperforming loans were $22.2 million at June 30, 2023, up from $20.1 million at the end of the prior quarter. As a percentage of the loan portfolio, nonperforming loans were 0.37% at quarter-end, compared with 0.34% at the end of the first quarter. At June 30, 2023, nonperforming loans continue to include a $10.0 million commercial and industrial loan in the health-care industry secured by real estate and business assets for which the specific allowance increased to $3.3 million from $2.5 million at the end of the first quarter.

Nonperforming assets were $22.3 million at the end of the second quarter, up from $20.2 million at the end of the first quarter. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets were 0.30% at quarter-end, compared with 0.27% at March 31, 2023.

Gross charge-offs for the second quarter were $2.7 million, compared with $2.2 million for the first quarter. Second quarter gross charge-offs consisted of $2.6 million of equipment financing agreements and $0.1 million of commercial and industrial and SBA loans. Recoveries of previously charged-off loans for the second quarter were $1.0 million, compared with $0.8 million for the prior quarter. Recoveries during the second quarter consisted of $0.3 million of equipment financing agreements and $0.7 million in commercial and industrial and SBA loans.

As a result, there were net charge-offs of $1.7 million for the second quarter, compared with net charge-offs of $1.5 million for the prior quarter. For the second quarter, net charge-offs represented 0.12% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared with net charge-offs of 0.10% of average loans for the first quarter on an annualized basis.

The allowance for credit losses was $71.0 million at June 30, 2023, down from $72.2 million at March 31, 2023. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans was relatively unchanged at 1.19% at the end of the second quarter, from 1.21% at the end of the first quarter. Specific allowances for loans increased $1.2 million, while the allowance for qualitative considerations decreased $2.4 million.

As of or for the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Amount Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-23 Q2-23 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 vs. Q1-23 vs. Q2-22 Asset Quality Data and Ratios Delinquent loans: Loans, 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing $ 13,749 $ 15,377 $ 7,492 $ 4,936 $ 4,174 $ (1,628 ) $ 9,575 Delinquent loans to total loans 0.23% 0.26% 0.13% 0.09% 0.07% -0.03 0.16 Criticized loans: Special mention $ 44,632 $ 64,340 $ 79,013 $ 122,952 $ 80,453 $ (19,708 ) $ (35,821 ) Classified 38,840 47,288 46,192 47,740 53,007 (8,448 ) (14,167 ) Total criticized loans $ 83,472 $ 111,628 $ 125,205 $ 170,692 $ 133,460 $ (28,156 ) $ (49,988 ) Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 22,178 $ 20,050 $ 9,846 $ 11,592 $ 11,044 $ 2,128 $ 11,134 Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing - - - - - - - Nonperforming loans 22,178 20,050 9,846 11,592 11,044 2,128 11,134 Other real estate owned, net 117 117 117 792 675 - (558 ) Nonperforming assets $ 22,295 $ 20,167 $ 9,963 $ 12,384 $ 11,719 $ 2,128 $ 10,576 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.37% 0.34% 0.17% 0.20% 0.20% Nonperforming assets to assets 0.30% 0.27% 0.14% 0.17% 0.17% Allowance for credit losses: Balance at beginning of period $ 72,249 $ 71,523 $ 71,584 $ 73,067 $ 71,512 Credit loss expense (recovery) on loans 514 2,181 221 (374 ) 1,640 Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries (1,739 ) (1,455 ) (282 ) (1,109 ) (85 ) Balance at end of period $ 71,024 $ 72,249 $ - $ 71,523 $ - $ 71,584 $ - $ 73,067 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1) 0.12% 0.10% 0.02% 0.08% 0.01% Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.19% 1.21% 1.20% 1.23% 1.29% Allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet items: Balance at beginning of period $ 3,067 $ 3,115 $ 3,250 $ 2,313 $ 2,358 Credit loss expense (recovery) on off-balance sheet items (591 ) (48 ) (135 ) 937 (45 ) Balance at end of period $ 2,476 $ 3,067 $ 3,115 $ 3,250 $ 2,313 Unused commitments to extend credit $ 791,818 $ 924,371 $ 780,543 $ 746,354 $ 613,804 (1) Annualized

Corporate Developments

On April 27, 2023, Hanmi’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock for the second quarter of 2023 of $0.25 per share. Hanmi paid the dividend on May 24, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 8, 2023.

