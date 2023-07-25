Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings for the Second Quarter of 2023

TUPELO, Miss., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) (the “Company”) today announced earnings results for the second quarter of 2023.



(Dollars in thousands, except earnings per share) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Net income and earnings per share: Net income $28,643 $46,078 $39,678 $74,721 $73,225 After-tax loss on sale of securities (18,085 ) — — (17,870 ) — Basic EPS 0.51 0.82 0.71 1.33 1.31 Diluted EPS 0.51 0.82 0.71 1.33 1.30 Impact to diluted EPS from loss on sale of securities 0.32 — — 0.31 — Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)(1) 0.83 0.82 0.72 1.64 1.32

“We are pleased with our second quarter results in light of the challenging interest rate environment. In the quarter we continued to take steps to add strength and optionality to our balance sheet and benefit earnings,” remarked C. Mitchell Waycaster, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “The Company’s focus remains on core funding and maintaining a diverse and granular loan portfolio.”

Quarterly Highlights

Earnings

Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $28.6 million with diluted EPS of $0.51

Net interest income (fully tax equivalent) for the second quarter of 2023 was $133.1 million, down $5.4 million on a linked quarter basis

For the second quarter of 2023, net interest margin was 3.45%, down 21 basis points on a linked quarter basis

Cost of total deposits was 150 basis points for the second quarter of 2023, up 51 basis points on a linked quarter basis

Noninterest income decreased $20.1 million on a linked quarter basis primarily due to losses of $22.4 million on securities sales, as detailed below. The Company’s wealth management and insurance lines of business produced solid results during the second quarter of 2023

The mortgage division generated $0.6 billion in interest rate lock volume in the second quarter of 2023. Gain on sale margin was 1.66% for the second quarter of 2023, up 51 basis points on a linked quarter basis

Noninterest expense increased $1.5 million during the second quarter of 2023. Annual merit increases contributed to the increase



Balance Sheet

Loans increased $164.1 million on a linked quarter basis, which represents 5.6% annualized net loan growth

The securities portfolio decreased $584.2 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily due to the sale of available-for-sale securities, which generated $489 million in proceeds. The Company recognized a pre-tax loss of $22.4 million and used the sale proceeds to pay down FHLB borrowings

Deposits at June 30, 2023 increased $183.3 million on a linked quarter basis, driven by an increase in brokered deposits of $224 million. Brokered deposits were $1.1 billion at June 30, 2023. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased $365.9 million on a linked quarter basis and represented 27.5% of total deposits at June 30, 2023



Capital and Liquidity

Book value per share and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (1) increased 0.9% and 1.8%, respectively, on a linked quarter basis

increased 0.9% and 1.8%, respectively, on a linked quarter basis The Company has a $100 million stock repurchase program that is in effect through October 2023; there was no buyback activity during the second quarter of 2023

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $3.0 million and a recovery of credit losses on unfunded commitments (included in noninterest expense) of $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2023

The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was relatively stable at 1.63% at June 30, 2023

The coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans, was 211.85% at June 30, 2023, compared to 259.39% at March 31, 2023

Net loan charge-offs for the second quarter of 2023 were $3.9 million, or 0.13% of average loans on an annualized basis

Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans decreased 33 basis points on a linked quarter basis to 0.10%. Nonperforming loans to total loans increased to 0.77% at June 30, 2023 compared to 0.64% at March 31, 2023 and criticized loans (which include classified and special mention loans) to total loans decreased to 2.32% at June 30, 2023, compared to 2.44% at March 31, 2023



(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release.

