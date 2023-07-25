Submit Release
FTAI Infrastructure Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.03 per Share of Common Stock

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) (the “Company” or “FTAI Infrastructure”) today reported financial results for the second quarter 2023. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.

Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data)
Selected Financial Results Q2’23
Net Loss Attributable to Stockholders $ (38,853 )  
Basic and Diluted Loss per Share of Common Stock $ (0.38 )  
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 27,677    
Adjusted EBITDA - Four core segments(1)(2) $ 36,153    

_______________________________
(1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.
(2) Excludes Sustainability and Energy Transition and Corporate and Other segments

Second Quarter 2023 Dividends

On July 25, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.03 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, payable on August 15, 2023 to the holders of record on August 8, 2023.

Business Highlights

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $36.2 million from our four core segments, up 20% vs Q1 of 2023
  • Transtar business unit generated $20.3 million of Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter
  • Executed 15-year contract with first customer at “Jefferson South” terminal for transloading of clean fuels

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.fipinc.com, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, when available on the Company’s website.

Conference Call

In addition, management will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9b1bb57ad78c4240883aa2c3d4164ab8. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at https://www.fipinc.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 through 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 on https://ir.fipinc.com/news-events/presentations.

The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this press release.

About FTAI Infrastructure Inc.

FTAI Infrastructure primarily invests in critical infrastructure with high barriers to entry across the rail, ports and terminals, and power and gas sectors that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI Infrastructure is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company’s website (www.fipinc.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini
Investor Relations
FTAI Infrastructure Inc.
(646) 734-9414
aandreini@fortress.com

Exhibit - Financial Statements


FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenues              
Total revenues $ 81,832     $ 65,868     $ 158,326     $ 112,016  
               
Expenses              
Operating expenses   62,775       49,229       127,937       87,297  
General and administrative   3,702       2,498       6,903       4,928  
Acquisition and transaction expenses   636       8,872       905       13,108  
Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate   3,084       3,065       6,066       7,226  
Depreciation and amortization   20,292       17,319       40,427       34,315  
Asset impairment   602             743        
Total expenses   91,091       80,983       182,981       146,874  
               
Other income (expense)              
Equity in (losses) earnings of unconsolidated entities   (1,625 )     (13,859 )     2,741       (35,902 )
Gain on sale of assets, net   647             523        
Interest expense   (24,182 )     (6,486 )     (47,432 )     (12,945 )
Other income (expense)   1,370       (553 )     1,591       (1,012 )
Total other expense   (23,790 )     (20,898 )     (42,577 )     (49,859 )
Loss before income taxes   (33,049 )     (36,013 )     (67,232 )     (84,717 )
Provision for income taxes   823       1,947       2,552       3,531  
Net loss   (33,872 )     (37,960 )     (69,784 )     (88,248 )
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries   (10,276 )     (8,480 )     (20,169 )     (15,946 )
Less: Dividends and accretion on redeemable preferred stock   15,257             29,827        
Net loss attributable to stockholders/Former Parent $ (38,853 )   $ (29,480 )   $ (79,442 )   $ (72,302 )
               
Loss per share:              
Basic $ (0.38 )   $ (0.30 )   $ (0.77 )   $ (0.73 )
Diluted $ (0.38 )   $ (0.30 )   $ (0.77 )   $ (0.73 )
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic   102,793,800       99,387,467       102,790,737       99,387,467  
Diluted   102,793,800       99,387,467       102,790,737       99,387,467  



FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
       
  (Unaudited)    
  June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,523     $ 36,486  
Restricted cash   54,960       113,156  
Accounts receivable, net   56,375       60,807  
Other current assets   60,581       67,355  
Total current assets   214,439       277,804  
Leasing equipment, net   34,240       34,907  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net   69,560       71,015  
Property, plant, and equipment, net   1,687,929       1,673,808  
Investments   70,245       73,589  
Intangible assets, net   56,414       60,195  
Goodwill   260,252       260,252  
Other assets   44,531       26,829  
Total assets $ 2,437,610     $ 2,478,399  
       