Earnings Conference Call

Hanmi Bank will host its second quarter 2023 earnings conference call today, July 25, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. PST (5:00 p.m. EST) to discuss these results. This call will also be webcast. To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-9039 before 2:00 p.m. PST, using access code Hanmi Bank. To listen to the call online, either live or archived, please visit Hanmi’s Investor Relations website at www.hanmi.com.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward–looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements about our anticipated future operating and financial performance, financial position and liquidity, business strategies, regulatory and competitive outlook, investment and expenditure plans, capital and financing needs and availability, plans and objectives of management for future operations, developments regarding our capital and strategic plans, and other similar forecasts and statements of expectation and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements to be reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include the following:

a failure to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity to support our operations;

the effect of potential future supervisory action against us or Hanmi Bank;

the effect of our rating under the Community Reinvestment Act and our ability to address any issues raised in our regulatory exams;

general economic and business conditions internationally, nationally and in those areas in which we operate, including any potential recessionary conditions;

volatility and deterioration in the credit and equity markets;

changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits;

availability of capital from private and government sources;

demographic changes;

competition for loans and deposits and failure to attract or retain loans and deposits;

inflation and fluctuations in interest rates that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments, the level of loan originations or prepayments on loans we have made and make, and the cost we pay to retain and attract deposits and secure other types of funding;

the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events;

risks of natural disasters;

legal proceedings and litigation brought against us;

a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks;

the failure to maintain current technologies;

risks associated with Small Business Administration loans;

failure to attract or retain key employees;

our ability to access cost-effective funding;

changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio;

fluctuations in real estate values;

changes in accounting policies and practices;

changes in governmental regulation, including, but not limited to, any increase in FDIC insurance premiums and changes in the monetary policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System;

the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operation;

the ability of Hanmi Bank to make distributions to Hanmi Financial Corporation, which is restricted by certain factors, including Hanmi Bank’s retained earnings, net income, prior distributions made, and certain other financial tests;

strategic transactions we may enter into;

the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses;

our credit quality and the effect of credit quality on our credit losses expense and allowance for credit losses;

changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and the ability of our borrowers to perform under the terms of their loans and other terms of credit agreements;

our ability to control expenses; and

cyber security and fraud risks against our information technology and those of our third-party providers and vendors.

In addition, we set forth certain risks in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K that we will file hereafter, which could cause actual results to differ from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, Percentage June 30, Percentage 2023 2023 Change Change 2022 Change Change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 344,907 $ 386,201 $ (41,294 ) -10.7 % $ 217,237 $ 127,670 58.8 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 836,650 878,701 (42,051 ) -4.8 % 860,221 (23,571 ) -2.7 % Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 7,293 3,652 3,641 99.7 % 18,528 (11,235 ) -60.6 % Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 5,894,147 5,908,209 (14,062 ) -0.2 % 5,582,335 311,812 5.6 % Accrued interest receivable 18,163 19,004 (841 ) -4.4 % 14,044 4,119 29.3 % Premises and equipment, net 22,849 22,625 224 1.0 % 24,207 (1,358 ) -5.6 % Customers' liability on acceptances 1,688 41 1,647 4017.1 % 616 1,072 174.0 % Servicing assets 7,352 7,541 (189 ) -2.5 % 7,353 (1 ) -0.0 % Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 11,162 11,193 (31 ) -0.3 % 11,310 (148 ) -1.3 % Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost 16,385 16,385 - 0.0 % 16,385 - 0.0 % Bank-owned life insurance 56,085 55,814 271 0.5 % 55,395 690 1.2 % Prepaid expenses and other assets 128,243 124,764 3,479 2.8 % 148,337 (20,094 ) -13.5 % Total assets $ 7,344,924 $ 7,434,130 $ (89,206 ) -1.2 % $ 6,955,968 $ 388,956 5.6 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,206,078 $ 2,334,083 $ (128,005 ) -5.5 % $ 2,782,737 $ (576,659 ) -20.7 % Interest-bearing 4,109,690 3,866,955 242,735 6.3 % 3,196,653 913,037 28.6 % Total deposits 6,315,768 6,201,038 114,730 1.9 % 5,979,390 336,378 5.6 % Accrued interest payable 34,621 20,512 14,109 68.8 % 986 33,635 3411.3 % Bank's liability on acceptances 1,688 41 1,647 4017.1 % 616 1,072 174.0 % Borrowings 125,000 350,000 (225,000 ) -64.3 % 145,000 (20,000 ) -13.8 % Subordinated debentures 129,708 129,558 150 0.1 % 129,113 595 0.5 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 69,579 70,816 (1,237 ) -1.7 % 82,567 (12,988 ) -15.7 % Total liabilities 6,676,364 6,771,965 (95,601 ) -1.4 % 6,337,672 338,692 5.3 % Stockholders' equity: Common stock 33 33 - 0.0 % 33 - 0.0 % Additional paid-in capital 585,391 584,884 507 0.1 % 582,018 3,373 0.6 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (84,639 ) (79,059 ) (5,580 ) -7.1 % (66,568 ) (18,071 ) -27.1 % Retained earnings 296,901 283,910 12,991 4.6 % 229,135 67,766 29.6 % Less treasury stock (129,126 ) (127,603 ) (1,523 ) -1.2 % (126,322 ) (2,804 ) -2.2 % Total stockholders' equity 668,560 662,165 6,395 1.0 % 618,296 50,264 8.1 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,344,924 $ 7,434,130 $ (89,206 ) -1.2 % $ 6,955,968 $ 388,956 5.6 %