Income Statement

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2022 Interest income Loans held for investment $ 173,198 $ 161,787 $ 145,360 $ 123,100 $ 106,409 $ 334,985 $ 202,238 Loans held for sale 2,990 1,737 1,688 2,075 2,586 4,727 5,449 Securities 14,000 15,091 15,241 14,500 12,471 29,091 23,306 Other 6,978 5,430 2,777 3,458 1,954 12,408 2,618 Total interest income 197,166 184,045 165,066 143,133 123,420 381,211 233,611 Interest expense Deposits 51,391 32,866 17,312 7,241 5,018 84,257 10,655 Borrowings 15,559 15,404 9,918 5,574 4,887 30,963 9,812 Total interest expense 66,950 48,270 27,230 12,815 9,905 115,220 20,467 Net interest income 130,216 135,775 137,836 130,318 113,515 265,991 213,144 Provision for loan losses 3,000 7,960 10,488 9,800 2,000 10,960 3,500 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 127,216 127,815 127,348 120,518 111,515 255,031 209,644 Noninterest income 17,226 37,293 33,395 41,186 37,214 54,519 74,672 Noninterest expense 109,165 107,708 101,582 101,574 98,194 216,873 192,299 Income before income taxes 35,277 57,400 59,161 60,130 50,535 92,677 92,017 Income taxes 6,634 11,322 12,885 13,563 10,857 17,956 18,792 Net income $ 28,643 $ 46,078 $ 46,276 $ 46,567 $ 39,678 $ 74,721 $ 73,225 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1) $ 46,728 $ 46,078 $ 50,324 $ 44,233 $ 40,601 $ 92,591 $ 74,329 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) (non-GAAP)(1) $ 59,715 $ 63,860 $ 72,187 $ 66,970 $ 54,172 $ 123,575 $ 96,836 Basic earnings per share $ 0.51 $ 0.82 $ 0.83 $ 0.83 $ 0.71 $ 1.33 $ 1.31 Diluted earnings per share 0.51 0.82 0.82 0.83 0.71 1.33 1.30 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)(1) 0.83 0.82 0.89 0.79 0.72 1.64 1.32 Average basic shares outstanding 56,107,881 56,008,741 55,953,104 55,947,214 55,906,755 56,058,585 55,858,243 Average diluted shares outstanding 56,395,653 56,270,219 56,335,446 56,248,720 56,182,845 56,330,295 56,130,762 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.44 $ 0.44

Performance Ratios

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2022 Return on average assets 0.66 % 1.09 % 1.11 % 1.11 % 0.96 % 0.87 % 0.89 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.08 1.09 1.20 1.05 0.98 1.08 0.90 Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 0.73 1.19 1.20 1.20 1.04 0.96 0.97 Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.18 1.19 1.30 1.14 1.07 1.18 0.98 Return on average equity 5.18 8.55 8.58 8.50 7.31 6.84 6.67 Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1) 8.45 8.55 9.33 8.07 7.48 8.48 6.77 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 9.91 16.29 15.98 15.64 13.50 13.04 12.18 Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 15.94 16.29 17.35 14.87 13.81 16.07 12.36 Efficiency ratio (fully taxable equivalent) 72.63 61.26 58.39 58.50 64.37 66.50 66.00 Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 62.98 61.30 56.25 58.78 62.44 62.13 64.63 Dividend payout ratio 43.14 26.83 26.51 26.51 30.99 33.08 33.59

Capital and Balance Sheet Ratios

As of Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Shares outstanding 56,132,478 56,073,658 55,953,104 55,953,104 55,932,017 Market value per share $ 26.13 $ 30.58 $ 37.59 $ 31.28 $ 28.81 Book value per share 39.35 39.01 38.18 37.39 37.85 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) 21.30 20.92 20.02 20.12 20.55 Shareholders’ equity to assets 12.82 % 12.52 % 12.57 % 12.70 % 12.74 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 7.37 7.13 7.01 7.26 7.34 Leverage ratio 9.22 9.18 9.36 9.39 9.16 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.30 10.19 10.21 10.64 10.74 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.09 10.98 11.01 11.47 11.60 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.76 14.68 14.63 15.15 15.34

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2022 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 9,733 $ 9,120 $ 10,445 $ 10,216 $ 9,734 $ 18,853 $ 19,296 Fees and commissions 4,987 4,676 4,470 4,148 4,668 9,663 8,650 Insurance commissions 2,809 2,446 2,501 3,108 2,591 5,255 5,145 Wealth management revenue 5,338 5,140 5,237 5,467 5,711 10,478 11,635 Mortgage banking income 9,771 8,517 5,170 12,675 8,316 18,288 17,949 Net losses on sales of securities (22,438 ) — — — — (22,438 ) — BOLI income 2,402 3,003 2,487 2,296 2,331 5,405 4,484 Other 4,624 4,391 3,085 3,276 3,863 9,015 7,513 Total noninterest income $ 17,226 $ 37,293 $ 33,395 $ 41,186 $ 37,214 $ 54,519 $ 74,672 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 70,637 $ 69,832 $ 67,372 $ 66,463 $ 65,580 $ 140,469 $ 127,819 Data processing 3,684 3,633 3,521 3,526 3,590 7,317 7,853 Net occupancy and equipment 11,865 11,405 11,122 11,266 11,155 23,270 22,431 Other real estate owned 51 30 (59 ) 34 (187 ) 81 (428 ) Professional fees 4,012 3,467 2,856 3,087 2,778 7,479 5,929 Advertising and public relations 3,482 4,686 3,631 3,229 3,406 8,168 7,465 Intangible amortization 1,369 1,426 1,195 1,251 1,310 2,795 2,676 Communications 2,226 1,980 2,028 1,999 1,904 4,206 3,931 Merger and conversion related expenses — — 1,100 — — — 687 Restructuring charges — — — — 1,187 — 732 Other 11,839 11,249 8,816 10,719 7,471 23,088 13,204 Total noninterest expense $ 109,165 $ 107,708 $ 101,582 $ 101,574 $ 98,194 $ 216,873 $ 192,299

