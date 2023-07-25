Submit Release
Hanmi Reports 2023 Second Quarter Results

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC, or “Hanmi”), the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $20.6 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, compared with $22.0 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the second quarter of 2023 were 1.12% and 11.14%, respectively.

Net income for the first half of 2023 was $42.6 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, compared with $45.7 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the first half of 2022. For the first six months of 2023, return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.17% and 11.66%, respectively.

CEO Commentary

“Hanmi delivered solid results for the second quarter, reflecting our team’s steady execution of our relationship banking strategy during this period of rising interest rates and uncertain economic conditions,” said Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hanmi Financial Corporation. “These results were supported by healthy deposit growth, disciplined expense management and strong credit administration. 

“We grew deposits by 1.9% with solid contributions from both new and existing customers, a testament to the success of our relationship banking model. Importantly, our Corporate Korea initiative contributed significantly to new deposit growth in the quarter. Hanmi is uniquely positioned to capture greater market penetration as Korean corporations continue to expand their U.S. operations.

“As expected, our loan production year-to-date has been impacted by lower demand due to escalating interest rates. That said, we are encouraged that our loan pipeline began to grow as we entered the third quarter. Even so, we will continue to take a selective and disciplined approach to lending in the current environment with a focus on attractively priced loans and high-quality borrowers who also have a deposit relationship with Hanmi.

“We are well-positioned to navigate the remainder of the year with a strong base of loyal customers, a growing pipeline of new opportunities, a healthy balance sheet and liquidity position, excellent credit quality and an outstanding and dedicated team.”

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:        

  • Second quarter net income was $20.6 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, down 6.2% from $22.0 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023 and reflects lower revenues, higher noninterest expenses and no significant credit loss expenses.
  • Loans receivable were $5.97 billion at June 30, 2023, down 0.3% from the end of the first quarter and essentially unchanged from year-end; loan production for the second quarter was $259.3 million with a weighted average interest rate of 7.39%.
  • Deposits increased 1.9% sequentially to $6.32 billion at June 30, 2023 and were up 2.4% from year-end; noninterest-bearing deposits were 34.9% of the deposit portfolio at June 30, 2023.
  • Net interest income was $55.4 million for the second quarter, down 4.2% from the first quarter primarily due to higher deposit interest expense.
  • Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) was 3.11% for the second quarter, down 17 basis points from the prior quarter; sequentially, the average yield on loans increased 13 basis points while the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 52 basis points.
  • Noninterest income for the second quarter was $7.9 million, down 4.8% from the first quarter, primarily on lower SBA gains; second quarter noninterest income included a $1.9 million gain from a litigation settlement offset by a $1.9 million loss on the sale of securities.
  • Noninterest expense was $34.3 million, up $1.5 million, or 4.5%, from the first quarter; second quarter expenses included a $0.7 million increase in FDIC insurance expense while first quarter included $0.6 million of recoveries of other real estate owned expense and an SBA servicing asset valuation allowance; the efficiency ratio for the second quarter was 54.11%.
  • Credit loss expense for the second quarter included a $0.5 million provision for loan losses and a $0.6 million recovery for off-balance sheet items; the ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans was 1.19% at the end of the second quarter.
  • Criticized loans declined 25.2% from the first quarter and stood at 1.4% of loans at quarter-end; nonperforming assets were $22.3 million or 0.30% of total assets at June 30, 2023.
  • Hanmi’s ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.96% at June 30, 2023 and it had a preliminary Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.91% and a Total capital ratio of 15.12%.

For more information about Hanmi, please see the Q2 2023 Investor Update (and Supplemental Financial Information), which is available on the Bank’s website at www.hanmi.com and via a current report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. Also, please refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” herein for further details of the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures.

                             
Quarterly Results                            
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)                            
                             
  As of or for the Three Months Ended   Amount Change  
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   Q2-23   Q2-23  
    2023       2023       2022       2022       2022     vs. Q1-23   vs. Q2-22  
                             
Net income $ 20,620     $ 21,991     $ 28,479     $ 27,169     $ 25,050     $ (1,371 )   $ (4,430 )  
Net income per diluted common share $ 0.67     $ 0.72     $ 0.93     $ 0.89     $ 0.82     $ (0.05 )   $ (0.15 )  
                             
Assets $ 7,344,924     $ 7,434,130     $ 7,378,262     $ 7,128,511     $ 6,955,968     $ (89,206 )   $ 388,956    
Loans receivable $ 5,965,171     $ 5,980,458     $ 5,967,133     $ 5,800,991     $ 5,655,403     $ (15,287 )   $ 309,768    
Deposits $ 6,315,768     $ 6,201,038     $ 6,168,072     $ 6,201,376     $ 5,979,390     $ 114,730     $ 336,378    
                             
Return on average assets   1.12%       1.21%       1.56%       1.52%       1.45%       -0.09       -0.33    
Return on average stockholders' equity   11.14%       12.19%       15.90%       15.58%       14.92%       -1.05       -3.78    
                             
Net interest margin   3.11%       3.28%       3.67%       3.66%       3.55%       -0.17       -0.44    
Efficiency ratio (1)   54.11%       49.54%       46.99%       46.22%       46.05%       4.57       8.06    
                             
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)   8.96%       8.77%       8.50%       8.40%       8.74%       0.19       0.22    
Tangible common equity per common share (2) $ 21.56     $ 21.30     $ 20.54     $ 19.60     $ 19.91       0.26       1.65    
                             
(1)       Noninterest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income.
 		 
(2)       Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further details.
 		 
