Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings for the Second Quarter of 2023

TUPELO, Miss., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) (the “Company”) today announced earnings results for the second quarter of 2023.

(Dollars in thousands, except earnings per share) Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022
Net income and earnings per share:            
Net income $28,643   $46,078 $39,678   $74,721   $73,225
After-tax loss on sale of securities (18,085 )   (17,870 )
Basic EPS 0.51   0.82 0.71   1.33   1.31
Diluted EPS 0.51   0.82 0.71   1.33   1.30
Impact to diluted EPS from loss on sale of securities 0.32     0.31  
Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)(1) 0.83   0.82 0.72   1.64   1.32

“We are pleased with our second quarter results in light of the challenging interest rate environment. In the quarter we continued to take steps to add strength and optionality to our balance sheet and benefit earnings,” remarked C. Mitchell Waycaster, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “The Company’s focus remains on core funding and maintaining a diverse and granular loan portfolio.”

Quarterly Highlights

Earnings

  • Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $28.6 million with diluted EPS of $0.51
  • Net interest income (fully tax equivalent) for the second quarter of 2023 was $133.1 million, down $5.4 million on a linked quarter basis
  • For the second quarter of 2023, net interest margin was 3.45%, down 21 basis points on a linked quarter basis
  • Cost of total deposits was 150 basis points for the second quarter of 2023, up 51 basis points on a linked quarter basis
  • Noninterest income decreased $20.1 million on a linked quarter basis primarily due to losses of $22.4 million on securities sales, as detailed below. The Company’s wealth management and insurance lines of business produced solid results during the second quarter of 2023
  • The mortgage division generated $0.6 billion in interest rate lock volume in the second quarter of 2023. Gain on sale margin was 1.66% for the second quarter of 2023, up 51 basis points on a linked quarter basis
  • Noninterest expense increased $1.5 million during the second quarter of 2023. Annual merit increases contributed to the increase

Balance Sheet

  • Loans increased $164.1 million on a linked quarter basis, which represents 5.6% annualized net loan growth
  • The securities portfolio decreased $584.2 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily due to the sale of available-for-sale securities, which generated $489 million in proceeds. The Company recognized a pre-tax loss of $22.4 million and used the sale proceeds to pay down FHLB borrowings
  • Deposits at June 30, 2023 increased $183.3 million on a linked quarter basis, driven by an increase in brokered deposits of $224 million. Brokered deposits were $1.1 billion at June 30, 2023. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased $365.9 million on a linked quarter basis and represented 27.5% of total deposits at June 30, 2023

Capital and Liquidity

  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) increased 0.9% and 1.8%, respectively, on a linked quarter basis
  • The Company has a $100 million stock repurchase program that is in effect through October 2023; there was no buyback activity during the second quarter of 2023

Credit Quality

  • The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $3.0 million and a recovery of credit losses on unfunded commitments (included in noninterest expense) of $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2023
  • The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was relatively stable at 1.63% at June 30, 2023
  • The coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans, was 211.85% at June 30, 2023, compared to 259.39% at March 31, 2023
  • Net loan charge-offs for the second quarter of 2023 were $3.9 million, or 0.13% of average loans on an annualized basis
  • Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans decreased 33 basis points on a linked quarter basis to 0.10%. Nonperforming loans to total loans increased to 0.77% at June 30, 2023 compared to 0.64% at March 31, 2023 and criticized loans (which include classified and special mention loans) to total loans decreased to 2.32% at June 30, 2023, compared to 2.44% at March 31, 2023

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Income Statement

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  Jun 30,
2023		 Mar 31,
2023		 Dec 31,
2022		 Sep 30,
2022		 Jun 30,
2022		   Jun 30,
2023		 Jun 30,
2022
Interest income                
Loans held for investment $ 173,198 $ 161,787 $ 145,360 $ 123,100 $ 106,409   $ 334,985 $ 202,238
Loans held for sale   2,990   1,737   1,688   2,075   2,586     4,727   5,449
Securities   14,000   15,091   15,241   14,500   12,471     29,091   23,306
Other   6,978   5,430   2,777   3,458   1,954     12,408   2,618
Total interest income   197,166   184,045   165,066   143,133   123,420     381,211   233,611
Interest expense                
Deposits   51,391   32,866   17,312   7,241   5,018     84,257   10,655
Borrowings   15,559   15,404   9,918   5,574   4,887     30,963   9,812
Total interest expense   66,950   48,270   27,230   12,815   9,905     115,220   20,467
Net interest income   130,216   135,775   137,836   130,318   113,515     265,991   213,144
Provision for loan losses   3,000   7,960   10,488   9,800   2,000     10,960   3,500
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   127,216   127,815   127,348   120,518   111,515     255,031   209,644
Noninterest income   17,226   37,293   33,395   41,186   37,214     54,519   74,672
Noninterest expense   109,165   107,708   101,582   101,574   98,194     216,873   192,299
Income before income taxes   35,277   57,400   59,161   60,130   50,535     92,677   92,017
Income taxes   6,634   11,322   12,885   13,563   10,857     17,956   18,792
Net income $ 28,643 $ 46,078 $ 46,276 $ 46,567 $ 39,678   $ 74,721 $ 73,225
                 
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1) $ 46,728 $ 46,078 $ 50,324 $ 44,233 $ 40,601   $ 92,591 $ 74,329
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) (non-GAAP)(1) $ 59,715 $ 63,860 $ 72,187 $ 66,970 $ 54,172   $ 123,575 $ 96,836
                 
Basic earnings per share $ 0.51 $ 0.82 $ 0.83 $ 0.83 $ 0.71   $ 1.33 $ 1.31
Diluted earnings per share   0.51   0.82   0.82   0.83   0.71     1.33   1.30
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)(1)   0.83   0.82   0.89   0.79   0.72     1.64   1.32
Average basic shares outstanding   56,107,881   56,008,741   55,953,104   55,947,214   55,906,755     56,058,585   55,858,243
Average diluted shares outstanding   56,395,653   56,270,219   56,335,446   56,248,720   56,182,845     56,330,295   56,130,762
Cash dividends per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22   $ 0.44 $ 0.44

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Performance Ratios

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  Jun 30,
2023		 Mar 31,
2023		 Dec 31,
2022		 Sep 30,
2022		 Jun 30,
2022		   Jun 30,
2023		 Jun 30,
2022
Return on average assets 0.66 % 1.09 % 1.11 % 1.11 % 0.96 %   0.87 % 0.89 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.08   1.09   1.20   1.05   0.98     1.08   0.90  
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 0.73   1.19   1.20   1.20   1.04     0.96   0.97  
Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.18   1.19   1.30   1.14   1.07     1.18   0.98  
Return on average equity 5.18   8.55   8.58   8.50   7.31     6.84   6.67  
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1) 8.45   8.55   9.33   8.07   7.48     8.48   6.77  
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 9.91   16.29   15.98   15.64   13.50     13.04   12.18  
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 15.94   16.29   17.35   14.87   13.81     16.07   12.36  
Efficiency ratio (fully taxable equivalent) 72.63   61.26   58.39   58.50   64.37     66.50   66.00  
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 62.98   61.30   56.25   58.78   62.44     62.13   64.63  
Dividend payout ratio 43.14   26.83   26.51   26.51   30.99     33.08   33.59  

Capital and Balance Sheet Ratios

  As of
  Jun 30,
2023		 Mar 31,
2023		 Dec 31,
2022		 Sep 30,
2022		 Jun 30,
2022
Shares outstanding   56,132,478     56,073,658     55,953,104     55,953,104     55,932,017  
Market value per share $ 26.13   $ 30.58   $ 37.59   $ 31.28   $ 28.81  
Book value per share   39.35     39.01     38.18     37.39     37.85  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1)   21.30     20.92     20.02     20.12     20.55  
Shareholders’ equity to assets   12.82 %   12.52 %   12.57 %   12.70 %   12.74 %
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1)   7.37     7.13     7.01     7.26     7.34  
Leverage ratio   9.22     9.18     9.36     9.39     9.16  
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   10.30     10.19     10.21     10.64     10.74  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.09     10.98     11.01     11.47     11.60  
Total risk-based capital ratio   14.76     14.68     14.63     15.15     15.34  

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  Jun 30,
2023		 Mar 31,
2023		 Dec 31,
2022		 Sep 30,
2022		 Jun 30,
2022		   Jun 30,
2023		 Jun 30,
2022
Noninterest income                
Service charges on deposit accounts $ 9,733   $ 9,120 $ 10,445   $ 10,216 $ 9,734     $ 18,853   $ 19,296  
Fees and commissions   4,987     4,676   4,470     4,148   4,668       9,663     8,650  
Insurance commissions   2,809     2,446   2,501     3,108   2,591       5,255     5,145  
Wealth management revenue   5,338     5,140   5,237     5,467   5,711       10,478     11,635  
Mortgage banking income   9,771     8,517   5,170     12,675   8,316       18,288     17,949  
Net losses on sales of securities   (22,438 )                 (22,438 )    
BOLI income   2,402     3,003   2,487     2,296   2,331       5,405     4,484  
Other   4,624     4,391   3,085     3,276   3,863       9,015     7,513  
Total noninterest income $ 17,226   $ 37,293 $ 33,395   $ 41,186 $ 37,214     $ 54,519   $ 74,672  
Noninterest expense                
Salaries and employee benefits $ 70,637   $ 69,832 $ 67,372   $ 66,463 $ 65,580     $ 140,469   $ 127,819  
Data processing   3,684     3,633   3,521     3,526   3,590       7,317     7,853  
Net occupancy and equipment   11,865     11,405   11,122     11,266   11,155       23,270     22,431  
Other real estate owned   51     30   (59 )   34   (187 )     81     (428 )
Professional fees   4,012     3,467   2,856     3,087   2,778       7,479     5,929  
Advertising and public relations   3,482     4,686   3,631     3,229   3,406       8,168     7,465  
Intangible amortization   1,369     1,426   1,195     1,251   1,310       2,795     2,676  
Communications   2,226     1,980   2,028     1,999   1,904       4,206     3,931  
Merger and conversion related expenses         1,100                 687  
Restructuring charges               1,187           732  
Other   11,839     11,249   8,816     10,719   7,471       23,088     13,204  
Total noninterest expense $ 109,165   $ 107,708 $ 101,582   $ 101,574 $ 98,194     $ 216,873   $ 192,299  

Mortgage Banking Income

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  Jun 30,
2023		 Mar 31,
2023		 Dec 31,
2022		 Sep 30,
2022		 Jun 30,
2022		   Jun 30,
2023		 Jun 30,
2022
Gain on sales of loans, net $ 4,646 $ 4,770 $ 1,003 $ 5,263 $ 3,490   $ 9,416 $ 9,537
Fees, net   2,859   1,806   1,849   2,405   3,064     4,665   6,117
Mortgage servicing income, net   2,266   1,941   2,318   5,007   1,762     4,207   2,295
Total mortgage banking income $ 9,771 $ 8,517 $ 5,170 $ 12,675 $ 8,316   $ 18,288 $ 17,949

Balance Sheet

(Dollars in thousands) As of
  Jun 30,
2023		 Mar 31,
2023		 Dec 31,
2022		 Sep 30,
2022		 Jun 30,
2022
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 946,899   $ 847,697   $ 575,992   $ 479,500   $ 1,010,468  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost   1,273,044     1,300,240     1,324,040     1,353,502     488,851  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   950,930     1,507,907     1,533,942     1,569,242     2,528,253  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   249,615     159,318     110,105     144,642     196,598  
Loans held for investment   11,930,516     11,766,425     11,578,304     11,105,004     10,603,744  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (194,391 )   (195,292 )   (192,090 )   (174,356 )   (166,131 )
Loans, net   11,736,125     11,571,133     11,386,214     10,930,648     10,437,613  
Premises and equipment, net   285,952     287,006     283,595     284,062     284,035  
Other real estate owned   5,120     4,818     1,763     2,412     2,807  
Goodwill and other intangibles   1,013,046     1,014,415     1,015,884     966,461     967,713  
Bank-owned life insurance   377,649     375,572     373,808     371,650     371,298  
Mortgage servicing rights   87,432     85,039     84,448     81,980     94,743  
Other assets   298,530     320,938     298,385     287,000     235,722  
Total assets $ 17,224,342   $ 17,474,083   $ 16,988,176   $ 16,471,099   $ 16,618,101  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing $ 3,878,953   $ 4,244,877   $ 4,558,756   $ 4,827,220   $ 4,741,397  
Interest-bearing   10,216,408     9,667,142     8,928,210     8,604,904     9,022,532  
Total deposits   14,095,361     13,912,019     13,486,966     13,432,124     13,763,929  
Short-term borrowings   257,305     732,057     712,232     312,818     112,642  
Long-term debt   429,630     431,111     428,133     426,821     431,553  
Other liabilities   233,418     211,596     224,829     207,055     193,100  
Total liabilities   15,015,714     15,286,783     14,852,160     14,378,818     14,501,224  
           
Shareholders’ equity:          
Preferred stock                    
Common stock   296,483     296,483     296,483     296,483     296,483  
Treasury stock   (105,589 )   (107,559 )   (111,577 )   (111,577 )   (112,295 )
Additional paid-in capital   1,301,883     1,299,458     1,302,422     1,299,476     1,298,207  
Retained earnings   907,312     891,242     857,725     823,951     789,880  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (191,461 )   (192,324 )   (209,037 )   (216,052 )   (155,398 )
Total shareholders’ equity   2,208,628     2,187,300     2,136,016     2,092,281     2,116,877  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 17,224,342   $ 17,474,083   $ 16,988,176   $ 16,471,099   $ 16,618,101  

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022
  Average 
Balance 		Interest 
Income/ 
Expense 		Yield/ 
Rate 		Average 
Balance 		Interest 
Income/ 
Expense 		Yield/ 
Rate 		Average 
Balance 		Interest 
Income/ 
Expense 		Yield/ 
Rate
Interest-earning assets:                  
Loans held for investment $ 11,877,592 $ 175,549 5.93 % $ 11,688,534 $ 163,970 5.68 % $ 10,477,036 $ 107,612 4.12 %
Loans held for sale   192,539   2,990 6.21 %   103,410   1,737 6.72 %   227,435   2,586 4.55 %
Taxable securities   2,435,442   12,089 1.99 %   2,588,148   13,054 2.02 %   2,684,624   10,355 1.54 %
Tax-exempt securities(1)   413,680   2,429 2.35 %   443,996   2,608 2.35 %   451,878   2,719 2.41 %
Total securities   2,849,122   14,518 2.04 %   3,032,144   15,662 2.07 %   3,136,502   13,074 1.67 %
Interest-bearing balances with banks   524,307   6,978 5.34 %   464,229   5,430 4.74 %   1,004,226   1,954 0.78 %
Total interest-earning assets   15,443,560   200,035 5.19 %   15,288,317   186,799 4.94 %   14,845,199   125,226 3.38 %
Cash and due from banks   189,668       197,782       206,882    
Intangible assets   1,013,811       1,011,557       968,441    
Other assets   690,885       660,242       610,768    
Total assets $ 17,337,924     $ 17,157,898     $ 16,631,290    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing demand(2) $ 6,114,067 $ 29,185 1.91 % $ 6,066,770 $ 20,298 1.36 % $ 6,571,905 $ 3,598 0.22 %
Savings deposits   1,004,096   813 0.32 %   1,052,802   826 0.32 %   1,137,607   147 0.05 %
Brokered deposits   810,087   10,090 5.00 %   395,942   4,318 4.42 %     %
Time deposits   1,735,093   11,303 2.61 %   1,564,658   7,424 1.92 %   1,303,735   1,273 0.39 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   9,663,343   51,391 2.13 %   9,080,172   32,866 1.47 %   9,013,247   5,018 0.22 %
Borrowed funds   1,204,968   15,559 5.18 %   1,281,552   15,404 4.86 %   543,728   4,887 3.60 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   10,868,311   66,950 2.47 %   10,361,724   48,270 1.89 %   9,556,975   9,905 0.42 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   4,039,087       4,386,998       4,714,161    
Other liabilities   212,818       222,382       182,617    
Shareholders’ equity   2,217,708       2,186,794       2,177,537    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 17,337,924     $ 17,157,898     $ 16,631,290    
Net interest income/ net interest margin   $ 133,085 3.45 %   $ 138,529 3.66 %   $ 115,321 3.11 %
Cost of funding     1.80 %     1.33 %     0.28 %
Cost of total deposits     1.50 %     0.99 %     0.15 %

(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which the Company operates.
(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin, continued

(Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022
  Average 
Balance 		Interest 
Income/ 
Expense 		Yield/ 
Rate 		Average 
Balance 		Interest 
Income/ 
Expense 		Yield/ 
Rate
Interest-earning assets:            
Loans held for investment $ 11,783,585 $ 339,519 5.81 % $ 10,293,949 $ 204,613 4.00 %
Loans held for sale   148,221   4,727 6.38 %   278,722   5,449 3.91 %
Taxable securities(1)   2,511,373   25,143 2.00 %   2,592,645   19,137 1.48 %
Tax-exempt securities   428,754   5,037 2.35 %   445,154   5,354 2.41 %
Total securities   2,940,127   30,180 2.05 %   3,037,799   24,491 1.61 %
Interest-bearing balances with banks   494,434   12,408 5.06 %   1,233,241   2,618 0.43 %
Total interest-earning assets   15,366,367   386,834 5.07 %   14,843,711   237,171 3.21 %
Cash and due from banks   193,703       206,559    
Intangible assets   1,012,690       966,956    
Other assets   675,648       647,254    
Total assets $ 17,248,408     $ 16,664,480    
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Interest-bearing demand(2) $ 6,090,549 $ 49,483 1.64 % $ 6,603,986 $ 7,245 0.22 %
Savings deposits   1,028,315   1,639 0.32 %   1,117,724   286 0.05 %
Brokered deposits   604,158   14,408 4.81 %     %
Time deposits   1,650,347   18,727 2.29 %   1,339,022   3,124 0.47 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   9,373,369   84,257 1.81 %   9,060,732   10,655 0.24 %
Borrowed funds   1,243,049   30,963 5.01 %   514,940   9,812 3.82 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   10,616,418   115,220 2.19 %   9,575,672   20,467 0.43 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   4,212,081       4,683,446    
Other liabilities   217,573       191,938    
Shareholders’ equity   2,202,336       2,213,424    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 17,248,408     $ 16,664,480    
Net interest income/ net interest margin   $ 271,614 3.56 %   $ 216,704 2.94 %
Cost of funding     1.57 %     0.29 %
Cost of total deposits     1.25 %     0.16 %