Mortgage Banking Income

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2022 Gain on sales of loans, net $ 4,646 $ 4,770 $ 1,003 $ 5,263 $ 3,490 $ 9,416 $ 9,537 Fees, net 2,859 1,806 1,849 2,405 3,064 4,665 6,117 Mortgage servicing income, net 2,266 1,941 2,318 5,007 1,762 4,207 2,295 Total mortgage banking income $ 9,771 $ 8,517 $ 5,170 $ 12,675 $ 8,316 $ 18,288 $ 17,949

Balance Sheet

(Dollars in thousands) As of Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 946,899 $ 847,697 $ 575,992 $ 479,500 $ 1,010,468 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 1,273,044 1,300,240 1,324,040 1,353,502 488,851 Securities available for sale, at fair value 950,930 1,507,907 1,533,942 1,569,242 2,528,253 Loans held for sale, at fair value 249,615 159,318 110,105 144,642 196,598 Loans held for investment 11,930,516 11,766,425 11,578,304 11,105,004 10,603,744 Allowance for credit losses on loans (194,391 ) (195,292 ) (192,090 ) (174,356 ) (166,131 ) Loans, net 11,736,125 11,571,133 11,386,214 10,930,648 10,437,613 Premises and equipment, net 285,952 287,006 283,595 284,062 284,035 Other real estate owned 5,120 4,818 1,763 2,412 2,807 Goodwill and other intangibles 1,013,046 1,014,415 1,015,884 966,461 967,713 Bank-owned life insurance 377,649 375,572 373,808 371,650 371,298 Mortgage servicing rights 87,432 85,039 84,448 81,980 94,743 Other assets 298,530 320,938 298,385 287,000 235,722 Total assets $ 17,224,342 $ 17,474,083 $ 16,988,176 $ 16,471,099 $ 16,618,101 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,878,953 $ 4,244,877 $ 4,558,756 $ 4,827,220 $ 4,741,397 Interest-bearing 10,216,408 9,667,142 8,928,210 8,604,904 9,022,532 Total deposits 14,095,361 13,912,019 13,486,966 13,432,124 13,763,929 Short-term borrowings 257,305 732,057 712,232 312,818 112,642 Long-term debt 429,630 431,111 428,133 426,821 431,553 Other liabilities 233,418 211,596 224,829 207,055 193,100 Total liabilities 15,015,714 15,286,783 14,852,160 14,378,818 14,501,224 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — — — — Common stock 296,483 296,483 296,483 296,483 296,483 Treasury stock (105,589 ) (107,559 ) (111,577 ) (111,577 ) (112,295 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,301,883 1,299,458 1,302,422 1,299,476 1,298,207 Retained earnings 907,312 891,242 857,725 823,951 789,880 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (191,461 ) (192,324 ) (209,037 ) (216,052 ) (155,398 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,208,628 2,187,300 2,136,016 2,092,281 2,116,877 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 17,224,342 $ 17,474,083 $ 16,988,176 $ 16,471,099 $ 16,618,101