                         

Results of Operations
Net interest income for the second quarter decreased $2.5 million to $55.4 million from $57.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, down 4.2%. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase in interest-earning asset yields. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 52 basis points to 3.25% for the second quarter of 2023 from 2.73% for the first quarter of 2023. The increase was due to higher market interest rates and a shift in the composition of the portfolio to higher rate deposits. Average interest-bearing deposits were $3.97 billion for the second quarter compared with $3.79 billion for the first quarter. Average loans were $5.94 billion for the second quarter, consistent with the first quarter of 2023. The yield on average loans for the second quarter increased 13 basis points to 5.64% from 5.51% for the first quarter. Second quarter loan prepayment fees were $0.2 million compared with $0.4 million for the first quarter. Net interest margin (taxable-equivalent) for the second quarter was 3.11% compared with 3.28% for the first quarter.

                           
  As of or For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)   Percentage Change
  Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Q2-23   Q2-23
Net Interest Income   2023       2023       2022       2022       2022     vs. Q1-23   vs. Q2-22
                           
Interest and fees on loans receivable(1) $ 83,567     $ 80,923     $ 77,123     $ 66,976     $ 59,855     3.3 %   39.6 %
Interest on securities   4,126       4,025       3,633       3,271       2,930     2.5 %   40.8 %
Dividends on FHLB stock   283       289       289       245       242     -2.1 %   16.9 %
Interest on deposits in other banks   2,794       2,066       1,194       958       193     35.2 %   1347.7 %
Total interest and dividend income $ 90,770     $ 87,303     $ 82,239     $ 71,450     $ 63,220     4.0 %   43.6 %
                           
Interest on deposits   32,115       25,498       14,900       6,567       2,457     26.0 %   1207.1 %
Interest on borrowings   1,633       2,369       1,192       349       370     -31.1 %   341.4 %
Interest on subordinated debentures   1,600       1,583       1,586       1,448       1,349     1.1 %   18.6 %
Total interest expense   35,348       29,450       17,678       8,364       4,176     20.0 %   746.5 %
Net interest income $ 55,422     $ 57,853     $ 64,561     $ 63,086     $ 59,044     -4.2 %   -6.1 %
                           
(1)       Includes loans held for sale.                          
                           
  For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)   Percentage Change
 Average Earning Assets and Interest-bearing Liabilities Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Q2-23   Q2-23
  2023       2023       2022       2022       2022     vs. Q1-23   vs. Q2-22
Loans receivable (1) $ 5,941,071     $ 5,944,399     $ 5,877,298     $ 5,696,587     $ 5,572,504     -0.1 %   6.6 %
Securities (2)   971,531       980,712       966,299       956,989       945,291     -0.9 %   2.8 %
FHLB stock   16,385       16,385       16,385       16,385       16,385     0.0 %   0.0 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   230,974       192,902       138,476       181,401       136,473     19.7 %   69.2 %
Average interest-earning assets $ 7,159,961     $ 7,134,398     $ 6,998,458     $ 6,851,362     $ 6,670,653     0.4 %   7.3 %
                           
Demand: interest-bearing $ 99,057     $ 109,391     $ 119,106     $ 121,269     $ 122,771     -9.4 %   -19.3 %
Money market and savings   1,463,304       1,453,569       1,781,834       2,079,490       2,139,488     0.7 %   -31.6 %
Time deposits   2,403,685       2,223,615       1,585,798       1,120,149       894,345     8.1 %   168.8 %
Average interest-bearing deposits   3,966,046       3,786,575       3,486,738       3,320,908       3,156,604     4.7 %   25.6 %
Borrowings   196,776       268,056       197,554       123,370       140,245     -26.6 %   40.3 %
Subordinated debentures   129,631       129,483       129,335       129,176       129,029     0.1 %   0.5 %
Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 4,292,453     $ 4,184,114     $ 3,813,627     $ 3,573,454     $ 3,425,878     2.6 %   25.3 %
                           
Average Noninterest Bearing Deposits                          
Demand deposits - noninterest bearing $ 2,213,171     $ 2,324,413     $ 2,593,948     $ 2,717,810     $ 2,716,297     -4.8 %   -18.5 %
                           
(1)       Includes loans held for sale.               
(2)       Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.         
                           
  For the Three Months Ended   Yield/Rate Change
  Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Q2-23   Q2-23
Average Yields and Rates   2023       2023       2022       2022       2022     vs. Q1-23   vs. Q2-22
Loans receivable(1)   5.64 %     5.51 %     5.21 %     4.67 %     4.31 %   0.13     1.33  
Securities (2)   1.73 %     1.67 %     1.47 %     1.40 %     1.27 %   0.06     0.46  
FHLB stock   6.92 %     7.16 %     7.00 %     5.93 %     5.93 %   -0.23     0.99  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   4.85 %     4.34 %     3.42 %     2.09 %     0.57 %   0.51     4.29  
Interest-earning assets   5.09 %     4.96 %     4.67 %     4.15 %     3.80 %   0.13     1.29  
                           
Interest-bearing deposits   3.25 %     2.73 %     1.70 %     0.78 %     0.31 %   0.52     2.94  
Borrowings   3.33 %     3.58 %     2.55 %     1.24 %     1.10 %   -0.26     2.23  
Subordinated debentures   4.94 %     4.89 %     4.67 %     4.37 %     4.14 %   0.05     0.80  
Interest-bearing liabilities   3.30 %     2.85 %     1.84 %     0.93 %     0.49 %   0.45     2.81  
                           
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis)   3.11 %     3.28 %     3.67 %     3.66 %     3.55 %   -0.17     -0.44  
                           
Cost of deposits   2.08 %     1.69 %     0.97 %     0.43 %     0.17 %   0.39     1.91  
                           
(1)       Includes loans held for sale.
(2)       Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.
                   

Credit loss expense for the second quarter was negative $0.1 million and included a $0.5 million provision for loan losses and a $0.6 million recovery for off-balance sheet items. For the first quarter, credit loss expense was $2.1 million and included a $2.2 million provision for loan losses and a $0.1 million recovery for off-balance sheet items.

