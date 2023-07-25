Cooper Expands Health and Wellness Mission in Louisiana

Bayou Bend Fitness Center Opens in Franklin, Louisiana

DALLAS, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cooper Wellness Strategies (CWS) announces the opening of the Bayou Bend Fitness Center inside the new Wellness Center in Franklin, Louisiana. This new build is part of the Bayou Bend Health System, a Cooper Wellness Strategies client since 2019. Distinguished guests Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, Louisiana State Senator R.L. “Bret” Allain II and Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard were in attendance for the grand opening on July 7. The CWS team oversees the business, facility, personnel and offerings of the 20,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art fitness facility inside the wellness center. Visit bayoubendhealth.org/fitness-center and cooperwellness.com to learn more.

“We are pleased to see the Bayou Bend Fitness Center open to such enthusiasm and record turnout in the St. Mary Parish community, surpassing pre-opening membership goals prior to opening day,” said David Evans, Vice President of Cooper Wellness Strategies. “It is a privilege to bring Cooper’s wellness programming and facility management to Franklin and the surrounding communities. Our goal is to help each person experience healthier, longer lives, based on Cooper Aerobics’ 50+ years as the leading authority on health and wellness.”

The Bayou Bend Fitness Center incorporates prevention by way of fitness to the health care system’s portfolio of services offered to the communities of St. Mary Parish. The state-of-the-art medical fitness center features high-tech Technogym® fitness equipment, an indoor walking track, an indoor lap pool, an indoor exercise/therapy pool and exercise studios for cycling, group exercise and mind/body/focus workouts. Additionally, the Kids Club structured children’s program will tend to members’ children (ages 6 months to 12 years) while the members work out.

“It is a direct extension of our Cooper purpose to advocate for a more active America by bringing fitness opportunities directly to all communities and making exercise more accessible,” said Tyler C. Cooper, MD, MPH, President and CEO of Cooper Aerobics. “We are honored to be part of this overall initiative in Louisiana providing fitness programming to the community. This is just one example of Cooper supporting clients in preventive endeavors around the country, and we look forward to continuing this with many more locations in the future.”

In addition to facility management, Cooper offers member engagement programs focusing on five key health areas, CooperFit ™ cardiovascular fitness assessments that are a measure of a vital sign of health and C o oper® Tr a cks individualized exercise and education programs. Cooper Tracks focuses on optimizing the health of individuals living with chronic health conditions—including cardiovascular disease or risk factors, arthritis, cancer and diabetes—as well as preventive tracks to help individuals boost immunity or start/begin exercising again after illness, immobility or deconditioning. These fitness programs mirror Cooper’s purpose for more than 50 years of improving the quality and quantity of people’s lives.

About Cooper Aerobics

Cooper Aerobics in Dallas serves as the headquarters for six health and wellness companies and a research and education nonprofit, The Cooper Institute® 501(c)(3), founded in 1970 by Kenneth H. Cooper, MD, MPH . Cooper Aerobics is the health and wellness resource that bases its recommendations on its world-leading body of data and expertise. Through the array of services Cooper offers under the leadership of President and CEO Tyler C. Cooper, MD, MPH , millions have been inspired to make good health a habit, helping improve their quality and quantity of life. Since 1995, Cooper Wellness Strategies has helped build healthier communities across the United States by providing its services to medical and commercial fitness centers and residential and senior living communities. For more information, call 866.906.2667 (COOP) or visit cooperaerobics.com . For updates, follow Cooper Aerobics on Facebook or Instagram .

About Bayou Bend Health System

Bayou Bend Health System is a 22-bed critical access community hospital serving the residents of St. Mary Parish and surrounding communities. At Bayou Bend Health System, patients benefit from the latest in medical technology along with comprehensive healthcare services which include a 24-hour emergency room, inpatient/outpatient surgery, obstetrics with nursery, intensive care unit, transitional care bed program, laboratory, outpatient therapy services, radiology services, respiratory therapy, and nutritional services. Our Physician Practices provide family medicine, internal medicine, women’s health, general surgery, orthopedics, and cardiology.