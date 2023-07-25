Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,620 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,486 in the last 365 days.

Exagen to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 7, 2023

SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, will release financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, before the market open on Monday, August 7, 2023. John Aballi, Exagen’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the Company’s results at 8:30 AM ET (5:30 AM PT).

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (201) 389-0918 (U.S.) or (877) 407-0890 (international). Participants wishing to access the call via webcast should use the link posted on the Exagen investor relations website at investors.exagen.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available until Monday, August 21, 2023, at 11:59 PM ET (8:59 PM PT). Interested parties may access the replay of the conference call by dialing (201) 612-7415 (U.S.) or (877) 660-6853 (international) using passcode 13736103. Additionally, a recording of the webcast will be available using the link on the Exagen investor relations website approximately one hour after the call concludes.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is a leading provider of autoimmune diagnostic, prognostic, and monitoring testing solutions. Exagen is a patient focused, discovery driven organization built on the success of AVISE® testing and is investing in its product pipeline to support patients throughout their autoimmune diagnosis and treatment journeys. The goal at Exagen is to assist patients, physicians and payors by enabling precision medicine. Exagen is located in San Diego County.

For more information, please visit Exagen.com and follow @ExagenInc on Twitter.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations
Exagen Inc.
Ryan Douglas
rdouglas@exagen.com
760.560.1525

Company
Exagen Inc.
Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer
kadawi@exagen.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Exagen to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 7, 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more