New Book "The Cellar Door" Released By Best Selling Author JT Wulf
Best Selling Author JT Wulf says that his latest book "The Cellar Door" will take the readers down a road to a cliff where there are no turns and no way back.”NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Cellar Door" is a new book just released by Best Selling Author JT Wulf, ( Published By True American Publishing) who's previous releases include "Dead", "The Transition Hole", "A Town Thereafter" and "The Inn." As a fiction writer Wulf boasts that what attracts readers to his books is the fact that the stories lead readers down a road to a cliff where there are no turns and no way back. "Although my books tend to be of a horror genre, death is never immanent or absolute," explains Wulf. "The reader is always fed a red herring and steered toward what looks like the answers to the mystery but in some cases are taken to the edge of a cliff." says Wulf. "The Cellar Door is just that kind of read," explains Wulf.
— JT Wulf
More About JT Wulf
JT Wulf is a best selling author in the suspense / horror genre. Prior to "The Cellar Door" his most recent book available at all bookstores selling e-books worldwide is "The Transition Hole" based on an original screen play by the same name also written by JT Wulf. Wulf's other previous books include "Dead", "A Town Thereafter" , "The Transition Hole" and "The Inn." All his books have an exclusive contract with True American Publishing
www.jaytwulf.com