Noninterest income for the second quarter decreased $0.4 million to $7.9 million from $8.3 million for the first quarter. The decrease reflected $0.7 million lower gain on sale income of SBA loans, partially offset by a $0.2 million net increase in service charges and fee income. The volume of SBA loans sold in the second quarter declined to $19.9 million from $29.7 million for the first quarter due to the higher interest rate environment while trade premiums decreased to 7.75% for the second quarter from 7.85% for the first quarter.

       
  For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)   Percentage Change
  Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Q2-23   Q2-23
Noninterest Income   2023       2023     2022       2022     2022   vs. Q1-23   vs. Q2-22
Service charges on deposit accounts $ 2,571     $ 2,579   $ 2,742     $ 2,996   $ 2,875   -0.3 %   -10.6 %
Trade finance and other service charges and fees   1,173       1,258     1,115       1,132     1,416   -6.8 %   -17.2 %
Servicing income   825       742     725       635     663   11.2 %   24.4 %
Bank-owned life insurance income (expense)   271       270     (97 )     245     246   0.4 %   10.2 %
All other operating income   1,811       1,618     1,039       1,656     1,336   11.9 %   35.6 %
Service charges, fees & other   6,651       6,467     5,524       6,664     6,536   2.8 %   1.8 %
                           
Gain on sale of SBA loans   1,212       1,869     1,933       2,250     2,774   -35.2 %   -56.3 %
Net gain (loss) on sales of securities   (1,871 )     -     -       -     -   0.0 %   0.0 %
Legal settlement   1,943       -     -       -     -   0.0 %   0.0 %
Total noninterest income $ 7,935     $ 8,336   $ 7,457     $ 8,914   $ 9,310   -4.8 %   -14.8 %
                           

Noninterest expense for the second quarter increased $1.5 million to $34.3 million from $32.8 million for the first quarter. The increase was primarily due to a $1.5 million increase in other operating expenses that included a $0.7 million increase in FDIC insurance assessment rates and reflected the absence of a $0.4 million first quarter recovery of a servicing asset valuation allowance and a $0.2 million recovery of other real estate owned and repossessed personal property expenses. All other expense categories were relatively consistent with the first quarter. The efficiency ratio for the second quarter increased to 54.11%, from 49.54% for the prior quarter due to the lower revenue and higher expenses.

       
  For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)   Percentage Change
  Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Q2-23   Q2-23
    2023       2023       2022       2022       2022   vs. Q1-23   vs. Q2-22
Noninterest Expense                          
Salaries and employee benefits $ 20,365     $ 20,610     $ 20,279     $ 19,365     $ 18,779   -1.2 %   8.4 %
Occupancy and equipment   4,500       4,412       3,668       4,736       4,597   2.0 %   -2.1 %
Data processing   3,465       3,253       3,431       3,352       3,114   6.5 %   11.3 %
Professional fees   1,376       1,335       1,783       1,249       1,231   3.1 %   11.8 %
Supplies and communication   638       676       683       710       581   -5.6 %   9.8 %
Advertising and promotion   748       833       974       1,186       660   -10.2 %   13.3 %
All other operating expenses   3,243       1,957       3,041       2,698       2,463   65.7 %   31.7 %
Subtotal   34,335       33,076   -   33,859   -   33,296   -   31,425   3.8 %   9.3 %
                           
Other real estate owned expense (income)   4       (201 )     (70 )     2       50   -102.0 %   -92.0 %
Repossessed personal property expense (income)   (59 )     (84 )     55       (23 )     -   -42.4 %   0.0 %
Total noninterest expense $ 34,280     $ 32,791     $ 33,844     $ 33,275     $ 31,475   4.5 %   8.9 %
                           

Hanmi recorded a provision for income taxes of $8.5 million for the second quarter, compared with $9.3 million in the first quarter representing an effective tax rate of 29.3% compared with 29.7% for the first quarter. For the first six months of 2023, the effective tax rate was 29.5% compared with 29.0% for the same period a year ago.

Financial Position
Total assets at June 30, 2023 declined 1.2%, or $89.2 million, to $7.35 billion from $7.43 billion at March 31, 2023. The decline reflected a $14.1 million decrease in loans receivable, a $41.3 million decrease in cash and due from banks, and a $42.0 million decrease in securities available for sale.

Loans receivable, before the allowance for credit losses, were $5.97 billion at quarter-end, down slightly from March 31, 2023. Loans held for sale, representing the guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) loans, were $7.3 million at the end of the second quarter, compared with $3.7 million at the end of the prior quarter.

       
  As of (in thousands)   Percentage Change
  Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Q2-23   Q2-23
    2023       2023       2022       2022       2022     vs. Q1-23   vs. Q2-22
Loan Portfolio                          
Commercial real estate loans $ 3,738,325     $ 3,784,176     $ 3,833,397     $ 3,853,947     $ 3,829,656     -1.2 %   -2.4 %
Residential/consumer loans   886,984       817,917       734,473       649,591       521,576     8.4 %   70.1 %
Commercial and industrial loans   753,456       778,149       804,475       732,030       766,813     -3.2 %   -1.7 %
Equipment Finance   586,406       600,216       594,788       565,423       537,358     -2.3 %   9.1 %
Loans receivable   5,965,171       5,980,458       5,967,133       5,800,991       5,655,403     -0.3 %   5.5 %
Loans held for sale   7,293       3,652       8,043       10,044       18,528     99.7 %   -60.6 %
Total $ 5,972,464     $ 5,984,110     $ 5,975,176     $ 5,811,035     $ 5,673,931     -0.2 %   5.3 %
                           
                           
  As of    
  Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,        
    2023       2023       2022       2022       2022          
Composition of Loan Portfolio                          
Commercial real estate loans   62.6 %     63.2 %     64.2 %     66.3 %     67.5 %        
Residential/consumer loans   14.9 %     13.7 %     12.3 %     11.2 %     9.2 %        
Commercial and industrial loans   12.6 %     13.0 %     13.5 %     12.6 %     13.5 %        
Equipment Finance   9.8 %     10.0 %     9.9 %     9.7 %     9.5 %        
Loans receivable   99.9 %     99.9 %     99.9 %     99.8 %     99.7 %        
Loans held for sale   0.1 %     0.1 %     0.1 %     0.2 %     0.3 %        
Total   100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %        
                           

New loan production was $259.3 million for the second quarter, at a weighted average rate of 7.39% while $120.6 million of loans paid off during the quarter at an average rate of 7.21%. Lower loan production reflects lower demand in the higher market interest rate environment.

