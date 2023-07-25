Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

BEDMINSTER, NJ, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) (the “Company”) announces its second quarter 2023 results.



This earnings release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Q2 2023 Investor Update, a copy of which is available on our website at www.pgbank.com and via a current report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

The Company recorded total revenue of $57.5 million, net income of $13.1 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.73 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to revenue of $61.4 million, net income of $20.1 million and diluted EPS of $1.08 for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

The Company’s return on average assets was 0.82%, return on average equity was 9.43%, and return on average tangible equity was 10.30%, each for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Loans grew by $70 million to $5.4 billion while deposits declined by $110 million to $5.2 billion during the second quarter. Deposits have declined minimally on a year-to-date basis by $7 million.

The Company’s liquidity position remains strong as balance sheet liquidity (investments available for sale, interest-earning deposits and cash) was $761 million as of June 30, 2023 which is 11.74% of total assets. The Company also has $2.8 billion of external borrowing capacity, when combined with balance sheet liquidity provides us with 283% coverage of our uninsured deposits. Approximately 76% of our deposits are presently covered by FDIC insurance or are fully collateralized.

Douglas L. Kennedy, President and CEO said, “Our second quarter results were disappointing, but reflect the challenging nature of the current interest rate environment and the persistent inversion of the treasury yield curve. These conditions have resulted in compression of our net interest margin for a second consecutive quarter and a reduction in net interest income. The margin compression was primarily driven by an increase in our cost of funds during the first six months of 2023, as wealth and commercial clients moved funds from noninterest-bearing accounts to higher-yielding deposit products and other alternative investments. During these difficult times we are fortunate to be able to rely on a stable stream of wealth-related and other noninterest income, which represented 32% of revenue during the second quarter."

The Company recently announced its plan to expand into New York City. An application has been filed with regulatory agencies to open a location in mid-town Manhattan. The Company has hired and continues to actively recruit from the tri-state area to build a team of experienced financial service professionals to gain entry into this lucrative market.

Mr. Kennedy noted, “With the recent changes to the New York City banking landscape and the void left by the failure of larger, niche financial institutions, we believe the current environment has created an unprecedented opportunity to introduce our brand of private banking to this market. We have the right client-centric culture to take advantage of this rare sequence of events and seize this opportunity. We recently announced that Jeanne Scungio has joined our team as the Market President of New York City. Jeanne has spent the past 20 years as a Senior Leader at First Republic Bank. Under her leadership we expect to build a formidable presence in Manhattan."

The following are select highlights for the period ended June 30, 2023:

Peapack Private Wealth Management:

AUM/AUA in our Peapack Private Wealth Management Division totaled $10.7 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of 4% (14% annualized) over March 31, 2023.

Gross new business inflows for Q2 2023 totaled $274 million ($214 million managed). For the first six months of 2023, gross business inflows totaled $528 million ($451 million managed). Managed gross inflows are on a record annualized pace for our Company.

Wealth Management fee income of $14.3 million for Q2 2023 comprised 25% of total revenue for the quarter.





Commercial Banking and Balance Sheet Management:

The net interest margin ("NIM") was 2.49% in Q2 2023, a decline of 39 basis points compared to Q1 2023 and a decline of 34 basis points when compared to Q2 2022.

Total deposits declined $7 million to $5.2 billion from December 31, 2022.

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits have declined by $222 million since December 31, 2022, but still comprised 20% of total deposits as of June 30, 2023.

Core deposits (which includes noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand, savings and money market accounts) totaled 91% of total deposits at June 30, 2023.

Total loans were $5.4 billion at June 30, 2023 reflecting growth of $148 million when compared to $5.3 billion at December 31, 2022.

Commercial & industrial lending (“C&I”) loan/lease balances comprised 42% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2023.

Fee income on unused commercial lines of credit totaled $809,000 for Q2 2023.





Capital Management:

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 184,000 shares of Company stock for a total cost of $4.7 million. The Company repurchased 930,977 shares of stock for a total cost of $32.7 million during the year ended December 31, 2022.

At June 30, 2023, the Regulatory Tier 1 Leverage Ratio stood at 10.80% for Peapack-Gladstone Bank (the "Bank") and 9.06% for the Company. The Regulatory Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (to Risk-Weighted Assets) stood at 13.68% for the Bank and 11.47% for the Company. These ratios are significantly above well capitalized standards, as capital has benefitted from strong net income generation.

Non-Core Items:

The June 2023 quarter included the following items, which management believes are non-core items:

$209,000 negative fair value adjustment on an equity security held for CRA investment.

$1.7 million of expense associated with the recent retirement of certain employees.

$318,000 of an income tax benefit for a tax reversal.

These items decreased total revenue by $209,000, reduced net income by $1.5 million and EPS by $0.08 for the June 2023 quarter.

SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT DETAILS:

The following tables summarize specified financial details for the periods shown.

June 2023 Year Compared to Prior Year

Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Increase/ (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2023 2022 (Decrease) Net interest income $ 82.90 $ 82.51 $ 0.39 0 % Wealth management fee income 28.01 28.72 (0.71 ) (2 ) Capital markets activity (A) 1.83 7.51 (5.68 ) (76 ) Other income (B) 6.80 (3.01 ) 9.81 N/A Total other income 36.64 33.22 3.42 10 Operating expenses (C) 73.27 66.83 6.44 10 Pretax income before provision for credit losses 46.27 48.90 (2.63 ) (5 ) Provision for credit losses 3.21 3.82 (0.61 ) (16 ) Pretax income 43.06 45.08 (2.02 ) (4 ) Income tax expense (D) 11.56 11.54 0.02 0 Net income $ 31.50 $ 33.54 $ (2.04 ) (6 )% Diluted EPS $ 1.74 $ 1.79 $ (0.05 ) (3 )% Total Revenue (E) $ 119.54 $ 115.73 $ 3.81 3 % Return on average assets 0.99 % 1.09 % (0.10 ) Return on average equity 11.44 % 12.59 % (1.15 )

(A) Capital markets activity includes fee income from loan level back-to-back swaps, the SBA lending and sale program, corporate advisory and mortgage banking activities.

(B) Other income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 included a $6.6 million loss on sale of securities. and a fair value adjustment on a CRA equity security of negative $1.2 million.