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Percentage June 30, Percentage 2023 2023 Change 2022 Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 83,567 $ 80,923 3.3 % $ 59,855 39.6 % Interest on securities 4,126 4,026 2.5 % 2,930 40.8 % Dividends on FHLB stock 283 289 -2.1 % 242 16.9 % Interest on deposits in other banks 2,794 2,065 35.3 % 193 1347.7 % Total interest and dividend income 90,770 87,303 4.0 % 63,220 43.6 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 32,115 25,498 26.0 % 2,457 1207.1 % Interest on borrowings 1,633 2,369 -31.1 % 370 341.4 % Interest on subordinated debentures 1,600 1,583 1.1 % 1,349 18.6 % Total interest expense 35,348 29,450 20.0 % 4,176 746.5 % Net interest income before credit loss expense 55,422 57,853 -4.2 % 59,044 -6.1 % Credit loss expense (recovery) (77 ) 2,133 -103.6 % 1,596 -104.8 % Net interest income after credit loss expense 55,499 55,720 -0.4 % 57,448 -3.4 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,571 2,579 -0.3 % 2,875 -10.6 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 1,173 1,258 -6.8 % 1,416 -17.2 % Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans 1,212 1,869 -35.2 % 2,774 -56.3 % Other operating income 2,979 2,630 13.3 % 2,245 32.7 % Total noninterest income 7,935 8,336 -4.8 % 9,310 -14.8 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 20,365 20,610 -1.2 % 18,779 8.4 % Occupancy and equipment 4,500 4,412 2.0 % 4,597 -2.1 % Data processing 3,465 3,253 6.5 % 3,114 11.3 % Professional fees 1,376 1,335 3.1 % 1,231 11.8 % Supplies and communications 638 676 -5.6 % 581 9.8 % Advertising and promotion 748 833 -10.2 % 660 13.3 % Other operating expenses 3,188 1,672 90.7 % 2,513 26.9 % Total noninterest expense 34,280 32,791 4.5 % 31,475 8.9 % Income before tax 29,154 31,265 -6.8 % 35,283 -17.4 % Income tax expense 8,534 9,274 -8.0 % 10,233 -16.6 % Net income $ 20,620 $ 21,991 -6.2 % $ 25,050 -17.7 % - Basic earnings per share: $ 0.68 $ 0.72 $ 0.82 Diluted earnings per share: $ 0.67 $ 0.72 $ 0.82 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 30,324,264 30,347,325 30,296,897 Diluted 30,387,041 30,430,745 30,412,348 Common shares outstanding 30,485,788 30,555,287 30,482,990





Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Percentage 2023 2022 Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 164,490 $ 113,779 44.6 % Interest on securities 8,152 5,447 49.7 % Dividends on FHLB stock 572 490 16.7 % Interest on deposits in other banks 4,859 408 1090.9 % Total interest and dividend income 178,073 120,124 48.2 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 57,613 4,470 1188.9 % Interest on borrowings 4,002 707 466.1 % Interest on subordinated debentures 3,182 4,947 -35.7 % Total interest expense 64,797 10,124 540.0 % Net interest income before credit loss expense 113,276 110,000 3.0 % Credit loss expense (recovery) 2,056 220 -834.5 % Net interest income after credit loss expense 111,220 109,780 1.3 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 5,151 5,750 -10.4 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 2,431 2,558 -5.0 % Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans 3,081 5,295 -41.8 % Other operating income 5,608 4,226 32.7 % Total noninterest income 16,271 17,829 -8.7 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 40,975 36,496 12.3 % Occupancy and equipment 8,912 9,243 -3.6 % Data processing 6,718 6,351 5.8 % Professional fees 2,710 2,661 1.8 % Supplies and communications 1,314 1,245 5.5 % Advertising and promotion 1,581 1,477 7.0 % Other operating expenses 4,862 5,694 -14.6 % Total noninterest expense 67,072 63,167 6.2 % Income before tax 60,419 64,442 -6.2 % Income tax expense 17,807 18,697 -4.8 % Net income $ 42,612 $ 45,745 -6.8 % - Basic earnings per share: $ 1.40 $ 1.50 Diluted earnings per share: $ 1.39 $ 1.50 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 30,320,281 30,271,761 Diluted 30,383,226 30,391,273 Common shares outstanding 30,485,788 30,482,990





Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 5,941,071 $ 83,567 5.64 % $ 5,944,399 $ 80,923 5.51 % $ 5,572,504 $ 59,855 4.31 % Securities (2) 971,531 4,126 1.73 % 980,712 4,026 1.67 % 945,291 2,930 1.27 % FHLB stock 16,385 283 6.92 % 16,385 289 7.16 % 16,385 242 5.93 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 230,974 2,794 4.85 % 192,902 2,065 4.34 % 136,473 193 0.57 % Total interest-earning assets 7,159,961 90,770 5.09 % 7,134,398 87,303 4.96 % 6,670,653 63,220 3.80 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 62,036 65,088 67,859 Allowance for credit losses (72,098 ) (71,452 ) (73,896 ) Other assets 232,058 239,121 255,095 Total assets $ 7,381,957 $ 7,367,155 $ 6,919,711 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand: interest-bearing $ 99,057 $ 27 0.11 % $ 109,391 $ 29 0.11 % $ 122,771 $ 18 0.06 % Money market and savings 1,463,304 9,887 2.71 % 1,453,569 7,315 2.04 % 2,139,488 1,570 0.29 % Time deposits 2,403,685 22,201 3.70 % 2,223,615 18,154 3.31 % 894,345 869 0.39 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,966,046 32,115 3.25 % 3,786,575 25,498 2.73 % 3,156,604 2,457 0.31 % Borrowings 196,776 1,633 3.33 % 268,056 2,369 3.58 % 140,245 384 1.10 % Subordinated debentures 129,631 1,600 4.94 % 129,483 1,583 4.89 % 129,029 1,335 4.14 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,292,453 35,348 3.30 % 4,184,114 29,450 2.85 % 3,425,878 4,176 0.49 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity: Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing 2,213,171 2,324,413 2,716,297 Other liabilities 133,623 127,112 104,084 Stockholders' equity 742,710 731,516 673,452 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,381,957 $ 7,367,155 $ 6,919,711 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 55,422 $ 57,853 $ 59,044 Cost of deposits 2.08 % 1.69 % 0.17 % Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 1.79 % 2.10 % 3.31 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.11 % 3.28 % 3.55 % (1) Includes average loans held for sale (2) Income calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.





Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 5,942,726 $ 164,490 5.58 % $ 5,403,029 $ 113,779 4.25 % Securities (2) 976,096 8,152 1.70 % 937,939 5,447 1.19 % FHLB stock 16,385 572 7.04 % 16,385 490 6.03 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 212,043 4,858 4.62 % 314,690 408 0.26 % Total interest-earning assets 7,147,250 178,072 5.02 % 6,672,043 120,124 3.63 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 63,553 65,427 Allowance for credit losses (71,777 ) (73,538 ) Other assets 235,571 242,593 Total assets $ 7,374,597 $ 6,906,525 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand: interest-bearing $ 104,196 $ 56 0.11 % $ 123,826 $ 35 0.06 % Money market and savings 1,458,463 17,201 2.38 % 2,122,840 2,758 0.26 % Time deposits 2,314,148 40,356 3.52 % 915,577 1,677 0.37 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,876,807 57,613 3.00 % 3,162,243 4,470 0.29 % Borrowings 232,219 4,002 3.48 % 135,427 726 1.08 % Subordinated debentures 129,557 3,182 4.91 % 170,868 4,928 5.77 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,238,583 64,797 3.08 % 3,468,538 10,124 0.59 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity: Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing 2,268,485 2,675,574 Other liabilities 130,385 96,269 Stockholders' equity 737,144 666,144 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,374,597 $ 6,906,525 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 113,275 $ 110,000 Cost of deposits 1.89 % 0.15 % Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 1.94 % 3.04 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.20 % 3.32 % (1) Includes average loans held for sale (2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is supplemental financial information determined by a method other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure in the analysis of Hanmi’s capital strength. Tangible common equity represents stockholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. Banking and financial institution regulators also exclude goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders’ equity when assessing the capital adequacy of a financial institution. Management believes the presentation of this financial measure excluding the impact of these items provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the capital strength of Hanmi. This financial measure is not a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures.

The following table reconciles this non-GAAP financial measure to the GAAP financial measure for the periods indicated: