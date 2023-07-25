Berlin Barracks / Petit Larceny / Aggravated Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3004165

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 7/25/23 at 0757

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bliss Road. Calais, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault / Petit Larceny

ACCUSED/VICTIM: Apryl Lamphere

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

ACCUSED/VICTIM: Serina Flood

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/25/23 at 0757, the Vermont State Police was contacted advising Serina Flood (31) arrived at a residence claiming to have been assaulted by Apryl Lamphere (30). Troopers arrived on scene and spoke with Flood and Lamphere. During the investigation, Troopers determined that Lamphere had assaulted Flood while armed with a deadly weapon. Troopers also determined that Flood had stolen items from Lamphere's vehicle. Lamphere was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Flood were cited to appear at the Washington County Superior Court on 8/17/23 at 8:30AM. Lamphere was cited to appear at the Washington County Superior Court on 7/26/2023 at 12:30 pm.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/17/23 at 8:30AM/ 7/26/23 at 12:30 pm

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.