(C) The six months ended June 2023 included one-time charges of $2.0 million related to the recent retirement of certain employees and $175,000 of expense associated with three retail branch closures. The six months ended June 30, 2022 included $1.5 million of severance expense related to certain staff reorganizations.

(D) Income tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023 included a $318,000 tax benefit for the reversal of the New Jersey surtax, which is set to expire on December 31, 2023.

(E) Total revenue equals the sum of net interest income plus total other income.

June 2023 Quarter Compared to Prior Year Quarter

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, June 30, Increase/ (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2023 2022 (Decrease) Net interest income $ 38.92 $ 42.89 $ (3.97 ) (9 )% Wealth management fee income 14.25 13.89 0.36 3 Capital markets activity (A) 0.87 2.86 (1.99 ) (70 ) Other income (B) 3.46 1.76 1.70 97 Total other income 18.58 18.51 0.07 0 Operating expenses (C) 37.69 32.66 5.03 15 Pretax income before provision for credit losses 19.81 28.74 (8.93 ) (31 ) Provision for credit losses 1.70 1.45 0.25 17 Pretax income 18.11 27.29 (9.18 ) (34 ) Income tax expense (D) 4.96 7.19 (2.23 ) (31 ) Net income $ 13.15 $ 20.10 $ (6.95 ) (35 )% Diluted EPS $ 0.73 $ 1.08 $ (0.35 ) (32 )% Total Revenue (E) $ 57.50 $ 61.40 $ (3.90 ) (6 )% Return on average assets annualized 0.82 % 1.30 % (0.48 ) Return on average equity annualized 9.43 % 15.43 % (6.00 )

(A) Capital markets activity includes fee income from loan level back-to-back swaps, the SBA lending and sale program, corporate advisory and mortgage banking activities.

(B) Other income for the June 2023 and 2022 quarters included a fair value adjustment on a CRA equity security of negative $209,000 and negative $475,000, respectively.

(C) The June 2023 quarter included one-time charges of $1.7 million associated with the recent retirement of certain employees.

(D) Income tax expense for quarter ended June 30, 2023 included a $318,000 tax benefit for the reversal of the New Jersey surtax, which is set to expire on December 31, 2023.

(E) Total revenue equals the sum of net interest income plus total other income.

June 2023 Quarter Compared to Linked Quarter



Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Increase/ (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2023 2023 (Decrease) Net interest income $ 38.92 $ 43.98 $ (5.06 ) (12 )% Wealth management fee income 14.25 13.76 0.49 4 Capital markets activity (A) 0.87 0.97 (0.10 ) (10 ) Other income 3.46 3.33 0.13 4 Total other income 18.58 18.06 0.52 3 Operating expenses (B) 37.69 35.57 2.12 6 Pretax income before provision for credit losses 19.81 26.47 (6.66 ) (25 ) Provision for credit losses 1.70 1.51 0.19 13 Pretax income 18.11 24.96 (6.85 ) (27 ) Income tax expense (C) 4.96 6.60 (1.64 ) (25 ) Net income $ 13.15 $ 18.36 $ (5.21 ) (28 )% Diluted EPS $ 0.73 $ 1.01 $ (0.28 ) (28 )% Total Revenue (D) $ 57.50 $ 62.04 $ (4.54 ) (7 )% Return on average assets annualized 0.82 % 1.16 % (0.34 ) Return on average equity annualized 9.43 % 13.50 % (4.07 )

(A) Capital markets activity includes fee income from loan level back-to-back swaps, the SBA lending and sale program, corporate advisory and mortgage banking activities.

(B) The June 2023 quarter included one-time charges of $1.7 million associated with the recent retirement of certain employees while the March 2023 quarter included $300,000 of expense related to accelerated vesting of restricted stock related to one executive and $175,000 of expense associated with three retail branch closures.

(C) The three months ended June 30, 2023 included a $318,000 tax benefit for the reversal of the New Jersey surtax, which is set to expire on December 31, 2023.

(D) Total revenue equals the sum of net interest income plus total other income.

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY DETAILS :

Peapack Private Wealth Management

AUM/AUA in the Bank’s Peapack Private Wealth Management (“PPWM”) Division increased to $10.7 billion at June 30, 2023. For the June 2023 quarter, PPWM generated $14.3 million in fee income, compared to $13.8 million for the March 31, 2023 quarter and $13.9 million for the June 2022 quarter. The equity market generally improved during Q2 2023, contributing to the growth in AUM/AUA.

John Babcock, President of Peapack Private Wealth Management noted, “In Q2 2023, total new accounts and client additions amounted to $274 million ($214 million managed), and net flows were positive. As we look ahead in 2023, our new business pipeline is healthy and we remain focused on delivering excellent service and advice to our clients. Our highly skilled wealth management professionals, our fiduciary powers and expertise, our financial planning capabilities and our high-touch client service model distinguishes PPWM in our market and continues to drive our growth and success.”

Loans / Commercial Banking

Total loans grew $148 million or 3% (6% annualized) to $5.4 billion at June 30, 2023 when compared to $5.3 billion at December 31, 2022.

Total C&I loans and leases at June 30, 2023 were $2.3 billion or 42% of the total loan portfolio.

Mr. Kennedy noted, “Our loan growth has historically been strong, however, given economic uncertainty and rising interest rates, we believe loan demand will subside somewhat compared to recent prior years. We began tightening our underwriting in anticipation of a potential economic downturn in early 2022 and have continued this practice in 2023. Given the current environment, we believe we will achieve modest loan growth in 2023.”

Mr. Kennedy also noted, “We are proud to have built a leading middle market commercial banking franchise, as evidenced by our C&I Portfolio, Treasury Management services, and Corporate Advisory and SBA businesses. Additionally, we are encouraged by the expansion into the Life Insurance Premium Finance business and believe it will prove to be a safe and profitable business line that aligns with the Company's overall strategy.”

Net Interest Income (NII)/Net Interest Margin (NIM)

The Company’s NII of $38.9 million and NIM of 2.49% for Q2 2023 decreased $5.1 million and 39 basis points from NII of $44.0 million and NIM of 2.88%, for the linked quarter (Q1 2023) and decreased $4.0 million and 34 basis points from NII of $42.9 million and NIM of 2.83% for the prior year quarter (Q2 2022). When comparing Q2 2023 to the linked and prior year quarter the Company has seen a rapid increase in interest expense mostly driven by higher deposit rates during 2023. Cycle to date betas are approximately 41%, which is consistent with results across the financial services industry. The intense competition for deposit balances was the primary driver for increased costs.