Commercial real estate loan production for the second quarter was $41.0 million. Commercial and industrial loan production was $36.3 million, SBA loan production was $30.9 million, equipment finance production was $50.9 million and residential mortgage loan production was $100.2 million.

                   
  For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)
  Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,
    2023       2023       2022       2022       2022  
New Loan Production                  
Commercial real estate loans $ 40,989     $ 75,528     $ 86,500     $ 132,870     $ 271,006  
Commercial and industrial loans   36,322       27,055       137,902       88,015       96,187  
SBA loans   30,926       34,472       53,209       44,898       67,900  
Equipment Finance   50,905       69,307       89,193       86,092       95,371  
Residential/consumer loans   100,161       97,201       106,955       140,432       111,766  
subtotal   259,303       303,563       473,759       492,307       642,230  
                   
                   
Payoffs   (120,609 )     (124,923 )     (121,409 )     (139,883 )     (230,536 )
Amortization   (102,248 )     (102,675 )     (91,333 )     (80,294 )     (94,543 )
Loan sales   (20,933 )     (30,002 )     (50,550 )     (45,418 )     (41,937 )
Net line utilization   (28,092 )     (30,401 )     (43,124 )     (78,927 )     43,295  
Charge-offs & OREO   (2,708 )     (2,237 )     (1,201 )     (2,197 )     (606 )
                   
Loans receivable-beginning balance   5,980,458       5,967,133       5,800,991       5,655,403       5,337,500  
Loans receivable-ending balance $ 5,965,171     $ 5,980,458     $ 5,967,133     $ 5,800,991     $ 5,655,403  
                   

Deposits were $6.32 billion at the end of the second quarter, up $114.7 million, or 1.9%, from $6.20 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Driving this change was a $198.2 million increase in money market and savings deposits and a $51.7 million increase in time deposits, partially offset by a $128.0 million decline in noninterest-bearing demand deposits. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 34.9% of total deposits at quarter-end and the loan-to-deposit ratio was 94.4%.

       
  As of (in thousands)   Percentage Change
  Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Q2-23   Q2-23
    2023       2023       2022       2022       2022     vs. Q1-23   vs. Q2-22
Deposit Portfolio                          
Demand: noninterest-bearing $ 2,206,078     $ 2,334,083     $ 2,539,602     $ 2,771,498     $ 2,782,737     -5.5 %   -20.7 %
Demand: interest-bearing   97,076       104,245       115,573       125,408       123,614     -6.9 %   -21.5 %
Money market and savings   1,580,691       1,382,472       1,556,690       2,056,793       2,102,161     14.3 %   -24.8 %
Time deposits   2,431,923       2,380,238       1,956,207       1,247,677       970,878     2.2 %   150.5 %
Total deposits $ 6,315,768     $ 6,201,038     $ 6,168,072     $ 6,201,376     $ 5,979,390     1.9 %   5.6 %
                           
                    -      
  As of    
  Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,        
    2023       2023       2022       2022       2022          
Composition of Deposit Portfolio                          
Demand: noninterest-bearing   34.9 %     37.6 %     41.2 %     44.7 %     46.5 %        
Demand: interest-bearing   1.5 %     1.7 %     1.9 %     2.0 %     2.1 %        
Money market and savings   25.0 %     22.3 %     25.2 %     33.2 %     35.2 %        
Time deposits   38.6 %     38.4 %     31.7 %     20.1 %     16.2 %        
Total deposits   100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %        
                           

Stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2023 was $668.6 million, compared with $662.2 million at March 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to $20.6 million of second quarter net income net of $7.6 million of dividends paid. Offsetting this increase was a $5.6 million increase in unrealized after-tax losses on securities available for sale due to changes resulting from increases in intermediate-term interest rates during the second quarter. Also, Hanmi repurchased 100,000 shares during the second quarter at an average share price of $14.44, or $1.4 million. At June 30, 2023, 559,972 shares remain under the Company’s share repurchase program. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $657.4 million, or 8.96% of tangible assets, at June 30, 2023, compared with $651.0 million, or 8.77% of tangible assets at the end of the first quarter. Tangible book value per share increased to $21.56 at June 30, 2023, up from $21.30 at March 31, 2023. Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial measures” for details.

Hanmi and the Bank exceeded the minimum regulatory capital requirements and the Bank continues to exceed the minimum for the “well capitalized” category. At June 30, 2023, Hanmi’s preliminary Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.91% and its Total risk-based capital ratio was 15.12%, compared with 11.59% and 14.80%, respectively, at the end of the first quarter.  