(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which the Company operates.
(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.

Supplemental Margin Information

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022
Earning asset mix:            
Loans held for investment   76.91 %   76.45 %   70.57 %     76.68 %   69.35 %
Loans held for sale   1.25     0.68     1.53       0.96     1.88  
Securities   18.45     19.83     21.13       19.13     20.47  
Interest-bearing balances with banks   3.39     3.04     6.77       3.23     8.30  
Total   100.00 %   100.00 %   100.00 %     100.00 %   100.00 %
             
Funding sources mix:            
Noninterest-bearing demand   27.09 %   29.74 %   33.03 %     28.41 %   32.85 %
Interest-bearing demand   41.01     41.13     46.05       41.07     46.31  
Savings   6.74     7.14     7.97       6.93     7.84  
Brokered deposits   5.43     2.68           4.07      
Time deposits   11.64     10.61     9.14       11.13     9.39  
Borrowed funds   8.09     8.70     3.81       8.39     3.61  
Total   100.00 %   100.00 %   100.00 %     100.00 %   100.00 %
             
Net interest income collected on problem loans $ 364   $ 392   $ 2,276     $ 756   $ 2,710  
Total accretion on purchased loans   874     885     2,021       1,759     3,256  
Total impact on net interest income $ 1,238   $ 1,277   $ 4,297     $ 2,515   $ 5,966  
Impact on net interest margin   0.03 %   0.03 %   0.11 %     0.03 %   0.08 %
Impact on loan yield   0.04 %   0.04 %   0.16 %     0.04 %   0.12 %

Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) As of
  Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022
Loan Portfolio:          
Commercial, financial, agricultural $ 1,729,070 $ 1,740,778 $ 1,673,883 $ 1,513,091 $ 1,497,272
Lease financing   122,370   121,146   115,013   103,357   101,350
Real estate - construction   1,369,019   1,424,352   1,330,337   1,215,056   1,126,363
Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages   3,348,654   3,278,980   3,216,263   3,127,889   3,030,083
Real estate - commercial mortgages   5,252,479   5,085,813   5,118,063   5,016,665   4,717,513
Installment loans to individuals   108,924   115,356   124,745   128,946   131,163
Total loans $ 11,930,516 $ 11,766,425 $ 11,578,304 $ 11,105,004 $ 10,603,744

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

(Dollars in thousands) As of
  Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022
Nonperforming Assets:          
Nonaccruing loans $ 55,439   $ 56,626   $ 56,545   $ 54,278   $ 43,897  
Loans 90 days or more past due   36,321     18,664     331     1,587     617  
Total nonperforming loans   91,760     75,290     56,876     55,865     44,514  
Other real estate owned   5,120     4,818     1,763     2,412     2,807  
Total nonperforming assets $ 96,880   $ 80,108   $ 58,639   $ 58,277   $ 47,321  
           
Criticized Loans          
Classified loans $ 219,674   $ 222,701   $ 200,249   $ 193,844   $ 185,267  
Special Mention loans   56,616     64,832     86,172     69,883     87,476  
Criticized loans(1) $ 276,290   $ 287,533   $ 286,421   $ 263,727   $ 272,743  
           
Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 194,391   $ 195,292   $ 192,090   $ 174,356   $ 166,131  
Net loan charge-offs $ 3,898   $ 4,732   $ 2,566   $ 1,575   $ 2,337  
Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans   0.13 %   0.16 %   0.09 %   0.06 %   0.09 %
Nonperforming loans / total loans   0.77     0.64     0.49     0.50     0.42  
Nonperforming assets / total assets   0.56     0.46     0.35     0.35     0.28  
Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans   1.63     1.66     1.66     1.57     1.57  
Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans   211.85     259.39     337.73     312.10     373.21  
Criticized loans / total loans   2.32     2.44     2.47     2.37     2.57  

(1) Criticized loans include loans in risk rating classifications of classified and special mention.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:
A live audio webcast of a conference call with analysts will be available beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Central Time) on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

The webcast is accessible through Renasant’s investor relations website at www.renasant.com or https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ICrvDnu5. To access the conference via telephone, dial 1-877-513-1143 in the United States and request the Renasant Corporation 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. International participants should dial 1-412-902-4145 to access the conference call.

The webcast will be archived on www.renasant.com after the call and will remain accessible for one year. A replay can be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the United States and entering conference number 3891007 or by dialing 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering the same conference number. Telephone replay access is available until August 9, 2023.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:
Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 119-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $17.2 billion and operates 195 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout the Southeast as well as offering factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements about Renasant Corporation that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “potential,” “focus,” “possible,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include information about the Company’s future financial performance, business strategy, projected plans and objectives and are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management. The Company’s management believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but they are all inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and such differences may be material. Prospective investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Important factors currently known to management that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the following: (i) the Company’s ability to efficiently integrate acquisitions into its operations, retain the customers of these businesses, grow the acquired operations and realize the cost savings expected from an acquisition to the extent and in the timeframe anticipated by management; (ii) the effect of economic conditions and interest rates on a national, regional or international basis; (iii) timing and success of the implementation of changes in operations to achieve enhanced earnings or effect cost savings; (iv) competitive pressures in the consumer finance, commercial finance, insurance, financial services, asset management, retail banking, factoring and mortgage lending and auto lending industries; (v) the financial resources of, and products available from, competitors; (vi) changes in laws and regulations as well as changes in accounting standards; (vii) changes in policy by regulatory agencies; (viii) changes in the securities and foreign exchange markets; (ix) the Company’s potential growth, including its entrance or expansion into new markets, and the need for sufficient capital to support that growth; (x) changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios, including adverse developments in borrower industries or in repayment ability of individual borrowers or issuers of investment securities, or the impact of interest rates on the value of our investment securities portfolio; (xi) an insufficient allowance for credit losses as a result of inaccurate assumptions; (xii) changes in the sources and costs of the capital we use to make loans and otherwise fund our operations, due to deposit outflows, changes in the mix of deposits and the cost and availability of borrowings; (xiii) general economic, market or business conditions, including the impact of inflation; (xiv) changes in demand for loan products and financial services; (xv) concentration of credit exposure; (xvi) changes or the lack of changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; (xvii) increased cybersecurity risk, including potential network breaches, business disruptions or financial losses; (xviii) civil unrest, natural disasters, epidemics (including the re-emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic) and other catastrophic events in the Company’s geographic area; (xix) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; and (xx) other circumstances, many of which are beyond management’s control.

Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company’s forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.renasant.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, except as required by federal securities laws.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this press release and the presentation slides furnished to the SEC on the same Form 8-K as this release contain non-GAAP financial measures, including, without limitation, (i) core loan yield, (ii) core net interest income and margin, (iii) adjusted pre-provision net revenue, (iv) adjusted net income, (v) adjusted diluted earnings per share, (vi) tangible book value per share, (vii) the tangible common equity ratio, (viii) certain performance ratios (namely, the ratio of adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets, the adjusted return on average assets and on average equity, and the return on average tangible assets and on average tangible common equity (including on an as-adjusted basis)), and (ix) the adjusted efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets and/or certain charges (such as, for the most recently-completed quarter, losses on the sale of securities and the recovery of the provision for unfunded commitments, with respect to which the Company is unable to accurately predict when these charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount thereof). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indicators of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible and charges such as the provision for unfunded commitments (or the recovery thereof) can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution’s regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company’s results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below under the caption “Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release or the accompanying presentation slides are intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company’s calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  Jun 30,
2023		 Mar 31,
2023		 Dec 31,
2022		 Sep 30,
2022		 Jun 30,
2022		   Jun 30,
2023		 Jun 30,
2022
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue (“PPNR”)            
Net income (GAAP) $ 28,643   $ 46,078   $ 46,276   $ 46,567   $ 39,678     $ 74,721   $ 73,225  
Income taxes   6,634     11,322     12,885     13,563     10,857       17,956     18,792  
Provision for credit losses (including unfunded commitments)   2,000     6,460     10,671     9,800     2,450       8,460     3,400  
Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 37,277   $ 63,860   $ 69,832   $ 69,930   $ 52,985     $ 101,137   $ 95,417  
Merger and conversion expense           1,100                   687  
Gain on sale of MSR               (2,960 )              
Restructuring charges                   1,187           732  
Voluntary reimbursement of certain re-presentment NSF fees           1,255                    
Losses on security sales   22,438                       22,438      
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 59,715   $ 63,860   $ 72,187   $ 66,970   $ 54,172     $ 123,575   $ 96,836  
                 