Funding / Liquidity / Interest Rate Risk Management

Total deposits decreased $6.7 million to $5.2 billion at June 30, 2023. The Company saw limited net deposit outflows during first half of 2023 with most outflow activity related to larger deposit relationships utilizing their funds for normal business purposes such as deployment of excess liquidity into the equity or treasury markets, asset acquisitions or further investments into their businesses, and tax payments. The Company has also seen clients transitioning money into interest-bearing deposit accounts from noninterest-bearing deposit accounts as a result of the rapid increases in the Fed Funds rate.

Mr. Kennedy noted, "Although we did see minimal outflows associated with clients concerned about deposit insurance, our team actively engaged with many of our deposit customers during the first half of 2023 to discuss any concerns and provide assurance regarding the safety and soundness of our institution. Additionally, we migrated $344 million of uninsured deposits this year into fully-insured FDIC products for those customers that desired that type of protection."

Mr. Kennedy also noted, “91% of our deposits are demand, savings, or money market accounts, and our noninterest bearing deposits comprise 20% of our total deposits. 85% of deposits are held by clients with relationships greater than three years old and 66% of deposits are held by clients with relationships greater than five years old. These metrics reflect the core nature of the majority of our deposit base.”

At June 30, 2023, the Company’s balance sheet liquidity (investments available for sale, interest-earning deposits and cash) totaled $761 million (or 12% of assets).

The Company maintains additional liquidity resources of approximately $2.8 billion through secured available funding with the Federal Home Loan Bank and secured funding from the Federal Reserve Discount Window. The available funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve are secured by the Company’s loan and investment portfolios. In addition, the Company also has access to the Bank Term Funding Program offered by the Federal Reserve Bank if needed.

The Company's total on and off-balance sheet liquidity totaled $3.6 billion, which is 283% of the total uninsured deposits on the Company's balance sheet.

Income from Capital Markets Activities

Noninterest income from Capital Markets activities (detailed below) totaled $868,000 for the June 2023 quarter compared to $966,000 for the March 2023 quarter and $2.9 million for the June 2022 quarter.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 2022 Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (Mortgage banking) $ 15 $ 21 $ 151 Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps — — — Gain on sale of SBA loans 838 865 2,675 Corporate advisory fee income 15 80 33 Total capital markets activity $ 868 $ 966 $ 2,859

Other Noninterest Income (other than Wealth Management Fee Income and Income from Capital Markets Activities)

Other noninterest income was $3.5 million for Q2 2023 compared to $3.3 million for Q1 2023 and $1.8 million for Q2 2022. Q2 2023 included $809,000 of unused line fees compared to $852,000 for Q1 2023 and $529,000 for Q2 2022. Additionally, Q2 2023 included $221,000 of income recorded by the Equipment Finance Division related to equipment transfers to lessees while Q1 2023 included $145,000. The gain on sale of SBA loans for the first and second quarters of 2023 have been impacted by market volatility resulting in lower sale premiums and origination volumes.

Operating Expenses

The Company’s total operating expenses were $37.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $35.6 million for the March 2023 quarter and $32.7 million for the June 2022 quarter. The June 2023 quarter included $1.7 million of expense associated with the recent retirement of certain employees. The March 2023 quarter included $300,000 of restricted stock expense associated with an executive retiring and $175,000 of expense associated with the closure of three retail branch locations. The June 2023 quarter also included increases associated with compensation related to the addition of full-time equivalent employees, which grew to 520 at June 30, 2023 compared to 512 at March 31, 2023 and 472 at June 30, 2022, as well as normal annual merit increases.

Mr. Kennedy noted, “The Company is committed to be in a position of strength when industry headwinds recede as evident by the recent announcement of its intention to expand into New York City and the opening of a retail bank location in mid-town Manhattan. We will manage expenses closely and prudently, but will continue to invest to retain talent. We will also grow and expand our core wealth management and commercial banking businesses, including strategic hires and lift-outs if opportunities arise, and invest in digital and other enhancements to further enhance the client experience.”

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was 27.4%, as compared to 26.4% for the March 2023 quarter and 26.4% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The June 30, 2023 quarter benefitted from a $318,000 reversal of a previously recorded New Jersey surtax. The March 31, 2023 quarter benefitted from the vesting of restricted stock at prices higher than grant prices.

Asset Quality / Provision for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets (which does not include modified loans that are performing in accordance with their terms) were $34.5 million, or 0.53% of total assets at June 30, 2023, as compared to $28.8 million, or 0.44% of total assets at March 31, 2023. The increase during the second quarter was primarily due to one multifamily relationship totaling $7.6 million that transferred to a nonaccrual status during the quarter. Loans past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing were $14.5 million, or 0.27% of total loans.

Criticized and classified loans totaled $112.3 million at June 30, 2023, reflecting an increase from March 31, 2023 and a decline from June 30, 2022 levels. The Company currently has no loans or leases on deferral and accruing.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company’s provision for credit losses was $1.7 million compared to $1.5 million for the March 2023 quarter and $646,000 for the June 2022 quarter. The provision for credit losses in the June 2023 quarter was driven by loan growth, in addition to Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") to individually evaluated loans related to one loan totaling $7.6 million that was transferred to nonaccrual status.

At June 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses was $62.7 million (1.15% of total loans), compared to $62.3 million (1.16% of loans) at March 31, 2023, and $59.0 million (1.14% of loans) at June 30, 2022.

Capital

The Company’s capital position during the June 2023 quarter increased as a result of net income of $13.1 million, which was partially offset by the repurchase of 184,000 shares of common stock through the Company’s stock repurchase program at a total cost of $4.7 million and the quarterly cash dividend of $890,000. Additionally, during the second quarter of 2023 the Company recorded a net loss in accumulated other comprehensive income of $522,000 ($3.8 million loss related to the available for sale portfolio partially offset by a $3.2 million gain on cash flow hedges) increasing the total accumulated other comprehensive loss amount to $68.0 million as of June 30, 2023 ($76.0 million loss related to the available for sale portfolio partially offset by a $8.0 million gain on the cash flow hedges).

