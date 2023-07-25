Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,654 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,558 in the last 365 days.

New Book "The Cellar Door" Released By Best Selling Author JT Wulf

"The Cellar Door" A New Book By Best Selling Author JT Wulf

"The Cellar Door" A New Book By Best Selling Author JT Wulf

The Transition Hole by Best Selling Author JT Wulf

The Transition Hole by Best Selling Author JT Wulf

A Town Called Thereafter - A New Book By JT WULF

A Town Called Thereafter - A New Book By JT WULF

Best Selling Author JT Wulf says that his latest book "The Cellar Door" will take the readers down a road to a cliff where there are no turns and no way back.

Best Selling Author JT Wulf says that his latest book "The Cellar Door" will take the readers down a road to a cliff where there are no turns and no way back.”
— JT Wulf
NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Cellar Door" is a new book just released by Best Selling Author JT Wulf, ( Published By True American Publishing) who's previous releases include "Dead", "The Transition Hole", "A Town Thereafter" and "The Inn." As a fiction writer Wulf boasts that what attracts readers to his books is the fact that the stories lead readers down a road to a cliff where there are no turns and no way back. "Although my books tend to be of a horror genre, death is never immanent or absolute," explains Wulf. "The reader is always fed a red herring and steered toward what looks like the answers to the mystery but in some cases are taken to the edge of a cliff." says Wulf. "The Cellar Door is just that kind of read," explains Wulf.


More About JT Wulf

JT Wulf is a best selling author in the suspense / horror genre. Prior to "The Cellar Door" his most recent book available at all bookstores selling e-books worldwide is "The Transition Hole" based on an original screen play by the same name also written by JT Wulf. Wulf's other previous books include "Dead", "A Town Thereafter" , "The Transition Hole" and "The Inn." All his books have an exclusive contract with True American Publishing

www.jaytwulf.com

Newswire New York
Newswire New York
press@newswirenewyork.com

The Cellar Door

You just read:

New Book "The Cellar Door" Released By Best Selling Author JT Wulf

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Movie Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more