Liabilities      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 122,491     $ 136,048  
Current debt, net   24,037        
Operating lease liabilities   7,070       7,045  
Other current liabilities   28,463       16,488  
Total current liabilities   182,061       159,581  
Debt, net   1,276,641       1,230,157  
Operating lease liabilities   62,207       63,147  
Other liabilities   90,886       236,130  
Total liabilities   1,611,795       1,689,015  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Redeemable preferred stock($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 300,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; redemption amount of $448.2 million at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022)   294,417       264,590  
       
Equity      
Common stock ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 99,470,553 and 99,445,074 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)   994       994  
Additional paid in capital   874,729       911,599  
Accumulated deficit   (110,452 )     (60,837 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (184,727 )     (300,133 )
Stockholders' equity   580,544       551,623  
Non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries   (49,146 )     (26,829 )
Total equity   531,398       524,794  
Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity $ 2,437,610     $ 2,478,399  



FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)
 
  Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022  
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net loss $ (69,784 )   $ (88,248 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated entities   (2,741 )     35,902  
Gain on sale of assets, net   (523 )      
Equity-based compensation   1,537       1,665  
Depreciation and amortization   40,427       34,315  
Asset impairment   743        
Change in deferred income taxes   2,110       3,327  
Change in fair value of non-hedge derivative   1,125       (748 )
Amortization of deferred financing costs   3,098       1,695  
Amortization of bond discount   2,144        
(Benefit from) provision for credit losses   (74 )     90  
Change in:      
Accounts receivable   4,506       (30,585 )
Other assets   (4,724 )     (21,583 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   (16,370 )     12,939  
Management fees payable to affiliate   10,168        
Other liabilities   11,427       (4,159 )
Net cash used in operating activities   (16,931 )     (55,390 )
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Investment in unconsolidated entities   (3,315 )     (2,745 )
Investment in convertible promissory notes         (5,000 )
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired   (4,448 )     (3,819 )
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment   (65,696 )     (113,916 )
Investment in promissory notes and loans   (22,000 )      
Proceeds from sale of leasing equipment   115        
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment   988       4,304  
Net cash used in investing activities   (94,356 )     (121,176 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from debt   66,600       9,450  
Payment of deferred financing costs   (1,192 )     (277 )
Cash dividends - common stock   (6,170 )      
Capital contribution from non-controlling interests         562  
Net transfers from Former Parent, net         111,396  
Settlement of equity-based compensation   (90 )      
Distributions to non-controlling interests   (20 )      
Net cash provided by financing activities   59,128       121,131  
       
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   (52,159 )     (55,435 )
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period   149,642       301,855  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 97,483     $ 246,420  


Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to shareholders or Former Parent, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for (benefit from) income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, interest costs on pension and other pension expense benefits (“OPEB”) liabilities, dividends and accretion expense related to redeemable preferred stock, and other non-recurring items, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net loss attributable to stockholders or Former Parent to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Change
   Six Months Ended
June 30, 		  Change
(in thousands)   2023       2022         2023       2022    
Net loss attributable to stockholders/Former Parent $ (38,853 )   $ (29,480 )   $ (9,373 )   $ (79,442 )   $ (72,302 )   $ (7,140 )
Add: Provision for income taxes   823       1,947       (1,124 )     2,552       3,531       (979 )
Add: Equity-based compensation expense   642       956       (314 )     1,537       1,665       (128 )
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses   636       8,872       (8,236 )     905       13,108       (12,203 )
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations                                  
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments         (1,514 )     1,514       1,125       (748 )     1,873  
Add: Asset impairment charges   602             602       743             743  
Add: Incentive allocations                                  
Add: Depreciation & amortization expense   20,292       17,319       2,973       40,427       34,315       6,112  
Add: Interest expense   24,182       6,486       17,696       47,432       12,945       34,487  
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities(1)   6,886       6,825       61       15,076       12,232       2,844  
Add: Dividends and accretion on redeemable preferred stock   15,257             15,257       29,827             29,827  
Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities   480             480       960             960  
Add: Other non-recurring items(2)   51             51       1,339             1,339  
Less: Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated entities   1,625       13,859       (12,234 )     (2,741 )     35,902       (38,643 )
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA(3)   (4,946 )     (3,716 )     (1,230 )     (10,167 )     (7,532 )     (2,635 )
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 27,677     $ 21,554     $ 6,123     $ 49,573     $ 33,116     $ 16,457  

