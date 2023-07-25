SolveiT.rocks Joins EasyDMARC’s MSP Program to Enhance Email Security for Clients

MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, USA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with SolveiT.rocks, Inc. (dba Solve iT), a premiere IT managed services provider headquartered in Charlotte and serving the Carolinas, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida.

This partnership will help Solve iT’s clients to protect their email domains from being used for phishing and other fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email.

In light of this, Solve iT has taken a proactive approach to help its clients secure their email domains while improving their email deliverability.

“Over time, we noticed our A/R increasing, and as it turned out, it was because our emailed invoices were going to SPAM. I used EasyDMARC to solve that problem and liked it so much we now use it for our clients,” said Eddie Clark, President of Solve iT Rocks.

"We are excited to have Solve iT join EasyDMARC’s partner network. Their expertise and dedication to providing top-notch IT services make them an excellent fit for our mission to safeguard businesses against email threats," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders’ domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About SolveiT.rocks, Inc.

Solve iT is a premier IT Managed Services firm headquartered in Charlotte and serving the Carolinas, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida. The company is focused on Cyber Security Preparedness for small and medium-sized businesses and can function as a stand-alone IT department, or work with existing on-premise IT staff to augment Level 1-3 IT managed services. Their vast array of products and services makes them ideally suited to clients with 50-500 employees.

www.solveit.rocks

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC’s platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

www.easydmarc.com

