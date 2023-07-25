Chart Industries Chosen to Supply Hydrogen Compressors for China's First Photovoltaic, Seawater Desalination and Hydrogen Production Integrated Project

SHORT HILLS, N.J. and ATLANTA, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dalian Clean Energy Group has selected Chart Industries to supply its cutting-edge hydrogen compression solutions from its Howden business to its groundbreaking hydrogen production project in China.



The Dalian seawater hydrogen production project marks a significant milestone for the hydrogen industry in China as it integrates shoal photovoltaic, energy storage, seawater desalination and hydrogen production all in one venture. It also represents China’s first hydrogen production project of isolated power system operation, thereby bypassing limitations posed by the power grid requirements.

This ambitious project will be carried out in multiple phases, with an initial investment of approximately 800 million RMB. The first phase will encompass the construction of 100 megawatts of shoal photovoltaic and 60 megawatts of hydrogen production, scheduled for completion and operation in October 2023. Upon completion, it is expected to generate 137 million KWH of green electricity annually and produce 2,000 tons of green hydrogen per year.

"Being selected to provide our hydrogen compression solutions for Dalian Clean Energy Group's groundbreaking project is a testament to Chart’s commitment to driving sustainable energy solutions worldwide. This ambitious undertaking marks a transformative step towards a greener future, and we are proud to be part of China's pioneering efforts in integrating photovoltaic, seawater desalination, and hydrogen production in one remarkable project,” stated Jill Evanko, CEO and President of Chart. “At Chart, we are dedicated to supporting our customers' goals, and this partnership exemplifies our unwavering commitment to delivering safe, efficient and eco-friendly hydrogen technologies. We look forward to playing a vital role in the success of this venture and contributing to China's energy transition journey.”

Chart Industries, Inc. is an independent global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handing for the Nexus of Clean™ - clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule.

Dalian Clean Energy Group is a state-owned holding enterprise group with registered capital of 470 million RMB. The company is mainly engaged in solar, wind and biomass power generation, wastewater treatment, and CHP etc.