         
  As of   Ratio Change  
  Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Q2-23   Q2-23  
  2023     2023     2022     2022     2022     vs. Q1-23   vs. Q2-22  
Regulatory Capital ratios (1)                            
Hanmi Financial                            
Total risk-based capital 15.12 %   14.80 %   14.49 %   14.38 %   14.31 %   0.32   0.81  
Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.26 %   11.94 %   11.71 %   11.55 %   11.42 %   0.32   0.84  
Common equity tier 1 capital 11.91 %   11.59 %   11.37 %   11.21 %   11.07 %   0.32   0.84  
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.22 %   10.09 %   10.07 %   9.99 %   9.94 %   0.13   0.28  
Hanmi Bank                            
Total risk-based capital 14.46 %   14.15 %   13.86 %   13.76 %   13.70 %   0.31   0.76  
Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.39 %   13.06 %   12.85 %   12.73 %   12.64 %   0.33   0.75  
Common equity tier 1 capital 13.39 %   13.06 %   12.85 %   12.73 %   12.64 %   0.33   0.75  
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.21 %   11.06 %   11.07 %   11.02 %   11.00 %   0.15   0.21  
                             
(1)       Preliminary ratios for June 30, 2023                     
                             

Asset Quality
Loans 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing were 0.23% of loans at the end of the second quarter, compared with 0.26% at the end of the prior quarter.

Special mention loans were $44.6 million at the end of the second quarter, down from $64.3 million at March 31, 2023. The $19.7 million decrease in special mention loans included upgrades to pass of $43.9 million, new downgrades to special mention of $26.0 million, and payoffs of $1.6 million.  

Classified loans were $38.8 million at June 30, 2023, down from $47.3 million at the end of the prior quarter. The $8.5 million decrease was primarily driven by upgrades of $9.1 million and charge-offs and payoffs of $4.6 million, offset by new downgrades to classified of $5.2 million.

Nonperforming loans were $22.2 million at June 30, 2023, up from $20.1 million at the end of the prior quarter. As a percentage of the loan portfolio, nonperforming loans were 0.37% at quarter-end, compared with 0.34% at the end of the first quarter. At June 30, 2023, nonperforming loans continue to include a $10.0 million commercial and industrial loan in the health-care industry secured by real estate and business assets for which the specific allowance increased to $3.3 million from $2.5 million at the end of the first quarter.

Nonperforming assets were $22.3 million at the end of the second quarter, up from $20.2 million at the end of the first quarter. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets were 0.30% at quarter-end, compared with 0.27% at March 31, 2023.

Gross charge-offs for the second quarter were $2.7 million, compared with $2.2 million for the first quarter. Second quarter gross charge-offs consisted of $2.6 million of equipment financing agreements and $0.1 million of commercial and industrial and SBA loans. Recoveries of previously charged-off loans for the second quarter were $1.0 million, compared with $0.8 million for the prior quarter. Recoveries during the second quarter consisted of $0.3 million of equipment financing agreements and $0.7 million in commercial and industrial and SBA loans.

As a result, there were net charge-offs of $1.7 million for the second quarter, compared with net charge-offs of $1.5 million for the prior quarter. For the second quarter, net charge-offs represented 0.12% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared with net charge-offs of 0.10% of average loans for the first quarter on an annualized basis.

The allowance for credit losses was $71.0 million at June 30, 2023, down from $72.2 million at March 31, 2023. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans was relatively unchanged at 1.19% at the end of the second quarter, from 1.21% at the end of the first quarter. Specific allowances for loans increased $1.2 million, while the allowance for qualitative considerations decreased $2.4 million.

                             
  As of or for the Three Months Ended (in thousands)   Amount Change  
  Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Q2-23   Q2-23  
    2023       2023       2022       2022       2022     vs. Q1-23   vs. Q2-22  
Asset Quality Data and Ratios                            
                             
Delinquent loans:                            
Loans, 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing $ 13,749     $ 15,377     $ 7,492     $ 4,936     $ 4,174     $ (1,628 )   $ 9,575    
Delinquent loans to total loans   0.23%       0.26%       0.13%       0.09%       0.07%       -0.03       0.16    
                             
Criticized loans:                            
Special mention $ 44,632     $ 64,340     $ 79,013     $ 122,952     $ 80,453     $ (19,708 )   $ (35,821 )  
Classified   38,840       47,288       46,192       47,740       53,007       (8,448 )     (14,167 )  
Total criticized loans $ 83,472     $ 111,628     $ 125,205     $ 170,692     $ 133,460     $ (28,156 )   $ (49,988 )  
                             
Nonperforming assets:                            
Nonaccrual loans $ 22,178     $ 20,050     $ 9,846     $ 11,592     $ 11,044     $ 2,128     $ 11,134    
Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing   -       -       -       -       -       -       -    
Nonperforming loans   22,178       20,050       9,846       11,592       11,044       2,128       11,134    
Other real estate owned, net   117       117       117       792       675       -       (558 )  
Nonperforming assets $ 22,295     $ 20,167     $ 9,963     $ 12,384     $ 11,719     $ 2,128     $ 10,576    
                             
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.37%       0.34%       0.17%       0.20%       0.20%            
Nonperforming assets to assets   0.30%       0.27%       0.14%       0.17%       0.17%            
                             
Allowance for credit losses:                            
Balance at beginning of period $ 72,249     $ 71,523     $ 71,584     $ 73,067     $ 71,512            
Credit loss expense (recovery) on loans   514       2,181       221       (374 )     1,640            
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries   (1,739 )     (1,455 )     (282 )     (1,109 )     (85 )          
Balance at end of period $ 71,024     $ 72,249   $ - $ 71,523   $ - $ 71,584   $ - $ 73,067            
                             
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1)   0.12%       0.10%       0.02%       0.08%       0.01%            
Allowance for credit losses to loans   1.19%       1.21%       1.20%       1.23%       1.29%            
                             
Allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet items:                            
Balance at beginning of period $ 3,067     $ 3,115     $ 3,250     $ 2,313     $ 2,358            
Credit loss expense (recovery) on off-balance sheet items   (591 )     (48 )     (135 )     937       (45 )          
Balance at end of period $ 2,476     $ 3,067     $ 3,115     $ 3,250     $ 2,313            
                             
Unused commitments to extend credit $ 791,818     $ 924,371     $ 780,543     $ 746,354     $ 613,804            
                             
(1)       Annualized          
                             

Corporate Developments
On April 27, 2023, Hanmi’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock for the second quarter of 2023 of $0.25 per share. Hanmi paid the dividend on May 24, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 8, 2023.

