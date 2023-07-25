Berlin Barracks / Petit Larceny / Aggravated Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 23A3004165
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 7/25/23 at 0757
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bliss Road. Calais, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault / Petit Larceny
ACCUSED/VICTIM: Apryl Lamphere
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault
ACCUSED/VICTIM: Serina Flood
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/25/23 at 0757, the Vermont State Police was contacted advising Serina Flood (31) arrived at a residence claiming to have been assaulted by Apryl Lamphere (30). Troopers arrived on scene and spoke with Flood and Lamphere. During the investigation, Troopers determined that Lamphere had assaulted Flood while armed with a deadly weapon. Troopers also determined that Flood had stolen items from Lamphere's vehicle. Lamphere was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Flood were cited to appear at the Washington County Superior Court on 8/17/23 at 8:30AM. Lamphere was cited to appear at the Washington County Superior Court on 7/26/2023 at 12:30 pm.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/17/23 at 8:30AM/ 7/26/23 at 12:30 pm
COURT: Washington County Superior Court
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.