Tangible book value per share improved during Q2 2023 to $28.98 at June 30, 2023 from $28.20 at March 31, 2023. Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the reconciliation tables included in this release. The Company’s and Bank’s regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2023 remain strong, and generally reflect increases from March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022 levels. Where applicable, such ratios remain well above regulatory well capitalized standards.

The Company employs quarterly capital stress testing modelling an adverse case and severely adverse case. In the most recently completed stress test (as of March 31, 2023), under the severely adverse case, and no growth scenario, the Bank remains well capitalized over a two-year stress period. With an additional stress overlay impacting the industries most affected by the Pandemic more severely, the Bank still remains well capitalized over the two-year stress period.

On June 22, 2023, the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on August 24, 2023 to shareholders of record on August 10, 2023.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.5 billion and assets under management/administration of $10.7 billion as of June 30, 2023. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately-held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

The foregoing may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about new and existing programs and products, investments, relationships, opportunities and market conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “expect,” “look,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

our ability to successfully grow our business and implement our strategic plan, including our ability to generate revenues to offset the increased personnel and other costs related to the strategic plan;

the impact of anticipated higher operating expenses in 2023 and beyond;

our ability to successfully integrate wealth management firm acquisitions;

our ability to manage our growth;

our ability to successfully integrate our expanded employee base;

an unexpected decline in the economy, in particular in our New Jersey and New York market areas, including potential recessionary conditions;

declines in our net interest margin caused by the interest rate environment and/or our highly competitive market;

declines in the value in our investment portfolio;

impact from a pandemic event on our business, operations, customers, allowance for credit losses and capital levels;

the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operation;

higher than expected increases in our allowance for credit losses;

higher than expected increases in credit losses or in the level of delinquent, nonperforming, classified and criticized loans;

inflation and changes in interest rates, which may adversely impact our margins and yields, reduce the fair value of our financial instruments, reduce our loan originations and lead to higher operating costs;

decline in real estate values within our market areas;

legislative and regulatory actions (including the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, Basel III and related regulations) that may result in increased compliance costs;

successful cyberattacks against our IT infrastructure and that of our IT and third-party providers;

higher than expected FDIC insurance premiums;

adverse weather conditions;

the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events;

our inability to successfully generate new business in new geographic markets, including our expansion into New York City;

a reduction in our lower-cost funding sources;

changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio;

our inability to adapt to technological changes;

claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility, environmental laws and other matters;

our inability to retain key employees;

demands for loans and deposits in our market areas;

adverse changes in securities markets;

changes in governmental regulation, including, but not limited to, any increase in FDIC insurance premiums and changes in the monetary policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System;

changes in accounting policies and practices; and

other unexpected material adverse changes in our operations or earnings.

A discussion of these and other factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 74,852 $ 70,491 $ 64,202 $ 55,013 $ 48,520 Interest expense 35,931 26,513 16,162 9,488 5,627 Net interest income 38,921 43,978 48,040 45,525 42,893 Wealth management fee income 14,252 13,762 12,983 12,943 13,891 Service charges and fees 1,320 1,258 1,150 1,060 1,063 Bank owned life insurance 305 297 321 299 310 Gain on loans held for sale at fair value

(Mortgage banking) (A) 15 21 25 60 151 Gain/(loss) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or

fair value — — — — — Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back

swaps (A) — — 293 — — Gain on sale of SBA loans (A) 838 865 624 622 2,675 Corporate advisory fee income (A) 15 80 8 102 33 Other income 2,039 1,567 1,380 1,868 860 Fair value adjustment for CRA equity security (209 ) 209 28 (571 ) (475 ) Total other income 18,575 18,059 16,812 16,383 18,508 Salaries and employee benefits (B) 26,354 24,586 22,489 22,656 21,882 Premises and equipment 4,729 4,374 4,898 4,534 4,640 FDIC insurance expense 729 711 455 510 503 Other expenses 5,880 5,903 5,570 5,860 5,634 Total operating expenses 37,692 35,574 33,412 33,560 32,659 Pretax income before provision for credit losses 19,804 26,463 31,440 28,348 28,742 Provision for credit losses 1,696 1,513 1,930 599 1,449 Income before income taxes 18,108 24,950 29,510 27,749 27,293 Income tax expense (C) 4,963 6,595 8,931 7,623 7,193 Net income $ 13,145 $ 18,355 $ 20,579 $ 20,126 $ 20,100 Total revenue (D) $ 57,496 $ 62,037 $ 64,852 $ 61,908 $ 61,401 Per Common Share Data: Earnings per share (basic) $ 0.73 $ 1.03 $ 1.15 $ 1.11 $ 1.10 Earnings per share (diluted) 0.73 1.01 1.12 1.09 1.08 Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding: Basic 17,930,611 17,841,203 17,915,058 18,072,385 18,325,605 Diluted 18,078,848 18,263,310 18,382,193 18,420,661 18,637,340 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets annualized (ROAA) 0.82 % 1.16 % 1.33 % 1.30 % 1.30 % Return on average equity annualized (ROAE) 9.43 % 13.50 % 15.73 % 15.21 % 15.43 % Return on average tangible common equity annualized (ROATCE) (E) 10.30 % 14.78 % 17.30 % 16.73 % 17.00 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) 2.49 % 2.88 % 3.12 % 2.98 % 2.83 % GAAP efficiency ratio (F) 65.56 % 57.34 % 51.52 % 54.21 % 53.19 % Operating expenses / average assets annualized 2.36 % 2.26 % 2.15 % 2.17 % 2.11 %

(A) Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (mortgage banking), fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps, gain on sale of SBA loans and corporate advisory fee income are all included in “capital markets activity” as referred to within the earnings release.

(B) The June 2023 quarter included $1.7 million of expense associated with the recent retirement of certain employees.

(C) The three months ended December 31, 2022 included $750,000 income tax expense (net federal benefit) related to a recent New York City nexus determination change which included $563,000 from prior quarters.

(D) Total revenue equals the sum of net interest income plus total other income.

