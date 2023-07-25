Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,621 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,561 in the last 365 days.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

WAUWATOSA, Wis, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $4.0 million, or $0.20 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to $8.0 million, or $0.36 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net income per diluted share was $0.30 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to net income per diluted share of $0.58 for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

“The Community Banking segment’s continued strong asset quality metrics and growing loan portfolio stand out as bring spots in an otherwise challenging environment,” said Douglas Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Financial, Inc. “While we achieved marginally better performance compared to recent quarters, the Mortgage Banking segment loss continues to reflect an industry that is challenged by low levels of housing inventory and higher mortgage rates. Both dynamics have resulted in lower volumes and margins for the mortgage banking inventory.  In spite of the challenges in the market, we announced a 2,000,000 share repurchase program during the quarter, as we believe in the long-term success of the Company and providing a high level of total return to our shareholders.”

Highlights of the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)

Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $4.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $8.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Consolidated return on average assets was 0.74% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to 1.61% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Consolidated return on average equity was 4.41% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and 7.93% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Dividends declared during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 totaled $0.20 per common share.
We repurchased approximately 511,000 shares at a cost (including the excise tax) of $7.3 million, or $14.32 per share, during the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
We authorized a new share repurchase program during the quarter that allows to repurchase up to 2,000,000 million shares issued and outstanding.
Nonperforming assets as percentage of total assets was 0.19% at June 30, 2023, 0.22% at March 31, 2023, and 0.39% at June 30, 2022.
Past due loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.50% at June 30, 2023, 0.64% at March 31, 2023, and 0.60% at June 30, 2022.
Book value per share was $16.64 at June 30, 2023 and $16.71 at December 31, 2022.

Community Banking Segment

Pre-tax income totaled $6.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which represents a $1.6 million, or 19.9%, decrease compared to $8.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Past due loans at the community banking segment was $5.7 million at June 30, 2023, $7.5 million at March 31, 2023, and $5.8 million at June 30, 2022.
Net interest income totaled $13.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which represents a $472,000, or 3.4%, decrease compared to $13.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Average loans held for investment totaled $1.59 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which represents an increase of $339.6 million, or 27.2%, compared to $1.25 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to increases in the single-family and multi-family mortgages. Average loans held for investment increased $55.5 million compared to $1.53 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the single-family mortgages.
The community banking segment purchased $59.9 million adjustable-rate loans that were originated by the mortgage banking segment during the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Net interest margin decreased 55 basis points to 2.47% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to 3.02% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which was a result of an increase in weighted average cost of deposits and borrowings as the federal funds rate increases resulted in increased funding rates. Net interest margin decreased 41 basis points compared to 2.88% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, driven by an increase in weighted average cost of deposits and borrowings as the federal funds rate increases resulted in increased funding rates.

The segment had a provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $619,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to a provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $170,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.  The current quarter increase was primarily due to an increase in originations and loan balance. The negative provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments was $462,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to a negative provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments of $211,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The decrease for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was due primarily to a decrease of loans in the loan commitment pipeline as loan funding activity increased during the quarter.
The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP ratio, was 55.81% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 48.43% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Average deposits (excluding escrow accounts) totaled $1.18 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of $24.3 million, or 2.0%, compared to $1.21 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Average deposits increased $9.7 million, or 3.3% annualized, compared to the $1.17 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Other noninterest expense increased $635,000 to $1.6 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to $1.0 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase was driven by fees paid to the mortgage banking segment for the purchase of single-family adjustable rate mortgage loans.  These fees totaled $1.1 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to $504,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Mortgage Banking Segment

Pre-tax loss totaled $1.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $2.3 million of pre-tax income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Loan originations decreased $155.4 million, or 20.0%, to $623.3 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $778.8 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 96.4% of originations for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to 90.4% of total originations for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Mortgage banking non-interest income decreased $7.1 million, or 23.5%, to $23.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $30.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Gross margin on loans sold decreased to 3.73% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 3.85% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Total compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits decreased $3.4 million, or 15.9%, to $17.9 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to $21.3 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The decrease primarily related to decreased commission expense and salary expense driven by decreased loan origination volume and reduced employee headcount.