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Tangible Net Income            
Net income (GAAP) $ 28,643   $ 46,078   $ 46,276   $ 46,567   $ 39,678     $ 74,721   $ 73,225  
Amortization of intangibles   1,369     1,426     1,195     1,251     1,310       2,795     2,676  
Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1)   (266 )   (299 )   (260 )   (265 )   (291 )     (569 )   (594 )
Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 29,746   $ 47,205   $ 47,211   $ 47,553   $ 40,697     $ 76,947   $ 75,307  
                 
Net income (GAAP) $ 28,643   $ 46,078   $ 46,276   $ 46,567   $ 39,678     $ 74,721   $ 73,225  
Merger and conversion expense           1,100                   687  
Gain on sale of MSR               (2,960 )              
Restructuring charges                   1,187           732  
Initial provision for acquisitions           2,820                    
Voluntary reimbursement of certain re-presentment NSF fees           1,255                    
Losses on security sales   22,438                       22,438      
Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1)   (4,353 )       (1,127 )   626     (264 )     (4,568 )   (315 )
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 46,728   $ 46,078   $ 50,324   $ 44,233   $ 40,601     $ 92,591   $ 74,329  
Amortization of intangibles   1,369     1,426     1,195     1,251     1,310       2,795     2,676  
Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1)   (266 )   (299 )   (260 )   (265 )   (291 )     (569 )   (594 )
Adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 47,831   $ 47,205   $ 51,259   $ 45,219   $ 41,620     $ 94,817   $ 76,411  
Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders’ Equity            
Average shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 2,217,708   $ 2,186,794   $ 2,139,095   $ 2,173,408   $ 2,177,537     $ 2,202,336   $ 2,213,424  
Average intangible assets   1,013,811     1,011,557     967,005     967,154     968,441       1,012,690     966,956  
Average tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,203,897   $ 1,175,237   $ 1,172,090   $ 1,206,254   $ 1,209,096     $ 1,189,646   $ 1,246,468  
                 
Average assets (GAAP) $ 17,337,924   $ 17,157,898   $ 16,577,840   $ 16,645,481   $ 16,631,290     $ 17,248,408   $ 16,664,480  
Average intangible assets   1,013,811     1,011,557     967,005     967,154     968,441       1,012,690     966,956  
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 16,324,113   $ 16,146,341   $ 15,610,835   $ 15,678,327   $ 15,662,849     $ 16,235,718   $ 15,697,524  
                 
Shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 2,208,628   $ 2,187,300   $ 2,136,016   $ 2,092,281   $ 2,116,877     $ 2,208,628   $ 2,116,877  
Intangible assets   1,013,046     1,014,415     1,015,884     966,461     967,713       1,013,046     967,713  
Tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,195,582   $ 1,172,885   $ 1,120,132   $ 1,125,820   $ 1,149,164     $ 1,195,582   $ 1,149,164  
                 
Total assets (GAAP) $ 17,224,342   $ 17,474,083   $ 16,988,176   $ 16,471,099   $ 16,618,101     $ 17,224,342   $ 16,618,101  
Intangible assets   1,013,046     1,014,415     1,015,884     966,461     967,713       1,013,046     967,713  
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 16,211,296   $ 16,459,668   $ 15,972,292   $ 15,504,638   $ 15,650,388     $ 16,211,296   $ 15,650,388  
                 
Adjusted Performance Ratios                
Return on average assets (GAAP)   0.66 %   1.09 %   1.11 %   1.11 %   0.96 %     0.87 %   0.89 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)   1.08     1.09     1.20     1.05     0.98       1.08     0.90  
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)   0.73     1.19     1.20     1.20     1.04       0.96     0.97  
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP)   1.38     1.51     1.73     1.60     1.31       1.44     1.17  
Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)   1.18     1.19     1.30     1.14     1.07       1.18     0.98  
Return on average equity (GAAP)   5.18     8.55     8.58     8.50     7.31       6.84     6.67  
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)   8.45     8.55     9.33     8.07     7.48       8.48     6.77  
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   9.91     16.29     15.98     15.64     13.50       13.04     12.18  
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   15.94     16.29     17.35     14.87     13.81       16.07     12.36  
                 