(E) Return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by annualized net income. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

(F) Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue. For Non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see the Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, Change 2023 2022 $ % Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 145,343 $ 92,660 $ 52,683 57 % Interest expense 62,444 10,145 52,299 516 % Net interest income 82,899 82,515 384 0 % Wealth management fee income 28,014 28,725 (711 ) -2 % Service charges and fees 2,578 2,015 563 28 % Bank owned life insurance 602 623 (21 ) -3 % Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (Mortgage banking) (A) 36 398 (362 ) -91 % Gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value — — — N/A Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps (A) — — — N/A Gain on sale of SBA loans (A) 1,703 5,519 (3,816 ) -69 % Corporate advisory fee income (A) 95 1,594 (1,499 ) -94 % Other income 3,606 2,114 1,492 71 % Loss on securities sale, net (B) — (6,609 ) 6,609 -100 % Fair value adjustment for CRA equity security — (1,157 ) 1,157 -100 % Total other income 36,634 33,222 3,412 10 % Salaries and employee benefits (C) 50,940 44,331 6,609 15 % Premises and equipment 9,103 9,287 (184 ) -2 % FDIC insurance expense 1,440 974 466 48 % Swap valuation allowance — 673 (673 ) -100 % Other expenses 11,783 11,563 220 2 % Total operating expenses 73,266 66,828 6,438 10 % Pretax income before provision for credit losses 46,267 48,909 (2,642 ) -5 % Provision for credit losses 3,209 3,824 (615 ) -16 % Income before income taxes 43,058 45,085 (2,027 ) -4 % Income tax expense 11,558 11,544 14 0 % Net income $ 31,500 $ 33,541 $ (2,041 ) -6 % Total revenue (D) $ 119,533 $ 115,737 $ 3,796 3 % Per Common Share Data: Earnings per share (basic) $ 1.76 $ 1.83 $ (0.07 ) -4 % Earnings per share (diluted) 1.74 1.79 (0.05 ) -3 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 17,886,154 18,332,272 (446,118 ) -2 % Diluted 18,153,267 18,782,559 (629,292 ) -3 % Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (ROAA) 0.99 % 1.09 % (0.10 )% -9 % Return on average equity (ROAE) 11.44 % 12.59 % (1.15 )% -9 % Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) (E) 12.51 % 13.86 % (1.35 )% -10 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) 2.68 % 2.76 % (0.08 )% -3 % GAAP efficiency ratio (F) 61.29 % 57.74 % 3.55 % 6 % Operating expenses / average assets 2.31 % 2.16 % 0.15 % 7 %

(A) Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (mortgage banking), fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps, gain on sale of SBA loans and corporate advisory fee income are all included in “capital markets activity” as referred to within the earnings release.

(B) Loss on sale of securities was a result of a balance sheet repositioning employed in the March 2022 quarter.

(C) The six months ended June 30, 2023 included $2.0 million of expense associated with the recent retirement of certain employees. The six months ended June 30, 2022 quarter included $1.5 million of severance expense related to corporate restructuring.

(D) Total revenue equals the sum of net interest income plus total other income.

(E) Return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by annualized net income. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

(F) Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue. For Non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see the Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

As of June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 4,859 $ 6,514 $ 5,937 $ 5,066 $ 6,203 Federal funds sold — — — — — Interest-earning deposits 166,769 244,779 184,138 103,214 147,222 Total cash and cash equivalents 171,628 251,293 190,075 108,280 153,425 Securities available for sale 540,519 556,266 554,648 497,880 556,791 Securities held to maturity 110,438 111,609 102,291 103,551 105,048 CRA equity security, at fair value 12,985 13,194 12,985 12,957 13,528 FHLB and FRB stock, at cost (A) 35,402 30,338 30,672 14,986 13,710 Residential mortgage 575,238 544,655 525,756 519,088 512,341 Multifamily mortgage 1,884,369 1,871,387 1,863,915 1,856,675 1,876,783 Commercial mortgage 624,710 613,911 624,625 638,903 657,812 Commercial and industrial loans 2,278,133 2,266,837 2,213,762 2,099,917 2,048,474 Consumer loans 52,098 49,002 38,014 37,412 37,675 Home equity lines of credit 34,397 33,294 34,496 36,375 36,023 Other loans 269 443 304 259 236 Total loans 5,449,214 5,379,529 5,300,872 5,188,629 5,169,344 Less: Allowance for credit losses 62,704 62,250 60,829 59,683 59,022 Net loans 5,386,510 5,317,279 5,240,043 5,128,946 5,110,322 Premises and equipment 23,814 23,782 23,831 23,781 22,804 Other real estate owned — 116 116 116 116 Accrued interest receivable 20,865 19,143 25,157 17,816 23,468 Bank owned life insurance 47,382 47,261 47,147 47,072 46,944 Goodwill and other intangible assets 46,624 46,979 47,333 47,698 48,082 Finance lease right-of-use assets 2,461 2,648 2,835 3,021 3,209 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,500 12,262 12,873 13,404 14,192 Other assets (B) 67,572 47,848 63,587 67,753 39,528 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,479,700 $ 6,480,018 $ 6,353,593 $ 6,087,261 $ 6,151,167 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,024,105 $ 1,096,549 $ 1,246,066 $ 1,317,954 $ 1,043,225 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,816,913 2,797,493 2,143,611 2,149,629 2,456,988 Savings 120,082 132,523 157,338 166,821 168,441 Money market accounts 763,026 873,329 1,228,234 1,178,112 1,217,516 Certificates of deposit – Retail 384,106 357,131 318,573 345,047 375,387 Certificates of deposit – Listing Service 10,822 15,922 25,358 30,647 31,348 Subtotal “customer” deposits 5,119,054 5,272,947 5,119,180 5,188,210 5,292,905 IB Demand – Brokered 10,000 10,000 60,000 85,000 85,000 Certificates of deposit – Brokered 69,443 25,895 25,984 25,974 25,963 Total deposits 5,198,497 5,308,842 5,205,164 5,299,184 5,403,868 Short-term borrowings 485,360 378,800 379,530 32,369 — Finance lease liability 4,071 4,385 4,696 5,003 5,305 Operating lease liability 14,308 13,082 13,704 14,101 14,756 Subordinated debt, net 133,131 133,059 132,987 132,916 132,844 Due to brokers — 8,308 — — — Other liabilities (B) 79,264 78,584 84,532 88,174 74,070 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,914,631 5,925,060 5,820,613 5,571,747 5,630,843 Shareholders’ equity 565,069 554,958 532,980 515,514 520,324 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 6,479,700 $ 6,480,018 $ 6,353,593 $ 6,087,261 $ 6,151,167 Assets under management and / or administration at

Peapack-Gladstone Bank’s Private Wealth Management

Division (market value, not included above-dollars in billions) $ 10.7 $ 10.4 $ 9.9 $ 9.3 $ 9.5

(A) FHLB means "Federal Home Loan Bank" and FRB means "Federal Reserve Bank."