Earnings Conference Call        
Hanmi Bank will host its second quarter 2023 earnings conference call today, July 25, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. PST (5:00 p.m. EST) to discuss these results. This call will also be webcast. To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-9039 before 2:00 p.m. PST, using access code Hanmi Bank. To listen to the call online, either live or archived, please visit Hanmi’s Investor Relations website at www.hanmi.com.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward–looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements about our anticipated future operating and financial performance, financial position and liquidity, business strategies, regulatory and competitive outlook, investment and expenditure plans, capital and financing needs and availability, plans and objectives of management for future operations, developments regarding our capital and strategic plans, and other similar forecasts and statements of expectation and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements to be reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include the following:

  • a failure to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity to support our operations;
  • the effect of potential future supervisory action against us or Hanmi Bank;
  • the effect of our rating under the Community Reinvestment Act and our ability to address any issues raised in our regulatory exams;
  • general economic and business conditions internationally, nationally and in those areas in which we operate, including any potential recessionary conditions;
  • volatility and deterioration in the credit and equity markets;
  • changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits;
  • availability of capital from private and government sources;
  • demographic changes;
  • competition for loans and deposits and failure to attract or retain loans and deposits;
  • inflation and fluctuations in interest rates that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments, the level of loan originations or prepayments on loans we have made and make, and the cost we pay to retain and attract deposits and secure other types of funding;
  • the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events;
  • risks of natural disasters;
  • legal proceedings and litigation brought against us;
  • a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks;
  • the failure to maintain current technologies;
  • risks associated with Small Business Administration loans;
  • failure to attract or retain key employees;
  • our ability to access cost-effective funding;
  • changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio;
  • fluctuations in real estate values;
  • changes in accounting policies and practices;
  • changes in governmental regulation, including, but not limited to, any increase in FDIC insurance premiums and changes in the monetary policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System;
  • the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operation;
  • the ability of Hanmi Bank to make distributions to Hanmi Financial Corporation, which is restricted by certain factors, including Hanmi Bank’s retained earnings, net income, prior distributions made, and certain other financial tests;
  • strategic transactions we may enter into;
  • the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses;
  • our credit quality and the effect of credit quality on our credit losses expense and allowance for credit losses;
  • changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and the ability of our borrowers to perform under the terms of their loans and other terms of credit agreements;
  • our ability to control expenses; and
  • cyber security and fraud risks against our information technology and those of our third-party providers and vendors.

In addition, we set forth certain risks in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K that we will file hereafter, which could cause actual results to differ from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                       
  June 30,   March 31,     Percentage   June 30,     Percentage
    2023       2023     Change Change     2022     Change Change
Assets                      
Cash and due from banks $ 344,907     $ 386,201     $ (41,294 ) -10.7 %   $ 217,237     $ 127,670   58.8 %
Securities available for sale, at fair value   836,650       878,701       (42,051 ) -4.8 %     860,221       (23,571 ) -2.7 %
Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value   7,293       3,652       3,641   99.7 %     18,528       (11,235 ) -60.6 %
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses   5,894,147       5,908,209       (14,062 ) -0.2 %     5,582,335       311,812   5.6 %
Accrued interest receivable   18,163       19,004       (841 ) -4.4 %     14,044       4,119   29.3 %
Premises and equipment, net   22,849       22,625       224   1.0 %     24,207       (1,358 ) -5.6 %
Customers' liability on acceptances   1,688       41       1,647   4017.1 %     616       1,072   174.0 %
Servicing assets   7,352       7,541       (189 ) -2.5 %     7,353       (1 ) -0.0 %
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   11,162       11,193       (31 ) -0.3 %     11,310       (148 ) -1.3 %
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost   16,385       16,385       -   0.0 %     16,385       -   0.0 %
Bank-owned life insurance   56,085       55,814       271   0.5 %     55,395       690   1.2 %
Prepaid expenses and other assets   128,243       124,764       3,479   2.8 %     148,337       (20,094 ) -13.5 %
Total assets $ 7,344,924     $ 7,434,130     $ (89,206 ) -1.2 %   $ 6,955,968     $ 388,956   5.6 %
                       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                      
Liabilities:                      
Deposits:                      
Noninterest-bearing $ 2,206,078     $ 2,334,083     $ (128,005 ) -5.5 %   $ 2,782,737     $ (576,659 ) -20.7 %
Interest-bearing   4,109,690       3,866,955       242,735   6.3 %     3,196,653       913,037   28.6 %
Total deposits   6,315,768       6,201,038       114,730   1.9 %     5,979,390       336,378   5.6 %
Accrued interest payable   34,621       20,512       14,109   68.8 %     986       33,635   3411.3 %
Bank's liability on acceptances   1,688       41       1,647   4017.1 %     616       1,072   174.0 %
Borrowings   125,000       350,000       (225,000 ) -64.3 %     145,000       (20,000 ) -13.8 %
Subordinated debentures   129,708       129,558       150   0.1 %     129,113       595   0.5 %
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   69,579       70,816       (1,237 ) -1.7 %     82,567       (12,988 ) -15.7 %
Total liabilities   6,676,364       6,771,965       (95,601 ) -1.4 %     6,337,672       338,692   5.3 %
                       