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans held for investment $ 11,877,592 $ 175,549 5.93 % $ 11,688,534 $ 163,970 5.68 % $ 10,477,036 $ 107,612 4.12 % Loans held for sale 192,539 2,990 6.21 % 103,410 1,737 6.72 % 227,435 2,586 4.55 % Taxable securities 2,435,442 12,089 1.99 % 2,588,148 13,054 2.02 % 2,684,624 10,355 1.54 % Tax-exempt securities(1) 413,680 2,429 2.35 % 443,996 2,608 2.35 % 451,878 2,719 2.41 % Total securities 2,849,122 14,518 2.04 % 3,032,144 15,662 2.07 % 3,136,502 13,074 1.67 % Interest-bearing balances with banks 524,307 6,978 5.34 % 464,229 5,430 4.74 % 1,004,226 1,954 0.78 % Total interest-earning assets 15,443,560 200,035 5.19 % 15,288,317 186,799 4.94 % 14,845,199 125,226 3.38 % Cash and due from banks 189,668 197,782 206,882 Intangible assets 1,013,811 1,011,557 968,441 Other assets 690,885 660,242 610,768 Total assets $ 17,337,924 $ 17,157,898 $ 16,631,290 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand(2) $ 6,114,067 $ 29,185 1.91 % $ 6,066,770 $ 20,298 1.36 % $ 6,571,905 $ 3,598 0.22 % Savings deposits 1,004,096 813 0.32 % 1,052,802 826 0.32 % 1,137,607 147 0.05 % Brokered deposits 810,087 10,090 5.00 % 395,942 4,318 4.42 % — — — % Time deposits 1,735,093 11,303 2.61 % 1,564,658 7,424 1.92 % 1,303,735 1,273 0.39 % Total interest-bearing deposits 9,663,343 51,391 2.13 % 9,080,172 32,866 1.47 % 9,013,247 5,018 0.22 % Borrowed funds 1,204,968 15,559 5.18 % 1,281,552 15,404 4.86 % 543,728 4,887 3.60 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,868,311 66,950 2.47 % 10,361,724 48,270 1.89 % 9,556,975 9,905 0.42 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,039,087 4,386,998 4,714,161 Other liabilities 212,818 222,382 182,617 Shareholders’ equity 2,217,708 2,186,794 2,177,537 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 17,337,924 $ 17,157,898 $ 16,631,290 Net interest income/ net interest margin $ 133,085 3.45 % $ 138,529 3.66 % $ 115,321 3.11 % Cost of funding 1.80 % 1.33 % 0.28 % Cost of total deposits 1.50 % 0.99 % 0.15 %

(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which the Company operates.

(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin, continued

(Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans held for investment $ 11,783,585 $ 339,519 5.81 % $ 10,293,949 $ 204,613 4.00 % Loans held for sale 148,221 4,727 6.38 % 278,722 5,449 3.91 % Taxable securities(1) 2,511,373 25,143 2.00 % 2,592,645 19,137 1.48 % Tax-exempt securities 428,754 5,037 2.35 % 445,154 5,354 2.41 % Total securities 2,940,127 30,180 2.05 % 3,037,799 24,491 1.61 % Interest-bearing balances with banks 494,434 12,408 5.06 % 1,233,241 2,618 0.43 % Total interest-earning assets 15,366,367 386,834 5.07 % 14,843,711 237,171 3.21 % Cash and due from banks 193,703 206,559 Intangible assets 1,012,690 966,956 Other assets 675,648 647,254 Total assets $ 17,248,408 $ 16,664,480 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand(2) $ 6,090,549 $ 49,483 1.64 % $ 6,603,986 $ 7,245 0.22 % Savings deposits 1,028,315 1,639 0.32 % 1,117,724 286 0.05 % Brokered deposits 604,158 14,408 4.81 % — — — % Time deposits 1,650,347 18,727 2.29 % 1,339,022 3,124 0.47 % Total interest-bearing deposits 9,373,369 84,257 1.81 % 9,060,732 10,655 0.24 % Borrowed funds 1,243,049 30,963 5.01 % 514,940 9,812 3.82 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,616,418 115,220 2.19 % 9,575,672 20,467 0.43 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,212,081 4,683,446 Other liabilities 217,573 191,938 Shareholders’ equity 2,202,336 2,213,424 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 17,248,408 $ 16,664,480 Net interest income/ net interest margin $ 271,614 3.56 % $ 216,704 2.94 % Cost of funding 1.57 % 0.29 % Cost of total deposits 1.25 % 0.16 %

(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which the Company operates.

(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.