(B) The change in other assets and other liabilities was primarily due to the change in the fair value of our back-to-back swap program.



PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

As of June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Asset Quality: Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Nonaccrual loans 34,505 28,659 18,974 15,724 15,078 Other real estate owned — 116 116 116 116 Total nonperforming assets $ 34,505 $ 28,775 $ 19,090 $ 15,840 $ 15,194 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.63 % 0.53 % 0.36 % 0.30 % 0.29 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.53 % 0.44 % 0.30 % 0.26 % 0.25 % Performing modifications (A)(B) $ 248 $ 248 $ — $ — $ — Performing TDRs (C)(D) $ — $ — $ 965 $ 2,761 $ 2,272 Loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing $ 14,524 $ 2,762 $ 7,592 $ 7,248 $ 3,126 Loans subject to special mention $ 53,606 $ 46,566 $ 64,842 $ 82,107 $ 98,787 Classified loans $ 58,655 $ 58,010 $ 42,985 $ 27,507 $ 27,167 Individually evaluated loans $ 33,867 $ 27,736 $ 16,732 $ 13,047 $ 13,227 Allowance for credit losses ("ACL"): Beginning of quarter $ 62,250 $ 60,829 $ 59,683 $ 59,022 $ 58,386 Day one CECL adjustment — — — — — Provision for credit losses (E) 1,666 1,464 2,103 665 646 (Charge-offs)/recoveries, net (F) (1,212 ) (43 ) (957 ) (4 ) (10 ) End of quarter $ 62,704 $ 62,250 $ 60,829 $ 59,683 $ 59,022 ACL to nonperforming loans 181.72 % 217.21 % 320.59 % 379.57 % 391.44 % ACL to total loans 1.15 % 1.16 % 1.15 % 1.15 % 1.14 % Collectively evaluated ACL to total loans (G) 1.11 % 1.11 % 1.12 % 1.10 % 1.09 %

(A) Amounts reflect modifications that are paying according to modified terms.

(B) Excludes modifications included in nonaccrual loans of $777,000 at June 30, 2023.

(C) Amounts reflect troubled debt restructurings (“TDRs”) that are paying according to restructured terms.

(D) Excludes TDRs included in nonaccrual loans in the following amounts: $13.4 million at December 31, 2022; $12.9 million at September 30, 2022 and $13.5 million at June 30, 2022. On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update 2022-02, which replaced the accounting and recognition of TDRs.

(E) Provision to roll forward the ACL excludes a provision of $30,000 at June 30, 2023, $49,000 at March 31, 2023, a credit of $173,000 at December 31, 2022, a credit of $66,000 at September 30, 2022 and a provision of $803,000 at June 30, 2022 related to off-balance sheet commitments.

(F) Net charge-offs for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 included a charge-off of $1.2 million of a previously established reserve to loans individually evaluated on one commercial real estate loan.

(G) Total ACL less reserves to loans individually evaluated equals collectively evaluated ACL.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

As of June 30, December 31, June 30, 2023 2022 2022 Capital Adequacy Equity to total assets (A) 8.72 % 8.39 % 8.46 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (B) 8.06 % 7.70 % 7.74 % Book value per share (C) $ 31.59 $ 29.92 $ 28.60 Tangible book value per share (D) $ 28.98 $ 27.26 $ 25.96 Tangible equity to tangible assets excluding other comprehensive loss* 9.02 % 8.77 % 8.62 % Tangible book value per share excluding other comprehensive loss* $ 32.78 $ 31.43 $ 29.19

*Excludes other comprehensive loss of $68.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, $74.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and $58.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

(A) Equity to total assets is calculated as total shareholders’ equity as a percentage of total assets at quarter end.

(B) Tangible equity and tangible assets are calculated by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at quarter end is calculated by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at quarter end. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

(C) Book value per common share is calculated by dividing shareholders’ equity by quarter end common shares outstanding.

(D) Tangible book value per share excludes intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible equity by quarter end common shares outstanding. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation tables.

As of June 30, December 31, June 30, 2023 2022 2022 Regulatory Capital – Holding Company Tier I leverage $ 584,140 9.06 % $ 557,627 8.90 % $ 528,646 8.51 % Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets 584,140 11.47 557,627 11.02 528,646 10.70 Common equity tier I capital ratio

to risk-weighted assets 584,122 11.47 557,609 11.02 528,622 10.70 Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets 773,808 15.20 745,197 14.73 721,503 14.60 Regulatory Capital – Bank Tier I leverage (E) $ 696,399 10.80 % $ 680,137 10.85 % $ 646,884 10.42 % Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets (F) 696,399 13.69 680,137 13.45 646,884 13.10 Common equity tier I capital ratio

to risk-weighted assets (G) 696,381 13.68 680,119 13.45 646,860 13.10 Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets (H) 759,935 14.93 741,719 14.67 706,897 14.31

(E) Regulatory well capitalized standard (including capital conservation buffer) = 4.00% ($258 million)

(F) Regulatory well capitalized standard (including capital conservation buffer) = 8.50% ($433 million)

(G) Regulatory well capitalized standard (including capital conservation buffer) = 7.00% ($356 million)

(H) Regulatory well capitalized standard (including capital conservation buffer) = 10.50% ($534 million)

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

LOANS CLOSED

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Quarters Ended June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Residential loans retained $ 39,358 $ 30,303 $ 28,051 $ 17,885 $ 35,172 Residential loans sold 1,072 1,477 1,840 4,898 9,886 Total residential loans 40,430 31,780 29,891 22,783 45,058 Commercial real estate 43,235 18,990 6,747 7,320 13,960 Multifamily 26,662 30,150 37,500 4,000 74,564 Commercial (C&I) loans/leases (A) (B) 158,972 207,814 238,568 251,249 332,801 SBA 13,713 9,950 17,431 5,682 10,534 Wealth lines of credit (A) 3,950 23,225 7,700 4,450 12,575 Total commercial loans 246,532 290,129 307,946 272,701 444,434 Installment loans 4,587 12,086 1,845 1,253 100 Home equity lines of credit (A) 6,107 2,921 3,815 5,614 3,897 Total loans closed $ 297,656 $ 336,916 $ 343,497 $ 302,351 $ 493,489





For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 Residential loans retained $ 69,661 $ 76,719 Residential loans sold 2,549 25,555 Total residential loans 72,210 102,274 Commercial real estate 62,225 39,535 Multifamily 56,812 340,214 Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B) 366,786 475,830 SBA 23,663 36,627 Wealth lines of credit (A) 27,175 21,975 Total commercial loans 536,661 914,181 Installment loans 16,673 231 Home equity lines of credit (A) 9,028 5,238 Total loans closed $ 634,572 $ 1,021,924

(A) Includes loans and lines of credit that closed in the period but not necessarily funded.

