Bobby Byars Foundation to host Community Safety Day Aug. 12

Families are invited to join local organizations for food, games and time together as they learn about keeping their homes and the community safe.

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Aug. 12, the Bobby Byars Foundation will host Community Safety Day on the campus of Metro Community College’s Fort Omaha campus (5300 N 30 th Street, Building 10). Families and community members are invited to enjoy this free event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“In addition to this being a safety event, it is also an opportunity for community members to ask questions and get answers from experts,” said Sheila Fields, founder and president of the Bobby Byars Foundation, Inc. “Our partner organizations and local first responders will share presentations and tools to help people of all ages increase safety awareness in our community.”

Presentations throughout the day will focus on healthier behaviors in the home and on the road, as well as safety for children and human health. The foundation will also supply safety kits to 1,000 families, which will include a fire blanket, first aid kit, kid zone (face painting, food, games and a bounce house), and safety planning tools, among other useful items. This year’s sponsors and partners include: United Healthcare, Nebraska Medicine, Operation Lifesaver, YMCA, HyVee, Omaha Community Foundation, Nebraska Ivy Foundation, BFieldsSolutions, Avant Solutions, Metropolitan Utilities District, Omaha Public Power District (OPPD), Omaha Fire Department, Omaha Police Department, National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), Urban League Guild, Delta Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Environmental Protection Agency (EPA); and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). More information about the event can be found on the website.

“We hope these resources will help families and community members recognize and prepare for or prevent potentially dangerous situations,” said Fields. “Overall, these steps will help prevent accidents and catastrophic loss in our communities, giving us all a better place to live.”

Earlier this year, the Bobby Byars Foundation received the 2023 Safety Community Service Award from the National Safety Council – Nebraska Affiliate. This honor is a reminder of the positive impact Community Safety Day has on creating stronger, safer communities, said Fields.

About the Bobby Byars Foundation

The Bobby Byars Foundation, Incorporated, is a 501(C)(3) charitable, tax-exempt organization based in Omaha, Nebraska. The foundation's mission is to improve the lives of underserved communities by offering programs and activities that inspire personal growth, education, and empowerment. Visit: www.BobbyByarsFoundation.org to learn more.