About Waterstone Financial, Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Milwaukee/Oklahoma Ave, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected financial and operating activities and results that are preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates” or “believes.”  Any such statements are based upon current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements.  Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies; and other factors, including risk factors referenced in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Waterstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be described from time to time in Waterstone’s subsequent SEC filings, which factors are incorporated herein by reference.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only Waterstone’s belief as of the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures 

Management uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods. The Company’s management believes that investors may use this non-GAAP measure to analyze the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company’s underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.  Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in this measure and that different companies might calculate this measure differently. 

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
   
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME  
   
(Unaudited)  
    For The Three Months
Ended June 30,		     For The Six Months
Ended June 30,		  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
       
    (In Thousands, except per share amounts)  
Interest income:                                
Loans   $ 22,150     $ 14,546     $ 42,035     $ 28,046  
Mortgage-related securities     969       821       1,912       1,423  
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments     1,128       1,049       2,190       1,977  
Total interest income     24,247       16,416       46,137       31,446  
Interest expense:                                
Deposits     5,955       751       10,043       1,530  
Borrowings     5,617       1,584       9,624       3,971  
Total interest expense     11,572       2,335       19,667       5,501  
Net interest income     12,675       14,081       26,470       25,945  
Provision (credit) for credit losses     186       48       646       (28 )
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     12,489       14,033       25,824       25,973  
Noninterest income:                                
Service charges on loans and deposits     611       666       1,041       1,176  
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance     714       724       1,039       1,040  
Mortgage banking income     21,914       29,410       38,684       57,685  
Other     286       438       1,315       1,155  
Total noninterest income     23,525       31,238       42,079       61,056  
Noninterest expenses:                                
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits     22,395       25,793       42,447       51,328  
Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment     2,046       2,056       4,309       4,244  
Advertising     944       962       1,833       1,867  
Data processing     1,090       1,144       2,212       2,346  
Communications     225       258       476       598  
Professional fees     618       349       1,034       810  
Real estate owned     1       -       2       5  
Loan processing expense     932       1,134       1,950       2,565  
Other     2,671       3,354       5,766       6,221  
Total noninterest expenses     30,922       35,050       60,029       69,984  
Income before income taxes     5,092       10,221       7,874       17,045  
Income tax expense     1,085       2,231       1,712       3,763  
Net income   $ 4,007     $ 7,990     $ 6,162     $ 13,282  
Income per share:                                
Basic   $ 0.20     $ 0.36     $ 0.30     $ 0.59  
Diluted   $ 0.20     $ 0.36     $ 0.30     $ 0.58  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                
Basic     20,384       22,126       20,635       22,626  
Diluted     20,431       22,229       20,702       22,768  


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
   
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION  
   
    June 30, 2023     December 31, 2022  
    (Unaudited)          
Assets   (In Thousands, except per share amounts)  
Cash   $ 53,364     $ 33,700  
Federal funds sold     7,563       10,683  
Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short-term inv.     263       2,259  
Cash and cash equivalents     61,190       46,642  
Securities available for sale (at fair value)     195,011       196,588  
Loans held for sale (at fair value)     203,268       131,188  
Loans receivable     1,614,684       1,510,178  
Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") - loans     18,374       17,757  
Loans receivable, net     1,596,310       1,492,421  
                 
Office properties and equipment, net     20,335       21,105  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)     26,798       17,357  
Cash surrender value of life insurance     67,188       66,443  
Real estate owned, net     145       145  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     59,580       59,783  
Total assets   $ 2,229,825     $ 2,031,672  
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                
Liabilities:                
Demand deposits   $ 197,102     $ 230,596  
Money market and savings deposits     280,758       326,145  
Time deposits     709,108       642,271  
Total deposits     1,186,968       1,199,012  
                 
Borrowings     614,877       386,784  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes     20,610       5,334  
Other liabilities     51,607       70,056  
Total liabilities     1,874,062       1,661,186  
                 
Shareholders' equity:                
Preferred stock     -       -  
Common stock     214       222  
Additional paid-in capital     116,611       128,550  
Retained earnings     272,229       274,246  
Unearned ESOP shares     (12,463 )     (13,056 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes     (20,828 )     (19,476 )
Total shareholders' equity     355,763       370,486  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 2,229,825     $ 2,031,672  
                 
Share Information                
Shares outstanding     21,376       22,174  
Book value per share   $ 16.64     $ 16.71  