Supplemental Margin Information

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Earning asset mix: Loans held for investment 76.91 % 76.45 % 70.57 % 76.68 % 69.35 % Loans held for sale 1.25 0.68 1.53 0.96 1.88 Securities 18.45 19.83 21.13 19.13 20.47 Interest-bearing balances with banks 3.39 3.04 6.77 3.23 8.30 Total 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % Funding sources mix: Noninterest-bearing demand 27.09 % 29.74 % 33.03 % 28.41 % 32.85 % Interest-bearing demand 41.01 41.13 46.05 41.07 46.31 Savings 6.74 7.14 7.97 6.93 7.84 Brokered deposits 5.43 2.68 — 4.07 — Time deposits 11.64 10.61 9.14 11.13 9.39 Borrowed funds 8.09 8.70 3.81 8.39 3.61 Total 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % Net interest income collected on problem loans $ 364 $ 392 $ 2,276 $ 756 $ 2,710 Total accretion on purchased loans 874 885 2,021 1,759 3,256 Total impact on net interest income $ 1,238 $ 1,277 $ 4,297 $ 2,515 $ 5,966 Impact on net interest margin 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.11 % 0.03 % 0.08 % Impact on loan yield 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.16 % 0.04 % 0.12 %

Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) As of Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Loan Portfolio: Commercial, financial, agricultural $ 1,729,070 $ 1,740,778 $ 1,673,883 $ 1,513,091 $ 1,497,272 Lease financing 122,370 121,146 115,013 103,357 101,350 Real estate - construction 1,369,019 1,424,352 1,330,337 1,215,056 1,126,363 Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages 3,348,654 3,278,980 3,216,263 3,127,889 3,030,083 Real estate - commercial mortgages 5,252,479 5,085,813 5,118,063 5,016,665 4,717,513 Installment loans to individuals 108,924 115,356 124,745 128,946 131,163 Total loans $ 11,930,516 $ 11,766,425 $ 11,578,304 $ 11,105,004 $ 10,603,744

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

(Dollars in thousands) As of Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Nonperforming Assets: Nonaccruing loans $ 55,439 $ 56,626 $ 56,545 $ 54,278 $ 43,897 Loans 90 days or more past due 36,321 18,664 331 1,587 617 Total nonperforming loans 91,760 75,290 56,876 55,865 44,514 Other real estate owned 5,120 4,818 1,763 2,412 2,807 Total nonperforming assets $ 96,880 $ 80,108 $ 58,639 $ 58,277 $ 47,321 Criticized Loans Classified loans $ 219,674 $ 222,701 $ 200,249 $ 193,844 $ 185,267 Special Mention loans 56,616 64,832 86,172 69,883 87,476 Criticized loans(1) $ 276,290 $ 287,533 $ 286,421 $ 263,727 $ 272,743 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 194,391 $ 195,292 $ 192,090 $ 174,356 $ 166,131 Net loan charge-offs $ 3,898 $ 4,732 $ 2,566 $ 1,575 $ 2,337 Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans 0.13 % 0.16 % 0.09 % 0.06 % 0.09 % Nonperforming loans / total loans 0.77 0.64 0.49 0.50 0.42 Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.56 0.46 0.35 0.35 0.28 Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans 1.63 1.66 1.66 1.57 1.57 Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans 211.85 259.39 337.73 312.10 373.21 Criticized loans / total loans 2.32 2.44 2.47 2.37 2.57

(1) Criticized loans include loans in risk rating classifications of classified and special mention.