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share            
Average diluted shares outstanding   56,395,653     56,270,219     56,335,446     56,248,720     56,182,845       56,330,295     56,130,762  
                 
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.51   $ 0.82   $ 0.82   $ 0.83   $ 0.71     $ 1.33   $ 1.30  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.83   $ 0.82   $ 0.89   $ 0.79   $ 0.72     $ 1.64   $ 1.32  
                 
Tangible Book Value Per Share                
Shares outstanding   56,132,478     56,073,658     55,953,104     55,953,104     55,932,017       56,132,478     55,932,017  
                 
Book value per share (GAAP) $ 39.35   $ 39.01   $ 38.18   $ 37.39   $ 37.85     $ 39.35   $ 37.85  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 21.30   $ 20.92   $ 20.02   $ 20.12   $ 20.55     $ 21.30   $ 20.55  
                 
Tangible Common Equity Ratio                
Shareholders’ equity to assets (GAAP)   12.82 %   12.52 %   12.57 %   12.70 %   12.74 %     12.82 %   12.74 %
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)   7.37 %   7.13 %   7.01 %   7.26 %   7.34 %     7.37 %   7.34 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio                
Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 133,085   $ 138,529   $ 140,565   $ 132,435   $ 115,321     $ 271,614   $ 216,704  
                 
Total noninterest income (GAAP) $ 17,226   $ 37,293   $ 33,395   $ 41,186   $ 37,214     $ 54,519   $ 74,672  
Gain on sale of MSR               2,960                
Losses on security sales   (22,438 )                     (22,438 )    
Total adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 39,664   $ 37,293   $ 33,395   $ 38,226   $ 37,214     $ 76,957   $ 74,672  
                 
Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 109,165   $ 107,708   $ 101,582   $ 101,574   $ 98,194     $ 216,873   $ 192,299  
Amortization of intangibles   1,369     1,426     1,195     1,251     1,310       2,795     2,676  
Merger and conversion expense           1,100                   687  
Restructuring charges                   1,187           732  
Voluntary reimbursement of certain re-presentment NSF fees           1,255                    
(Recovery of) provision for unfunded commitments   (1,000 )   (1,500 )   183         450       (2,500 )   (100 )
Total adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 108,796   $ 107,782   $ 97,849   $ 100,323   $ 95,247     $ 216,578   $ 188,304  
                 
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   72.63 %   61.26 %   58.39 %   58.50 %   64.37 %     66.50 %   66.00 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   62.98 %   61.30 %   56.25 %   58.78 %   62.44 %     62.13 %   64.63 %
                 
Core Net Interest Income and Core Net Interest Margin            
Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 133,085   $ 138,529   $ 140,565   $ 132,435   $ 115,321     $ 271,614   $ 216,704  
Net interest income collected on problem loans   364     392     161     78     2,276       756     2,710  
Accretion recognized on purchased loans   874     885     625     1,317     2,021       1,759     3,256  
Non-core net interest income $ 1,238   $ 1,277   $ 786   $ 1,395   $ 4,297     $ 2,515   $ 5,966  
Core net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 131,847   $ 137,252   $ 139,779   $ 131,040   $ 111,024     $ 269,099   $ 210,738  
                 
Net interest margin (GAAP)   3.45 %   3.66 %   3.78 %   3.54 %   3.11 %     3.56 %   2.94 %
Core net interest margin (non-GAAP)   3.43 %   3.63 %   3.76 %   3.50 %   3.00 %     3.53 %   2.86 %
                 
Core Loan Yield                
Loan interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 175,549   $ 163,970   $ 147,519   $ 124,614   $ 107,612     $ 339,519   $ 204,613  
Net interest income collected on problem loans   364     392     161     78     2,276       756     2,710  
Accretion recognized on purchased loans   874     885     625     1,317     2,021       1,759     3,256  
Core loan interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 174,311   $ 162,693   $ 146,733   $ 123,219   $ 103,315     $ 337,004   $ 198,647  
                 
Loan yield (GAAP)   5.93 %   5.68 %   5.19 %   4.57 %   4.12 %     5.81 %   4.00 %
Core loan yield (non-GAAP)   5.89 %   5.64 %   5.16 %   4.52 %   3.96 %     5.77 %   3.89 %

(1) Tax effect is calculated based on the respective periods’ effective tax rate excluding the impact of discrete items.

Contacts: For Media: For Financials:
  John S. Oxford James C. Mabry IV
  Senior Vice President Executive Vice President
  Chief Marketing Officer Chief Financial Officer
  (662) 680-1219 (662) 680-1281

