Urbana Corporation Has Approximately 35% Interest in Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC

TORONTO, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation (TSX & CSE: URB & URB.A)

Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC is one of Urbana Corporation’s private equity holdings.

Urbana Corporation owns approximately 35% of Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC.

Interactive Brokers, an automated global electronic broker and a client of Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC, announced today an expansion in their offering of nearly 24 hours a day trading, five days a week, for over 10,000 US stocks and exchange-traded funds. Interactive Broker’s clients now have the flexibility to trade more US stocks and ETFs when it’s convenient, and clients in Asia and Europe can trade a wider variety of US equities during local market hours.

As stated in the Interactive Brokers press release, Brian Hyndman, CEO of Blue Ocean Technologies, added: “Interactive Brokers is the perfect broker for us to connect to because of their global footprint and commitment to market access for investors worldwide. We are pleased to collaborate with Interactive Brokers and help further our mission to give investors the ability to trade US markets regardless of their time zone.”

In June 2023, trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc. commenced offering 24 hours a day trading, five days a week for selected stocks and exchange-traded funds.

Both Interactive Brokers and Robinhood Markets Inc. are using the services of Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC, through Blue Ocean ATS.

For further information contact:
Elizabeth Naumovski
Investor Relations
(416) 595-9106 enaumovski@urbanacorp.com