Stockholders' equity:                      
Common stock   33       33       -   0.0 %     33       -   0.0 %
Additional paid-in capital   585,391       584,884       507   0.1 %     582,018       3,373   0.6 %
Accumulated other comprehensive income   (84,639 )     (79,059 )     (5,580 ) -7.1 %     (66,568 )     (18,071 ) -27.1 %
Retained earnings   296,901       283,910       12,991   4.6 %     229,135       67,766   29.6 %
Less treasury stock   (129,126 )     (127,603 )     (1,523 ) -1.2 %     (126,322 )     (2,804 ) -2.2 %
Total stockholders' equity   668,560       662,165       6,395   1.0 %     618,296       50,264   8.1 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,344,924     $ 7,434,130     $ (89,206 ) -1.2 %   $ 6,955,968     $ 388,956   5.6 %
                       

 

 
Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
                   
  Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   Percentage   June 30,   Percentage
    2023       2023   Change     2022   Change
Interest and dividend income:                  
Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 83,567     $ 80,923   3.3 %   $ 59,855   39.6 %
Interest on securities   4,126       4,026   2.5 %     2,930   40.8 %
Dividends on FHLB stock   283       289   -2.1 %     242   16.9 %
Interest on deposits in other banks   2,794       2,065   35.3 %     193   1347.7 %
Total interest and dividend income   90,770       87,303   4.0 %     63,220   43.6 %
Interest expense:                  
Interest on deposits   32,115       25,498   26.0 %     2,457   1207.1 %
Interest on borrowings   1,633       2,369   -31.1 %     370   341.4 %
Interest on subordinated debentures   1,600       1,583   1.1 %     1,349   18.6 %
Total interest expense   35,348       29,450   20.0 %     4,176   746.5 %
Net interest income before credit loss expense   55,422       57,853   -4.2 %     59,044   -6.1 %
Credit loss expense (recovery)   (77 )     2,133   -103.6 %     1,596   -104.8 %
Net interest income after credit loss expense   55,499       55,720   -0.4 %     57,448   -3.4 %
Noninterest income:                  
Service charges on deposit accounts   2,571       2,579   -0.3 %     2,875   -10.6 %
Trade finance and other service charges and fees   1,173       1,258   -6.8 %     1,416   -17.2 %
Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans   1,212       1,869   -35.2 %     2,774   -56.3 %
Other operating income   2,979       2,630   13.3 %     2,245   32.7 %
Total noninterest income   7,935       8,336   -4.8 %     9,310   -14.8 %
Noninterest expense:                  
Salaries and employee benefits   20,365       20,610   -1.2 %       18,779   8.4 %
Occupancy and equipment   4,500       4,412   2.0 %     4,597   -2.1 %
Data processing   3,465       3,253   6.5 %     3,114   11.3 %
Professional fees   1,376       1,335   3.1 %     1,231   11.8 %
Supplies and communications   638       676   -5.6 %     581   9.8 %
Advertising and promotion   748       833   -10.2 %     660   13.3 %
Other operating expenses   3,188       1,672   90.7 %     2,513   26.9 %
Total noninterest expense   34,280       32,791   4.5 %     31,475   8.9 %
Income before tax   29,154       31,265   -6.8 %     35,283   -17.4 %
Income tax expense   8,534       9,274   -8.0 %       10,233   -16.6 %
Net income $ 20,620     $ 21,991   -6.2 %     $ 25,050   -17.7 %
                  -  
Basic earnings per share: $ 0.68     $ 0.72       $ 0.82    
Diluted earnings per share: $ 0.67     $ 0.72       $ 0.82    
                   
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                  
Basic   30,324,264       30,347,325         30,296,897    
Diluted   30,387,041       30,430,745         30,412,348    
Common shares outstanding   30,485,788       30,555,287         30,482,990    
                   

 

 
Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,   Percentage
    2023     2022   Change
Interest and dividend income:          
Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 164,490   $ 113,779   44.6 %
Interest on securities   8,152     5,447   49.7 %
Dividends on FHLB stock   572     490   16.7 %
Interest on deposits in other banks   4,859     408   1090.9 %
Total interest and dividend income   178,073     120,124   48.2 %
Interest expense:          
Interest on deposits   57,613     4,470   1188.9 %
Interest on borrowings   4,002     707   466.1 %
Interest on subordinated debentures   3,182     4,947   -35.7 %
Total interest expense   64,797     10,124   540.0 %
Net interest income before credit loss expense   113,276     110,000   3.0 %
Credit loss expense (recovery)   2,056     220   -834.5 %
Net interest income after credit loss expense   111,220     109,780   1.3 %
Noninterest income:          
Service charges on deposit accounts   5,151     5,750   -10.4 %
Trade finance and other service charges and fees   2,431     2,558   -5.0 %
Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans   3,081     5,295   -41.8 %
Other operating income   5,608     4,226   32.7 %
Total noninterest income   16,271     17,829   -8.7 %
Noninterest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits   40,975     36,496   12.3 %
Occupancy and equipment   8,912     9,243   -3.6 %
Data processing   6,718     6,351   5.8 %
Professional fees   2,710     2,661   1.8 %
Supplies and communications   1,314     1,245   5.5 %
Advertising and promotion   1,581     1,477   7.0 %
Other operating expenses   4,862     5,694   -14.6 %
Total noninterest expense   67,072     63,167   6.2 %
Income before tax   60,419     64,442   -6.2 %
Income tax expense   17,807     18,697   -4.8 %
Net income $ 42,612   $ 45,745   -6.8 %
          -  
Basic earnings per share: $ 1.40   $ 1.50    
Diluted earnings per share: $ 1.39   $ 1.50    
           
Weighted-average shares outstanding:          
Basic   30,320,281     30,271,761    
Diluted   30,383,226     30,391,273    
Common shares outstanding   30,485,788     30,482,990    
           