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 119-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $17.2 billion and operates 195 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout the Southeast as well as offering factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this press release and the presentation slides furnished to the SEC on the same Form 8-K as this release contain non-GAAP financial measures, including, without limitation, (i) core loan yield, (ii) core net interest income and margin, (iii) adjusted pre-provision net revenue, (iv) adjusted net income, (v) adjusted diluted earnings per share, (vi) tangible book value per share, (vii) the tangible common equity ratio, (viii) certain performance ratios (namely, the ratio of adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets, the adjusted return on average assets and on average equity, and the return on average tangible assets and on average tangible common equity (including on an as-adjusted basis)), and (ix) the adjusted efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets and/or certain charges (such as, for the most recently-completed quarter, losses on the sale of securities and the recovery of the provision for unfunded commitments, with respect to which the Company is unable to accurately predict when these charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount thereof). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indicators of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible and charges such as the provision for unfunded commitments (or the recovery thereof) can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution’s regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company’s results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below under the caption “Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release or the accompanying presentation slides are intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company’s calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2022 Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue (“PPNR”) Net income (GAAP) $ 28,643 $ 46,078 $ 46,276 $ 46,567 $ 39,678 $ 74,721 $ 73,225 Income taxes 6,634 11,322 12,885 13,563 10,857 17,956 18,792 Provision for credit losses (including unfunded commitments) 2,000 6,460 10,671 9,800 2,450 8,460 3,400 Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 37,277 $ 63,860 $ 69,832 $ 69,930 $ 52,985 $ 101,137 $ 95,417 Merger and conversion expense — — 1,100 — — — 687 Gain on sale of MSR — — — (2,960 ) — — — Restructuring charges — — — — 1,187 — 732 Voluntary reimbursement of certain re-presentment NSF fees — — 1,255 — — — — Losses on security sales 22,438 — — — — 22,438 — Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 59,715 $ 63,860 $ 72,187 $ 66,970 $ 54,172 $ 123,575 $ 96,836 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Tangible Net Income Net income (GAAP) $ 28,643 $ 46,078 $ 46,276 $ 46,567 $ 39,678 $ 74,721 $ 73,225 Amortization of intangibles 1,369 1,426 1,195 1,251 1,310 2,795 2,676 Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1) (266 ) (299 ) (260 ) (265 ) (291 ) (569 ) (594 ) Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 29,746 $ 47,205 $ 47,211 $ 47,553 $ 40,697 $ 76,947 $ 75,307 Net income (GAAP) $ 28,643 $ 46,078 $ 46,276 $ 46,567 $ 39,678 $ 74,721 $ 73,225 Merger and conversion expense — — 1,100 — — — 687 Gain on sale of MSR — — — (2,960 ) — — — Restructuring charges — — — — 1,187 — 732 Initial provision for acquisitions — — 2,820 — — — — Voluntary reimbursement of certain re-presentment NSF fees — — 1,255 — — — — Losses on security sales 22,438 — — — — 22,438 — Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1) (4,353 ) — (1,127 ) 626 (264 ) (4,568 ) (315 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 46,728 $ 46,078 $ 50,324 $ 44,233 $ 40,601 $ 92,591 $ 74,329 Amortization of intangibles 1,369 1,426 1,195 1,251 1,310 2,795 2,676 Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1) (266 ) (299 ) (260 ) (265 ) (291 ) (569 ) (594 ) Adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 47,831 $ 47,205 $ 51,259 $ 45,219 $ 41,620 $ 94,817 $ 76,411 Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders’ Equity Average shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 2,217,708 $ 2,186,794 $ 2,139,095 $ 2,173,408 $ 2,177,537 $ 2,202,336 $ 2,213,424 Average intangible assets 1,013,811 1,011,557 967,005 967,154 968,441 1,012,690 966,956 Average tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,203,897 $ 1,175,237 $ 1,172,090 $ 1,206,254 $ 1,209,096 $ 1,189,646 $ 1,246,468 Average assets (GAAP) $ 17,337,924 $ 17,157,898 $ 16,577,840 $ 16,645,481 $ 16,631,290 $ 17,248,408 $ 16,664,480 Average intangible assets 1,013,811 1,011,557 967,005 967,154 968,441 1,012,690 966,956 Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 16,324,113 $ 16,146,341 $ 15,610,835 $ 15,678,327 $ 15,662,849 $ 16,235,718 $ 15,697,524 Shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 