________________________________________________________

(1)   Includes the following items for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022: (i) net loss of $(1,660) and $(13,919), (ii) interest expense of $8,304 and $6,795, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $7,967 and $6,349, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $237 and $387, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(7,963) and $7,118 and (vi) equity-based compensation of $1 and $95, respectively. Includes the following items for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022: (i) net income (loss) of $2,658 and $(36,007), (ii) interest expense of $16,336 and $13,258, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $13,633 and $12,633, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $257 and $391, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(17,810) and $21,732, (vi) equity-based compensation of $2 and $193 and (vii) asset impairment of $— and $32, respectively.
(2)   Includes the following items for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023: subsidiary severance expense of $51 and $1,339, respectively.
(3)   Includes the following items for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022: (i) equity-based compensation of $76 and $124, (ii) provision for income taxes of $35 and $14, (iii) interest expense of $1,880 and $1,319, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $2,944 and $2,321, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $— and $(62), (vi) acquisition and transaction expense of $8 and $—, (vii) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $1 and $— and (viii) asset impairment of $2 and $—, respectively. Includes the following items for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022: (i) equity-based compensation of $186 and $250, (ii) provision for income taxes of $88 and $30, (iii) interest expense of $3,737 and $2,703, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $6,080 and $4,585, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $61 and $(36), (vi) other non-recurring items of $3 and $—, (vii) acquisition and transaction expense of $8 and $—, (viii) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $2 and $— and (ix) asset impairment of $2 and $—, respectively.


The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA for our four core segments for the three months ended June 30, 2023:

  Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
(in thousands) Railroad   Jefferson Terminal   Repauno   Power and Gas   Four Core Segments
Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders/Former Parent $ 11,786     $ (8,765 )   $ (4,510 )   $ 3,059     $ 1,570  
Add: Provision for income taxes   720       152       40             912  
Add: Equity-based compensation expense   159       303       100             562  
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses   184       36             49       269  
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations                            
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments                            
Add: Asset impairment charges   602                         602  
Add: Incentive allocations                            
Add: Depreciation and amortization expense   5,125       12,144       2,281             19,550  
Add: Interest expense   1,215       7,978       615       1       9,809  
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities(1)                     8,933       8,933  
Add: Dividends and accretion on redeemable preferred stock                            
Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities   480                         480  
Add: Other non-recurring items(2)   51                         51  
Less: Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities                     (1,639 )     (1,639 )
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA(3)   (18 )     (4,766 )     (162 )           (4,946 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,304     $ 7,082     $ (1,636 )   $ 10,403     $ 36,153  

________________________________________________________

(1)   Power and Gas:
    Includes the following items for the three months ended June 30, 2023: (i) net income of $1,639, (ii) interest expense of $7,378, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $7,641, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $237, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(7,963), and (vi) equity-based compensation of $1.
(2)   Railroad:
    Includes the following items for the three months ended June 30, 2023: Transtar severance expense of $51.
(3)   Railroad:
    Includes the following items for the three months ended June 30, 2023: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $12, (ii) interest expense of $3, (iii) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $1 and (iv) asset impairment of $2.
    Jefferson Terminal:
    Includes the following items for the three months ended June 30, 2023: (i) equity-based compensation of $71, (ii) provision for income taxes of $35, (iii) interest expense of $1,844, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $2,808 and (v) acquisition and transaction expense of $8.
    Repauno:
    Includes the following items for the three months ended June 30, 2023: (i) equity-based compensation of $5, (ii) interest expense of $33 and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $124.

 