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
   
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA  
   
(Unaudited)  
    At or For the Three Months Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     December
31,		     September
|30,		     June 30,  
    2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
       
    (Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts)  
Condensed Results of Operations:                                        
Net interest income   $ 12,675     $ 13,795     $ 15,611     $ 15,398     $ 14,081  
Provision for credit losses     186       460       664       332       48  
Total noninterest income     23,525       18,554       17,095       27,404       31,238  
Total noninterest expense     30,922       29,107       31,384       35,694       35,050  
Income before income taxes     5,092       2,782       658       6,776       10,221  
Income tax (benefit) expense     1,085       627       (277 )     1,506       2,231  
Net income   $ 4,007     $ 2,155     $ 935     $ 5,270     $ 7,990  
Income per share – basic   $ 0.20     $ 0.10     $ 0.04     $ 0.25     $ 0.36  
Income per share – diluted   $ 0.20     $ 0.10     $ 0.04     $ 0.25     $ 0.36  
Dividends declared per common share   $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20  
                                         
Performance Ratios (annualized):                                        
Return on average assets - QTD     0.74 %     0.43 %     0.19 %     1.08 %     1.61 %
Return on average equity - QTD     4.41 %     2.35 %     0.99 %     5.38 %     7.93 %
Net interest margin - QTD     2.47 %     2.88 %     3.29 %     3.34 %     3.02 %
                                         
Return on average assets - YTD     0.59 %     0.43 %     0.96 %     1.22 %     1.30 %
Return on average equity - YTD     3.37 %     2.35 %     4.91 %     6.09 %     6.42 %
Net interest margin - YTD     2.67 %     2.88 %     3.00 %     2.90 %     2.69 %
                                         
Asset Quality Ratios:                                        
Past due loans to total loans     0.50 %     0.64 %     0.41 %     0.48 %     0.60 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans     0.26 %     0.29 %     0.29 %     0.37 %     0.59 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.19 %     0.22 %     0.22 %     0.27 %     0.39 %
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans receivable     1.14 %     1.14 %     1.18 %     1.29 %     1.35 %


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
   
SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS  
   
(Unaudited)  
    At or For the Three Months Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     December
31,		     September
30,		     June 30,  
    2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
       
Average balances   (Dollars in Thousands)  
Interest-earning assets                                        
Loans receivable and held for sale   $ 1,759,001     $ 1,654,942     $ 1,578,790     $ 1,492,462     $ 1,433,452  
Mortgage related securities     171,938       170,218       170,209       172,807       168,000  
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments     123,195       115,962       130,973       162,211       269,823  
Total interest-earning assets     2,054,134       1,941,122       1,879,972       1,827,480       1,871,275  
Noninterest-earning assets     108,320       107,009       122,643       114,274       117,248  
Total assets   $ 2,162,454     $ 2,048,131     $ 2,002,615     $ 1,941,754     $ 1,988,523  
                                         
Interest-bearing liabilities                                        
Demand accounts   $ 69,147     $ 68,564     $ 75,449     $ 75,058     $ 70,674  
Money market, savings, and escrow accounts     305,576       322,220       349,820       398,643       412,321  
Certificates of deposit     695,310       648,531       628,375       586,012       584,244  
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,070,033       1,039,315       1,053,644       1,059,713       1,067,239  
Borrowings     551,545       441,716       333,249       296,111       326,068  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,621,578       1,481,031       1,386,893       1,355,824       1,393,307  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     130,291       143,296       177,217       153,591       154,070  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     46,446       51,840       63,866       43,683       36,962  
Total liabilities     1,798,315       1,676,167       1,627,976       1,553,098       1,584,339  
Equity     364,139       371,964       374,639       388,656       404,184  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 2,162,454     $ 2,048,131     $ 2,002,615     $ 1,941,754     $ 1,988,523  
                                         
Average Yield/Costs (annualized)                                        
Loans receivable and held for sale     5.05 %     4.87 %     4.69 %     4.32 %     4.07 %
Mortgage related securities     2.26 %     2.25 %     2.13 %     2.07 %     1.96 %
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments     3.67 %     3.71 %     3.35 %     2.41 %     1.56 %
Total interest-earning assets     4.73 %     4.57 %     4.36 %     3.93 %     3.52 %
                                         
