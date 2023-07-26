The Hazard Huddle House Franchise is Back
Location to Host Grand Opening July 31HAZARD, KY, USA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Huddle House is officially open for business in the Hazard, KY community. On July 31, 2023, the restaurant is hosting a Grand Opening Party from 9:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. at 173 Village Lane. Guests will enjoy *50-cent Golden Waffles, giveaways, and more to kick off the celebration. Three lucky guests will have a chance to win Free Huddle House meals for a year.
Sheila and Mark Sloane own the Hazard Huddle House. “Our passion for delivering genuine hospitality and mouthwatering dishes aligns perfectly with the Huddle House values,” said Sheila Sloane, owner of Hazard Huddle House. “We are eager to provide homestyle comfort food and an exceptional dining experience.”
Huddle House restaurants have earned widespread adoration in their communities for their warm, friendly atmosphere where every conversation, sip of coffee, and bite of a homestyle meal is savored. Known for offering breakfast at every mealtime, Southern hospitality and big portions at fair prices, Huddle House performs an important role in every community it serves.
“The Sloans are ideal partners as they truly “serve from the heart” and have already made such an impression on the community in the time the location has been open,” says Troy Tracy, Brand President of Huddle House, Inc. “It is exciting to see the franchise growth of Huddle House, with locations being built nationwide.”
The Hazard Huddle House will be open Sunday-Thursday from 6 a.m.- 10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 6 a.m.- 12 a.m.
“The Sloanes opened this location and broke three records in their opening week. Their location demonstrates the need for Huddle House restaurants in small communities and their impact,” adds Peter Ortiz, Chief Development Officer for Ascent Hospitality Management. “We are honored to welcome them to our team and look forward to watching them succeed with our legacy brand.”
Huddle House favorites are available for dine-in or may be ordered online on the Huddle House website or mobile app for pickup, curbside, or delivery. Download the mobile app from Google Play or the App Store and start earning rewards instantly.
Committed to serving “Any Meal, Any Time,” Huddle House restaurants have become icons in the communities they serve throughout the country by “Bringing Friends and Family Together, Over Delicious Food, Served from the Heart”. The core values on which the brand was founded – serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food in a warm, friendly environment that brings the community together – are as true today as they were when it was founded in 1964.
Today, the brand has nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, a 2023 Top 200 Restaurant in Technomic’s Top 500 Restaurant Chain Report ranked among Thrillist’s list of “Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.
Huddle House is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand, which is on a mission to build an amazing workplace, create customers for life and become a franchisor of choice. To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit https://huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit the company website at huddlehouse.com.