2,208,628 $ 2,187,300 $ 2,136,016 $ 2,092,281 $ 2,116,877 $ 2,208,628 $ 2,116,877 Intangible assets 1,013,046 1,014,415 1,015,884 966,461 967,713 1,013,046 967,713 Tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,195,582 $ 1,172,885 $ 1,120,132 $ 1,125,820 $ 1,149,164 $ 1,195,582 $ 1,149,164 Total assets (GAAP) $ 17,224,342 $ 17,474,083 $ 16,988,176 $ 16,471,099 $ 16,618,101 $ 17,224,342 $ 16,618,101 Intangible assets 1,013,046 1,014,415 1,015,884 966,461 967,713 1,013,046 967,713 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 16,211,296 $ 16,459,668 $ 15,972,292 $ 15,504,638 $ 15,650,388 $ 16,211,296 $ 15,650,388 Adjusted Performance Ratios Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.66 % 1.09 % 1.11 % 1.11 % 0.96 % 0.87 % 0.89 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.08 1.09 1.20 1.05 0.98 1.08 0.90 Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 0.73 1.19 1.20 1.20 1.04 0.96 0.97 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP) 1.38 1.51 1.73 1.60 1.31 1.44 1.17 Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.18 1.19 1.30 1.14 1.07 1.18 0.98 Return on average equity (GAAP) 5.18 8.55 8.58 8.50 7.31 6.84 6.67 Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 8.45 8.55 9.33 8.07 7.48 8.48 6.77 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 9.91 16.29 15.98 15.64 13.50 13.04 12.18 Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 15.94 16.29 17.35 14.87 13.81 16.07 12.36 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Average diluted shares outstanding 56,395,653 56,270,219 56,335,446 56,248,720 56,182,845 56,330,295 56,130,762 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.51 $ 0.82 $ 0.82 $ 0.83 $ 0.71 $ 1.33 $ 1.30 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.83 $ 0.82 $ 0.89 $ 0.79 $ 0.72 $ 1.64 $ 1.32 Tangible Book Value Per Share Shares outstanding 56,132,478 56,073,658 55,953,104 55,953,104 55,932,017 56,132,478 55,932,017 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 39.35 $ 39.01 $ 38.18 $ 37.39 $ 37.85 $ 39.35 $ 37.85 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 21.30 $ 20.92 $ 20.02 $ 20.12 $ 20.55 $ 21.30 $ 20.55 Tangible Common Equity Ratio Shareholders’ equity to assets (GAAP) 12.82 % 12.52 % 12.57 % 12.70 % 12.74 % 12.82 % 12.74 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 7.37 % 7.13 % 7.01 % 7.26 % 7.34 % 7.37 % 7.34 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 133,085 $ 138,529 $ 140,565 $ 132,435 $ 115,321 $ 271,614 $ 216,704 Total noninterest income (GAAP) $ 17,226 $ 37,293 $ 33,395 $ 41,186 $ 37,214 $ 54,519 $ 74,672 Gain on sale of MSR — — — 2,960 — — — Losses on security sales (22,438 ) — — — — (22,438 ) — Total adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 39,664 $ 37,293 $ 33,395 $ 38,226 $ 37,214 $ 76,957 $ 74,672 Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 109,165 $ 107,708 $ 101,582 $ 101,574 $ 98,194 $ 216,873 $ 192,299 Amortization of intangibles 1,369 1,426 1,195 1,251 1,310 2,795 2,676 Merger and conversion expense — — 1,100 — — — 687 Restructuring charges — — — — 1,187 — 732 Voluntary reimbursement of certain re-presentment NSF fees — — 1,255 — — — — (Recovery of) provision for unfunded commitments (1,000 ) (1,500 ) 183 — 450 (2,500 ) (100 ) Total adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 108,796 $ 107,782 $ 97,849 $ 100,323 $ 95,247 $ 216,578 $ 188,304 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 72.63 % 61.26 % 58.39 % 58.50 % 64.37 % 66.50 % 66.00 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 62.98 % 61.30 % 56.25 % 58.78 % 62.44 % 62.13 % 64.63 % Core Net Interest Income and Core Net Interest Margin Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 133,085 $ 138,529 $ 140,565 $ 132,435 $ 115,321 $ 271,614 $ 216,704 Net interest income collected on problem loans 364 392 161 78 2,276 756 2,710 Accretion recognized on purchased loans 874 885 625 1,317 2,021 1,759 3,256 Non-core net interest income $ 1,238 $ 1,277 $ 786 $ 1,395 $ 4,297 $ 2,515 $ 5,966 Core net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 131,847 $ 137,252 $ 139,779 $ 131,040 $ 111,024 $ 269,099 $ 210,738 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.45 % 3.66 % 3.78 % 3.54 % 3.11 % 3.56 % 2.94 % Core net interest margin (non-GAAP) 3.43 % 3.63 % 3.76 % 3.50 % 3.00 % 3.53 % 2.86 % Core Loan Yield Loan interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 175,549 $ 163,970 $ 147,519 $ 124,614 $ 107,612 $ 339,519 $ 204,613 Net interest income collected on problem loans 364 392 161 78 2,276 756 2,710 Accretion recognized on purchased loans 874 885 625 1,317 2,021 1,759 3,256 Core loan interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 174,311 $ 162,693 $ 146,733 $ 123,219 $ 103,315 $ 337,004 $ 198,647 Loan yield (GAAP) 5.93 % 5.68 % 5.19 % 4.57 % 4.12 % 5.81 % 4.00 % Core loan yield (non-GAAP) 5.89 % 5.64 % 5.16 % 4.52 % 3.96 % 5.77 % 3.89 %

(1) Tax effect is calculated based on the respective periods’ effective tax rate excluding the impact of discrete items.