(B) Includes equipment finance.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET

(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average Income/ Average Income/ Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (A) $ 806,447 $ 4,900 2.43 % $ 774,145 $ 3,535 1.83 % Tax-exempt (A) (B) 1,858 20 4.31 4,193 40 3.82 Loans (B) (C): Mortgages 557,575 4,942 3.55 513,666 3,630 2.83 Commercial mortgages 2,504,268 26,839 4.29 2,552,128 21,185 3.32 Commercial 2,241,817 35,457 6.33 2,024,457 19,348 3.82 Commercial construction 6,977 165 9.46 16,186 162 4.00 Installment 51,269 841 6.56 37,235 297 3.19 Home equity 33,650 633 7.52 38,061 331 3.48 Other 271 7 10.33 258 6 9.30 Total loans 5,395,827 68,884 5.11 5,181,991 44,959 3.47 Federal funds sold — — — — — — Interest-earning deposits 141,968 1,451 4.09 164,066 314 0.77 Total interest-earning assets 6,346,100 75,255 4.74 % 6,124,395 48,848 3.19 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 7,800 9,715 Allowance for credit losses (63,045 ) (59,629 ) Premises and equipment 23,745 22,952 Other assets 85,969 96,232 Total noninterest-earning assets 54,469 69,270 Total assets $ 6,400,569 $ 6,193,665 LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 2,834,140 $ 22,219 3.14 % $ 2,493,668 $ 2,330 0.37 % Money markets 788,745 3,853 1.95 1,234,564 579 0.19 Savings 125,555 45 0.14 163,062 5 0.01 Certificates of deposit – retail 385,211 2,462 2.56 411,202 651 0.63 Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 4,133,651 28,579 2.77 4,302,496 3,565 0.33 Interest-bearing demand – brokered 10,000 125 5.00 85,000 364 1.71 Certificates of deposit – brokered 26,165 196 3.00 33,470 261 3.12 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,169,816 28,900 2.77 4,420,966 4,190 0.38 Borrowings 413,961 5,384 5.20 3,873 10 1.03 Capital lease obligation 4,187 50 4.78 5,406 64 4.74 Subordinated debt 133,090 1,597 4.80 132,803 1,363 4.11 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,721,054 35,931 3.04 % 4,563,048 5,627 0.49 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 1,033,176 1,029,538 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 88,911 79,882 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,122,087 1,109,420 Shareholders’ equity 557,428 521,197 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,400,569 $ 6,193,665 Net interest income $ 39,324 $ 43,221 Net interest spread 1.70 % 2.70 % Net interest margin (D) 2.49 % 2.83 %

(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.

(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.

(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.

(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET

(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Average Income/ Average Income/ Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (A) $ 806,447 $ 4,900 2.43 % $ 791,125 $ 4,471 2.26 % Tax-exempt (A) (B) 1,858 20 4.31 1,864 19 4.08 Loans (B) (C): Mortgages 557,575 4,942 3.55 529,570 4,283 3.24 Commercial mortgages 2,504,268 26,839 4.29 2,478,645 25,917 4.18 Commercial 2,241,817 35,457 6.33 2,201,801 33,369 6.06 Commercial construction 6,977 165 9.46 4,296 88 8.19 Installment 51,269 841 6.56 39,945 609 6.10 Home equity 33,650 633 7.52 33,839 591 6.99 Other 271 7 10.33 276 7 10.14 Total loans 5,395,827 68,884 5.11 5,288,372 64,864 4.91 Federal funds sold — — — — — — Interest-earning deposits 141,968 1,451 4.09 163,225 1,538 3.77 Total interest-earning assets 6,346,100 75,255 4.74 % 6,244,586 70,892 4.54 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 7,800 10,449 Allowance for credit losses (63,045 ) (61,567 ) Premises and equipment 23,745 23,927 Other assets 85,969 84,800 Total noninterest-earning assets 54,469 57,609 Total assets $ 6,400,569 $ 6,302,195 LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 2,834,140 $ 22,219 3.14 % $ 2,567,426 $ 16,481 2.57 % Money markets 788,745 3,853 1.95 1,124,047 4,874 1.73 Savings 125,555 45 0.14 141,285 28 0.08 Certificates of deposit – retail 385,211 2,462 2.56 357,953 1,729 1.93 Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 4,133,651 28,579 2.77 4,190,711 23,112 2.21 Interest-bearing demand – brokered 10,000 125 5.00 26,111 208 3.19 Certificates of deposit – brokered 26,165 196 3.00 25,961 205 3.16 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,169,816 28,900 2.77 4,242,783 23,525 2.22 Borrowings 413,961 5,384 5.20 104,915 1,296 4.94 Capital lease obligation 4,187 50 4.78 4,493 53 4.72 Subordinated debt 133,090 1,597 4.80 133,017 1,639 4.93 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,721,054 35,931 3.04 % 4,485,208 26,513 2.36 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 1,033,176 1,176,495 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 88,911 96,631 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,122,087 1,273,126 Shareholders’ equity 557,428 543,861 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,400,569 $ 6,302,195 Net interest income $ 39,324 $ 44,379 Net interest spread 1.70 % 2.18 % Net interest margin (D) 2.49 % 2.88 %

(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.

(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.

(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.