Demand accounts     0.09 %     0.08 %     0.08 %     0.08 %     0.09 %
Money market and savings accounts     1.42 %     1.26 %     0.67 %     0.21 %     0.19 %
Certificates of deposit     2.80 %     1.92 %     1.10 %     0.51 %     0.37 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     2.23 %     1.60 %     0.89 %     0.37 %     0.28 %
Borrowings     4.08 %     3.68 %     3.23 %     2.34 %     1.95 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2.86 %     2.22 %     1.45 %     0.80 %     0.67 %


COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT  
   
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA  
   
(Unaudited)  
    At or For the Three Months Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     December
31,		     September
30,		     June 30,  
    2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
       
    (Dollars in Thousands)  
Condensed Results of Operations:                                        
Net interest income   $ 13,238     $ 14,008     $ 15,737     $ 15,507     $ 13,710  
Provision (credit) for credit losses     158       388       624       234       (41 )
Total noninterest income     1,540       987       1,033       1,116       1,640  
Noninterest expenses:                                        
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits     4,683       5,168       4,781       4,424       4,596  
Occupancy, office furniture and equipment     873       1,031       877       955       876  
Advertising     230       184       203       213       244  
Data processing     602       601       551       539       531  
Communications     72       78       92       108       63  
Professional fees     146       218       153       123       118  
Real estate owned     1       1       13       1       -  
Loan processing expense     -       -       -       -       -  
Other     1,641       896       2,468       1,477       1,006  
Total noninterest expense     8,248       8,177       9,138       7,840       7,434  
Income before income taxes     6,372       6,430       7,008       8,549       7,957  
Income tax expense     1,182       1,600       1,308       1,983       1,658  
Net income   $ 5,190     $ 4,830     $ 5,700     $ 6,566     $ 6,299  
                                         
Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP)     55.81 %     54.53 %     54.49 %     47.16 %     48.43 %
Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP)     55.17 %     54.53 %     52.10 %     51.20 %     53.57 %


MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT  
   
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA  
   
(Unaudited)  
   
    At or For the Three Months Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     December
31,		     September
30,		     June 30,  
    2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
       
    (Dollars in Thousands)  
Condensed Results of Operations:                                        
Net interest (loss) income   $ (622 )   $ (282 )   $ (241 )   $ (155 )   $ 370  
Provision for credit losses     28       72       40       98       89  
Total noninterest income     23,041       17,951       18,066       27,305       30,126  
Noninterest expenses:                                        
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits     17,929       15,099       17,397       21,864       21,311  
Occupancy, office furniture and equipment     1,173       1,232       1,289       1,341       1,180  
Advertising     714       705       769       924       718  
Data processing     480       516       490       543       613  
Communications     153       173       197       194       195  
Professional fees     466       188       453       265       222  
Real estate owned     -       -       -       -       -  
Loan processing expense     932       1,018       1,059       1,120       1,134  
Other     1,914       2,403       2,584       2,571       2,733  
Total noninterest expense     23,761       21,334       24,238       28,822       28,106  
(Loss) income before income taxes     (1,370 )     (3,737 )     (6,453 )     (1,770 )     2,301  
Income tax (benefit) expense     (126 )     (1,002 )     (1,602 )     (470 )     578  
Net (loss) income   $ (1,244 )   $ (2,735 )   $ (4,851 )   $ (1,300 )   $ 1,723  
                                         
Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP)     105.99 %     120.74 %     135.98 %     106.16 %     92.16 %
Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP)     112.49 %     120.74 %     104.02 %     97.42 %     93.42 %
                                         
Loan originations   $ 623,342     $ 442,710     $ 546,628     $ 729,897     $ 778,760  
Purchase     96.4 %     96.5 %     95.6 %     94.2 %     90.4 %
Refinance     3.6 %     3.5 %     4.4 %     5.8 %     9.6 %
Gross margin on loans sold(1)     3.73 %     3.78 %     3.41 %     3.70 %     3.85 %

(1) Gross margin on loans sold equals mortgage banking income (excluding the change in interest rate lock value) divided by total loan originations. 

Contact: Mark R. Gerke
Chief Financial Officer
414-459-4012
markgerke@wsbonline.com 


You just read:

Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more