                             
Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                             
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022
      Interest Average       Interest Average       Interest Average
  Average   Income / Yield /   Average   Income / Yield /   Average   Income / Yield /
  Balance   Expense Rate   Balance   Expense Rate   Balance   Expense Rate
Assets                            
Interest-earning assets:                            
Loans receivable (1) $ 5,941,071     $ 83,567 5.64 %   $ 5,944,399     $ 80,923 5.51 %   $ 5,572,504     $ 59,855 4.31 %
Securities (2)   971,531       4,126 1.73 %     980,712       4,026 1.67 %     945,291       2,930 1.27 %
FHLB stock   16,385       283 6.92 %     16,385       289 7.16 %     16,385       242 5.93 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   230,974       2,794 4.85 %     192,902       2,065 4.34 %     136,473       193 0.57 %
Total interest-earning assets   7,159,961       90,770 5.09 %     7,134,398       87,303 4.96 %     6,670,653       63,220 3.80 %
                             
Noninterest-earning assets:                            
Cash and due from banks   62,036             65,088             67,859        
Allowance for credit losses   (72,098 )           (71,452 )           (73,896 )      
Other assets   232,058             239,121             255,095        
                             
Total assets $ 7,381,957           $ 7,367,155           $ 6,919,711        
                             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                            
Interest-bearing liabilities:                            
Deposits:                            
Demand: interest-bearing $ 99,057     $ 27 0.11 %   $ 109,391     $ 29 0.11 %   $ 122,771     $ 18 0.06 %
Money market and savings   1,463,304       9,887 2.71 %     1,453,569       7,315 2.04 %     2,139,488       1,570 0.29 %
Time deposits   2,403,685       22,201 3.70 %     2,223,615       18,154 3.31 %     894,345       869 0.39 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,966,046       32,115 3.25 %     3,786,575       25,498 2.73 %     3,156,604       2,457 0.31 %
Borrowings   196,776       1,633 3.33 %     268,056       2,369 3.58 %     140,245       384 1.10 %
Subordinated debentures   129,631       1,600 4.94 %     129,483       1,583 4.89 %     129,029       1,335 4.14 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   4,292,453       35,348 3.30 %     4,184,114       29,450 2.85 %     3,425,878       4,176 0.49 %
                             
Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity:                            
Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing   2,213,171             2,324,413             2,716,297        
Other liabilities   133,623             127,112             104,084        
Stockholders' equity   742,710             731,516             673,452        
                             
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,381,957           $ 7,367,155           $ 6,919,711        
                             
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)     $ 55,422         $ 57,853         $ 59,044  
                             
Cost of deposits       2.08 %         1.69 %         0.17 %
Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis)       1.79 %         2.10 %         3.31 %
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis)       3.11 %         3.28 %         3.55 %
                             
(1)       Includes average loans held for sale              
(2)       Income calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.
                             


 
Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
      Interest Average       Interest Average
  Average   Income / Yield /   Average   Income / Yield /
  Balance   Expense Rate   Balance   Expense Rate
Assets                  
Interest-earning assets:                  
Loans receivable (1) $ 5,942,726     $ 164,490 5.58 %   $ 5,403,029     $ 113,779 4.25 %
Securities (2)   976,096       8,152 1.70 %     937,939       5,447 1.19 %
FHLB stock   16,385       572 7.04 %     16,385       490 6.03 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   212,043       4,858 4.62 %     314,690       408 0.26 %
Total interest-earning assets   7,147,250       178,072 5.02 %     6,672,043       120,124 3.63 %
                   
Noninterest-earning assets:                  
Cash and due from banks   63,553             65,427        
Allowance for credit losses   (71,777 )           (73,538 )      
Other assets   235,571             242,593        
                   
Total assets $ 7,374,597           $ 6,906,525        
                   
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Deposits:                  
Demand: interest-bearing $ 104,196     $ 56 0.11 %   $ 123,826     $ 35 0.06 %
Money market and savings   1,458,463       17,201 2.38 %     2,122,840       2,758 0.26 %
Time deposits   2,314,148       40,356 3.52 %     915,577       1,677 0.37 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,876,807       57,613 3.00 %     3,162,243       4,470 0.29 %
Borrowings   232,219       4,002 3.48 %     135,427       726 1.08 %
Subordinated debentures   129,557       3,182 4.91 %     170,868       4,928 5.77 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   4,238,583       64,797 3.08 %     3,468,538       10,124 0.59 %
                   
Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity:                  
Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing   2,268,485             2,675,574        
Other liabilities   130,385             96,269        
Stockholders' equity   737,144             666,144        
                   
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,374,597           $ 6,906,525        
                   
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)     $ 113,275         $ 110,000  
                   
Cost of deposits       1.89 %         0.15 %
Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis)       1.94 %         3.04 %
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis)       3.20 %         3.32 %
                   
                   
(1)       Includes average loans held for sale         
(2)       Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.
                   

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is supplemental financial information determined by a method other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure in the analysis of Hanmi’s capital strength. Tangible common equity represents stockholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. Banking and financial institution regulators also exclude goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders’ equity when assessing the capital adequacy of a financial institution. Management believes the presentation of this financial measure excluding the impact of these items provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the capital strength of Hanmi. This financial measure is not a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures.

The following table reconciles this non-GAAP financial measure to the GAAP financial measure for the periods indicated:

<
 
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share, per share data and ratios)
                   
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
Hanmi Financial Corporation   2023       2023       2022       2022       2022  
Assets $ 7,344,924     $ 7,434,130     $ 7,378,262     $ 7,128,511     $ 6,955,968  
Less goodwill and other intangible assets   (11,162 )     (11,193 )     (11,225 )     (11,267 )     (11,310 )
Tangible assets $ 7,333,762     $ 7,422,937     $ 7,367,037     $ 7,117,244     $ 6,944,658  
                   
Stockholders' equity (1) $ 668,560     $ 662,165     $ 637,515     $ 608,893     $ 618,296  
Less goodwill and other intangible assets   (11,162 )     (11,193 )     (11,225 )     (11,267 )     (11,310 )
Tangible stockholders' equity (1) $ 657,398     $ 650,972     $ 626,290  