(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET

(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average Income/ Average Income/ Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (A) $ 798,828 $ 9,371 2.35 % $ 851,059 $ 7,142 1.68 % Tax-exempt (A) (B) 1,861 38 4.08 4,446 88 3.96 Loans (B) (C): Mortgages 543,650 9,225 3.39 511,051 7,286 2.85 Commercial mortgages 2,491,527 52,756 4.23 2,453,130 39,360 3.21 Commercial 2,221,921 68,827 6.20 2,016,504 37,550 3.72 Commercial construction 5,644 253 8.97 17,131 322 3.76 Installment 45,638 1,450 6.35 35,863 552 3.08 Home equity 33,744 1,223 7.25 39,147 655 3.35 Other 273 14 10.26 271 11 8.12 Total loans 5,342,397 133,748 5.01 5,073,097 85,736 3.38 Federal funds sold — — — 0 — - Interest-earning deposits 152,538 2,989 3.92 145,696 343 0.47 Total interest-earning assets 6,295,624 146,146 4.64 % 6,074,298 93,309 3.07 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 9,117 8,591 Allowance for credit losses (62,310 ) (60,311 ) Premises and equipment 23,835 22,987 Other assets 86,288 132,266 Total noninterest-earning assets 56,930 103,533 Total assets $ 6,352,554 $ 6,177,831 LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 2,701,519 $ 38,700 2.87 % $ 2,412,456 $ 3,568 0.30 % Money markets 955,470 8,726 1.83 1,264,167 1,118 0.18 Savings 133,377 74 0.11 159,826 10 0.01 Certificates of deposit – retail 371,657 4,191 2.26 418,642 1,257 0.60 Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 4,162,023 51,691 2.48 4,255,091 5,953 0.28 Interest-bearing demand – brokered 18,011 333 3.70 85,000 737 1.73 Certificates of deposit – brokered 26,064 401 3.08 33,646 522 3.10 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,206,098 52,425 2.49 4,373,737 7,212 0.33 Borrowings 260,292 6,680 5.13 29,550 74 0.50 Capital lease obligation 4,339 103 4.75 5,533 132 4.77 Subordinated debt 133,053 3,236 4.86 132,767 2,727 4.11 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,603,782 62,444 2.71 % 4,541,587 10,145 0.45 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 1,104,440 1,004,055 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 93,650 99,565 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,198,090 1,103,620 Shareholders’ equity 550,682 532,624 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,352,554 $ 6,177,831 Net interest income $ 83,702 $ 83,164 Net interest spread 1.93 % 2.62 % Net interest margin (D) 2.68 % 2.76 %

(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.

(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.

(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.

(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

Tangible book value per share and tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible book value per share by dividing tangible equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which we calculate by dividing shareholders’ equity by common shares outstanding at period end. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to recurring revenue. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses, excluding other real estate owned provision, as determined under GAAP, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains/(losses) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value and excluding net gains on securities from this calculation, which we refer to below as recurring revenue. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of core expenses relative to core revenue.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and useful in understanding our financial position, results and ratios because our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titles measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share and efficiency ratio to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, Tangible Book Value Per Share 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Shareholders’ equity $ 565,069 $ 554,958 $ 532,980 $ 515,514 $ 520,324 Less: Intangible assets, net 46,624 46,979 47,333 47,698 48,082 Tangible equity $ 518,445 $ 507,979 $ 485,647 $ 467,816 $ 472,242 Less: other comprehensive loss (67,997 ) (67,445 ) (74,211 ) (74,983 ) (58,727 ) Tangible equity excluding other comprehensive loss $ 586,442 $ 575,424 $ 559,858 $ 542,799 $ 530,969 Period end shares outstanding 17,887,895 18,014,757 17,813,451 17,920,571 18,190,009 Tangible book value per share $ 28.98 $ 28.20 $ 27.26 $ 26.10 $ 25.96 Tangible book value per share excluding other comprehensive loss $ 32.78 $ 31.94 $ 31.43 $ 30.29 $ 29.19 Book value per share 31.59 30.81 29.92 28.77 28.60 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Total assets $ 6,479,700 $ 6,480,018 $ 6,353,593 $ 6,087,261 $ 6,151,167 Less: Intangible assets, net 46,624 46,979 47,333 47,698 48,082 Tangible assets $ 6,433,076 $ 6,433,039 $ 6,306,260 $ 6,039,563 $ 6,103,085 Less: other comprehensive loss (67,997 ) (67,445 ) (74,211 ) (74,983 ) (58,727 ) Tangible assets excluding other comprehensive loss $ 6,501,073 $ 6,500,484 $ 6,380,471 $ 6,114,546 $ 6,161,812 Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.06 % 7.90 % 7.70 % 7.75 % 7.74 % Tangible equity to tangible assets excluding other comprehensive loss 9.02 % 8.85 % 8.77 % 8.88 % 8.62 % Equity to assets 8.72 % 8.56 % 8.39 % 8.47 % 8.46 %

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, Return on Average Tangible Equity 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Net income $ 13,145 $ 18,355 $ 20,579 $ 20,126 $ 20,100 Average shareholders’ equity $ 557,428 $ 543,861 $ 523,406 $ 529,160 $ 521,197 Less: Average intangible assets, net 46,828 47,189 47,531 47,922 48,291 Average tangible equity $ 510,600 $ 496,672 $ 475,875 $ 481,238 $ 472,906 Return on average tangible common equity 10.30 % 14.78 % 17.30 % 16.73 % 17.00 %





For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Return on Average Tangible Equity 2023 2022 Net income $ 31,500 $ 33,541 Average shareholders’ equity $ 550,682 $ 532,624 Less: Average intangible assets, net 47,007 48,503 Average tangible equity 503,675 484,121 Return on average tangible common equity 12.51 % 13.86 %

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, Efficiency Ratio 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Net interest income $ 38,921 $ 43,978 $ 48,040 $ 45,525 $ 42,893 Total other income 18,575 18,059 16,812 16,383 18,508 Add: Fair value adjustment for CRA equity security 209 (209 ) (28 ) 571 475 Less: Gain on sale of property — — (275 ) — — Income from life insurance proceeds — — (25 ) — — Total recurring revenue 57,705 61,828 64,524 62,479 61,876 Operating expenses 37,692 35,574 33,412 33,560 32,659 Less: Accelerated Expense for Retirement 1,665 300 — — — Branch Closure Expense — 175 — — — Total operating expense 36,027 35,099 33,412 33,560 32,659 Efficiency ratio 62.43 % 56.77 % 51.78 % 53.71 % 52.78 %



